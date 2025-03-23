You are here

More than 400 foreign truck drivers fined in Saudi Arabia

More than 400 foreign truck drivers fined in Saudi Arabia
The authority reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy, which imposes a SR10,000 ($2,666) fine and a 15-day impoundment for first-time offenders. (SPA)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
More than 400 foreign truck drivers fined in Saudi Arabia

More than 400 foreign truck drivers fined in Saudi Arabia
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Transport General Authority fined the drivers of more than 400 foreign trucks across the Kingdom from March 16 to 21 state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The fines were part of an ongoing crackdown on offences committed the Kingdom's roads.

The authority reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy, which imposes a SR10,000 ($2,666) fine and a 15-day impoundment for first-time offenders.

Repeat offenses incur escalating penalties: SR20,000 and 30 days for the second offense, SR40,000 and 60 days for the third, SR80,000 and 60 days for the fourth, and SR160,000 and 60 days for the fifth. Persistent offenders risk having their vehicles confiscated.

These nationwide campaigns enhance transport oversight, ensure fair competition, and support the national carrier, according to the SPA.

The authority has established four key regulations for foreign truck operations: obtaining an electronic transport document via “bayan.logisti.sa,” limiting transport to return journeys, complying with local carrier rules, and settling offenses before entry or exit.

Saudi Arabia’s coffee and tea culture: A Ramadan ‘love language’

Saudi Arabia’s coffee and tea culture: A Ramadan ‘love language’
Updated 24 March 2025
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Saudi Arabia's coffee and tea culture: A Ramadan 'love language'

Saudi Arabia’s coffee and tea culture: A Ramadan ‘love language’
  • Hot beverages bring together families and provide much-needed caffeine kick after breaking Ramadan fast
  • Herb and spice-infused coffee considered emblematic of Saudi hospitality
Updated 24 March 2025
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: As the sun begins to set, families routinely prepare their two thermos kettles to marinate herbal and spiced flavors, ready to be enjoyed upon breaking the Ramadan fast.

The tall thermos typically contains rich red or black tea. The shorter thermos will hold the iconic cardamom-infused Arabic coffee; a well-known beverage associated with Saudi hospitality. Surrounding the caffeinated beverages sit the cups, saucers, dates and desserts.

As worshippers fast, their days turn into nights, requiring caffeinated beverages to boost their spirits. Coffee shops are alive in the evening, swarming with customers looking for their next cup of joe.

Public relations specialist, Aisha Al-Wattar, told Arab News that caffeinated beverages are a big part of Saudi culture, and during Ramadan are considered symbols of bringing loved ones together.

“I really love how it is a social cue. It’s a love language for a lot of people. When you say ‘let us go get coffee together after Taraweeh,’ it’s such an intimate thing.”

After having water and dates to break their fast, Al-Wattar and her family have made it a ritual to follow up with a cup of coffee.

“You have your Qahwa arabi (Arabic coffee) and your dates, I can’t think of one or the other by itself. Specifically, during Ramadan, besides providing that kick of energy and hyperness after we break out fast that gives us the jolt of happiness and serotonin, it is also about bringing us together.”

Saudi coffee is made by roasting coffee beans until they are golden brown. The coffee is then boiled and served as a dark, unfiltered drink. Spices such as saffron, cardamom and cloves are also added to the boiled coffee for flavor and richness.

As a coffee and tea connoisseur, Al-Wattar finds herself indulging in more caffeinated beverages throughout the holy month.

“Later on, after Taraweeh, I will have my iced coffee or americano because the night is still young in Ramadan here, which I love. In Saudi, the day is flipped so you could possibly have as many cups of coffee as you want to at night. However, refrain due to the fact that you could get dehydrated.”

Saudi designer, Qamar Ahmed, finds herself consuming less coffee during Ramadan, highlighting that the essence of fasting is to test one’s habits.

“They play a major role as it’s something we usually start our day with and the lack of it makes the start of your fasting a challenge. To go through the day without it also tests one’s ability to function without the stimulants. No morning that doesn’t start without a strong cup of brewed tea. Afternoon tea at four with bites is also a tradition that brings the family together.

“It’s calming after Salah to go out with friends and family to relax and unwind with a good strong coffee or tea.”

Saudi, Pakistani entrepreneurs honored for contributions to Vision 2030 at Riyadh event

Saudi, Pakistani entrepreneurs honored for contributions to Vision 2030 at Riyadh event
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News
Saudi, Pakistani entrepreneurs honored for contributions to Vision 2030 at Riyadh event

Saudi, Pakistani entrepreneurs honored for contributions to Vision 2030 at Riyadh event
  • The organization aims to unite Saudi entrepreneurs and professionals with the Pakistani diaspora, fostering entrepreneurship, networking, and mentorship for youth while supporting Vision 2030
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Pakistani Executive Organization for Promotion of Leadership and Entrepreneurship, or PEOPLE, hosted a sahoor and award ceremony in Riyadh to honor outstanding Saudi and Pakistani entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders for their contributions to Saudi Vision 2030 through their respective professions.

The event highlighted the growing collaboration between Saudis and the Pakistani diaspora in trade, investment, and other sectors, with participants expressing optimism for further strengthening of these ties.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas recognized the value of PEOPLE as an entrepreneurial platform. (Supplied)

The ceremony was attended by Princess Nourah Al-Faisal Al-Saud and other Saudi dignitaries, including Assistant Minister of Investment Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, and Esra Assery of the Ministry of Media, alongside prominent Pakistani professionals and executives.

Awards were presented to individuals who significantly contributed to Saudi Arabia’s economic progress through their professional achievements.

HIGHLIGHT

The event was attended by Princess Nourah Al-Faisal Al-Saud and other Saudi dignitaries, including Assistant Minister of Investment Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, Esra Assery of the Ministry of Media, and Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas, alongside prominent Pakistani professionals and executives.

Mehmood Khan, chairman of PEOPLE, and Kashif Khan, president of PEOPLE, emphasized Saudi Arabia’s rapid economic growth and the vast opportunities available for Pakistani professionals in the Kingdom.

The organization aims to unite Saudi entrepreneurs and professionals with the Pakistani diaspora, fostering entrepreneurship, networking, and mentorship for youth while supporting Vision 2030.

Princess Nourah praised the strong ties between the two countries. She emphasized their expanding trade and investment links and highlighted the benefits of shared experiences between individuals from both nations.

Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund, underscored the significance of this partnership between the two communities.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas recognized the value of PEOPLE as an entrepreneurial platform.

The event was jointly hosted by PEOPLE and Key Facilities Management Saudia.

Junaid Khan, CEO of Key Facilities Management Saudia, stressed the importance for him of giving back to Saudi Arabia in return for its support of his rapid professional growth.

He also highlighted the vast opportunities in facilities management and the increasing demand expected in the coming years.

Atif Khurshid Khan, senior adviser at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, spoke about the transformative changes in Saudi Arabia and the unparalleled opportunities available for Pakistanis and international entrepreneurs to contribute to Vision 2030.

The event concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to exploring new partnerships and strengthening the foundations of mutual respect and cooperation.

The recognition of professionals from both countries served as a testament to the enduring bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, united by a shared vision for progress and prosperity.

 

Madinah governor visits Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah

Madinah governor visits Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News
Madinah governor visits Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah

Madinah governor visits Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
  • Prince Salman commended the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for its efforts in highlighting the richness of Islamic civilization
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz recently visited the Islamic Arts Biennale at the Western Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

During his tour, the governor was briefed on the exhibition, which showcases over 500 historical and contemporary artworks displayed across more than 100,000 square meters, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Salman commended the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for its efforts in highlighting the richness of Islamic civilization and its artistic and cultural contributions throughout history.

 

Saudi Arabia pushes for global water cooperation

Saudi Arabia pushes for global water cooperation
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia pushes for global water cooperation

Saudi Arabia pushes for global water cooperation
  • Minister outlines Kingdom’s strategies to combat water scarcity; KSrelief’s global efforts reach millions with clean water projects
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia highlighted the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the water sector to address global challenges, emphasizing the need for integrated water resources management to ensure sustainability, overcome water scarcity, and develop resources.

Abdulaziz Al-Shaibani, deputy minister for water at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said that Vision 2030 prioritizes water sustainability as a key pillar of national development, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

At the “Value of Water Community” forum in Rome, Al-Shaibani noted that, due to the Kingdom’s natural water scarcity, strategies have been implemented to improve efficiency, balance supply and demand, and ensure long-term sustainability.

The forum addressed Italy’s water challenges, including climate change, declining groundwater levels, and the need for advanced technologies to sustain water resources.

Al-Shaibani outlined the National Water Strategy 2030, focusing on developing alternative water sources, reducing dependence on non-renewable groundwater, enhancing desalination, improving distribution networks, and minimizing water loss.

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s global efforts in water, including participation in initiatives like the G20 and collaboration with UN organizations.

Al-Shaibani emphasized investment opportunities in the Saudi water sector, especially in private sector partnerships, advanced technologies, and contributions to research and infrastructure development.

On World Water Day, observed on March 22, Saudi Arabia is recognized as the world’s largest water producer and a leader in water innovation, using artificial intelligence in desalination to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, according to SPA.

Technologies based on palm trees are also being developed to fight erosion and extend water infrastructure. These innovations strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global water technology hub, showcasing its commitment to sustainability, climate change adaptation, and environmental protection.

The Saudi Water Authority, in collaboration with all water sector stakeholders, is redefining sustainable water management to maintain the Kingdom’s leadership in efficient water resource management despite scarcity.

The authority oversees the daily production of approximately 15 million cubic meters of water, which is distributed across 14,000 km of pipelines to 135,000 km of networks throughout the Kingdom.

KSrelief has supported water and sanitation sectors in affected countries, implementing 105 water-related projects worth over $301 million across 16 nations to create safe environments and enhance water security.

Yemen is the largest beneficiary, with 46 projects totaling more than $238 million, including drinking water distribution, well drilling, and improving access to water and sanitation in healthcare centers.

In Syria, KSrelief has completed four projects to improve water security, including emergency services for earthquake victims, establishing water purification stations, and rehabilitating water stations and waste management systems in Idlib.

KSrelief has also implemented five major projects in Sudan, benefiting nearly six million people, including the drilling of 33 medium-depth wells.

In Mali, KSrelief has drilled 250 shallow and 15 medium-depth wells, and 52 wells in Ghana, providing clean water, reducing waterborne diseases, and supporting agriculture and livestock.

KSrelief recently signed a joint agreement with the UN Development Programme to assist Gaza’s water and sanitation sector, benefiting one million people.

The agency’s projects extend to Iraq, Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Niger, aiming to improve water security and sustainability, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing global water challenges for future generations.

Saudi FM arrives in Cairo to chair meeting of Ministerial Committee on Gaza

Saudi FM arrives in Cairo to chair meeting of Ministerial Committee on Gaza
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News
Saudi FM arrives in Cairo to chair meeting of Ministerial Committee on Gaza

Saudi FM arrives in Cairo to chair meeting of Ministerial Committee on Gaza
  • Meeting will also be attended by EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas
Updated 23 March 2025
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Cairo on Sunday to chair a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Gaza.

The meeting has been assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab and Islamic Summit on developments in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It will also be attended by Kaya Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, to discuss the latest developments in the enclave amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

