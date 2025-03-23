Public firms listed on Muscat bourse report 52.6% surge in profits

RIYADH: The net profits of public joint companies listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange surged 52.6 percent year on year to reach 1.339 billion Omani rials ($3.48 billion) in 2024.
This increase coincided with the listing of OQ Exploration and Production and OQ Base Industries in 2024, while energy companies recorded improved performance, with some moving from losses to profits, the Oman News Agency reported.
This falls in line with strong growth in Arab stock exchanges in 2024, where trading values surged 58.1 percent to surpass $1.03 trillion.
It also aligns with a 21.3 percent increase in regional trading volumes and a 35.9 percent rise in the number of trades during the year, reflecting a dynamic financial landscape with varied market performances.
Statistics from the Oman News Agency, based on preliminary financial results for around 90 public joint-stock firms with fiscal years ending in December, revealed improved performance across most companies in the banking, industrial, investment, service, and telecommunications sectors.
The data further showed that the total number of companies that reported profits last year was 69, compared to 68 entities that reported profits in 2023, excluding the financial results of funds and firms that were not listed on the stock exchange during 2023.
The figures also indicated that OQ Exploration and Production topped the list of companies with the highest net profits, totaling 326.5 million rials.
Bank Muscat came in second with 225.5 million rials, followed by Sohar International Bank, which came in third with 100.2 million rials.
Omantel ranked fourth after recording net profits at the local level of 69.4 million rials. The National Bank of Oman placed fifth with net profits of approximately 63.1 million rials, followed by OQ Gas Networks, which came in sixth with 47.8 million rials.
The data further showed that Bank Dhofar placed seventh with 43.6 million rials, while Ahli Bank ranked eighth with 41.6 million rials.
Ominvest placed ninth with net profits of an estimated 35.9 million rials, while Oman Arab Bank ranked tenth with net profits of 30.4 million rials.
Preliminary data showed that the losses recorded by public joint-stock companies decreased last year to around 38.1 million rials, compared to losses of 50.6 million rials in 2023. However, the number of firms recording losses last year jumped to 21, compared to 20 companies that recorded setbacks in 2023.
Last year, five companies flipped from losses to profits, including SMN Power Holding, which reported group net profits of 4.5 million rials in 2024, up from 6.4 million rials in 2023. Sohar Power Co. also posted net profits of about 22 million rials, compared to 5.1 million rials the previous year.
Conversely, six companies turned from profits to losses, most notably Leva Group, which recorded losses of 5 million rials in 2024, compared to net profits of 6.3 million rials in 2023, and Oman Refreshments, which recorded group losses of 2.7 million rials last year, compared to a net profit of 6.3 million rials in 2023.
Galfar Engineering and Contracting also recorded a group loss of 3.9 million rials in 2024, compared to a profit of 574,000 rials in 2023.
Riyadh municipality unveils new investment opportunities across key sectors
Updated 23 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Riyadh has unveiled new investment opportunities for 2025, covering commercial, residential, retail, industrial, and leisure projects to boost the city’s economy and development.
The Riyadh municipality introduced 20 new investment prospects, covering more than 175,000 sq. meters across over 20 sites. These include mixed-use developments, existing retail spaces, mobile sports clubs, and areas allocated for concrete and construction material factories — along with a cafe and ATM setup.
Investors can access the projects through the Furas online platform, designed as the municipality’s primary hub for real estate and municipal investment opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The initiative is part of a broader strategy to accelerate private sector participation in urban development, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
“This step comes as an extension of the Riyadh municipality’s strategy to enhance the role of the private sector in urban development, by enabling it to participate effectively in developing facilities and services, and achieving integration between government and investment efforts to meet the needs of society,” the SPA report stated.
“It also contributes to raising the quality of urban life and achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030,” it added.
Contracts for the investment sites range from five to 25 years, covering multiple districts across Riyadh. Key locations include Jarir, Al-Deerah, and Al-Rawdah, alongside Al-Basateen, Al-Qadisiyah, and Al-Jazirah.
Additional areas feature Al-Hamra, Al-Morouj, and Al-Yamamah, as well as Eastern Suwaidi, Al-Masha’il, Al-Manakh, Badr, and Taybah.
Investors are invited to review competition requirements and the application process via a dedicated link, with the envelope opening set for May 2025.
In a parallel push to enhance the capital’s livability, 87 new parks were inaugurated over the last three years — raising the city’s total to over 700, up from 615. The parks cover more than 745,000 sq. meters, featuring nearly 25,000 shrubs and 7,000 trees planted across different districts to ensure equitable access to green spaces.
The parks now serve as dynamic community hubs, hosting cultural, social, entertainment, and sporting activities. The move underscores Riyadh Municipality’s commitment to improving quality of life, fostering social cohesion, and advancing Vision 2030’s urban sustainability goals.
With these investments and infrastructure developments, Riyadh is positioning itself as a leading model for vibrant, sustainable urban growth in the region.
Global economic growth to average at 3.1% in next 5 years: IMF official
Updated 23 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Global economic growth is expected to average around 3.1 percent in the next five years, below the pre-pandemic level of 3.7 percent, according to an International Monetary Fund official.
Speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 23, Nigel Clarke, deputy managing director of the IMF, said that total factor productivity internationally, which measures the ability to create more outputs with the same inputs, has been growing at a slower pace since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
The worldwide growth projections of the IMF indicate that countries in the Middle East are expected to show future financial resilience.
In January, the UN financial agency said Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2025 and 4.1 percent in 2026.
“Global growth is steady but underwhelming. Our five-year ahead growth forecast remains at 3.1 percent— well below the pre-pandemic average of 3.7 percent,” said Clarke.
He added: “Patterns of trade and capital flows are shifting. AI (artificial intelligence) is rapidly advancing. Trade is no longer the engine of global growth it used to be. Divergences across countries are widening. And governments worldwide are shifting their policy priorities.”
Clarke argues that countries should pursue structural reforms to boost productivity and ensure medium-term growth.
He further said that in aging societies— where the share of the working-age population is shrinking— productivity growth plays a vital role in maintaining living standards.
“It also applies to emerging markets and developing economies trying to close the gap with richer countries. To provide better jobs and a higher standard of living, they too need to ignite productivity growth,” added the deputy managing director.
He added that this productivity growth could be achieved only by innovation, technological advancements, and ample investments in research and development.
Citing IMF research, Clarke highlighted that productivity growth in advanced economies could increase by 0.2 percentage points a year with a hybrid policy that boosts public research expenditure by a third and doubles subsidies to private research.
He noted that AI could boost global gross domestic product growth between 0.1 and 0.8 percentage points per year in the medium term, depending on how it is adopted.
Clarke also underscored the necessity of better resource allocation in the future to maintain a healthy global productivity level.
“The movement of labor and capital toward more productive firms and industries has long been an important source of overall productivity growth. As workers move from farms to factories, for example, their productivity increases dramatically. So too do their income and living standards, with spillovers to the whole economy,” he said.
According to Clarke, effective measures should be taken to strengthen the private sector, as well as create an environment that could help them thrive.
“Through our policy advice, lending and capacity development, the IMF has consistently supported countries in establishing macroeconomic and financial stability as a foundation for growth,” said Clarke.
He added that a new IMF Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth has been created to help countries develop ideas on easing regulatory barriers, adapting tax systems, and incentivizing long-term savings to boost innovation.
Saudi Arabia’s PIF at forefront as Gulf SWFs approach $18tn by 2030
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and five of its regional counterparts are on track to control $18 trillion in assets by 2030, marking a 50 percent surge from the end of 2024, according to an analysis.
In its latest report, Deloitte Middle East noted that the region, home to six of the world’s 10 largest sovereign funds, now holds approximately 40 percent of global SWF assets — solidifying its position as a dominant force in the market.
The study aligns with the latest report from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which ranks Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund sixth globally, managing $925 billion. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority leads the Gulf with $1.05 trillion, followed by the Kuwait Investment Authority at $1.02 trillion and the Qatar Investment Authority with $526 billion.
Julie Kassab, sovereign wealth fund leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “The Gulf region continues to be the epicenter of sovereign wealth fund activity, with its major players driving innovation in investment strategies and operational excellence.”
She added: “We are witnessing these funds not only expand their geographical footprint but also significantly enhance their internal capabilities, setting new standards for the industry in terms of performance and governance.”
The report also highlighted that Gulf SWFs maintained an “aggressive investment pace,” deploying $82 billion in 2023 and an additional $55 billion in the first nine months of 2024.
Deloitte listed five major players shaping the region’s investment landscape: Saudi Arabia’s PIF, ADIA, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., and QIA.
Globally, the total number of sovereign wealth funds has nearly tripled since 2000, reaching approximately 160-170 funds, with 13 new ones established between 2020 and 2023.
Asia takes center stage
Deloitte’s analysis highlights key trends reshaping the regional SWF landscape, with funds increasingly focusing on fast-growing countries outside traditional Western markets.
The report revealed that Gulf SWFs strategically prioritize Asia, with many establishing new offices throughout the Asia-Pacific region and significantly increasing allocations to high-growth economies, including China and India.
Wealth funds in the Gulf region were particularly active in China, investing approximately $9.5 billion in the Asian giant during the first nine months of 2024.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority ranked among the top 10 shareholders in Chinese A-share listed firms.
“This represents a strategic opportunity as Western investors reduce their exposure, allowing Middle Eastern funds to leverage their strong political and trade relationships with Beijing,” Deloitte noted.
The report added that Gulf wealth funds are also eyeing Africa, particularly the mining industry, for new opportunities.
This year, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have shown a willingness to invest in high-risk extractive ventures in Africa, both directly and through stakes in multinational mining companies.
This shift coincides with the rise of new investment vehicles, particularly “Royal Private Offices,” which now control an estimated $500 billion in assets.
Combating challenges
Wealth funds in the Gulf region are under increasing pressure to sharpen their competitive edge, focusing on internal performance, risk oversight, and investment management to deliver stronger returns, the analysis stated.
The report noted that many regional wealth funds are becoming more proactive — showing greater openness to divestment, demanding better reporting from portfolio companies, and exerting more influence at the board level.
The study added that this drive for excellence has intensified competition for human capital among these funds, with soaring demand for experienced national talent.
“Gulf SWFs now employ an estimated 9,000 professionals across their operations. Gulf funds are offering increasingly attractive packages to senior professionals, particularly those with experience at established funds like Singapore’s Temasek or Canada’s Maple Eight,” Deloitte stated.
The consulting firm added that Gulf governments are also reassessing their approach to strategic assets. This has led to the creation of new, domestically focused funds designed to co-invest alongside international partners rather than compete directly with established regional players.
It concluded: “Looking ahead, while geopolitical uncertainties and potential commodity price fluctuations may create headwinds, these pressures could drive greater efficiency and innovation in fund management practices.”
Global borrowing hits $25tn in 2024, raising debt sustainability fears: OECD
Updated 23 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Global borrowing hit a record $25 trillion in 2024, a $10 trillion surge from pre-pandemic levels, sparking concerns over sustainability, a new report showed.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its latest study, “Financing Growth in a Challenging Debt Market Environment,” that the figure is nearly triple the amount raised in 2007, driven by rising sovereign and corporate debt amid higher borrowing costs and economic volatility.
The surge in borrowing reflects a fragile global economy grappling with slower growth, persistent inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty, which have forced governments and companies to seek more debt to fund operations and maintain public services.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said: “Sovereign and corporate debt levels continue to grow across the world, at a time of increasing borrowing costs and market volatility.” He urged governments to improve public spending efficiency, prioritize productive investments, and incentivize businesses to expand capacity.
Rising debt levels
The analysis warned that debt levels are projected to continue rising into 2025, with the aggregate central government marketable debt-to-gross domestic product ratio in OECD countries expected to reach 85 percent. This represents an increase of more than 10 percentage points since 2019, nearly double the 2007 level.
“The increase in 2024 was the first since 2020, reflecting slower projected GDP (gross domestic product) growth of around 2 percent annually during this period, compared to over 4 percent in 2022-23, when the economy was recovering from the pandemic,” the report said.
Bond yields in several major markets surged despite declining policy rates, exacerbating the challenges posed by higher sovereign and corporate indebtedness. This scenario increases borrowing costs and limits the fiscal space available for future investment at a time when substantial capital is needed to drive economic growth, respond to demographic changes, and meet defense and infrastructure needs.
Record bond issuance
Sovereign bond issuance in OECD countries is projected to reach a historic high of $17 trillion in 2025, up from $14 trillion in 2023. The total outstanding debt is expected to grow from $54 trillion in 2023 to nearly $59 trillion in 2025.
Emerging markets and developing economies also witnessed a sharp increase in sovereign borrowing, with total debt issuance rising from approximately $1 trillion in 2007 to over $3 trillion in 2024. China accounted for 45 percent of the total issuance in 2024, a rise from the 17 percent recorded between 2007 and 2014.
By the end of 2024, global corporate bond debt is set to reach $35 trillion, continuing a decades-long borrowing trend, mainly driven by non-financial companies whose debt has nearly doubled since 2008.
Higher borrowing costs
Governments and corporations are beginning to feel the weight of higher borrowing costs. In 2024, interest payments as a share of GDP increased in about two-thirds of OECD countries, reaching an average of 3.3 percent — a growth of 0.3 percentage points from the previous year.
“This means spending on interest payments is greater than government expenditure on defense in the OECD on aggregate,” the report explained.
Additionally, refinancing risks have grown significantly, with nearly 45 percent of sovereign debt in OECD countries set to mature by 2027. Corporate bond markets face similar pressures, with approximately one-third of all outstanding corporate bond debt scheduled to mature in the next three years.
Refinancing this debt at higher interest rates could further strain public and corporate finances.
Debt ownership shifts
The withdrawal of central banks from sovereign debt markets continued in 2024, with their holdings of domestic government bonds in OECD economies shrinking from 29 percent of total outstanding debt in 2021 to 19 percent in 2024.
Simultaneously, domestic households increased their share from 5 percent to 11 percent, while foreign investors expanded their holdings from 29 percent to 34 percent. This transition to a more price-sensitive investor base could amplify market volatility, particularly if new investors demand higher yields.
Climate financing challenges
A key theme of the OECD’s report is the financing required to meet global climate change objectives.
“If growth rates for public and private investment in the climate transition continue in line with recent trends, advanced economies will not be aligned with the Paris Agreement goals until 2041,” the study said.
The situation is even more difficult for emerging markets other than China, which would face a cumulative investment shortfall of $10 trillion to meet the Paris Agreement goals by 2050.
The report suggested that increasing public sector financing for climate initiatives could substantially raise public debt-to-GDP ratios. Alternatively, greater reliance on private capital would necessitate rapid development of capital markets, particularly in emerging economies.
“Financial regulation reforms will be essential, particularly to enhance capital market development in emerging markets,” the study noted.
Tabuk’s business journey — a navigation of growth and vision
Tabuk has ambitious plans for further development, growth, and economic diversification
Updated 22 March 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: A young workforce, strong demand and attractive tourist offerings are helping transform Tabuk into one of Saudi Arabia’s most dynamic regions.
Earlier in March, the area’s mayor, Hussam bin Muwafaq Al-Youssef, talked up the investment potential of the region during a speech as part of the “Chamber’s Diwaniya” events during Ramadan.
Addressing business leaders, he said the municipality has over 120 available investment prospects across different sectors, including large, medium and small-scale projects.
He highlighted some of the region’s competitive advantages, such as manufacturing, agriculture, mining, energy and tourism, which have contributed to boosting Tabuk’s investment appeal.
Al-Youssef’s comments came after a stellar 2024 for Tabuk, which saw significant achievements in its business landscape, such as the launch of Sindalah island in NEOM and the inauguration of Nujma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in the Red Sea.
Global engagement was amplified through events such as the Tabuk Toyota Rally, and efforts were also directed towards enhancing infrastructure.
Tabuk’s business journey
Nicholas Nahas, partner at Arthur D. Little, Middle East, said the region has worked to raise its profile in the business world by expanding output and leasing agreements in the Tabuk industrial city.
“It also advanced on its plans to upgrade key infrastructure, including Tabuk airport, which increased flight operations by 25 percent, bringing more people to the region to increase tourism and economic activity,” he added.
Ian Khan, a technology futurist and author, shed light on how Tabuk has benefited benefited from the Saudi government’ funding the Saudi government to highlight the region’s forward-thinking strategies and commitment to growth.
“The Ministry of Investment’s identification of nearly $13.3 billion in investment opportunities speaks volumes about Tabuk’s bold vision — particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, tourism and entrepreneurship. These sectors position Tabuk as a burgeoning hub along the Red Sea, primed to attract future-focused ventures and travelers alike,” Khan told Arab News.
He added that the Roads General Authority “truly accelerated” Tabuk’s connectivity by developing over 8,000 km of new networks and constructing more than 200 bridges.
“These roads and bridges don’t just help people get from A to B — they connect Tabuk to key mega-projects like NEOM, Amaala, and the Red Sea,” Khan said, adding: “This synergy multiplies Tabuk’s commercial, touristic, and social opportunities, creating a dynamic ecosystem where innovation thrives.”
The author went on to say one of the most exciting recognitions for Tabuk came in April 2024, when the World Health Organization designated the region as a “Healthy City.”
He said: “This honor underscores Tabuk’s unwavering dedication to enhancing residents’ quality of life through robust health and environmental initiatives, setting a powerful precedent for future urban development in the Kingdom.”
Tabuk’s plans
Tabuk has ambitious plans for further development, growth, and economic diversification in tourism, information and communications technology, agriculture and renewable energy.
From ADL’s point of view, Nahas explained that in the tourism sector, even with NEOM, Red Sea and Amaala opening up their first attractions, Tabuk still has much to offer.
“The region includes many heritage sites, including the ‘Saudi Grand Canyon,’ an area between Hisma Mountains and Qaraqir Valley, with offerings ranging from sun and sand to adventure sports to culture,” he said.
“The region has 27 hotels and 60 furnished apartments, accounting for almost 4,000 available rooms. To successfully navigate its journey, Tabuk should continue attracting tourists to maximize occupancy while increasing hotel and hospitality supply.”
Beyond tourism, the Tabuk province will also contribute to the ICT and renewable energy sectors.
Tabuk’s strides mirror the exact ethos of Saudi Vision 2030 — resilience, diversification and boundary-pushing innovation.
Ian Khan, technology futurist and author
NEOM, which positions itself as a cognitive city, offers unparalleled connectivity for doing business and will enable advanced technologies, including self-driving vehicles and augmented reality/ virtual reality experiences, according to Nahas.
“NEOM’s ambition will fuel the province’s ICT ambition and will contribute to the country’s overall innovation ambitions. In the renewable energy sector, due to Tabuk’s extensive natural resources of sun and wind, Tabuk will offer opportunities for photovoltaic power plants and coastal wind farms,” added Nahas.
Similarly, Khan said Tabuk was not slowing down as it looked ahead, citing international investment forums and a new logistics hub as moves that will turbocharge Tabuk’s status as a prime destination for global investors.
The author added: “On the tourism side, Tabuk Investment & Tourism launched four subsidiary companies in January 2024, focusing on hospitality, facility management, events and eco-friendly services. These ventures exemplify how Tabuk is pairing world-class hospitality with sustainability — perfectly in line with the overarching goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Khan believes that Tabuk’s “multi-pronged roadmap” — ranging from health initiatives to tourism and tech — reflects a future-focused mentality, anchored firmly in the transformative power of Saudi Vision 2030.
“It’s not just about building roads or eco-friendly hotels; it’s about shaping a legacy that will define the Kingdom’s next chapter. And from my vantage point as a futurist, Tabuk’s story is just getting started,” he said.
Tabuk — a key player in economic diversification
Unlocking these opportunities will require private and foreign investment, along with strong collaboration across the region’s stakeholders to fully realize the region’s potential and ensure an integrated approach to infrastructure and promotion.
Nahas from ADL said that according to the Saudi Ministry of Investment, SR40 billion ($13.3 billion) of investment opportunities remained available.
It is certainly becoming easier for speculators to visit the region, which boasts three airports; Tabuk International, NEOM Bay and Al Wash Airport connect it to key international destinations such as Dubai and Cairo, as well as local hubs including Riyadh and Madinah.
FASTFACT
Tabuk has over 120 available investment prospects across different sectors, including large, medium and small-scale projects.
From ADL’s perspective, these airports will need to continue to expand operations and connectivity to bring people to the region.
“Connectivity by road and sea will also be important. Tabuk boasts one of the region’s most connected road networks, which (is) further being upgraded to accommodate the region’s economic development for the movement of people and goods,” Nahas said.
He added that promoting the region would also require an integrated approach across its development clusters and, in addition to the Saudi Tourism Authority, it would also need to work closely with destination management companies and marketing organizations.
“These stakeholders will be able to coordinate, promote, and sell Tabuk’s rich portfolio of offerings in an integrated portfolio to the world. These initiatives will further raise Tabuk’s status as a business and tourism destination for the world, in 2025 and beyond,” said Nahas. From Khan’s point of view, Tabuk’s strides mirror the exact ethos of Saudi Vision 2030 — resilience, diversification and boundary-pushing innovation.
“By harnessing its abundant sunlight and wind resources, Tabuk is doubling down on renewable energy projects that support the national objective of generating 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030. This is not just an energy strategy; it’s a blueprint for building a sustainable, future-ready economy,” he said.
Khan stressed that by attracting substantial foreign investment, NEOM broadens Tabuk’s economic base and unlocks new possibilities across construction, tech and services.
“Moreover, the University of Tabuk is nurturing a new generation of disruptors and innovators. By offering specialized programs in engineering, computer science, health sciences and business administration, the university ensures that Tabuk’s workforce is prepared to sustain this wave of progress across multiple industries,” he said.