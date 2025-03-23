Public firms listed on Muscat bourse report 52.6% surge in profits

Tabuk’s business journey — a navigation of growth and vision

RIYADH: A young workforce, strong demand and attractive tourist offerings are helping transform Tabuk into one of Saudi Arabia’s most dynamic regions.

Earlier in March, the area’s mayor, Hussam bin Muwafaq Al-Youssef, talked up the investment potential of the region during a speech as part of the “Chamber’s Diwaniya” events during Ramadan.

Addressing business leaders, he said the municipality has over 120 available investment prospects across different sectors, including large, medium and small-scale projects.

He highlighted some of the region’s competitive advantages, such as manufacturing, agriculture, mining, energy and tourism, which have contributed to boosting Tabuk’s investment appeal.

Al-Youssef’s comments came after a stellar 2024 for Tabuk, which saw significant achievements in its business landscape, such as the launch of Sindalah island in NEOM and the inauguration of Nujma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in the Red Sea.

Global engagement was amplified through events such as the Tabuk Toyota Rally, and efforts were also directed towards enhancing infrastructure.

Tabuk’s business journey

Nicholas Nahas, partner at Arthur D. Little, Middle East, said the region has worked to raise its profile in the business world by expanding output and leasing agreements in the Tabuk industrial city.

“It also advanced on its plans to upgrade key infrastructure, including Tabuk airport, which increased flight operations by 25 percent, bringing more people to the region to increase tourism and economic activity,” he added.

Ian Khan, a technology futurist and author, shed light on how Tabuk has benefited benefited from the Saudi government’ funding the Saudi government to highlight the region’s forward-thinking strategies and commitment to growth.

“The Ministry of Investment’s identification of nearly $13.3 billion in investment opportunities speaks volumes about Tabuk’s bold vision — particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, tourism and entrepreneurship. These sectors position Tabuk as a burgeoning hub along the Red Sea, primed to attract future-focused ventures and travelers alike,” Khan told Arab News.

Wadi Al-Disah in the Tabuk region is one of the most famous valleys in western Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)

He added that the Roads General Authority “truly accelerated” Tabuk’s connectivity by developing over 8,000 km of new networks and constructing more than 200 bridges.

“These roads and bridges don’t just help people get from A to B — they connect Tabuk to key mega-projects like NEOM, Amaala, and the Red Sea,” Khan said, adding: “This synergy multiplies Tabuk’s commercial, touristic, and social opportunities, creating a dynamic ecosystem where innovation thrives.”

The author went on to say one of the most exciting recognitions for Tabuk came in April 2024, when the World Health Organization designated the region as a “Healthy City.”

He said: “This honor underscores Tabuk’s unwavering dedication to enhancing residents’ quality of life through robust health and environmental initiatives, setting a powerful precedent for future urban development in the Kingdom.”

Tabuk’s plans

Tabuk has ambitious plans for further development, growth, and economic diversification in tourism, information and communications technology, agriculture and renewable energy.

From ADL’s point of view, Nahas explained that in the tourism sector, even with NEOM, Red Sea and Amaala opening up their first attractions, Tabuk still has much to offer.

“The region includes many heritage sites, including the ‘Saudi Grand Canyon,’ an area between Hisma Mountains and Qaraqir Valley, with offerings ranging from sun and sand to adventure sports to culture,” he said.

“The region has 27 hotels and 60 furnished apartments, accounting for almost 4,000 available rooms. To successfully navigate its journey, Tabuk should continue attracting tourists to maximize occupancy while increasing hotel and hospitality supply.”

Beyond tourism, the Tabuk province will also contribute to the ICT and renewable energy sectors.

Tabuk’s strides mirror the exact ethos of Saudi Vision 2030 — resilience, diversification and boundary-pushing innovation. Ian Khan, technology futurist and author

NEOM, which positions itself as a cognitive city, offers unparalleled connectivity for doing business and will enable advanced technologies, including self-driving vehicles and augmented reality/ virtual reality experiences, according to Nahas.

“NEOM’s ambition will fuel the province’s ICT ambition and will contribute to the country’s overall innovation ambitions. In the renewable energy sector, due to Tabuk’s extensive natural resources of sun and wind, Tabuk will offer opportunities for photovoltaic power plants and coastal wind farms,” added Nahas.

Similarly, Khan said Tabuk was not slowing down as it looked ahead, citing international investment forums and a new logistics hub as moves that will turbocharge Tabuk’s status as a prime destination for global investors.

The author added: “On the tourism side, Tabuk Investment & Tourism launched four subsidiary companies in January 2024, focusing on hospitality, facility management, events and eco-friendly services. These ventures exemplify how Tabuk is pairing world-class hospitality with sustainability — perfectly in line with the overarching goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Khan believes that Tabuk’s “multi-pronged roadmap” — ranging from health initiatives to tourism and tech — reflects a future-focused mentality, anchored firmly in the transformative power of Saudi Vision 2030.

“It’s not just about building roads or eco-friendly hotels; it’s about shaping a legacy that will define the Kingdom’s next chapter. And from my vantage point as a futurist, Tabuk’s story is just getting started,” he said.

Tabuk — a key player in economic diversification

Unlocking these opportunities will require private and foreign investment, along with strong collaboration across the region’s stakeholders to fully realize the region’s potential and ensure an integrated approach to infrastructure and promotion.

Nahas from ADL said that according to the Saudi Ministry of Investment, SR40 billion ($13.3 billion) of investment opportunities remained available.

It is certainly becoming easier for speculators to visit the region, which boasts three airports; Tabuk International, NEOM Bay and Al Wash Airport connect it to key international destinations such as Dubai and Cairo, as well as local hubs including Riyadh and Madinah.

From ADL’s perspective, these airports will need to continue to expand operations and connectivity to bring people to the region.

“Connectivity by road and sea will also be important. Tabuk boasts one of the region’s most connected road networks, which (is) further being upgraded to accommodate the region’s economic development for the movement of people and goods,” Nahas said.

He added that promoting the region would also require an integrated approach across its development clusters and, in addition to the Saudi Tourism Authority, it would also need to work closely with destination management companies and marketing organizations.

“These stakeholders will be able to coordinate, promote, and sell Tabuk’s rich portfolio of offerings in an integrated portfolio to the world. These initiatives will further raise Tabuk’s status as a business and tourism destination for the world, in 2025 and beyond,” said Nahas. From Khan’s point of view, Tabuk’s strides mirror the exact ethos of Saudi Vision 2030 — resilience, diversification and boundary-pushing innovation.

“By harnessing its abundant sunlight and wind resources, Tabuk is doubling down on renewable energy projects that support the national objective of generating 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030. This is not just an energy strategy; it’s a blueprint for building a sustainable, future-ready economy,” he said.

Khan stressed that by attracting substantial foreign investment, NEOM broadens Tabuk’s economic base and unlocks new possibilities across construction, tech and services.

“Moreover, the University of Tabuk is nurturing a new generation of disruptors and innovators. By offering specialized programs in engineering, computer science, health sciences and business administration, the university ensures that Tabuk’s workforce is prepared to sustain this wave of progress across multiple industries,” he said.