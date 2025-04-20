You are here

Jokic, Gordon fuel Nuggets’ comeback to edge Clippers 112-110 in OT in teams’ NBA playoff opener

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun reacts after hitting a 3-point basket. (AP)
Updated 20 April 2025
AP
Updated 20 April 2025
AP
DENVER: Russell Westbrook, whose late-game follies hung over the Denver Nuggets as they navigated the stunning dismissals of coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth on the eve of the playoffs, came up clutch against his former team in crunch time Saturday.
“That’s who he is,” Nikola Jokic said after watching Westbrook hit an uncontested corner 3-pointer to give Denver a two-point lead late in regulation and then knocking the inbounds pass away from — and off of — James Harden with 9.6 seconds left in overtime to help seal Denver’s 112-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
“I just know that (inbounds) play,” from being there the previous two seasons, Westbrook said.
Westbrook had plenty to do with L.A.’s whopping 20 turnovers, including an uncharacteristic seven from Kawhi Leonard.
“Russ is Russ,” interim coach David Adelman said after improving to 4-0. “Defensively, he’s absolutely incredible. He was playing free safety out there. I thought a lot of the reasons why the turnovers happened, even if it wasn’t him forcing it, (was) just the way he was roaming around and impacting the game.
“And then offensively ... he attacked,” Adelman said. “We maybe could have pulled it out and executed. But that’s what Russ does. I don’t think he’s going to change after 17 years. If he sees somebody in front of him 1-on-1, he’s going to attack. And then he made an enormous 3.”
Jokic scored 29 points and finished one rebound shy of a triple-double. Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Jamal Murray 21 as the Nuggets overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to power past the hottest team entering the playoffs.
The No. 5 seed Clippers’ loss was their first since March 30 at Cleveland. They rolled into the playoffs having won 18 of 21, including their last eight.
“If you turn over 20 times against the team that is No. 1 in offensive transition, then you’re gonna lose the game,” lamented Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.
Harden led the Clippers with 32 points. Leonard added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 21.
Leonard shrugged off the loss, saying the team’s mood was “still good. Just Game 1. You know, Denver’s a good team, especially at home. Still got Game 2.”
That’s Monday night at Ball Arena.
Adelman said the key to the late comeback was actually when Denver closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run to pull to 53-49 at halftime.
“It felt like one of those games where you’re just slowly crawling uphill,” Adelman said.
And Westbrook was leading the way, coming up big despite missing 12 of 17 shots overall.
“A lot of people put a lot of emphasis on missing so many shots,” Westbrook said. “But in the playoffs, all you need to do is just win the game. I don’t give a damn about how many shots you miss, make. Just make winning basketball plays defensively, offensively.”
And he did just that.

Topics: Denver Nuggets los angeles clippers

Leverkusen’s hopes of a 2nd consecutive Bundesliga title fade with draw at St. Pauli

Updated 21 April 2025
AP
Follow

  • Patrik Schick put Leverkusen ahead in the first half but Carlo Boukhalfa equalized in the 78th to leave the defending champion eight points behind Bayern Munich with four rounds remaining
Updated 21 April 2025
AP

AUGSBURG, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen’s hopes of a second consecutive Bundesliga title faded with a 1-1 draw at St. Pauli on Sunday.
Patrik Schick put Leverkusen ahead in the first half but Carlo Boukhalfa equalized in the 78th to leave the defending champion eight points behind Bayern Munich with four rounds remaining.
Bayern, which beat Heidenheim 4-0 on Saturday, could clinch the title on Saturday if it beats Mainz and Leverkusen loses to Augsberg.
Last season, Leverkusen completed an unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season for its first Germany league title — and also went unbeaten to lift the German Cup.
Dortmund wins after Champions League elimination
Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-2 in Dortmund’s first game since its Champions League elimination.
Dortmund scored three goals in the space of nine minutes to turn the game around just before halftime.
Fresh off scoring a hat trick against Barcelona on Tuesday, Serhou Guirassy leveled the score in the 41st off Pascal Gross’ cross following Ko Itakura’s opener for Moenchengladbach.
Felix Nmecha made it 2-1 off a cross from Yan Couto soon after. Daniel Svensson added a third in the fifth minute of first-half added time with a looping header on the rebound when a Guirassy shot was saved.
Kevin Stoger pulled one back for Moenchengladbach with a second-half penalty.
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka played a prominent role in the buildup to all three of Dortmund’s goals after missing the Barcelona loss with injury.
Augsburg rescues a point
A last-second clearance from Cédric Zesiger rescued a point for Augsburg in a 0-0 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt that set back both teams’ efforts to qualify for European competition next season.
Frankfurt’s Ansgar Knauff seemed certain to score after dribbling past defender Zesiger and goalkeeper Finn Dahmen but Zesiger sprinted back and slid to block Knauff’s shot in front of an unguarded net.
Augsburg nearly took the win in the final minutes but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp reacted quickly to push Phillip Tietz’s shot around the post.
Frankfurt stays third but has won just four of 12 Bundesliga games since forward Omar Marmoush left for Manchester City in January as teams behind have gained ground. Augsburg is 10th and in a midtable battle for the lower European places.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen St. Pauli

Leicester relegated from the Premier League as Liverpool close in on title

Updated 20 April 2025
AFP
Follow

  • Liverpool could be crowned champions on Wednesday should Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace
Updated 20 April 2025
AFP

LEICESTER: Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League as Liverpool moved to within one win of the title on Sunday with a 1-0 victory at the King Power.
Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score the only goal 14 minutes from time as the Reds moved to the brink of a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.
Liverpool could be crowned champions on Wednesday should Arsenal lose at home to Crystal Palace.
If the Gunners avoid defeat, Arne Slot’s men have the chance to seal the deal when Tottenham visit Anfield next Sunday.
Leicester have not scored a single goal at home since December as nine consecutive defeats at the King Power have taken Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men down.
Alexander-Arnold appears to be coming toward the end of his time at his boyhood club.
The England international is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Unlike Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who have signed new deals in recent weeks to prolong their stay at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold has just weeks to run on his current deal.
“I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.
“But these days like today are always special.
“Scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles as well as being in title races. They’re special moments that will be with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them.”
A Liverpool cruise seemed in store when Mohamed Salah hit both posts with a glorious chance inside the first two minutes.
But after storming clear of the chasing pack in Slot’s early months in charge to build a near unassailable lead, Liverpool have slowed in recent weeks as the finish line approaches.
“Normally we’re a bit better if we create chances that we score goals. Today, it took us a long time, and of course, a great moment for Trent,” said Slot.
Wilfred Ndidi came close to ending Leicester’s barren run with a low strike that came back off the post.
Liverpool struggled to create from open play in what remained of the first half.
Ibrahima Konate came closest to breaking the deadlock when Ndidi hooked clear his goalbound header from a corner.
Leicester did finally have the ball in the net in the second half but Patson Daka had fouled Alisson Becker before Connor Coady headed into an unguarded net.
Slot introduced Alexander-Arnold for the final 20 minutes on his return from a five-week absence due to an ankle injury.
The right-back took just five minutes to score his 23rd and potentially last goal for his boyhood club.
Salah and Diogo Jota somehow contrived to hit the woodwork rather than the net from point-blank range as Leicester struggled to clear a corner.
The loose ball broke to Alexander-Arnold, whose shot went straight through the grasp of Mads Hermansen.
Leicester still had a chance to snatch an unlikely point.
But Facundo Buonanotte’s wasteful finish with just Alisson to beat summed up their season to forget.
Champions of England just nine years ago, the Foxes have found life back in the top-flight far too much of a step up in class after romping to the Championship title last season.
“I think you see among the promoted sides it’s such a mountain to climb to stay in the Premier League,” said Van Nistelrooy, who has won just two of his 20 league games since taking charge in December.
Leicester join Southampton, whose relegation was confirmed with a record seven games to go, in an immediate return to the second tier.
Ipswich, who are 15 points adrift with five games to go, are set to follow as for the second consecutive season all three promoted sides will fail to avoid the drop.

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Liverpool Leicester City

Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Verstappen to take F1 lead

Updated 20 April 2025
Reuters
Follow

Updated 20 April 2025
Reuters

JEDDAH: Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to seize the lead in the Formula One world championship from McLaren teammate Lando Norris with his third win in five races.
Red Bull’s four-times champion Max Verstappen was runner-up, 2.843 seconds behind the Australian, after starting from pole at Jeddah’s Corniche circuit but collecting a five-second penalty for a first corner clash with Piastri.
Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari’s first podium of the campaign and Norris clawed his way from 10th on the grid to fourth.
Victory made Piastri, triumphant in Bahrain last weekend and China last month, the first Australian to lead the championship since his manager Mark Webber in 2010 and also the first back-to-back winner this season.
He now leads Norris, whose race was heavily compromised by a crash in qualifying, by 10 points after starting the night three behind.
Piastri has 99 points to Norris’s 89 and Verstappen’s 87. Champions McLaren stretched their lead over Mercedes in the constructors’ standings to 77 points.
“It was a pretty tough race. I’m very, very happy to have won. Made the difference at the start. Made my case into Turn One, and that was enough,” said the happy winner.
“Definitely one of the toughest races I’ve had in my career,” he added after 50 laps in 30 degree temperatures around a super-fast track.
George Russell was fifth for Mercedes with Italian teammate Kimi Antonelli sixth and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton seventh for Ferrari.
Williams had Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon eighth and ninth with Racing Bulls’ French rookie Isack Hadjar the final points scorer in 10th.

FIRST CORNER
There was immediate controversy at the start as Verstappen and Piastri went side-by-side into the first corner, with the Red Bull emerging ahead after cutting across the runoff.
“He needs to give that back, I was ahead,” Piastri told McLaren over the team radio. “He was never going to make that corner regardless of whether he was there or not.”
Verstappen gave his version in similar fashion to Red Bull: “He just forced me off, there was no intention of him to make that corner.”
Stewards decided the champion was at fault and handed him the penalty, with Verstappen reacting by saying sarcastically “Oh, that is lovely’.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner did not let it lie after the chequered flag either, complimenting Verstappen and adding: “That first corner we’ve all got our opinions on.”
The safety car continued a sequence of appearing at all five races in Saudi Arabia so far with an appearance at the end of the opening lap after Verstappen’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly collided and crashed.
Both drivers retired, Tsunoda after getting his car back to the pits.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Verschoor storms to F2 victory as Weug claims historic win in F1 Academy in Jeddah

Updated 20 April 2025
SALEH FAREED
Follow

  • The victory moves Verschoor into the lead of the F2 Drivers’ Championship
  • With her victory, Weug also snatched a narrow lead at the top of the F1 Academy standings
Updated 20 April 2025
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Richard Verschoor produced a masterclass in tire management and racecraft to win the Formula 2 feature race in Jeddah, fighting back from ninth on the grid to claim victory for MP Motorsport.

The Dutch driver rebounded impressively after heartbreak in Saturday’s Sprint Race, where he crossed the line first but was demoted to second by a five-second penalty for an earlier incident.

Determined to make amends, Verschoor ran the alternative strategy, starting on medium tires and extending his first stint deep into the race.

Despite his aging rubber, Verschoor consistently set fastest laps, showing blistering pace while others pitted early for fresher tires.

His strategy paid off, and after switching to supersofts, he rejoined the track just a few seconds behind leader Jak Crawford with four laps to go.

Once his tires were up to temperature, Verschoor rapidly hunted down the DAMS Lucas Oil driver, closing within DRS range and executing a clinical move into Turn 1 on the final lap to secure a stunning win.

The victory moves Verschoor into the lead of the Drivers’ Championship, with Josep Maria Marti — who finished fifth in the Feature Race — second overall and Leonardo Fornaroli third.

Earlier in the day, Maya Weug made history by becoming the first Ferrari driver to win an F1 Academy race in Jeddah, prevailing in a dramatic and incident-packed Race 2.

Starting from pole for the first time in the series, Chloe Chambers looked to have the race under control after a clean getaway, keeping ahead of a fierce scrap for second between Weug and Mercedes’ Doriane Pin. Amid soaring track temperatures, Weug showed relentless pace, reeling Chambers in and battling wheel-to-wheel for the lead by Lap 3.

Weug briefly seized the lead before being forced wide by Chambers, who was later handed a five-second penalty for the incident. That opened the door for an intense battle between Weug and Pin, with the two repeatedly exchanging P2 as Chambers tried to maintain her advantage.

Despite crossing the finish line first, Chambers’ time penalty demoted her to second, handing victory to Weug. Pin completed the podium for Mercedes.

The race saw further drama as Rafaela Ferreira was hit with a 10-second penalty for spinning Emma Felbermayr of Kick Sauber, dropping both out of the points contention.

Behind the front three, Alisha Palmowski secured fourth place, with Alba Larsen fifth and Aston Martin’s Tina Hausmann sixth. Alpine’s Nina Gademan finished seventh, while Ella Lloyd was promoted to eighth after Ferreira’s penalty. Joanne Ciconte and Chloe Chong rounded out the points-scoring positions.

With her victory, Weug also snatched a narrow lead at the top of the F1 Academy standings, setting up an intriguing battle for the rest of the season.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F2 F1 Academy

Kohli, Rohit star as Bengaluru and Mumbai win in IPL

Updated 20 April 2025
AFP
Follow

  • Bengaluru avenged their loss to Punjab at home on Friday and the two teams, both seeking their first IPL title, are level on points
Updated 20 April 2025
AFP

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 73 and Rohit Sharma struck form with 76 not out in match-winning knocks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in an IPL super Sunday.
The in-form Kohli hit his fourth half-century of this edition of the popular T20 tournament to anchor Bengaluru’s chase of 158 in a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.
Another Indian veteran Rohit struck form with his first fifty this season in the second match of the day to lead Mumbai’s nine-wicket hammering of Chennai Super Kings in a battle of heavyweights.
Rohit, 37, put on 114 runs with Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 68 off 30 balls, as they steered the five-time champions’ chase of 177, getting there with 26 balls to spare.
Rohit, 37, came in as impact substitute in the chase and put on 63 with Ryan Rickleton, who fell for 24 off Ravindra Jadeja, to lay the foundations of Mumbai’s third straight win.
“After being here for such a long period of time, it’s easy to start doubting yourself and start doing different things,” Rohit said after being named player of the match.
“For me, it was important to do simple things and have a clear mindset. It was important for me to hold my shape and extend my arms, and when the ball was in my area, I had to do what I have been doing.”
Rohit struggled for form until this knock with just 82 runs in his previous six innings but found his groove with trademark flicks and pulls.
He reached his fifty in 33 balls but Suryakumar was in a hurry and his knock included some audacious shots behind the wicket raised his half-ton in 26 deliveries.
Rohit and Suryakumar smashed 11 sixes between them.
Bowlers set up victory after Jasprit Bumrah’s 2-25 and spinner Mitchell Santner’s 1-14 kept Chennai down to 176-5.
Shivam Dube, who made 50, and Jadeja, who hit an unbeaten 53, put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket and 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashed 32 off 15 balls after being the youngest player to debut for Chennai.
Five-time winners Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled out injured mid-season, crashed to their sixth defeat in eight matches to stay bottom of the 10-team table.
In the first match of the day, Bengaluru were propelled by a 103-run second-wicket stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 61, to reach their target with seven balls to spare.
Bengaluru avenged their loss to Punjab at home on Friday and the two teams, both seeking their first IPL title, are level on points.
“Very important game for us,” said player of the match Kohli. “When you go from eight (points) to 10, it makes a massive difference.”
Kohli on his anchor role said: “One partnership is good enough in T20 cricket during run chase. I can accelerate, but I want to understand the strengths of other players.
“Holding one end up at the moment, that’s working for us.”
The in-form Kohli, 36, struck his fourth half-ton of the season and surpassed Australia’s David Warner for the most 50-plus scores in the popular T20 tournament.
Kohli has now made it past the 50-mark 67 times, including eight centuries.
Left-handed Padikkal struck his first fifty of the season, after Bengaluru lost opener Phil Salt in the first over to Arshdeep Singh.
Padikkal fell to Harpreet Brar, leaving Kohli to play the anchor in a 54-ball knock laced with seven fours and a six.
Bengaluru spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets each to set up victory as they helped restrict Punjab to 157-6.

Topics: Cricket T20 cricket India Indian Premier League (IPL) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Virat Kohli

