War on Gaza

Father of American hostage in Gaza hopeful he is still alive

Adi Alexander, the father of Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli and Israel Defense Forces soldier taken hostage during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, attends an interview with Reuters at their home in Tenafly, New Jersey, U.S., December 14, 2024. (REUTERS)
Adi Alexander, the father of Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli and Israel Defense Forces soldier taken hostage during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, attends an interview with Reuters at their home in Tenafly, New Jersey, U.S., December 14, 2024. (REUTERS)
Reuters
Father of American hostage in Gaza hopeful he is still alive
  • The armed wing of Hamas said on Saturday it did not know the fate of Alexander, after noting that the guard holding him was killed
WASHINGTON: The father of a US-Israeli hostage held in Gaza said on Saturday he remains hopeful his 21-year-old son was still alive after Hamas said it could not account for his status.
Adi Alexander, whose son Edan was serving in the Israeli army when he was captured on October 7, 2023, called on the United States to engage in direct talks to free the remaining hostages – dead and alive – abducted during the deadly attack launched by Hamas two years ago in southern Israel. “I think we should engage back with them directly and see what can be done in regards to my son, four American dead hostages and everybody else,” the father said in an interview on Saturday.

“It seems like the negotiations are stalled, everything is stuck and we are kind of back to a year ago,” he added. “It’s really concerning.” Hamas had previously agreed to release Edan Alexander, believed to be the last surviving American hostage held by the militant Palestinian group, as well as the bodies of four other Americans it captured on October 7, 2023. The armed wing of Hamas said on Saturday it did not know the fate of Alexander, after noting that the guard holding him was killed. Reuters could not verify Hamas’ claim.
Hamas abducted Edan Alexander when he was 19 during its attack that killed nearly 1,200 people and triggered Israel’s ongoing incursion in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.
Edan, who holds dual nationality, grew up in New Jersey. His father said his son was an “all-American kid, great athlete ..., such a loving, loving boy” who found himself in “the wrong place, wrong time.”
Hamas recently released an undated video, purportedly of Edan. His father Adi said, “He looked very scary to us — just a horrible, horrible video.”
A hostage video is, by definition, made under duress and the statements in it are usually coerced, according to international law groups and human rights experts.
He said if he could speak to his son now, he would tell him, “Just believe. You know, nobody forgot about you. Definitely not your parents, and everybody is fighting for your release on the highest level in the States and I believe also in Israel.”
Fifty-nine hostages remain in Gaza. Fewer than half of them are believed to be still alive.
A US State Department spokesperson had no comment on the status of Alexander but reiterated that Hamas must immediately release him and all remaining hostages, and that Hamas “bears sole responsibility for the war, and for the resumption of hostilities.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA

Israeli PM says to return hostages without giving in to ‘Hamas dictates’

Israeli PM says to return hostages without giving in to ‘Hamas dictates’
Updated 19 April 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli PM says to return hostages without giving in to ‘Hamas dictates’

Israeli PM says to return hostages without giving in to ‘Hamas dictates’
  • “I believe we can bring our hostages home without surrendering to Hamas’s dictates,” Netanyahu said
  • “We are at a critical stage of the campaign, and at this point, we need patience”
Updated 19 April 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Saturday to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza without yielding to Hamas’ demands, insisting the military campaign in the Palestinian territory had reached a “critical stage.”
“I believe we can bring our hostages home without surrendering to Hamas’s dictates,” Netanyahu said, in his first comments since Hamas, seeking a permanent end to the Gaza war, rejected a new truce proposal from Israel.
“We are at a critical stage of the campaign, and at this point, we need patience and determination to win.”
The remarks drew a swift rebuttal from an Israeli campaign group representing the hostages’ families, which accused Netanyahu of having “no plan” for securing the captives’ freedom.
“There is one clear, feasible, and urgent solution that can be achieved now: reach a deal that will bring everyone home — even if it means stopping the fighting,” Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
Netanyahu, however, insisted that ending the war now would embolden the country’s enemies.
“Ending the war under these surrender conditions would send a message to all of Israel’s enemies: that abducting Israelis can bring Israel to its knees. It would prove that terrorism pays — and that message would endanger the entire free world,” he said.
Hamas, Netanyahu said, was “demanding the end of the war and the continuation of its rule,” as well as a full Israeli withdrawal, “which would enable Hamas to rearm and plan more attacks against us.”
“If we commit to ending the war, we will not be able to resume fighting in Gaza,” he said.
“So I ask you — did our soldiers fight in vain? Did our heroes fall and suffer for nothing?“

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas

Jordan participates in Palestine reconstruction forum in Istanbul

Jordan participates in Palestine reconstruction forum in Istanbul
Updated 19 April 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jordan participates in Palestine reconstruction forum in Istanbul

Jordan participates in Palestine reconstruction forum in Istanbul
  • A full inventory of tools and equipment earmarked for debris removal and rebuilding has already been submitted
Updated 19 April 2025
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan has joined regional and international efforts to support the reconstruction of Palestine, taking part in the Arab International Commission for the Reconstruction of Palestine Forum, which opened Friday in Istanbul under the theme “From the Rubble We Build Hope.”

The Jordanian Contractors Association participated in the forum’s activities under the auspices of the Higher Committee for Reconstruction in Palestine, represented by its President Fouad Duwairi and Vice President Marouf Ghananim, the Jordan News Agency reported.

In his address, Duwairi outlined the association’s efforts to assist reconstruction efforts in Palestine and Gaza, highlighting the donations made by Jordanian contractors in recent months.

He also shared technical studies conducted by the association, aimed at supporting rebuilding initiatives.

Duwairi reaffirmed the JCA’s commitment to aiding the Palestinian people, noting that Jordanian contractors have donated machinery and construction equipment for reconstruction efforts.

A full inventory of tools and equipment earmarked for debris removal and rebuilding has already been submitted.

He explained that clearing the debris and recycling materials in Gaza is expected to take approximately a year once the enclave is divided into operational zones, stressing that Jordanian contractors were fully prepared to engage in the reconstruction process.

The JCA, Duwairi added, has participated in several international conferences to explore innovative methods for recycling construction materials for use in Gaza’s rebuilding.

Coordination continues with Jordanian contractors to secure the necessary machinery and construction supplies in collaboration with the Higher Committee for Reconstruction.

In recognition of their contributions, the Arab International Authority for the Reconstruction of Palestine honored Duwairi and the JCA for their significant role in supporting reconstruction initiatives.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Hamas Jordan Turkiye

Gaza aid delivery focus of talks in Turkiye

Gaza aid delivery focus of talks in Turkiye
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza aid delivery focus of talks in Turkiye

Gaza aid delivery focus of talks in Turkiye
  • Kalin reassured them of Turkiye’s ongoing support and said Ankara would firmly oppose any new efforts to occupy or annex further Palestinian territory
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Hamas leaders on Saturday for talks about how to deliver aid to war-ravaged Gaza where Israel resumed its military offensive last month.
Kalin held talks with Mohammed Darwish, head of the political council of Hamas, which rules Gaza, and his delegation, Turkiye’s Anadolu state news agency reported, without saying where the meeting took place. Media reports said it was in Turkiye.
As well as discussing ways to deliver humanitarian aid, they also spoke of initiatives to secure a permanent ceasefire along with ways to counter Israeli plans to displace Gaza’s population forcibly, Anadolu said, citing security sources.
Kalin reassured them of Turkiye’s ongoing support and said Ankara would firmly oppose any new efforts to occupy or annex further Palestinian territory.
After 18 months of devastating war and an Israeli aid blockade since March 2, the UN has said Gaza is facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began in October 2023, triggered by Hamas’ attack on Israel.
Hamas on Thursday accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon” by blocking aid supplies.
But Israel has vowed to keep blocking humanitarian aid, saying it is the only way to force Hamas to release the 58 hostages still held there.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA

Lebanese leaders criticize Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm

Lebanese leaders criticize Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm
Updated 19 April 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanese leaders criticize Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm

Lebanese leaders criticize Hezbollah’s refusal to disarm
  • ‘Those who use threats must first stop the tragedies,’ says Lebanese Forces leader
Updated 19 April 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army on Saturday continued to detonate munitions left over from the Israeli war in southern Lebanon, as well as confiscating ordnance in the area south of the Litani River.

Explosions were heard across southern Lebanon, accompanied by reconnaissance flights from Lebanese army Cessna aircraft south of the Litani River.

During the most recent cabinet session, Army Commander Gen. Rudolph Haykal confirmed that it was no longer possible to cross the Litani River from north to south without passing through Lebanese Army checkpoints. The commander also reviewed the seizure and confiscation of equipment, weapons, and ammunition, presenting statistics from more than 5,000 missions.

In a statement earlier this week, President Joseph Aoun announced that weapons would be brought under state control this year. However, campaigns by Hezbollah officials threaten to disrupt the path outlined by President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to achieve this end. On Saturday, several Lebanese politicians came out against Hezbollah’s attempt to retain its weapons.

The Hezbollah leaders have not learned from the lessons of the catastrophe caused by their party.

Ashraf Rifi, MP and former justice minister

“The remaining Hezbollah leaders have not learned from the lessons of the catastrophe caused by their party,” said MP and former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi, claiming that Hezbollah was being “reckless” and holding on to weapons “in support of Tehran, which is negotiating with the US at the expense of the Lebanese.”

He added: “These people appear to have lost essential wisdom and reasoning skills. Sooner or later, the weapons will be surrendered and dismantled; history does not move backward.”

Rifi’s comments followed a series of statements from Hezbollah in recent days, in which the group rejected the notion of surrendering its weapons to the state. They issued a threat to “cut off the hand” of anyone who tried to disarm them.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Friday: “Remove this issue from your vocabulary, as no one will disarm us.”

He added that an Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction efforts must come before any discussions of a defense strategy.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani endorsed Hezbollah’s stance, stating on Saturday that “the disarmament project is a clear plot against countries,” and warning against “falling into Israel’s trap.”

The Iranian diplomat posted on X: “While the US supplies the Israeli regime with the latest weapons and missiles, it simultaneously prevents other countries from strengthening and arming their militaries. Using various pretexts, it pressures them to reduce or destroy their arsenals.”

He added that when countries agree to disarmament demands, they become vulnerable to attacks and occupations, citing Iraq, Libya, and Syria as examples.

Amani stressed that Iran was aware of the dangers posed by “this conspiracy and its threat to regional nations’ security.”

He said: “We warn others not to fall into Israel’s trap, as maintaining deterrence is the first line of defense for sovereignty and independence, and it should not be put at risk.”

Hezbollah’s position has drawn widespread criticism, however. MP Paula Yacoubian characterized it as a strategy to enhance Iran’s negotiation position with the US, and said Lebanon was being used as a bargaining chip.

“Iran, which has poured billions into Hezbollah, now seeks greater returns,” she said. “To preserve the regime, it is time to make concessions, and the party must stop repeating outdated rhetoric while reclaiming its Lebanese identity.”

Former President Michel Suleiman said in a statement: "No to threats of cutting off hands. No to hints of civil war. No to discussions about the army's weaknesses. No to claims regarding the strength of the resistance. No to the idea of keeping weapons in the south, the mountains, the Bekaa, the north, or Beirut in the hands of anyone other than the state.

"Why is this important? Because if the state does not control weapons, then the state and its institutions will not survive.

"Consequently, the economy will not prosper, and we will not restore our friendship with our sister state or the international community."

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea stated that “resorting to threats, especially regarding severing hands, has no place in a democratic state or a country seeking civil peace.”

He urged those using such rhetoric to stop, as their actions have already caused “significant harm and damage to Lebanon and its people,” adding that they should step aside and “allow the new leadership to guide the country out of the tragedy” they have created.

Geagea also urged Hezbollah to focus on “rebuilding an effective state capable of restoring dignity, pride, and a decent life for the Lebanese people, and take the initiative to facilitate reconstruction efforts.”

A political source told Arab News that Hezbollah’s rejection of disarmament, most recently expressed by Naim Qassem, aimed to preserve internal balance and boost morale within the party.

“Meanwhile, the Iranian position indicates that Iran is trying to control Hezbollah. There may also be another explanation: they may be seeking to gain time,” said the source.

 

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Hezbollah USA

Gazans resort to turtle meat in hunt for food

Gazans resort to turtle meat in hunt for food
Updated 19 April 2025
AFP
Follow

Gazans resort to turtle meat in hunt for food

Gazans resort to turtle meat in hunt for food
  • Once the shell has been removed, the meat is cut up, boiled and cooked in a mix of onion, pepper, tomato and spices
  • “The children were afraid of the turtle, and we told them it tasted as delicious as veal,” said Majida Qanan
Updated 19 April 2025
AFP

KHAN YUNIS, Palestinian Territories: With food scarce in the besieged and war-battered Gaza Strip, some desperate families have turned to eating sea turtles as a rare source of protein.
Once the shell has been removed, the meat is cut up, boiled and cooked in a mix of onion, pepper, tomato and spices.
“The children were afraid of the turtle, and we told them it tasted as delicious as veal,” said Majida Qanan, keeping an eye on the chunks of red meat simmering in a pot over a wood fire.
“Some of them ate it, but others refused.”
For lack of a better alternative, this is the third time 61-year-old Qanan has prepared a turtle-based meal for her family who were displaced and now live in a tent in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza largest city.
After 18 months of devastating war and an Israeli blockade on aid since March 2, the United Nations has warned of a dire humanitarian situation for the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.
Israel has accused Hamas of diverting aid, which the Palestinian militant group denies.
The heads of 12 major aid organizations warned on Thursday that “famine is not just a risk, but likely rapidly unfolding in almost all parts” of the territory.
“There are no open crossings and there is nothing in the market,” said Qanan.
“When I buy two small bags (of vegetables) for 80 shekels ($22), there is no meat,” she added.
Sea turtles are internationally protected as an endangered species, but those caught in Gaza fishermen’s nets are used for food.
Qanan mixes the meat with flour and vinegar to wash it, before rinsing and boiling it in an old metal pot.
“We never expected to eat a turtle,” fisherman Abdel Halim Qanan said.
“When the war started, there was a food shortage. There is no food. So (turtle meat) is an alternative for other sources of protein. There is no meat, poultry or vegetables.”
The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned that Gaza is facing its most severe humanitarian crisis since the war began on October 7, 2023, triggered by Hamas’s attack on Israel.
Fighting has raged in Gaza since then, pausing only twice — recently during a two-month ceasefire between January 19 and March 17, and in a previous one-week halt in late November 2023.
The World Health Organization’s regional chief Hanan Balkhy said in June that some Gazans were so desperate that they were eating animal food, grass, and drinking sewage water.
Hamas on Thursday accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon” against Gazans by blocking aid supplies.
Fisherman Qanan said the turtles were killed in the “halal” method, in accordance with Islamic rites.
“If there was no famine, we would not eat it and leave it, but we want to compensate for the lack of protein,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Sea turtles Israel Hamas Food

