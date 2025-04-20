Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass

VATICAN CITY: Catholic faithful gathered Easter Sunday in St. Peter’s Square on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, hoping Pope Francis would make an appearance despite his frail health that has kept him from most Holy Week events.

The 88-year-old pontiff traditionally delivers his “Urbi et Orbi” benediction from a balcony overlooking the square following mass to mark the holiday.

But given his delicate health following treatment for pneumonia, it is still unknown whether the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics will be present, and in what capacity.

The Holy See’s press service has said the pope hopes to attend but has not confirmed his participation, insisting it depends on his health.

That did not stop crowds of faithful from gathering Sunday under hazy skies in the sprawling plaza decorated with brightly-colored tulips in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Jesuit pope.

Marie Manda, 59, from Cameroon, was one of those thinking positive.

“Of course we hope to see the pope but if he’s not here and he’s still suffering we’ll see his representative,” she told AFP.

“But we want to see the pope, even sick we want to see him!“

Indian tourist Rajesh Kumar, 40, however, said he had no idea it was Easter when he booked his holiday with his wife.

“After coming here we realized there is a festival going on, the pope is going to give a speech, so we just entered and we are ready for it,” he said.

Francis was released from hospital on March 23, after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia, from which he nearly died.

His voice remains weak, despite improvements in his breathing. In the last week, Francis has appeared in public twice without the nasal cannula through which he has been receiving oxygen.

He could delegate the reading of his Easter text — usually a reflection on conflicts and crises around the world — to someone else.

For the first time since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has missed the majority of Holy Week events, such as Friday’s Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum and Saturday’s Easter vigil at Saint Peter’s Basilica, where he delegated his duties to cardinals.

He did, however, make a brief appearance inside the basilica Saturday, where he prayed and gave candies to some children among the visitors.

Some 300 cardinals, bishops and priests will be present at Sunday’s Easter mass.

Organizers expect even bigger crowds than usual due to the Jubilee, a “Holy Year” in the Catholic Church which comes around once every quarter of a century and attracts thousands of pilgrims to the Eternal City.





The weekend was also noteworthy for the presence of US Vice President JD Vance in Rome.

He held talks on Saturday with the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for relations with states.

That came just two months after a spat between Francis and the administration of US President Donald Trump over its anti-migrant policies.

Neither the Vatican nor the vice president’s office have commented on any possible meeting between Francis and Vance, and it was unknown whether the vice president planned to attend Sunday mass.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the college of cardinals, presided over Saturday night’s solemn Easter vigil in place of Francis.

Francis performed one official engagement this Holy Week, visiting a jail in Rome, but he did not perform the traditional foot-washing ritual, which seeks to imitate Jesus Christ’s washing of his disciples’ feet.

Asked by a journalist after his visit what he felt about this Easter week in his current condition, the pope replied: “I am living it as best I can.”

This year’s Easter is unusual as it falls on the same weekend in both the Catholic and Protestant branches of Christianity, which follow the Gregorian calendar, and the Orthodox branch, which uses the Julian calendar.