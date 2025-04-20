You are here

  • Home
  • Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attend an Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow early on April 20, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggdhw

Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine

Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine
  • The traditionally sung service starts late on a Saturday and lasts into the early hours of Sunday
  • Zelensky says Russian army ‘trying to create impression’ of Easter ceasefire
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin joined other worshippers for an Easter service led by the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, a faithful backer of the Russian leader and an advocate for the war in Ukraine.
Hours after declaring a unilateral Easter ceasefire that Kyiv said was just words as fighting continued, Putin and Sobyanin stood in Moscow’s main church, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, while Kirill led a procession, video of the service showed.
Holding a lit thin red candle and donning a dark suit, white shirt and a red tie as in years past, the Russian leader crossed himself several times when Kirill announced “Christ is risen.”
The traditionally sung service starts late on a Saturday and lasts into the early hours of Sunday.
For Putin, the Orthodox faith is central to his world view and he always attends services during major church holidays. For Orthodox Russians, Easter is the most important religious holiday.
At the service, Krill called for “lasting and just peace can be established in the vast expanses of historical Rus,” RIA state news agency reported, in what was a reference to a medieval territory that encompassed parts of what is now Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. “How wonderfully it was said, do not do evil to another and do not treat others as you would not want them to treat you,” TASS agency cited Kirill as saying.
“If people adhered to this holiday commandment, then life would be completely different: family and social life and — let me say this — inter-governmental.”
Kirill has strongly backed the war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Thousands have been killed, the vast majority of them Ukrainians, and millions driven from their homes since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky says Russian army ‘trying to create impression’ of Easter ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the Russian army is making a pretense of an Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, continuing overnight attempts to inflict front-line losses on Ukraine.
“In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Early on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported 59 instances of shelling and five assault attempts along the front line, he said.
“Russia must fully comply with the conditions of silence,” Zelensky said.
He reiterated that Kyiv was willing to extend the ceasefire for 30 days but said that if Russia kept fighting on Sunday, so would Ukraine.
“Ukraine will continue to act in a mirror manner,” he said.

Topics: Russia Easter Ukraine

Related

Update Russian President Vladimir Putin announces an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
Russia says Ukraine struck its energy infrastructure 10 times in last 24 hours
World
Russia says Ukraine struck its energy infrastructure 10 times in last 24 hours

Bangladeshi police seek Interpol red notice for ex-PM Hasina

Bangladeshi police seek Interpol red notice for ex-PM Hasina
Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

Bangladeshi police seek Interpol red notice for ex-PM Hasina

Bangladeshi police seek Interpol red notice for ex-PM Hasina
  • Authorities are also requesting Interpol red notice for Hasina’s ministers
  • Police move is part of trial process over student protest killings last year
Updated 10 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police have requested an Interpol red notice against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is wanted for alleged involvement in the killings of hundreds of people during student protests that forced her to step down and flee last year.

In early July, a student-led movement began with peaceful demonstrations initially sparked by opposition to public-sector job quotas.

But they were met with a violent crackdown by security forces after two weeks, which according to UN estimates left more than 600 people dead. The deaths led to a nationwide uprising that forced Hasina to resign and leave for neighboring India in early August, ending her 15 years in power.

By October, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal had issued arrest warrants for Hasina and more than 40 other people who are linked to the protest killings.

“The assistance from Interpol is being sought to repatriate the accused persons,” Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters, told Arab News on Sunday.

“Our all-out efforts are there to make (the red notice issuance happen) as soon as possible.”

Red notices are published by Interpol, an intergovernmental organization of 196 member countries. They serve as requests for law enforcement around the world to detain individuals for whom member states have issued arrest warrants.

Bangladeshi police are also seeking red notices for 11 other people linked to the protest killings, including Hasina’s Awami League general secretary, Obaidul Quader, and former home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The red notice application was submitted at the request of the International Crimes Tribunal, which had sought police assistance after issuing the arrest warrant last year.

The special court will hear at least 70 cases related to the July-August violence.

Established in 2010 during Hasina’s rule, the International Crimes Tribunal is a domestic court responsible for investigating and prosecuting suspects of the 1971 genocide committed by the Pakistan Army and its local collaborators during the Bangladesh Liberation War. It also has jurisdiction over other war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Saudi footballers face Uzbekistan in AFC U17 Asian Cup final
Saudi Football
Saudi footballers face Uzbekistan in AFC U17 Asian Cup final
Saudi project clears 1,050 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,050 Houthi mines in Yemen

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service
  • Prince Andrew’s attendance was notable after he was absent from the royals’ Christmas service amid scrutiny of his links with an alleged Chinese spy
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla briefly greeted onlookers after an Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, an important fixture in the calendar of the monarch, who is supreme governor of the Church of England.
Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a pale blue hat and dress, were joined by the Princes Andrew and Edward, Anne, the Princess Royal, and other family members at the 15th Century chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Prince Andrew’s attendance was notable after he was absent from the royals’ Christmas service amid scrutiny of his links with an alleged Chinese spy. The scandal-hit prince was accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.
The king’s oldest son and heir William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine were absent. They are spending Easter with their children in Norfolk, east England.
Camilla, who was handed a posy of flowers, wished “Happy Easter” to members of the crowd after the Easter Matins service.
On Thursday, the king used his annual Easter message to reflect on war, human suffering and the heroism of those who risk their lives to help others.
In 2024, the Easter service was Charles’ first appearance at a public event following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in the previous month.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also treated for cancer last year. She said in January she was relieved in be in remission.

Topics: Easter King Charles

Related

Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace
World
Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace
Kingdom ensures health, safety for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom ensures health, safety for Hajj pilgrims

India seeks to strengthen energy ties with Saudi Arabia during Modi’s visit

India seeks to strengthen energy ties with Saudi Arabia during Modi’s visit
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
Follow

India seeks to strengthen energy ties with Saudi Arabia during Modi’s visit

India seeks to strengthen energy ties with Saudi Arabia during Modi’s visit
  • Saudi-India trade worth nearly $43bn in 2023-24; energy alone worth $25.7bn
  • Modi, crown prince to co-chair second meeting of Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council 
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for his third visit, as India seeks to strengthen strategic ties with the Kingdom, particularly in the energy sector.

During his two-day trip, Modi is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, where they will hold bilateral talks and co-chair the second meeting of the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council.

“The visit is important also on account of the obvious significance of Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner for India … Saudi Arabia is a leading voice in the Islamic world, and is increasingly playing an important role in regional developments,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a press briefing on Saturday.

As premier, Modi made his first trip to Saudi Arabia in 2016. Following the crown prince’s first visit to India in February 2019, the Indian leader made his second trip to the Kingdom that October, when the two countries established the Strategic Partnership Council.

In 2023-24, Saudi-India trade reached nearly $43 billion, making India Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner, while the Kingdom stands as New Delhi’s fifth-largest.

Saudi Arabia is “a key player” in India’s energy scenario, Misri said.

“We are looking at infusing an even more strategic outlook in the energy partnership between the two countries. And we expect that the forthcoming visit will have some developments related to this as well,” he added.

Bilateral energy trade alone was worth $25.7 billion in 2023-24, with Saudi Arabia being the third-largest source of India’s LPG, crude and petroleum imports.

Modi’s upcoming visit is a follow-up to the crown prince’s trip to India in 2023, when he attended the summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies.

This was followed by the crown prince’s state visit, which saw the two leaders co-chairing the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, and both countries signing around 50 initial pacts and agreeing to form a joint task force for a $100 billion Saudi investment in India.

“This is a very important visit as Saudi Arabia is one of the most important partners of India in the Gulf and Middle East region,” Muddassir Qamar, associate professor at the Center for West Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Arab News on Sunday.

“It is also important as the visit to Saudi Arabia comes at a time of great regional turbulence and uncertainty in international politics, given that Saudi Arabia and India are two of the G20 members and have a similarity of views in regional and global issues.”

Two-way flow of investments, energy security, food security and defense cooperation are likely to be high on the agenda, he said, adding that discussions on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Agreement are likely to be “top on the priority list,” referring to the trade connectivity plan.

As both countries are working on their respective development plans, namely the Saudi Vision 2030 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047, they have “ample opportunities to collaborate among businesses and the private sector” across various sectors, including energy, logistics and infrastructure, he added.

Modi’s trip will also boost India’s role in geopolitics, according to Mohammed Soliman, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington D.C.

“Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in the deepening of the India-Saudi strategic partnership — strengthening economic ties with $40 billion in trade, securing vital energy supplies, and elevating India’s voice in West Asian geopolitics,” he told Arab News. 

“The visit positions India as a key player in West Asia.” 

Topics: India Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi ministry supports Balkans Qur’an contest
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry supports Balkans Qur’an contest
Special Despite small diaspora share, Gulf-based Indians send home 40% of remittances
World
Despite small diaspora share, Gulf-based Indians send home 40% of remittances

Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace

Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims light candles during the ceremony of the "Holy Fire" at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2025
AP
Follow

Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace

Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace
  • During Fasika, as Easter is known, Christians of all denominations — including the majority Orthodox group — come together to celebrate Jesus' death and resurrection
Updated 20 April 2025
AP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopians marked Easter festivities Sunday with vows to embrace sacrifice, love and peace in a country facing armed conflict and other challenges.
During Fasika, as Easter is known, Christians of all denominations — including the majority Orthodox group — come together to celebrate Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
For some Ethiopians, religious festivals in recent months have acquired more meaning with the conflict in the Amhara region and instability in neighboring Tigray, where a deadly war ended with a peace deal in 2022.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement that it “takes patience, humility and sacrifice to achieve dialogue and reconciliation to heal a nation.”
At the cathedral known as Medhane Alem in the capital Addis Ababa, mammoth congregations took part in services marked by acts of devotion, including kneeling and prostration. The public rituals attest to the passion of Christ.
The presiding priest, Leul Adbaru, urged the faithful to reflect on the meaning of the sacrifice made by Jesus. “Ethiopians ought to believe, understanding for whom Jesus Christ died for on the cross at Calvary,” he said.
Across Addis Ababa, lengthy church services were followed by feasts to mark the end of a 55-day fasting period.
Fitsum Getachew, a casual laborer in the city, waited hours to be served food at Medhane Alem, joining hundreds of worshippers in the meal that included traditional raw meat.
“At this feast prepared by our devout mothers we have partaken of all things, even chunks of raw meat and we are giving thanks unto God,” he said.
For church fundraisers and volunteers like Mulumebet Jembere, charity is the enduring spirit of Fasika. The poor will be looked after, she said.

Topics: Ethiopia Easter

Related

Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine
World
Putin attends Orthodox Easter service after declaring ceasefire in Ukraine
Ethiopia to name new head of Tigray interim administration: PM
World
Ethiopia to name new head of Tigray interim administration: PM

Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass

Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass
Updated 20 April 2025
AFP
Follow

Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass

Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass
  • Catholic faithful gathered Easter Sunday in St. Peter’s Square on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, hoping Pope Francis would make an appearance despite his frail health that has kept him from
Updated 20 April 2025
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Catholic faithful gathered Easter Sunday in St. Peter’s Square on the holiest day of the Christian calendar, hoping Pope Francis would make an appearance despite his frail health that has kept him from most Holy Week events.
The 88-year-old pontiff traditionally delivers his “Urbi et Orbi” benediction from a balcony overlooking the square following mass to mark the holiday.
But given his delicate health following treatment for pneumonia, it is still unknown whether the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics will be present, and in what capacity.
The Holy See’s press service has said the pope hopes to attend but has not confirmed his participation, insisting it depends on his health.
That did not stop crowds of faithful from gathering Sunday under hazy skies in the sprawling plaza decorated with brightly-colored tulips in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Jesuit pope.
Marie Manda, 59, from Cameroon, was one of those thinking positive.
“Of course we hope to see the pope but if he’s not here and he’s still suffering we’ll see his representative,” she told AFP.
“But we want to see the pope, even sick we want to see him!“
Indian tourist Rajesh Kumar, 40, however, said he had no idea it was Easter when he booked his holiday with his wife.
“After coming here we realized there is a festival going on, the pope is going to give a speech, so we just entered and we are ready for it,” he said.
Francis was released from hospital on March 23, after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia, from which he nearly died.
His voice remains weak, despite improvements in his breathing. In the last week, Francis has appeared in public twice without the nasal cannula through which he has been receiving oxygen.
He could delegate the reading of his Easter text — usually a reflection on conflicts and crises around the world — to someone else.
For the first time since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has missed the majority of Holy Week events, such as Friday’s Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum and Saturday’s Easter vigil at Saint Peter’s Basilica, where he delegated his duties to cardinals.
He did, however, make a brief appearance inside the basilica Saturday, where he prayed and gave candies to some children among the visitors.
Some 300 cardinals, bishops and priests will be present at Sunday’s Easter mass.
Organizers expect even bigger crowds than usual due to the Jubilee, a “Holy Year” in the Catholic Church which comes around once every quarter of a century and attracts thousands of pilgrims to the Eternal City.


The weekend was also noteworthy for the presence of US Vice President JD Vance in Rome.
He held talks on Saturday with the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for relations with states.
That came just two months after a spat between Francis and the administration of US President Donald Trump over its anti-migrant policies.
Neither the Vatican nor the vice president’s office have commented on any possible meeting between Francis and Vance, and it was unknown whether the vice president planned to attend Sunday mass.
Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the college of cardinals, presided over Saturday night’s solemn Easter vigil in place of Francis.
Francis performed one official engagement this Holy Week, visiting a jail in Rome, but he did not perform the traditional foot-washing ritual, which seeks to imitate Jesus Christ’s washing of his disciples’ feet.
Asked by a journalist after his visit what he felt about this Easter week in his current condition, the pope replied: “I am living it as best I can.”
This year’s Easter is unusual as it falls on the same weekend in both the Catholic and Protestant branches of Christianity, which follow the Gregorian calendar, and the Orthodox branch, which uses the Julian calendar.

Topics: Easter 2025 pope

Related

Saudi Arabia leads GCC fixed income issuances in Q1: Markaz report  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads GCC fixed income issuances in Q1: Markaz report 
Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con
Entertainment
Superheroes take to the stage at Middle East Film & Comic Con

Latest updates

De Bruyne ‘surprised’ over Man City exit
De Bruyne ‘surprised’ over Man City exit
Bangladeshi police seek Interpol red notice for ex-PM Hasina
Bangladeshi police seek Interpol red notice for ex-PM Hasina
Saudi footballers face Uzbekistan in AFC U17 Asian Cup final
Saudi footballers face Uzbekistan in AFC U17 Asian Cup final
Gulf, China exchanges sign deal to boost commodity ties
Gulf, China exchanges sign deal to boost commodity ties
Saudi project clears 1,050 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears 1,050 Houthi mines in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.