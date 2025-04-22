Islamabad says more than 100,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April

UK government backs Palestinian statehood as prime ministers meet in London

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammed Mustafa, in London on Monday as part of the UK government’s efforts to advance the cause of Palestinian statehood.

During their meeting, Starmer expressed his “sincere condolences for the appalling loss of life in Gaza,” where Israeli military actions since late 2023 has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians.

He said the UK will continue to press for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and oppose the resumption of war in Gaza following the collapse of a previous truce in mid-March.

Mustafa, the first Palestinian Authority leader to visit Downing Street since 2021, also met Foreign Secretary David Lammy. They signed a memorandum of understanding “enshrining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution,” the British Foreign Office said. The document confirmed the view that the PA is the “only legitimate governing entity” in the occupied Palestinian territories, which include Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process Foreign Secretary David Lammy

It also stresses the need to reunify Gaza and the West Bank under the authority of the Ramallah-based PA, which is in turn required to commit to political and financial reforms.

Additionally, the UK announced a £101 million ($135 million) aid package for Palestinians to support humanitarian relief operations, economic development and reforms.

Lammy said Mustafa’s visit “marks a significant step in strengthening our relationship with the Palestinian Authority, a key partner for peace in the Middle East, at a critical moment.

“We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security. I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process.”

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and launched a deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, will have “no role” in the future of the Palestinian coastal enclave, he added.

The Foreign Office said: “Hamas must immediately release the (Israeli) hostages and relinquish control of Gaza,” and added that it will work with the PA on a joint plan for the future of Gaza, building on initiatives led by Arab countries.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a meeting at the UN in June to garner support for recognition of Palestinian statehood. British MPs from the ruling Labour Party recently urged the Foreign Office to officially recognize a Palestinian state, and said the French-Saudi initiative presents an opportunity for the UK.

The Israeli government remains firm in its opposition to any recognition of a Palestinian state, and in June 2024 formalized this position with a parliamentary resolution. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has taken steps to weaken the Western-supported PA, including the withholding of millions of dollars of Palestinian taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the authority.

Netanyahu, who rejects any role for the PA in the future of Gaza, criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan for the Palestinian statehood conference. Of 193 UN members, 147 have officially recognized Palestinian statehood, including Spain, Ireland and Norway. France, Canada, the UK, Italy and Germany are among those yet to do so.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, a former prime minister, was the last Palestinian Prime Minister to visit the UK, when he traveled to the Scottish city of Glasgow in 2021 to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.