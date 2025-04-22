You are here

  • Home
  • Islamabad says more than 100,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April

Islamabad says more than 100,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April

Islamabad says more than 100,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April
Pushed out of Pakistan where she was born, Nazmine Khan’s first experience of her country, Afghanistan, was in a sweltering tent at a border camp. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnmam

Updated 22 April 2025
AFP
Follow

Islamabad says more than 100,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April

Islamabad says more than 100,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April
  • More than 100,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in the past three weeks, the interior ministry said Tuesday
Updated 22 April 2025
AFP
Follow

TORKHAM: More than 100,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in the past three weeks, the interior ministry said Tuesday, after Islamabad announced the widespread cancelation of residence permits.
Calling Afghans “terrorists and criminals,” the Pakistan government launched its mass eviction campaign on April 1.
Analysts say the expulsions are designed to pressure neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, which Islamabad blames for fueling a rise in border attacks.
The interior ministry told AFP that “100,529 Afghans have left in April.”
Convoys of Afghan families have been heading to the border since the start of April when the deadline to leave expired, crossing into a country mired in a humanitarian crisis.
“I was born in Pakistan and have never been to Afghanistan,” 27-year-old Allah Rahman told AFP at the Torkham border on Saturday.
“I was afraid the police might humiliate me and my family. Now we’re heading back to Afghanistan out of sheer helplessness.”
Afghanistan’s prime minister Hasan Akhund on Saturday condemned the “unilateral measures” taken by its neighbor after Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar flew to Kabul for a day-long visit to discuss the returns.
Akhund urged the Pakistani government to “facilitate the dignified return of Afghan refugees.”
Afghans in Pakistan have reported weeks of arbitrary arrests, extortion and harassment by authorities, with many of those forcibly returned living in Sindh and Punjab provinces.
Many people are leaving voluntarily, choosing to depart instead of face deportation, but the UN refugee agency UNHCR said that in April alone, more arrests and detentions took place in Pakistan — 12,948 — than in all of last year.
Pakistan’s security forces are under enormous pressure along the border with Afghanistan as they battle a growing insurgency by ethnic nationalists in Balochistan in the southwest, and the Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the northwest.
Last year was the deadliest in Pakistan in a decade.
The government frequently accuses Afghan nationals of taking part in attacks and blames Kabul for allowing militants to take refuge on its soil, a charge Taliban leaders deny.
Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan over the past several decades fleeing successive wars, as well as hundreds of thousands since the return of the Taliban government in 2021.
Some Pakistanis have grown weary of hosting a large Afghan population as security and economic woes deepen, and the deportation campaign has widespread support.
“They came here for refuge but ended up taking jobs, opening businesses. They took jobs from Pakistanis who are already struggling,” 41-year-old hairdresser Tanveer Ahmad told AFP as he gave a customer a shave.
More than half of Afghans being deported were children, the UNHCR said on Friday.
The women and girls among those crossing were entering a country where they are banned from education beyond secondary school and barred from many sectors of work.
In the first phase of returns in 2023, hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans were forced across the border in the space of a few weeks.
In the second phase announced in March, the Pakistan government canceled the residence permits of more than 800,000 Afghans and warned thousands more awaiting relocation to other countries to leave by the end of April.
“Afghans take on jobs Pakistanis consider shameful, like collecting garbage,” a shopkeeper told AFP on the condition of anonymity.
“Who will do that after they’re gone?“

Topics: Afghans Pakistan

Related

Special US tech giant joins hands with Saudi think-tank to launch AI-led, Shariah-compliant global ESG Index
Pakistan
US tech giant joins hands with Saudi think-tank to launch AI-led, Shariah-compliant global ESG Index
Al-Ittihad move closer to Saudi Pro League glory as Al-Hilal stumble again
Sport
Al-Ittihad move closer to Saudi Pro League glory as Al-Hilal stumble again

UK government backs Palestinian statehood as prime ministers meet in London

UK government backs Palestinian statehood as prime ministers meet in London
Updated 28 April 2025
Arab News
Follow

UK government backs Palestinian statehood as prime ministers meet in London

UK government backs Palestinian statehood as prime ministers meet in London
  • Keir Starmer passes on to Mohammed Mustafa his ‘sincere condolences for the appalling loss of life in Gaza’ since 2023
  • UK announces $135 million aid package for Palestinians in support of humanitarian relief, economic development and reforms
Updated 28 April 2025
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammed Mustafa, in London on Monday as part of the UK government’s efforts to advance the cause of Palestinian statehood.

During their meeting, Starmer expressed his “sincere condolences for the appalling loss of life in Gaza,” where Israeli military actions since late 2023 has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians.

He said the UK will continue to press for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and oppose the resumption of war in Gaza following the collapse of a previous truce in mid-March.

Mustafa, the first Palestinian Authority leader to visit Downing Street since 2021, also met Foreign Secretary David Lammy. They signed a memorandum of understanding “enshrining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution,” the British Foreign Office said. The document confirmed the view that the PA is the “only legitimate governing entity” in the occupied Palestinian territories, which include Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process

Foreign Secretary David Lammy

It also stresses the need to reunify Gaza and the West Bank under the authority of the Ramallah-based PA, which is in turn required to commit to political and financial reforms.

Additionally, the UK announced a £101 million ($135 million) aid package for Palestinians to support humanitarian relief operations, economic development and reforms.

Lammy said Mustafa’s visit “marks a significant step in strengthening our relationship with the Palestinian Authority, a key partner for peace in the Middle East, at a critical moment.

“We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security. I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process.”

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and launched a deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, will have “no role” in the future of the Palestinian coastal enclave, he added.

The Foreign Office said: “Hamas must immediately release the (Israeli) hostages and relinquish control of Gaza,” and added that it will work with the PA on a joint plan for the future of Gaza, building on initiatives led by Arab countries.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a meeting at the UN in June to garner support for recognition of Palestinian statehood. British MPs from the ruling Labour Party recently urged the Foreign Office to officially recognize a Palestinian state, and said the French-Saudi initiative presents an opportunity for the UK.

The Israeli government remains firm in its opposition to any recognition of a Palestinian state, and in June 2024 formalized this position with a parliamentary resolution. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has taken steps to weaken the Western-supported PA, including the withholding of millions of dollars of Palestinian taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the authority.

Netanyahu, who rejects any role for the PA in the future of Gaza, criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan for the Palestinian statehood conference. Of 193 UN members, 147 have officially recognized Palestinian statehood, including Spain, Ireland and Norway. France, Canada, the UK, Italy and Germany are among those yet to do so.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, a former prime minister, was the last Palestinian Prime Minister to visit the UK, when he traveled to the Scottish city of Glasgow in 2021 to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.

Topics: State of Palestine UK British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Palestinian Authority (PA)

Related

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor video
Middle-East
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor
Saudi Arabia welcomes Palestinian leadership reforms
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Palestinian leadership reforms

India says signs deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets

India says signs deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets
Updated 28 April 2025
AFP
Follow

India says signs deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets

India says signs deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets
  • Monday’s deal comes as India’s relations with Pakistan plummet to fresh lows over an attack in Kashmir
  • The two nuclear-armed countries have exchanged gunfire, diplomatic barbs and expelled each other’s citizens
Updated 28 April 2025
AFP

NEW DELHI: India has signed a contract to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from France, New Delhi’s defense ministry said Monday, with the multi-billion-dollar deal to include both single and twin-seat planes.
When delivered, the jets would join 36 French-made Rafale fighters already acquired by New Delhi as part of its efforts to rapidly modernize its military hardware.
“The governments of India and France have signed an inter-governmental agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
The jets made by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation are expected to operate from Indian-made aircraft carriers, replacing the Russian MiG-29K jets.
“It includes training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics” as well as 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, said India’s defense ministry.
“It also includes additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).”
The Indian government announced its intention to procure 26 Rafales in 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France for the Bastille Day celebrations.
Despite historical ties with Russia as its key supplier for military equipment, India has diversified in recent years with key purchases including from France as well as from the United States and Israel.
Dassault said that the jets will provide India with “state-of-the-art capabilities” and an “active role in guaranteeing national sovereignty and consolidating India’s role as a major international player.”
India’s navy is the first user outside France of the Rafale Marine jet, the company said.
Monday’s deal comes as India’s relations with arch-rival Pakistan plummet to fresh lows.
New Delhi has accused Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir since 2000 — claims Islamabad denies.
The two countries have exchanged gunfire, diplomatic barbs, expelled each other’s citizens and shut border since the April 22 attack, in which 26 men were killed.
Analysts say there is also a serious risk of the crisis turning into a military escalation.
The earlier contract for 36 Rafale aircraft, agreed in 2016, was worth about $9.4 billion.
Many global arms suppliers see the world’s most populous nation — and fifth-largest economy — a key market.
India has become the world’s largest arms importer with purchases steadily rising to account for nearly 10 percent of all imports globally in 2019-23, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said last year.
India has also eyed with worry its northern neighbor China, especially since a deadly 2020 clash between their troops.
That sparked a wave of defense reforms in the country, with both a push for fresh contracts from foreign suppliers and simplified laws to push domestic manufacturing and co-production of critical military hardware.
This decade India has opened an expansive new helicopter factory, launched its first homemade aircraft carrier, and conducted a successful long-range hypersonic missile test.
That in turn has fostered a growing arms export market which saw sales last year worth $2.63 billion — still a tiny amount compared to established players, but a 30-fold increase in a decade.
India has deepened defense cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia.

Topics: Rafale fighter jets

Germany’s next leader Merz vows defense of Ukraine and democracy

Germany’s next leader Merz vows defense of Ukraine and democracy
Updated 28 April 2025
AFP
Follow

Germany’s next leader Merz vows defense of Ukraine and democracy

Germany’s next leader Merz vows defense of Ukraine and democracy
  • Merz said Germany was ready to 'once again assume leadership responsibility' in the European Union
  • He has appointed Alexander Dobrindt, 54, as the new interior minister, in charge of immigration and border control
Updated 28 April 2025
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s incoming conservative leader Friedrich Merz pledged a spirited defense of Ukraine and of democratic values Monday as he named his new cabinet, less than a week before he is set to take power in Europe’s top economy.
European unity is “under threat” from Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise of the far right at home, said Merz as he appointed a strong supporter of Kyiv, foreign policy expert and ex-soldier Johann Wadephul, as his new foreign minister.
Speaking at a CDU party meeting in Berlin that signed off on the coalition contract with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Merz said Germany was ready to “once again assume leadership responsibility” in the European Union.
Merz — who is set to take office on May 6, ending half a year of political paralysis in Berlin — said the more than three-year-old war in Ukraine “is directed against the entire political order of the European continent.”
“There must be no doubt where we stand: namely, without any ifs or buts, on the side of this attacked country and thus on the side of all people in Europe who are committed to democracy and the rule of law, who are committed to freedom and an open society.”
Pointing to the return of US President Donald Trump, but without naming him, Merz said that “we have come to realize that we can no longer be sure of the transatlantic relationship in the spirit of freedom and the rules-based order.”
Merz’s CDU/CSU alliance has sealed a coalition deal with the SPD of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz after winning a February 23 election in which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) took second place.
Wadephul is expected to play a key role in a new national security council, together with the current and likely future defense minister, Boris Pistorius of the SPD, to push Berlin’s interests in the EU and on the international stage.
A spending “bazooka” worth many hundreds of billions of euros was passed by the outgoing parliament to build up the armed forces as well as Germany’s infrastructure and boost the economy, which has shrunk for the past two years in a row.
'Trust in our democracy'
Merz acknowledged there had been little excitement so far greeting the coming change at the top, adding that “this is not the time for euphoria. The pillars we have relied on over the past years and decades are faltering around us.”
“Trust in our democracy is damaged like never before in our country’s post-war history,” he said.
“(Europe) is under threat from outside by an imperialistic, authoritarian war to the east and also from frightened, insecure and even radicalized citizens within its borders.”
“We are also directly threatened by this war and by Russia,” he added, pointing to acts of sabotage and interference blamed on Russia, including “the systematic disinformation of our population.”
Germany’s election saw a surge in support for the far-right and Moscow-friendly AfD, which finished in second place with more than 20 percent of the vote.
Merz said his goal remained to once more make the AfD “a marginal phenomenon,” including by cracking down on irregular immigration and eliminating the “pull factors that still exist in Germany.”
But he warned that unless the government meets the demands of most voters, Germany could end up in a situation where “we are perhaps at some point no longer able to govern.”
Merz has appointed Alexander Dobrindt, 54, parliamentary leader of the Bavarian CSU, as the new interior minister, in charge of immigration and border control.
The post of economy and energy minister will go to the CDU’s Katherina Reiche, 51, who has recently been working as an executive in the energy sector.
Karsten Wildberger, chief executive of the group which owns German electronics retailers Saturn and Mediamarkt, will lead a new ministry for digitalization and modernization.

Topics: Germany Friedrich Merz

Related

Germany says monitoring Russia’s use of ‘disposable’ agents
World
Germany says monitoring Russia’s use of ‘disposable’ agents
Germany, France, UK say Israel’s Gaza aid blockade ‘must end’
Middle-East
Germany, France, UK say Israel’s Gaza aid blockade ‘must end’

In Dhaka, a century-old lassi shop keeps family recipe alive with every sip

Mohammad Shahidullah, an employee of Beauty Lassi, pours the drink into smaller glasses for customers on April 22, 2025.
Mohammad Shahidullah, an employee of Beauty Lassi, pours the drink into smaller glasses for customers on April 22, 2025.
Updated 28 April 2025
Follow

In Dhaka, a century-old lassi shop keeps family recipe alive with every sip

Mohammad Shahidullah, an employee of Beauty Lassi, pours the drink into smaller glasses for customers on April 22, 2025.
  • Since Beauty Lassi first opened in 1922, its owners have used the same recipe
  • Its famed lassi drinks are popular on hot summer days and throughout Ramadan
Updated 28 April 2025
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: In the streets of Old Dhaka, a shop specializing in lassi has captured people’s hearts for generations, offering a version of the flavored yogurt drink that many have deemed unique.

Since the store first opened more than a century ago, the owners of Beauty Lassi have kept to the original recipe, preserving a legendary inheritance that has withstood the test of time.

“We use yoghurt, sugar, and ice cubes to prepare our lassi. It has been carried with the same recipe from the beginning. We have been following the same methods as our grandfather did,” Mohammad Javed Hossain, 55, told Arab News.

“It’s fully natural,” he said.

“There is no adulteration here and no presence of any chemical. It’s completely chemical-free, very tasty, and mouthwatering. That’s why people like it very much.”

Tucked amid the hustle and bustle of the historic neighborhood known for its rich cultural heritage and traditional architecture, Beauty Lassi has stood as a witness to the changing tides of the Bangladeshi capital.

But as its famed lassi remained unchanged, the shop became an iconic establishment itself, beloved by old timers and a go-to spot for the younger generation.

“This business was started in 1922. My late grandfather, Abdul Aziz, launched the journey. Then my late father, Abdul Gaffar Mia, continued the business.

“Following his footsteps, now my brother Mohammad Manik and I are running the business,” Hossain said, adding that his son and nephew would continue the legacy.

Since taking over the shop about three decades ago, Hossain said he has served customers of all ages from different parts of the country and also the world.

Most people are more fond of the sweet lassi rather than the salted ones, he said.

“People from all ages visit our shop. But on average, the new generation of youths come more,” he said. “Our sales depend on the temperature (and) weather. The hotter the weather, the more business it brings for us.”

The first sip of the popular lassi has often been described as rejuvenating, a satisfying refresher in a country with a humid, tropical climate.

During Ramadan, when many people opt for the iconic flavored yogurt drinks to cap off iftar or sahoor, Dhaka residents would often make their way to Beauty Lassi for a taste of its unique flavor.

“It’s the best in the world. I tried lassi in other places too, but every time the taste of this one would come to mind. My Ramadan remains incomplete without this lassi,” Delwar Hossain, a businessman from Dhaka’s Nawabpur road, told Arab News.

“The first time I came here to have lassi … that was probably in 1981 or 1982 … Since then, I have been coming here again and again.”

Some of Hossain’s favorite memories are connected to Beauty Lassi, such as the times he visited the shop with his children, and when he took a rickshaw with his father to visit the shop over 40 years ago.

“That day, he drank three glasses of lassi. It was in 1984,” he said, adding that it was one of his last times with his old man.

“If people living in Dhaka don’t taste this drink, they can’t be considered as the residents of Dhaka.”

For many of the city’s residents, Beauty Lassi is a beacon of tradition.

“Beauty Lassi is a tradition of Old Dhaka. I grew up in this area, I have known this shop since my childhood. I am now 45 years old, and I think I have been having this drink for at least the last 35 years,” Ashiqul Islam, a teacher who lives in the neighborhood, told Arab News.

“It’s unique, I have not seen any other (lassi shop) like this. People come here for its name and fame. They bear the prestige of tradition.”

To make Beauty Lassi’s famed drink, one begins by scooping big spoonfuls of yogurt into a large bowl of water.

Next comes the syrup and a few drops of rose water, before everything is mixed by spinning a manual wooden blender. The ice cubes are last, just before the drinks are served.

This is a familiar routine for Mohammad Shahidullah, who has worked at Beauty Lassi for the past 40 years.

“Beauty lassi is a very tasty drink,” he told Arab News as he prepared a new batch for customers.

“A sip of this drink during hot summer brings much comfort.”

Topics: Dhaka Lassi Beauty Lassi

Related

King Charles sips narcotic kava drink, becomes Samoan ‘high chief’
World
King Charles sips narcotic kava drink, becomes Samoan ‘high chief’
Bottling success — shift toward locally produced drinks in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Bottling success — shift toward locally produced drinks in Saudi Arabia

Large areas of Spain and Portugal hit by massive power blackout

People shop at a supermarket with only emergency lights on during a power outage, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2025. (Reuters)
People shop at a supermarket with only emergency lights on during a power outage, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 28 April 2025
Reuters
Follow

Large areas of Spain and Portugal hit by massive power blackout

People shop at a supermarket with only emergency lights on during a power outage, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2025. (Reuters)
  • Authorities were unable to explain the cause of the outage at least an hour after it occurred, though a possible cyberattack had not been ruled out
Updated 28 April 2025
Reuters

MADRID/LISBON: Spain and Portugal were hit by a widespread power blackout on Monday that paralyzed public transport, caused large traffic jams and delayed airline flights, and utility operators were scrambling to restore the grid.
Authorities were unable to explain the cause of the outage at least an hour after it occurred, though a possible cyberattack had not been ruled out and investigations were ongoing, officials said. A crisis committee was set up in Spain to manage the situation, according to people familiar with the situation.
The Spanish and Portuguese governments convened emergency cabinet meetings after the outage, which also briefly affected a part of France, which borders northeastern Spain.
Portugal’s utility REN confirmed a cut in electricity across the Iberian Peninsula that also affected part of France, while Spanish grid operator Red Electrica said it was working with regional energy companies to restore power.
“All plans for the phased restoration of energy supply are being activated, in coordination with European energy producers and operators,” a REN spokesperson said.
“REN is in permanent contact with official entities, namely the National Civil Protection Authority. At the same time, the possible causes of this incident are being assessed.”
Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended, forcing 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov and British opponent Jacob Fearnley off the court as scoreboards went dark and overhead cameras lost power.
Spanish radio stations said part of the Madrid underground was being evacuated. There were traffic jams at Madrid city center as traffic lights stopped working, Cader Ser Radio station reported.
Hundreds of people stood outside office buildings on Madrid’s streets and there was a heavy police presence around key buildings, directing traffic as well as driving along central atriums with lights, according to a Reuters witness.
One of four tower buildings in Madrid that houses the British Embassy had been evacuated, the witness added.
Local radio reported people trapped in stalled metro cars and elevators.
Portuguese police said traffic lights were affected across the country, the metro was closed in Lisbon and Porto, and trains were not running.
Lisbon’s subway transport operator Metropolitano de Lisboa said the subway was at a standstill with people still inside the trains, according to Publico newspaper.
A source at Portugal’s TAP Air said Lisbon airport was running on back-up generators, while AENA, which manages 46 airports in Spain, reported flight delays around the country.
In France, grid operator RTE said there was a brief outage but power had been restored. It was investigating the cause.

Topics: Spain Portugal Power blackout

Related

Spain scraps purchase of Israeli bullets after internal pressure
World
Spain scraps purchase of Israeli bullets after internal pressure
Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls
World
Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls

Latest updates

Saudi aid agency and UK government sign $10m agreement for cholera response in Yemen
Saudi aid agency and UK government sign $10m agreement for cholera response in Yemen
Hezbollah leader calls on government to work harder to end Israel’s attacks on Lebanon
Hezbollah leader calls on government to work harder to end Israel’s attacks on Lebanon
Saudi interior ministry announces penalties for unauthorized Hajj Pilgrims and facilitators
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced penalties for individuals who violate Hajj permit regulations.
Why Darfur is now the center of Sudan’s power struggle and humanitarian crisis
Why Darfur is now the center of Sudan’s power struggle and humanitarian crisis
Syria FM says wants to ‘strengthen relations’ with China
Syria FM says wants to ‘strengthen relations’ with China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.