Saudi Arabia steps up dugong conservation

RIYADH: The dugong, or Dugong dugon, a marine mammal classified as vulnerable, remains a key indicator of marine biodiversity in Saudi Arabia.

Found in the country’s warm coastal waters, the species is considered an important marker of the health and stability of marine ecosystems, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During Saudi Arabia’s Environment Week, the dugong featured prominently in events, drawing attention to ongoing conservation efforts and the responsibilities shared by researchers, environmental advocates, and policymakers.

The National Center for Wildlife is leading initiatives to protect the dugong from further population decline. These efforts by the center include satellite tracking and scientific research to monitor its distribution in Saudi Arabia’s territorial waters.

Additionally, national plans are in place to manage and rehabilitate the species’ natural habitats, supporting long-term sustainability and the conditions necessary for dugong reproduction and survival.

On the international front, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen global cooperation in marine conservation.

In 2013, the Kingdom signed an agreement to protect dugongs and their habitats and has taken part in initiatives such as the Pacific Year of the Dugong, launched in 2011.

Throughout Environment Week, the center presented recent studies and carried out public outreach activities.

Educational programs were provided to students, visitors, and marine life enthusiasts, emphasizing the dugong’s ecological role and the importance of preserving its habitat.

The center also showcased modern tracking technologies used to study the species and its movements, the SPA reported.