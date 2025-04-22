You are here

Saudi Arabia steps up dugong conservation

Saudi Arabia steps up dugong conservation
Found in the country’s warm coastal waters, the species is considered an important marker of the health and stability of marine ecosystems. (SPA)
Found in the country’s warm coastal waters, the species is considered an important marker of the health and stability of marine ecosystems. (SPA)
Found in the country’s warm coastal waters, the species is considered an important marker of the health and stability of marine ecosystems. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia steps up dugong conservation
  • National Center for Wildlife is leading initiatives to protect the dugong from further population decline
  • Efforts by the center include satellite tracking and scientific research to monitor its distribution in Saudi Arabia’s territorial waters
Updated 2 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The dugong, or Dugong dugon, a marine mammal classified as vulnerable, remains a key indicator of marine biodiversity in Saudi Arabia. 

Found in the country’s warm coastal waters, the species is considered an important marker of the health and stability of marine ecosystems, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During Saudi Arabia’s Environment Week, the dugong featured prominently in events, drawing attention to ongoing conservation efforts and the responsibilities shared by researchers, environmental advocates, and policymakers.

The National Center for Wildlife is leading initiatives to protect the dugong from further population decline. These efforts by the center include satellite tracking and scientific research to monitor its distribution in Saudi Arabia’s territorial waters. 

Additionally, national plans are in place to manage and rehabilitate the species’ natural habitats, supporting long-term sustainability and the conditions necessary for dugong reproduction and survival. 

On the international front, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen global cooperation in marine conservation. 

In 2013, the Kingdom signed an agreement to protect dugongs and their habitats and has taken part in initiatives such as the Pacific Year of the Dugong, launched in 2011.

Throughout Environment Week, the center presented recent studies and carried out public outreach activities. 

Educational programs were provided to students, visitors, and marine life enthusiasts, emphasizing the dugong’s ecological role and the importance of preserving its habitat.

The center also showcased modern tracking technologies used to study the species and its movements, the SPA reported.

Updated 22 April 2025
Arab News
  • New agreements focus on scholarships, Chinese language programs, curriculum development
Updated 22 April 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan met leaders from various universities, institutes and research centers in China, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi and Ministry of Education Undersecretary for International Cooperation Nasser Al-Aqeeli.

The meeting, part of the minister’s visit to Beijing, aimed to explore new avenues for cooperation to enhance the educational and research systems in both countries.

The minister discussed promising investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s public and private education sectors through the “Invest Saudi” platform.

The meeting also highlighted the Saudi government’s scholarship program for Chinese students via the “Study in Saudi” platform, along with efforts to expand admission opportunities for Saudi scholarship recipients in Chinese graduate programs.

The Saudi and Chinese education ministries signed two memoranda of cooperation to exchange expertise in advanced curricula and provide scholarship programs for Saudi students in China.

One memorandum secures seats for Saudi students in top Chinese universities, enhances scholarship programs, and increases opportunities for Saudi students in high-demand fields. The China Scholarship Council represented the Chinese Ministry of Education in the signing.

The second memorandum, signed with the Chinese ministry’s Center for Language Education and Cooperation, introduces Chinese language education in Saudi public schools starting this academic year. Experts from both nations will collaborate to develop a comprehensive curriculum.

The Saudi minister also met Chinese counterpart Huai Jinpeng to discuss enhancing cooperation in general and higher education, exploring new opportunities, and exchanging expertise.

The meeting reviewed expanding partnerships between Saudi and Chinese universities and research centers in scientific research, graduate studies, scholarships, and medical education and training.

They explored investment opportunities for Chinese investors in the Saudi education sector, along with key opportunities in Chinese language education, e-learning, research, and innovation.

Indian PM Modi lands in Jeddah on two-day official visit

Indian PM Modi lands in Jeddah on two-day official visit
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
  • The prime minister was invited by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. 
  • Modi’s plane was escorted by Saudi Royal fighter as it entered Saudi airspace
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Jeddah on Tuesday as he embarks on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. 

Modi’s plane was escorted by Saudi Royal fighter as it entered Saudi airspace, Indian newspapers reported. 

“India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years,” said Modi in a statement released by his office.

“Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership.”

This is Modi’s third trip to Saudi Arabia overall following visits in 2016 and 2019. 
The prime minister was invited by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. 
During the two-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet members of the Indian community, according to his office. The visit is expected to see several memorandums of understanding being signed.

$37m water projects boost Diriyah supply

$37m water projects boost Diriyah supply
Updated 22 April 2025
Arab News
Updated 22 April 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Water Co. has completed two major water supply projects in Diriyah governorate, Riyadh, at a cost of more than SR140 million ($37 million).

It is part of efforts to enhance water and environmental infrastructure, and expand service coverage, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The projects, covering more than 26 km, will boost supply to Diriyah and nearby Riyadh districts, including Hittin, Al-Nakheel and Al-Khuzama, while also supporting the Diriyah Gate project.

They will add 146,000 cubic meters of water per day to the network, improving operational efficiency, expanding coverage and enhancing service quality.

It aligns with strategic plans aimed at supporting urban growth, ensuring water sustainability and improving infrastructure efficiency to the highest standards, the SPA reported.

The company highlighted its commitment to reliable services, sustainability and improving quality of life in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Riyadh to host falconry, hunting expo in October

Riyadh to host falconry, hunting expo in October
Updated 22 April 2025
Arab News
  • This prominent global event brings together falconry and hunting enthusiasts
  • The exhibition highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural heritage
Updated 22 April 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition will take place in Riyadh from Oct. 2–11, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This prominent global event brings together falconry and hunting enthusiasts from around the world at the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of the capital.

The exhibition highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural heritage by showcasing the significance of falconry, promoting environmental awareness, and encouraging economic contributions.

It blends tradition and innovation, featuring the latest global practices, technologies, and specialized equipment, along with unique auctions.

Each year, the event offers exceptional visitor experiences through interactive activities and tourism events focused on hunting, off-roading, and camping — inviting exploration of the Kingdom’s unique environment, biodiversity, and wildlife.

The 2024 edition attracted more than 640,000 visitors and 1,210 exhibitors from 45 countries, the SPA reported.

This underscores its status as a major international event supporting national heritage, the events sector, and Saudi Arabia’s role as a global hub for falconry and sustainable hunting.

Earth Day in AlUla to connect nature, community at Arch Rock

Earth Day in AlUla to connect nature, community at Arch Rock
Updated 21 April 2025
Nada Hameed
  • Bilal Fahad: “Arch Rock was chosen because it’s a significant landmark in AlUla, and its setting perfectly aligns with the Earth Day theme and the nature of the experience”
Updated 21 April 2025
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: In the heart of AlUla, a Saudi community platform, Motnfs, is hosting an Earth Day event on April 22 at the iconic Rainbow Rock, also known as Arch Rock.

The 2025 theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” highlights the vital role of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind in creating a cleaner, greener future.

The experience in AlUla is designed to deepen connections with nature, foster social bonds, and promote environmental awareness in a fun and engaging setting.

FASTFACT

The 2025 Earth Day theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ highlights the vital role of renewable energy sources in creating a cleaner, greener future.

Bilal Fahad, founder and experience designer at Motnfs, said: “We decided to align the initiative with the Earth Day 2025 theme through an experience that practically incentivizes teamwork despite the diversity of the participants in a way that raises environmental awareness, creating an environment that encourages the adoption of sustainable eco-friendly habits that reflect our common strength to protect the planet and reflect on this year’s Earth Day theme.”

Rainbow Rock earns its name from its distinctive shape. It resembles an arch or rainbow flanked by two cloud-like formations. The site’s surreal beauty, paired with AlUla’s minimal light pollution, makes it a prime destination for camping and stargazing under crystal-clear skies.

“Arch Rock was chosen because it’s a significant landmark in AlUla, and its setting perfectly aligns with the Earth Day theme and the nature of the experience,” Fahad added.

Earth Day, marked globally on April 22 since 1970, unites more than 1 billion people across 193 countries to advance environmental protection. Initiatives like tree planting and sustainability workshops highlight collective efforts to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and reduce waste.

The core of the Earth Day event in AlUla is a community clean-up designed to raise awareness about environmental care and promote a shared sense of responsibility for preserving natural spaces.

“Success is measured by the area cleaned and the level of participant engagement during the activity,” said Salman Al-Kanani, co-founder and social media manager at Motnfs.

Motnfs encourages environmental consciousness not only during Earth Day, but also throughout its activities.

“We design experiences in an innovative way that instills a sense of environmental responsibility in participants. This is what characterizes our experiences — redefining people’s connection with nature and bringing themselves away from the pressures of modern life,” said Batool Al-Humaidi, co-founder and public relations lead.

The Earth Day event includes a treasure hunt, blending fun with environmental education.

“The experience is centered around a treasure hunt, where the real treasure is the earth we live on and the participants themselves — highlighting that with the right practices, they are true treasures of our treasure earth,” added Al-Humaidi.

Another key moment of the day will be stargazing, which Fahad believes is a powerful way to connect with the environment.

“The astronomy guide leads participants through a journey of the night sky, sharing stories and facts that spark awe and awareness. By looking up, we’re reminded of our place in the universe and the importance of protecting our planet, tying back to Earth Day’s message of care and responsibility,” Fahad said.

Motnfs operates in Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with plans to expand to more destinations within and beyond the Kingdom.

 

