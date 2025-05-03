KSrelief, UN Women empower displaced Yemenis

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief has launched a project to protect and empower women affected by gender-based violence in Yemen’s Aden and Taiz governorates.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with UN Women and Yemen’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Over 12 months, it will directly benefit 18,000 displaced women and survivors of violence, as well as 325 frontline workers in safe spaces and protection centers. It also aims to indirectly impact about 126,000 individuals.

The initiative seeks to enhance protection for women and girls, build the capacity of workers handling violence cases, expand psychosocial and legal support, and raise community awareness through women’s rights education campaigns.

UN Women Yemen representative Dina Zorba thanked Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, for its generous support and humanitarian vision prioritizing women’s empowerment.

She said that the project went beyond protection services, offering an integrated approach to restoring dignity, enhancing resilience and empowering women as partners in peace-building and recovery.

Meanwhile, KSrelief has launched another project to distribute 4,012 food baskets to the neediest individuals across several districts in Yemen’s Hadramout governorate, benefiting 28,084 people.

Hadramout Undersecretary for Valley and Desert Affairs Amer Al-Amri praised KSrelief’s pioneering humanitarian role and the Kingdom’s support across various humanitarian sectors in Yemen.

This effort is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader relief projects to bridge the food gap in Yemen and improve quality of life.