Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri's lead by a point

Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri's lead by a point
McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris (R, winner), McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri (L) and Ferrari’s British driver Lewis Hamilton (2nd L) race during the 2025 Miami Formula One Sprint at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, on May 3, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2025
Reuters
Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri's lead by a point

Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri’s lead by a point
  • “My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, really happy,” grinned Norris
  • Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was handed a 10 second penalty for an unsafe release
Updated 03 May 2025
Reuters
MIAMI: Lando Norris lucked in to win a rain-hit and crash-strewn Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two on Saturday that trimmed teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula One lead to nine points.
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, winner of the season’s first sprint in China, had a smile on his face again after finishing third with the safety car leading the closing laps before peeling off at the end.
“My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, really happy,” grinned Norris, who won last year’s main grand prix for his first F1 victory.
The Briton got lucky with the safety car just at the right moment as he pitted for slick tires, with Piastri having already stopped, and came back out still in the lead he had inherited.
“I probably would’ve preferred if this had happened tomorrow, rather than today, but I’ll take it. Good job by the team,” he said.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was handed a 10 second penalty for an unsafe release that led to a pitlane collision with Mercedes’ pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli as the Italian was coming in and the champion pulling out.
That dropped four-times champion Verstappen to last of those who took the chequered flag.
Antonelli finished 10th — the 18-year-old left with nothing more than the record for youngest ever F1 polesitter in any format after only 14 laps of actual racing from an original 19.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed on his way from the pits to the starting grid, with heavy spray making conditions treacherous, and did not start.
The safety car led the field around before the start procedure was suspended, with drivers struggling to see, and all 19 cars returned to the pit lane before an eventual standing start on a drying track.
Carlos Sainz crashed his Williams and Fernando Alonso was pitched into the wall after contact with Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls, triggering the decisive safety car to the finish.
“I did pretty much everything right. A bit disappointed to come away with second but that’s how it goes sometimes. Racing is a pretty cruel business,” said Piastri, who will be chasing a third grand prix win in a row on Sunday.
“Hopefully that means I get a bit of luck this afternoon in qualifying and tomorrow.”
Hamilton was one of the first to change from inters to slicks, reaping the benefit as he carved back up through the field.
“It’s been a tough year so far but...I never thought it was going to rain in Miami. It’s the first time we’ve been on track in the wet here and what a race it provided us,” said the seven-times world champion.
Alex Albon finished fourth, but under investigation for a safety car infringement, with Mercedes’ George Russell fifth and Lance Stroll sixth for Aston Martin.
Lawson was seventh and Haas rookie Ollie Bearman took the final point.

Topics: Lando Norris F1 McLaren Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton Miami Grand Prix

