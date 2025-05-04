You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry
War on Gaza

Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry

Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry
Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv on May 3, 2025 to demand an end to the war in Gaza, the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas, and to denounce Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kpnz

Updated 04 May 2025
AFP
Reuters
Follow

Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry

Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry
  • Netanyahu's office earlier urged Qatar to stop its "double game" and "decide if it’s on the side of civilization or if it’s on the side of Hamas”
  • Qatar ministry spokesman said the statement "fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility”
Updated 04 May 2025
AFP Reuters
Follow

DOHA: Gaza mediator Qatar on Sunday rejected comments from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it needed to “stop playing both sides” in truce negotiations.
A statement released by Netanyahu's office on Saturday said Qatar needs to “decide if it’s on the side of civilization or if it’s on the side of Hamas.”
Qatar “firmly rejects the inflammatory statements... which fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari responded in a post on X.

Gaza mediator Qatar on Sunday rejected comments from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it needed to “stop playing both sides” in truce negotiations. A statement released by Netanyahu's office on Saturday said Qatar needs to “decide if it’s on the side of civilization or if it’s on the side of Hamas.” Qatar “firmly rejects the inflammatory statements... which fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari responded in a post on X.

Despite efforts by Egyptian and Qatari mediators to restore a ceasefire, neither Israel nor Hamas has shown willingness to back down on core demands, with each side blaming the other for the failure to reach a deal.
Israel, which wants the return of 59 hostages still held in Gaza, has insisted Hamas must disarm and be excluded from any role in the future governance of the enclave, a condition that Hamas rejects.
It has insisted on agreeing a lasting end to the fighting and withdrawal of Israeli forces as a condition for a deal that would see a release of the hostages.
Al-Ansari criticized the portrayal of the Gaza conflict as a defense of civilization, likening it to historical regimes that used “false narratives to justify crimes against civilians.”
In his post, Al-Ansari questioned whether the release of 138 hostages was achieved through military operations or mediation efforts, which he said are being unjustly criticized and undermined.
He also cited the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza represented by what he called a suffocating blockade, systematic starvation, denial of medicine and shelter, and the use of humanitarian aid as a tool of political coercion. On Friday, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans for an expanded operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Friday, adding to signs that attempts to stop the fighting and return hostages held by Hamas have made no progress.
Israel’s campaign was triggered by the devastating Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw 251 taken hostage. It has so far killed more than 50,000 Palestinians and devastated Gaza where aid groups have warned the Israeli blockade risks a humanitarian disaster.

Topics: War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Qatar

Related

Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for Gaza offensive video
Middle-East
Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for Gaza offensive
Update Hamas armed wing releases video of apparently injured Israeli hostage
Middle-East
Hamas armed wing releases video of apparently injured Israeli hostage

Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low

Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low

Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
  • Asylum applications filed by Syrians in the European Union dropped to their lowest in over a decade in February following the ouster of Bashar Assad, the EU’s asylum agency said Wednesday
Updated 22 min 2 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: Asylum applications filed by Syrians in the European Union dropped to their lowest in over a decade in February following the ouster of Bashar Assad, the EU’s asylum agency said Wednesday.
Data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed Syrians lodged 5,000 requests in the 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway in February, down 34 percent on the previous month.
“The latest asylum figures show how important stability in other regions is for Europe,” said Magnus Brunner, the EU’s migration commissioner.
Longtime Syrian ruler Assad was toppled by Islamist-led rebels in December after more than a decade of civil war.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who had sought shelter abroad have since returned home, according to the United Nations.
Overall in February, the EU’s 27 states, Switzerland and Norway received about 69,000 asylum applications, following a decreasing trend that started in October 2024, the EUAA said.
Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.
France was the main recipient nation, followed by Spain, and Germany — which had been the top destination for years.

Topics: Syria Europe

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth continues in April as PMI hits 55.6 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth continues in April as PMI hits 55.6 
Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China 
Business & Economy
Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China 

UAE schools to teach AI in government schools from kindergarten up

UAE schools to teach AI in government schools from kindergarten up
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE schools to teach AI in government schools from kindergarten up

UAE schools to teach AI in government schools from kindergarten up
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced on Sunday that artificial intelligence lessons would be introduced for public-school children of all ages starting the next academic year.

In a tweet on X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote that the UAE cabinet had approved “the final curriculum to introduce ‘Artificial Intelligence’ as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year.

“Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology,” he continued.

“Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours.” 

The step aims to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills to understand AI concepts appropriate for each academic level. 

UAE Minister of Education Sarah Al-Amiri said this integration of AI into classrooms reflects the “UAE government’s future-focused vision,” according to a statement on WAM News Agency.

The UAE will be among the first countries to introduce AI in school curricula, the statement added.

The AI curriculum will cover seven key areas, including foundational concepts, data and algorithms, software use, ethical awareness, real-world applications, innovation and project design, and policies and community engagement. 

Topics: UAE Schools Education AI

Related

UAE president, Qatar emir review regional developments in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
UAE president, Qatar emir review regional developments in Abu Dhabi
Update UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban on May 7, PM Salam welcomes decision
Middle-East
UAE to lift Lebanon travel ban on May 7, PM Salam welcomes decision

Mother and son killed in flash floods in southern Jordan

Mother and son killed in flash floods in southern Jordan
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Mother and son killed in flash floods in southern Jordan

Mother and son killed in flash floods in southern Jordan
  • The Belgian pair went missing as heavy rain caused flash floods across the country
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News

JORDAN: The bodies were evacuated from the area, and an official investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

A major search and rescue operation had been launched in Jordan after flash floods ripped through vast parts of the country at the weekend.

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated on Sunday as the floodwaters continued to rise.

The Petra Development of Tourism and Region Authority said heavy rain triggered flash floods in the city on Sunday.

A Public Security Directorate spokesman said specialized teams of personnel from Civil Defense, local police directorates, and the Gendarmerie Forces, conducted extensive search operations under what they described as “challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain”.

“Their efforts extended over many hours before the two victims were found deceased”, the report added.

Yazan Mahadin, commissioner of Petra Archaeology Park and Tourism at PDTRA said most of 1,785 tourists that visited on Sunday had been evacuated.

A further 14 who were trapped by floodwaters in the Western Ma’an Police Directorate were rescued uninjured.

Meanwhile a separate team was sent to Tafileh to search for a teenager who went missing while herding sheep in the Hasa area. 

The areas evacuated by the civil defense were Al-Khazneh, the Siq, the Roman Soldier’s Tomb, the Monastery, and the slopes of Prophet Harun.

Ticket sales to all major tourist attractions were suspended as a safety precaution, and the PDTRA is encouraging people to avoid flood paths and low-lying areas.

Topics: Jordan

Related

Jordan’s tourism sector surges in first quarter of year with 19% rise in visitors, 8.9% revenue boost
Middle-East
Jordan’s tourism sector surges in first quarter of year with 19% rise in visitors, 8.9% revenue boost
Jordanian who attacked US businesses over Israel support sentenced
World
Jordanian who attacked US businesses over Israel support sentenced

Lebanese army seizes Captagon pills, equipment at Syrian border

Lebanese army seizes Captagon pills, equipment at Syrian border
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Lebanese army seizes Captagon pills, equipment at Syrian border

Lebanese army seizes Captagon pills, equipment at Syrian border
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News

CAIRO: The Lebanese Army seized large quantities of Captagon pills in a raid on a manufacturing plant on the Lebanese-Syrian border, the Lebanese News Agency reported on Monday. 

An army unit, supported by a patrol from the Directorate of Intelligence, seized large quantities of pills in addition to equipment for producing Captagon, along with raw materials used in drug manufacturing. 

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Syria drugs Captagon pills

Israel plans to capture all of Gaza under new plan, officials say

Israel plans to capture all of Gaza under new plan, officials say
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
AP
Follow

Israel plans to capture all of Gaza under new plan, officials say

Israel plans to capture all of Gaza under new plan, officials say
  • The new plan would push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza and likely exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis
  • Israel halted all humanitarian aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to the be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war
  • The UN accuses Israel of wanting to control aid as a ‘pressure tactic’
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel approved plans on Monday to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain in the territory for an unspecified amount of time, two Israeli officials said, in a move that if implemented would vastly expand Israel’s operations in the Palestinian territory and likely bring fierce international opposition.
Israeli Cabinet ministers approved the plan in an early morning vote, hours after the Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.
The new plan, which the officials said was meant to help Israel achieve its war aims of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held in Gaza, also would push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, what would likely exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.
Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in mid-March, Israel has unleashed fierce strikes on the territory that have killed hundreds. It has captured swathes of territory and now controls roughly 50 percent of Gaza. Before the truce ended, Israel halted all humanitarian aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to the be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war.
The ban on aid has prompted widespread hunger and shortages have set off looting.
Israel is trying to ratchet up pressure on Hamas
The Israeli officials said the plan included the “capturing of the strip and the holding of territories.” The plan would also seek to prevent the militant Hamas group from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel says strengthens the group’s rule in Gaza. It also accuses Hamas of keeping the aid for itself to bolsters its capabilities. The plan also included powerful strikes against Hamas targets, the officials said.
The officials said Israel was in touch with several countries about President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and relocate its population, under what Israel has termed “voluntary emigration” yet which has sparked condemnations from Israel’s allies in Europe and the Arab world.
One of the officials said the plan would be implemented gradually. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing military plans.
For weeks, Israel has been trying to ratchet up pressure on Hamas and prompt it to show more flexibility in ceasefire negotiations. But international mediators trying to bring the sides toward a new deal have struggled to do so. Israel’s measures do not appear to have moved Hamas away from its negotiating positions.
The previous ceasefire was meant to lead the sides to negotiate an end to the war, but that goal has been a repeated sticking point in talks between Israel and Hamas. Israel says it won’t agree to end the war until Hamas is defeated. Hamas meanwhile has demanded an agreement that winds down the war.
Israel’s expansion announcement has angered families of the hostages. The Hostage Forum, which supports families, said on Monday that the plan puts every hostage at risk and urged Israel’s decision-makers to secure a deal and prioritize the hostages.
At a Knesset committee meeting Monday, Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is being held hostage, called on soldiers “not to report for reserve duty for moral and ethical reasons.”
Israel wants to prevent Hamas from handling aid
The Israeli officials did not disclose details on how the plan seeks to prevent Hamas from involvement in aid distribution. One said the ministers had approved “the option of aid distribution,” without elaborating.
According to an internal memo circulated among aid groups and seen by The Associated Press, Israel told the United Nations that it will use private security companies to control aid distribution in Gaza. The UN, in a statement Sunday, said it would not participate in the plan as presented to it, saying it violates its core principles.
The memo, sent to aid organizations on Sunday, detailed notes from a meeting between the Israeli defense body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, COGAT and the UN.
Under COGAT’s plan, all aid will enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, letting approximately 60 trucks enter daily and distributing 20 kilograms of aid parcels directly to people on the day of entry, although their contents were unclear as was how many people will have access to the aid.
The memo said the aid will be distributed at logistics hubs, which will be run by private security companies. The memo said that facial recognition will be used to identify Palestinians at the hubs and SMS alerts will notify people in the area that they can collect aid.
Aid workers say the plan to centralize aid, rather than delivering it to Palestinians where they are, will forcibly displace people.
The fighting has displaced more than 90 percent of Gaza’s population, often multiple times, and turned Gaza into an uninhabitable moonscape.
The UN accuses Israel of wanting to control aid as a ‘pressure tactic’
The UN said the plan would leave large parts of the population, including the most vulnerable, without supplies. It said the plan “appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic – as part of a military strategy.”
The memo says that the US government has voiced clear support for Israel’s plan, but it’s unclear who would provide funding for the private military companies or the aid.
COGAT and the US Embassy in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this week, the AP obtained dozens of documents about aid groups’ concerns that the hubs could end up permanently displacing Palestinians and forcing them to live in “de facto internment conditions”.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across Gaza continued overnight, killing at least 17 people in northern Gaza, according to hospital staff. Strikes hit Gaza City, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and among the dead were eight women and children, according to staff at the Shifa hospital, where the bodies were brought.
The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. Israel says 59 captives remain in Gaza, although about 35 are believed to be dead.
Israel’s offensive has killed more than 52,000 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians in their count.
Israel occupied Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war and withdrew troops and settlers in 2005. Two years later, Hamas took over and has controlled the territory since.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Pope Francis (C) looks at model of the Western Wall square with religious leaders near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Middle-East
Pope Francis’s popemobile set to become health clinic for Gaza children
Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry
Middle-East
Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s ‘inflammatory’ Gaza comments: foreign ministry

Latest updates

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Baniyas crowned champions of third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Baniyas crowned champions of third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.