Saudi professional esports team Falcons Vega wins UK women’s tournament Red Bull Instalock

LONDON: Falcons Vega have been crowned this year’s Red Bull Instalock champions, securing the victory following a weekend of top-level competition from London’s premier gaming and esports venue, the Red Bull Gaming Sphere. The event marked the UK’s first professional women’s esports tournament of 2025.

Returning for a second straight year, Red Bull Instalock brought together four of the world’s elite women’s VALORANT teams for two days of competition. Returning to the lineup were last year’s champions G2 Gozen from Germany and London locals GIANTX GC. Joining them as Red Bull Instalock newcomers were Falcons Vega from Saudi Arabia and FlyQuest RED representing America.

The tournament saw the return of its unique format, transforming the traditional team structure to require three duelists, VALORANT’s offensive class, in order to encourage aggressive plays and quick thinking.

The tournament kicked off Friday with intense best-of-three matchups between Falcons Vega and GiantX GC, and between G2 Gozen and FlyQuest RED. Following intense back-and-forth battles on the map, Falcons Vega and G2 Gozen both secured 2-1 wins in their matches, progressing to the Upper Bracket Final later in the day. Inaugural Red Bull Instalock champions G2 Gozen continued their winning streak, knocking Falcons Vega down to the lower bracket in a clean 2-0 sweep and securing the first available spot for the Grand Final.

In the lower bracket, FlyQuest RED knocked out GiantX GC in a 2-0 win, before being pitted against Falcons Vega. With both teams eager to prove their worth and secure the remaining spot in the Grand Final, Falcons Vega swiftly earned their place with a 2-0 win that propelled them into the final showdown.

The Grand Final pivoted to a best-of-five, raising the stakes and pushing both teams to the limit in an intense back-and-forth showdown that went across five maps. Falcons Vega swiftly took the first map against G2 Gozen, grinding the latter team’s momentum to a halt. Determined not to go down without a fight, G2 Gozen brought it back with a 19-17 win on map two following the longest overtime in the tournament’s history, and another win on the third map, before Falcons Vega closed the gap on map four. With teams tied, stakes were higher than ever going into map five, and Falcons Vega eventually triumphed 13-8 following an incredible final performance, dethroning G2 Gozen and claiming the title of Red Bull Instalock Champions.

Falcons Vega pro and Red Bull player Maryam “Mary” Maher said: “It means so much to have won Red Bull Instalock. This team is made of the most hardworking women I know, and I’m proud of the work we put in. We’re so happy to be representing the Middle East and want to be role models for women gamers in the region.”

Red Bull Instalock host Yinsu Collins also commented: “This year’s Red Bull Instalock has been amazing. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that we crowned Falcons Vega as our winners, and it’s been really special to have some of the best players from MENA and SEA to compete under one roof in London. We had an incredible variety of international teams and players compete this year, which helped keep the action fresh, and it’s been great to see matchups between teams that don’t normally get to compete together.”