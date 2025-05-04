Iraqi president invites King Salman to upcoming Arab summits in Baghdad

RIYADH: King Salman received an official invitation from Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid on Sunday to attend the 34th regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, as well as the fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, both set to be hosted by Iraq later this month.

The invitation was delivered to Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting in Riyadh with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials discussed ties between the two countries and reviewed key regional and international developments.

The meeting was also attended by Saud Al-Sati, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs.