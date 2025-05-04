Buemi ends 6-year drought with Monaco masterclass as Rowland extends championship lead

MONTE CARLO: Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi claimed a long-awaited and dramatic victory at the second Monaco E-Prix of the weekend on Sunday, ending a six-year winless streak and securing his third career triumph in the principality.

Starting from eighth on a soaked Monte Carlo grid, the Swiss driver, Formula E’s Season 2 champion, delivered a measured, tactical drive through the field to take the checkered flag.

The win marks his first since New York City in 2019, a span of 78 races, and lifts Envision off the bottom of the overall team standings.

“I thought I would never win again at some points, so you know you need a bit of luck, you need the right timing, you need the right car, a good team, and today everything just came together, so I’m so happy,” he said.

“I’m actually speechless because you know it’s been a long time. It was obviously quite tricky at the beginning with the fight with Antonio (Felix da Costa) and Max (Guenther), but in the end the timing of the Attack Mode was good, I was able to make a gap and I was safe when Oli (Rowland) took his second one.

“I was able to read where the track was drying up, especially in turns three and four, there was lots of lap time to be gained, but you needed the confidence and today I had it. I thought that my number of wins would never change but it did today, so I’m very proud,” he added.

Behind him, Nissan’s Rowland delivered another strong performance to finish second and extend his lead at the top of the FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship.

The Brit’s aggressive attempt to overtake Jean-Eric Vergne at the chicane on lap 21 ultimately altered the race’s complexion.

Rowland was later required to cede the position after being deemed to have forced the DS Penske driver off track — a moment that allowed Buemi and Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries to capitalize.

Rowland smartly reclaimed momentum by returning the position to Vergne while simultaneously activating his final mandatory 50kW Attack Mode. This allowed him to surge back past both Vergne and de Vries for second place by lap 24, finishing just over four seconds behind the winner.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy completed the podium with a storming drive from 14th to third, his first top-three result of the season, managing energy expertly to gain ground in the closing stages.

In fourth, da Costa was the highest-placed Porsche, followed by de Vries in fifth and a frustrated Vergne in sixth after leading much of the race before the pivotal lap 21 incident.

The result sees Rowland head to Nissan’s home race in Tokyo on 115 points, with da Costa trailing on 67.

Porsche holds a narrow lead in the team standings on 133 points to Nissan’s 126, but Nissan tops the FIA Manufacturers’ Championship with 191 points to Porsche’s 163.

The action returns in two weeks for a Tokyo doubleheader in Odaiba on May 17 and 18.