Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool

LIVERPOOL: England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool, the club he has been at since the age of six, he said on social media platform X on Monday, calling it the hardest decision of his life.
Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team.
“This club has been my whole life – my whole world — for 20 years,” Alexander-Arnold said in his statement. “From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.
“But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.”
The 26-year-old England international frequently played in a hybrid midfield role for Liverpool in recent seasons, operating as a full back when out of possession but moving into midfield during attacks.
