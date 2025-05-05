‘I want to be the best’: Kuwait’s Eman Almudhaf eyes debut success at PFL MENA in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Undefeated Kuwaiti mixed martial arts standout Eman Almudhaf is determined to be victorious in her long-awaited SmartCage debut at PFL MENA 1 on May 9 at the Onyx Arena in Jeddah.

The card for the PFL MENA’s highly-anticipated second season in Jeddah features an exciting crop of newcomers, which includes Almudhaf, who faces fellow PFL debutant Shamara Braga from Brazil in a women’s featherweight showcase bout.

The 32-year-old Almudhaf owns a pristine 4-0 professional MMA record, with all her wins coming by way of stoppage.

Ahead of her maiden appearance, the UAE Warriors veteran has made her goals clear: “I want to be the best.”

While it may sound like a lofty goal, it is one that Almudhaf expects out of herself, especially since she has already made history as the first female fighter from Kuwait to join the PFL.

More than just the distinction of being the first, Almudhaf is proud to be blazing a path for athletes like herself. “Being the first Kuwaiti female fighter in the PFL is great, of course.

“We’re showing that we belong in this sport at the highest level, just as much as anyone,” she said.

Almudhaf relishes the opportunity, especially since she was a witness to PFL MENA’s immensely successful first season.

“I did follow some of the fights, especially when the Kuwaiti fighters were on. I did follow last season’s finals as well,” she revealed. “I’m impressed by the level of talent and how fast the league is growing.”

“I’m very excited to be part of the biggest show in the Middle East right now,” she added.

In her first assignment under the PFL MENA banner, Almudhaf will take on a dangerous and significantly more experienced fighter in Braga, who owns a 5-3 professional record.

While her opponent has had more fights, Almudhaf is unfazed.

“My opponent looks tough and has double the cage experience I have, but technically and tactically, I believe that I’m better in all aspects of the game,” she said.

“I predict a dominant performance.”

Almudhaf will not have the luxury of a full fight camp for her PFL debut, but she is confident that her years of work have prepared her well for this opportunity.

“Though it was a relatively short-notice fight, I have always been training and staying ready for any opportunity that comes,” she explained. “I can’t wait to show all the work I’ve put in, not just for this fight but from all my years of training.”

While Almudhaf hails from Kuwait, she sharpens her skills in the UK, training out of the famed London Fight Factory and Great Britain Top Team stables.

“I’m incredibly proud to represent Kuwait and the MENA region, as well as both my teams in the UK, London Fight Factory and Great Britain Top Team,” she shared.

Almudhaf hopes she can become an inspiration for another generation of Kuwaiti athletes. “If I had any advice, it would be to stay focused, work hard, and don’t let anyone limit you.”

She added: “Yes, of course, there are many challenges, different ones at each stage of my career, but I believe that having the belief in myself, a big passion for the sport, and a strong team around me helps me face any obstacle along the way.”