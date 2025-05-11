Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

RIYADH: Jorge Macri, chief of government of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, praised the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ pavilion at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair as a unique model.

He noted that it effectively expresses Islamic identity through a modern design reflecting the cultural renaissance underway in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During his visit to the pavilion, Macri emphasized that the ministry’s participation strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position as the fair’s main guest of honor.

He added that the cultural and educational events and initiatives offered by the King Fahd Cultural Center enhance social ties between Argentina and the Kingdom.

Pilar Bosca, director general for religious affairs in Buenos Aires, also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation, describing the Kingdom as a global model in this regard.

During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam.

She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance through modern technology and interactive digital tools that engage all segments of society.

The ministry’s booth drew wide attendance from fair visitors, who appreciated the rich content blending accurate information with a modern approach, the SPA reported.

They praised the message conveyed by Saudi Arabia through the ministry in serving the Holy Qur’an and spreading the call to Islam with wisdom and good counsel.

The 49th annual Buenos Aires International Book Fair, organized by the Book Foundation in Argentina, is being held from April 22 to May 12.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is the guest of honor, showcasing the Kingdom’s growing prominence in Latin America.

Riyadh’s pavilion aims to strengthen Saudi cultural presence in the region and present the capital as a cultural model reflecting the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

The pavilion features diverse literary and cultural content, including Spanish-translated publications that help build cultural bridges.

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is leading Riyadh’s participation, joined by a Saudi cultural and literary delegation that includes representatives from the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Heritage Commission, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Also participating are the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, and King Fahd National Library.