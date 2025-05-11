You are here

  • Home
  • Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

Pilar Bosca, director general for religious affairs in Buenos Aires, expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting values of tolerance and moderation. (SPA)
1 / 2
Pilar Bosca, director general for religious affairs in Buenos Aires, expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting values of tolerance and moderation. (SPA)
Jorge Macri, chief of government of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, emphasized that the ministry’s participation strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position as the fair’s main guest of honor. (SPA)
2 / 2
Jorge Macri, chief of government of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, emphasized that the ministry’s participation strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position as the fair’s main guest of honor. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pt8hr

Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair
  • During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam
  • She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Jorge Macri, chief of government of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, praised the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ pavilion at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair as a unique model.

He noted that it effectively expresses Islamic identity through a modern design reflecting the cultural renaissance underway in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During his visit to the pavilion, Macri emphasized that the ministry’s participation strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position as the fair’s main guest of honor.

He added that the cultural and educational events and initiatives offered by the King Fahd Cultural Center enhance social ties between Argentina and the Kingdom.

Pilar Bosca, director general for religious affairs in Buenos Aires, also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation, describing the Kingdom as a global model in this regard.

During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam.

She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance through modern technology and interactive digital tools that engage all segments of society.

The ministry’s booth drew wide attendance from fair visitors, who appreciated the rich content blending accurate information with a modern approach, the SPA reported.

They praised the message conveyed by Saudi Arabia through the ministry in serving the Holy Qur’an and spreading the call to Islam with wisdom and good counsel.

The 49th annual Buenos Aires International Book Fair, organized by the Book Foundation in Argentina, is being held from April 22 to May 12.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is the guest of honor, showcasing the Kingdom’s growing prominence in Latin America.

Riyadh’s pavilion aims to strengthen Saudi cultural presence in the region and present the capital as a cultural model reflecting the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

The pavilion features diverse literary and cultural content, including Spanish-translated publications that help build cultural bridges.

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is leading Riyadh’s participation, joined by a Saudi cultural and literary delegation that includes representatives from the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Heritage Commission, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Also participating are the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, and King Fahd National Library.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Buenos Aires International Book Fair Argentina

Related

Saudi Arabia, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Saudi Arabia, Argentina discuss strengthening ties in Riyadh meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Argentina discuss strengthening ties in Riyadh meeting

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: A major investment project to develop Half Moon Bay in Dhahran has been launched by the Eastern Province municipality.

The initiative, spanning 290,000 sq. meters, will include the construction of a yacht marina, maritime academy, a range of recreational and tourism facilities, and educational, sports, and marine activities.

It is also expected to significantly improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

One of the Kingdom’s most scenic beaches, Half Moon Bay stretches more than 700 km, making it the longest shoreline in the Gulf region. It is especially popular for grouper fishing, sailing and various marine sports and competitions.

Its name comes from its crescent-shaped coastline, a striking natural formation that adds to its distinctive charm. The area also hosts several resorts, enhancing its appeal as a tourist hotspot.

This project is part of the municipality’s broader strategy to strengthen the Eastern Province’s competitive advantages and unlock its full tourism potential.

It also supports ongoing efforts to attract investors and entrepreneurs across various sectors, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 to boost private sector participation, diversify the economy and create job opportunities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen

Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen

Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has helped to restore and re-equip the Higher Institute of Health Sciences in Yemen’s Lahij governorate.

The project included repairing and restoring six main buildings, furnishing 10 classrooms, and renovating 36 student dormitories, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It also involved furnishing 38 bathrooms to ensure proper living conditions, and equipping four modern medical laboratories with advanced tools to help enhance health education.

KSrelief also provided the institute with more than 500 pieces of furniture and supplied the dormitories with an additional 414 items.

The agency delivered more than 800 medical devices across various departments — including nursing, surgery, reproductive health, and dentistry — in addition to five electronic devices to support teaching.

The project aims to improve the educational environment, provide better conditions for students and staff in Lahij, and serve students from neighboring governorates.

An estimated 1,850 people are direct beneficiaries, while the broader impact is expected to reach about 860,000 across Yemen, the SPA reported.

Saleh Al-Dhaibani, KSrelief’s office director in Aden, said the project seeks to strengthen the academic and professional capacities of health personnel by offering a conducive learning environment.

The initiative is part of a series of humanitarian projects by KSrelief to enhance Yemen’s education and health infrastructure, ultimately preparing skilled health professionals to meet the country’s needs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has extended invitations to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to attend a Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, Al Arabiya News Channel reported Sunday.  

The invitation comes as US President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Summit Riyadh GCC

Related

Iran and US begin 4th round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman
Middle-East
Iran and US begin 4th round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman
Trump touts ‘great progress made’ on first day of US-China tariff talks
World
Trump touts ‘great progress made’ on first day of US-China tariff talks

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
  • Saudi leadership congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic church
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has congratulated Pope Leo XIV on Sunday on his election as the new leader of the Catholic church.

The king and his crown prince have sent “congratulatory telegrams to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election as Pope of the Vatican,” read a statement on the Saudi Press Agency. 

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV, was elected by the papal conclave on Thursday.

Pope Leo XIV gave his first Sunday blessing and address to a crowd in St Peter's Square in the Vatican today. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vatican pope

Related

Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of the papacy and identifies AI as a main challenge for humanity
World
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of the papacy and identifies AI as a main challenge for humanity
First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins video
World
First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins

Saudi industry minister tours Danish technology, pharmaceutical hubs

Saudi industry minister tours Danish technology, pharmaceutical hubs
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi industry minister tours Danish technology, pharmaceutical hubs

Saudi industry minister tours Danish technology, pharmaceutical hubs
  • Bandar Al-Khorayef examined cutting-edge insulin and biopharmaceutical production technologies at Novo Nordisk
  • At DTU Science Park, he was briefed on innovative solutions driving industrial growth and sustainability
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources has toured key industrial and scientific sites as part of his current trip to Denmark.

Bandar Al-Khorayef’s visit to the Nordic country is focused on boosting industrial cooperation and exploring joint investment opportunities.
 
His tour included stops at pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and the Technical University of Denmark Science Park.
 
At Novo Nordisk, a global leader in diabetes care, Al-Khorayef examined cutting-edge insulin and biopharmaceutical production technologies. He highlighted the strategic partnership between the company and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund via Lifera, aimed at localizing production of GLP-1 drugs and insulin within the Kingdom.
 
At the DTU Science Park, Denmark’s premier technology and innovation hub, the minister was briefed on advanced research and development units, key industrial research projects and innovative solutions driving industrial growth and sustainability.

The Science Park fosters a competitive environment for scientific research, innovation and modern technology development.
 
The visits underline the Kingdom’s dedication to bolstering strategic international partnerships, facilitating the exchange of expertise and enabling technology and knowledge transfer. Such efforts aim to localize promising industries within Saudi Arabia and realize the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the national economy.

Topics: Saudi-Danish ties Bandar Alkhorayef Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia Denmark

Related

Special How new car manufacturers and startups are turning Saudi Arabia into an electric mobility hub graphic
Saudi Arabia
How new car manufacturers and startups are turning Saudi Arabia into an electric mobility hub
A Saudi doctor’s inspiring journey of overcoming her disability
Saudi Arabia
A Saudi doctor’s inspiring journey of overcoming her disability

Latest updates

Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition
Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition
UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
Philippines’ Catholics welcome new pope with hope
Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia balcony of St Peter’s basilica in The Vatican.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.