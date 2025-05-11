You are here

Riyadh dialogue to drive global urban cooperation 

The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities. (SPA)
The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities. (SPA)
The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities. (SPA)
The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities. (SPA)
Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, president of the Arab Urban Development Institute, highlighted the deep ties between Arab and European cities. (SPA)
Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, president of the Arab Urban Development Institute, highlighted the deep ties between Arab and European cities. (SPA)
Panel of speakers at the Arab European Cities Dialogue in Riyadh. (AN photo)
Panel of speakers at the Arab European Cities Dialogue in Riyadh. (AN photo)
Fabrizio Rossi, secretary-general of the Council of European Municipalities Regions, speaks at the Arab European Cities Dialogue Forum in Riyadh. (AN photo)
Fabrizio Rossi, secretary-general of the Council of European Municipalities Regions, speaks at the Arab European Cities Dialogue Forum in Riyadh. (AN photo)
Tamara Aboalsaud
Riyadh dialogue to drive global urban cooperation 

The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities.SPA
  • Mayors from Arab, European cities discuss sustainable urban solutions, technology, environmental impact
Tamara Aboalsaud
RIYADH: The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities, along with international organizations and development institutions.

Organized by Riyadh municipality under the theme “City Partnerships for a Better Future,” the dialogue focuses on urban cooperation, livable cities, the environment, technology and digital transformation, and municipal financial sustainability.

At the opening, Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, president of the Arab Urban Development Institute, highlighted the deep ties between Arab and European cities.

He emphasized how these centuries-old dialogues continue to influence the construction, administration, and sustainability of urban spaces.

Prince Faisal added that while cities face both shared and unique challenges, the forum focuses on common themes aimed at building more human-centered cities that enhance quality of life.

Running until May 13, the forum is organized with the Arab Urban Development Institute, PLATFORMA — part of the Association of European Municipalities and Regions — and the International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities.

Riyadh’s selection as the inaugural host highlights its growing regional and global urban influence and its key role in advancing municipal initiatives and international partnerships.

Fabrizio Rossi, secretary-general of the Council of European Municipalities and Regions, outlined his action plan: “First, we are building a coalition of cities and universities to create an academic curriculum tailored to the needs of cities and local governments.

“Our ambition is to launch an international program on diplomacy and city-to-city cooperation with five leading universities.”

He also emphasized investing in young leaders through the Young Elected Officials Academy, a program that equips them to drive local change. The next edition will focus on artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Key topics at the forum included the transformative role of cities and addressing barriers to environmental, social, economic, and cultural sustainability.

City diplomacy was another focus, highlighting the value of sharing expertise and resources across regions to achieve common goals.

Yousef Shawarbeh, mayor of Amman, Jordan, said: “When we meet with city leaders, we find that the challenges faced by cities are the same, but their solutions must not be. We cannot transfer a solution from a European crisis to an Arab city, but we can benefit from the concepts used.”

Fatiha El-Moudni, mayor of Rabat, Morocco, discussed how each city brings unique opportunities for collaboration. “I must mention our work with German cities on energy efficiency, with Italian counterparts on waste management and landfill revitalization, and of course, with French cities on various projects.”

She highlighted Rabat’s partnership with Lyon on a sustainable urban mobility project, noting that Lyon supported the Rabat-Sale tramway from its initiation through its current expansion.

The sustainable mobility plan developed with Lyon in France is guiding preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

El-Moudni explained: “We’ve seen the impact on our citizens; it’s literally changed their daily lives by offering a clean, efficient alternative to cars, reducing traffic and emissions, and improving air quality.”

Rabat’s collaboration with Lyon exemplifies how north-south partnerships, built on mutual respect and exchange, can create resilient cities for future generations.

Emilia Saiz, secretary-general of United Cities and Local Governments, noted that exchanges between cities and territories have existed long before the formation of the League of Nations.

“This might be the first formal forum that we organize, but our relations go way back. Our movement is over 100 years old,” she said.

Saiz emphasized that the next step is not just exchanging experiences but co-creating solutions together.

“I think the worldwide movement of local and regional governments is actually ready to be defined together with quality-of-life needs. And this is something that Saudi Arabia is leading within the UN.”

She highlighted the important role of cities and local governments in determining what local services are needed to support quality-of-life growth, from investments to community services.

Talent, co-creation, and intergenerational dialogue are crucial in shaping these provisions, according to Saiz.

She also urged national governments and international institutions to recognize centralized cooperation as essential for multilateralism, saying a global network structure can develop concrete proposals for action.

“What I am offering is continuity,” she said. “I would say for United Cities and Local Governments, we hope that together with the Arab Urban Development Institute and our European section, we can shape the contents of this dialogue and bring its influence to our World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology in Tangier next year.”

Arab News
Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair

Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair
  • During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam
  • She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance
Arab News

RIYADH: Jorge Macri, chief of government of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, praised the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ pavilion at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair as a unique model.

He noted that it effectively expresses Islamic identity through a modern design reflecting the cultural renaissance underway in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During his visit to the pavilion, Macri emphasized that the ministry’s participation strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position as the fair’s main guest of honor.

He added that the cultural and educational events and initiatives offered by the King Fahd Cultural Center enhance social ties between Argentina and the Kingdom.

Pilar Bosca, director general for religious affairs in Buenos Aires, also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation, describing the Kingdom as a global model in this regard.

During her tour of the pavilion, Bosca expressed admiration for the diverse content presented, which reflects the true essence of Islam.

She added that this underscores Saudi Arabia’s noble message of promoting moderation, coexistence, and tolerance through modern technology and interactive digital tools that engage all segments of society.

The ministry’s booth drew wide attendance from fair visitors, who appreciated the rich content blending accurate information with a modern approach, the SPA reported.

They praised the message conveyed by Saudi Arabia through the ministry in serving the Holy Qur’an and spreading the call to Islam with wisdom and good counsel.

The 49th annual Buenos Aires International Book Fair, organized by the Book Foundation in Argentina, is being held from April 22 to May 12.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is the guest of honor, showcasing the Kingdom’s growing prominence in Latin America.

Riyadh’s pavilion aims to strengthen Saudi cultural presence in the region and present the capital as a cultural model reflecting the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

The pavilion features diverse literary and cultural content, including Spanish-translated publications that help build cultural bridges.

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission is leading Riyadh’s participation, joined by a Saudi cultural and literary delegation that includes representatives from the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Heritage Commission, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Also participating are the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, and King Fahd National Library.

Arab News
Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism

Dhahran's Half Moon Bay revamp to boost tourism
Arab News

JEDDAH: A major investment project to develop Half Moon Bay in Dhahran has been launched by the Eastern Province municipality.

The initiative, spanning 290,000 sq. meters, will include the construction of a yacht marina, maritime academy, a range of recreational and tourism facilities, and educational, sports, and marine activities.

It is also expected to significantly improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

One of the Kingdom’s most scenic beaches, Half Moon Bay stretches more than 700 km, making it the longest shoreline in the Gulf region. It is especially popular for grouper fishing, sailing and various marine sports and competitions.

Its name comes from its crescent-shaped coastline, a striking natural formation that adds to its distinctive charm. The area also hosts several resorts, enhancing its appeal as a tourist hotspot.

This project is part of the municipality’s broader strategy to strengthen the Eastern Province’s competitive advantages and unlock its full tourism potential.

It also supports ongoing efforts to attract investors and entrepreneurs across various sectors, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 to boost private sector participation, diversify the economy and create job opportunities.

Arab News
Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen

Saudi aid agency renovates health institute in Yemen
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has helped to restore and re-equip the Higher Institute of Health Sciences in Yemen’s Lahij governorate.

The project included repairing and restoring six main buildings, furnishing 10 classrooms, and renovating 36 student dormitories, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It also involved furnishing 38 bathrooms to ensure proper living conditions, and equipping four modern medical laboratories with advanced tools to help enhance health education.

KSrelief also provided the institute with more than 500 pieces of furniture and supplied the dormitories with an additional 414 items.

The agency delivered more than 800 medical devices across various departments — including nursing, surgery, reproductive health, and dentistry — in addition to five electronic devices to support teaching.

The project aims to improve the educational environment, provide better conditions for students and staff in Lahij, and serve students from neighboring governorates.

An estimated 1,850 people are direct beneficiaries, while the broader impact is expected to reach about 860,000 across Yemen, the SPA reported.

Saleh Al-Dhaibani, KSrelief’s office director in Aden, said the project seeks to strengthen the academic and professional capacities of health personnel by offering a conducive learning environment.

The initiative is part of a series of humanitarian projects by KSrelief to enhance Yemen’s education and health infrastructure, ultimately preparing skilled health professionals to meet the country’s needs.

Arab News
Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman has extended invitations to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to attend a Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, Al Arabiya News Channel reported Sunday.  

The invitation comes as US President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.

 

Arab News
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election
  • Saudi leadership congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic church
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has congratulated Pope Leo XIV on Sunday on his election as the new leader of the Catholic church.

The king and his crown prince have sent “congratulatory telegrams to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his election as Pope of the Vatican,” read a statement on the Saudi Press Agency. 

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV, was elected by the papal conclave on Thursday.

Pope Leo XIV gave his first Sunday blessing and address to a crowd in St Peter's Square in the Vatican today. 

