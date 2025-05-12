You are here

US and China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

US and China to publish details of ‘substantial’ trade talks in Geneva
China's Vice Premier He Lifeng (C), flanked by vice minister of finance Liao Min (L) and vice minister of commerce Li Chenggang, attend a news conference at the Chinese mission to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 11, 2025. (AP Photo)
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP
US and China to publish details of ‘substantial’ trade talks in Geneva

US and China to publish details of ‘substantial’ trade talks in Geneva
  • Both sides agree to set up a joint mechanism focused on “regular and irregular communications related to trade and commercial issues,” says China's vice premier
  • WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the progress in trade talks as important for the whole world, including the most vulnerable economies
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP
GENEVA: The United States and China are set to provide details on Monday of the “substantial progress” made during talks in Switzerland over the weekend aimed at cooling trade tensions ignited by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.
US Treasury Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and international trade representative Li Chenggang for closed-door talks in Geneva on Saturday and Sunday.
It was the first time senior officials from the world’s two largest economies have met face-to-face to talk trade since Trump slapped steep new levies on China totalling 145 percent, with cumulative US duties on some Chinese goods reaching a staggering 245 percent.
In retaliation, China has put 125 percent tariffs on US goods.
The increasingly ugly trade spat between Washington and Beijing has rocked financial markets and raised fears of a global economic slowdown and an inflationary spike in the United States.
Both sides sounded an optimistic note after the talks concluded on Sunday, without providing many specifics, with the Chinese delegation pledging to release a joint communique on Monday.
China’s He told reporters that the atmosphere in the meetings had been “candid, in-depth and constructive,” calling them “an important first step.”
The two sides have agreed to set up a joint mechanism focused on “regular and irregular communications related to trade and commercial issues,” Li told reporters at the briefing.
In a statement, the White House hailed what it called a new “trade deal” with China, without providing any additional details.




US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speak to the media after talks Chinese officials on tariffs in Geneva on May 11, 2025. (AFP)

“These discussions mark a significant step forward and, we hope, bode well for the future,” World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement shortly after her own meeting with He.
“Amid current global tensions, this progress is important not only for the US and China but also for the rest of the world, including the most vulnerable economies,” she added.
Ahead of the talks at the discrete villa residence of Switzerland’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Trump signalled he might lower the tariffs, suggesting on social media that an “80 percent Tariff on China seems right!“
However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the United States would not lower tariffs unilaterally. China would also need to make concessions, she said.
“It’s definitely encouraging,” Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) vice president Wendy Cutler told AFP on Sunday after the talks had concluded.
“The two sides spent over 15 hours in discussions,” she said. “That’s a long time for two countries to be meeting, and I view that as positive.”
But, she added, “the devil will be in the details.”
The Geneva meeting comes days after Trump unveiled a trade agreement with Britain, the first with any country since he unleashed his blitz of global tariffs.
The five-page, non-binding deal confirmed to nervous investors that Washington is willing to negotiate sector-specific relief from recent duties. But Trump maintained a 10 percent levy on most British goods, and threatened to keep it in place as a baseline rate for most other countries.
“What we get in these talks is a beginning of the narrative, the beginning of a dialog,” Citigroup global chief economist Nathan Sheets said in an interview over the weekend, as the US-China talks were under way. “This is just the beginning of a process, getting the ball rolling.”
 

Bangladesh investigators say ousted PM behind deadly crackdown

Protesters, some who were injured in protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.
Protesters, some who were injured in protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Bangladesh investigators say ousted PM behind deadly crackdown

Protesters, some who were injured in protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year.
  • “Investigation team has found Sheikh Hasina culpable in at least five charges,” chief prosecutor at Bangladesh’s domestic International Crimes Tribunal said
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina masterminded a deadly crackdown on mass protests that prompted her ouster last year, prosecutors at a domestic war crimes tribunal said Monday.
Up to 1,400 people died in July 2024 when Hasina’s government launched a brutal campaign to silence the opposition, according to the United Nations.
Hasina lives in self-imposed exile in India, where she fled by helicopter, and has defied an arrest warrant from Dhaka over charges of crimes against humanity.
“The investigation team has found Sheikh Hasina culpable in at least five charges,” Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor at Bangladesh’s domestic International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), told reporters.
“They have brought charges of abetment, incitement, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy, and failure to prevent mass murder during the July uprising.”
Tajul Islam said the prosecution had submitted its first report to be presented at the court set to try Hasina and two of her aides — former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Abdullah Al Mamun.
“Sheikh Hasina directly ordered law enforcement agencies and auxiliary forces aligned with her party to kill and maim, and to burn corpses and even people who were still alive at certain points,” he added.
The ICT was set up in 2009 by Hasina to investigate crimes committed by the Pakistani army during Bangladesh’s war for independence in 1971.
Investigators have collected video footage, audio clips, Hasina’s phone conversations, records of helicopter and drone movements as well as statements from victims of the crackdown as part of their probe.
Bangladesh’s interim government on Saturday banned Hasina’s party, the Awami League, pending the outcome of the trial.
The decision was taken to ensure the country’s “sovereignty and security” as well as the safety of the protesters, plaintiffs and witnesses of the tribunal, Asif Nazrul, a government adviser on law and justice, told reporters.
Bangladesh has requested India to extradite her but has not yet received a response.

Indonesia puts spotlight on Palestine as Jakarta hosts meeting with OIC states

Indonesia puts spotlight on Palestine as Jakarta hosts meeting with OIC states
Updated 12 May 2025
Indonesia puts spotlight on Palestine as Jakarta hosts meeting with OIC states

Indonesia puts spotlight on Palestine as Jakarta hosts meeting with OIC states
  • Delegations representing member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, attending conference
  • Indonesian government sees Palestinian statehood as being mandated by constitution
Updated 12 May 2025
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia began hosting a meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States on Monday with a special focus on the situation in Gaza, as Jakarta seeks to strategize efforts for Palestine among Muslim countries.

Representatives from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s member countries are in Jakarta for the 19th Session of the PUIC Conference, which is being hosted by Indonesia’s House of Representatives from May 12-15.

Delegations have arrived from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Malaysia, Morocco, and Egypt, among other countries.

Discussions during the three-day event will cover Palestine and particularly Gaza, where 19 months of Israeli attacks have killed more than 52,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure, while Tel Aviv continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the enclave. 

“I raised Palestine as one of the main topics during the opening session. And everyone agreed to continue fighting for Palestinian independence and to punish Zionist Israel for brutality and genocide,” Mardani Ali Sera, head of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, or BKSAP, said in a statement.

The focus on Palestine had been raised in the weeks leading up to the conference by Indonesian officials, who saw the meeting as an opportunity to coordinate collective action.

“We are all here to talk about the situation in Gaza, how we can help the people of Palestine in various aspects,” BKSAP deputy head Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh said.

“But what’s more important is how we can unite our strategies so that the international community, outside of OIC, will also support this fight.”

A staunch supporter of Palestine, the Indonesian government and its people see Palestinian statehood as being mandated by its own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Since Israel began its assault on Gaza, Indonesians have shown their support of Palestine through a series of mass demonstrations, organized boycotts and solidarity campaigns. 

Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon, who hosted a cultural dinner with OIC member states ahead of the start of the conference, is among those calling for more action on Palestine, including a permanent ceasefire.

“Our efforts must also be intensified to champion Palestinian independence and (a) permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” he said in a speech on Sunday, addressing representatives of OIC countries.

“Collective steps to contribute to international peace and security is a necessity, not an option. We must promote the Islamic values of peace and equality, ensuring that the voice of the voiceless are heard, the right to self-determination is fulfilled and that cultural justice triumphs.”

UK veterans break silence on ‘barbaric’ killings in Iraq, Afghanistan

UK veterans break silence on ‘barbaric’ killings in Iraq, Afghanistan
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
UK veterans break silence on ‘barbaric’ killings in Iraq, Afghanistan

UK veterans break silence on ‘barbaric’ killings in Iraq, Afghanistan
  • Unlawful executions ‘became routine,’ ex-special forces members tell BBC
  • Veteran: ‘Everyone knew. There was implicit approval for what was happening’
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News

LONDON: British special forces allegedly carried out a pattern of war crimes going back more than a decade to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, former members have told the BBC.

Breaking years of silence to provide eyewitness accounts to the “Panorama” investigative program, multiple veterans reported that their colleagues had killed people in their sleep, executed detainees — including children — and planted weapons to justify the murders.

The two units at the center of the reports are the British Army’s Special Air Service and Royal Navy’s Special Boat Service, the country’s top special forces units.

One SAS veteran who served in Afghanistan said: “They handcuffed a young boy and shot him. He was clearly a child, not even close to fighting age.”

The eyewitness accounts relate to allegations of war crimes that took place more than a decade ago, far longer than the scope of a public inquiry into the allegations now being carried out in the UK, which is examining a three-year period.

The SAS veteran told “Panorama” that the execution of detainees by British special forces “became routine.”

Soldiers would “search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them,” before “planting a pistol” by the body, he added.

British and international law only permits deliberate killing when enemy combatants pose a direct threat to the lives of troops or other people.

An SBS veteran told the program that some troops suffered from a “mob mentality,” causing them to behave “barbarically.”

He added: “I saw the quietest guys switch, show serious psychopathic traits. They were lawless. They felt untouchable.”

The “Panorama” investigation includes witness testimony from more than 30 people who served with or alongside British special forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Another SAS veteran said: “Sometimes we’d check we’d identified the target, confirm their ID, then shoot them. Often the squadron would just go and kill all the men they found there.”

Killing became “an addictive thing to do,” another SAS Afghanistan veteran said, adding that some soldiers in the elite regiment were “intoxicated by that feeling.”

He said: “On some operations, the troops would go into guesthouse-type buildings and kill everyone there.

“They’d go in and shoot everyone sleeping there, on entry. It’s not justified, killing people in their sleep.”

One veteran recalled an execution in Iraq, saying: “It was pretty clear from what I could glean that he posed no threat, he wasn’t armed. It’s disgraceful. There’s no professionalism in that.”

Awareness of the alleged war crimes was not confined to individual units or teams, veterans told “Panorama.”

Within the command structure of the British special forces, “everyone knew” what was taking place, one veteran said.

“I’m not taking away from personal responsibility, but everyone knew,” he added. “There was implicit approval for what was happening.”

In order to cover up the killings, some SAS and SBS members went as far as carrying “drop weapons,” such as Kalashnikovs, to plant at the scene of executions.

These would be photographed alongside the dead and included in post-operational reports, which were often falsified.

One veteran said: “We understood how to write up serious incident reviews so they wouldn’t trigger a referral to the military police.

“If it looked like a shooting could represent a breach of the rules of conflict, you’d get a phone call from the legal adviser or one of the staff officers in HQ.

“They’d pick you up on it and help you to clarify the language. ‘Do you remember someone making a sudden move?’ ‘Oh yeah, I do now.’ That sort of thing. It was built into the way we operated.”

The investigation also revealed that David Cameron, UK prime minister at the time of the alleged war crimes, was repeatedly warned about the killings by then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

He “consistently, repeatedly mentioned this issue,” former Afghan National Security Adviser Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta told the program.

Gen. Douglas Lute, a former US ambassador to NATO, said Karzai was “so consistent with his complaints about night raids, civilian casualties and detentions that there was no senior Western diplomat or military leader who would have missed the fact that this was a major irritant for him.”

In response to the gathering of new witness testimony by “Panorama,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense said it is “fully committed” to supporting the public inquiry into the alleged war crimes. It urged all veterans with knowledge relating to the allegations to come forward.

US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation

US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation

US, China agree to slash tariffs in trade war de-escalation
  • The United States and China announced Monday an agreement to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

GENEVA: The United States and China announced Monday an agreement to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, de-escalating a trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised fears of a global economic downturn.
After their first talks since US President Donald Trump launched his trade war, the world’s two biggest economies agreed in a joint statement to bring their triple-digit tariffs down to two figures and continue negotiations.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the weekend talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and international trade representative Li Chenggang as “productive” and “robust.”
“Both sides showed a great respect,” Bessent told reporters.
US President Donald Trump had imposed duties of 145 percent on imports for China last month — compared to 10 percent for other countries in the global tariff blitz he launched last month.
Beijing hit back with duties of 125 percent on US goods.
Bessent said the two sides agreed to reduce those tariffs by 115 percentage points, taking US tariffs to 30 percent and those by China to 10 percent.
In their statement, the two sides agreed to “establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations.”
China hailed the “substantial progress” made at the talks.
“This move... is in the interest of the two countries and the common interest of the world,” the Chinese commerce ministry said, adding that it hoped Washington would keep working with China “to correct the wrong practice of unilateral tariff rises.”
The dollar, which tumbled after Trump launched his tariff blitz in April, rallied on the news while US stock futures soared. European and Asian markets also rallied.
The trade dispute between Washington and Beijing has rocked financial markets, raising fears the tariffs would rekindle inflation and cause a global economic downturn.
The head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, praised the talks on Sunday as a “significant step forward” that “bode well for the future.”
“Amid current global tensions, this progress is important not only for the US and China but also for the rest of the world, including the most vulnerable economies,” she added.
Ahead of the meeting at the discreet villa residence of Switzerland’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Trump had signalled he might lower the tariffs, suggesting on social media that an “80 percent Tariff on China seems right!“
However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified that the United States would not lower tariffs unilaterally, saying China would also need to make concessions.
The Geneva meeting came days after Trump unveiled a trade agreement with Britain, the first with any country since he unleashed his blitz of global tariffs.
The five-page, nonbinding deal confirmed to nervous investors that Washington was willing to negotiate sector-specific relief from recent duties.
But Trump maintained a 10 percent levy on most British goods, and threatened to keep it in place as a baseline rate for most other countries.

UK govt toughens immigration plans as hard-right gains

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at a press conference on migration, in London, Britain May 12, 2025.
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at a press conference on migration, in London, Britain May 12, 2025.
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
UK govt toughens immigration plans as hard-right gains

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at a press conference on migration, in London, Britain May 12, 2025.
  • Document includes plans to cut overseas care workers and increase to 10 years length of time people will have to live in UK before qualifying for settlement, citizenship
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed Monday to “finally take back control” of Britain’s borders as his government unveiled policies designed to reduce legal immigration and fend off rising support for the hard right.
Labour leader Starmer announced he was ending an “experiment in open borders” that saw net migration rise to nearly one million people under the previous Conservative government, which lost last year’s general election.
The government’s Immigration White Paper policy document includes plans to cut overseas care workers and increase from five to 10 years the length of time people will have to live in UK before qualifying for settlement and citizenship.
English language rules will also be strengthened, with all adult dependents required to demonstrate a basic understanding, while the length of time students can stay in the UK after completing their studies will be reduced.
Starmer said the policies would “finally take back control of our borders,” recalling the pro-Brexit slogan used at the height of the campaign to leave the European Union in 2016.
Labour vowed in its general election manifesto last year to significantly reduce net migration, which stood at 728,000 in the 12 months to last June.
It had peaked at 906,000 in 2023 after averaging 200,000 for most of the 2010s.
Starmer, a former human rights lawyer who voted for the UK to remain part of the EU, is under renewed pressure to tackle immigration following the anti-immigration Reform party’s gains in recent local elections.
Arch-Euroskeptic Nigel Farage’s party won more than 670 local council seats as well as its first two mayoral posts. It is also riding high in national polls, while Labour is struggling.
However, Starmer’s tack to the right on immigration risks alienating Labour’s large base of liberal supporters, with the Liberal Democrats and the Greens picking up votes on the left.
The premier said that migrants “make a massive contribution” to Britain but alleged the country risks becoming an “island of strangers” without more controls.
He added that he wanted net migration to have fallen “significantly” by the next election, likely in 2029, but refused say by how much.
“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control,” he told reporters at a Downing Street press conference.

The white paper also includes new powers to deport foreigners who commit offenses in the country.
Currently, the government is only informed of foreign nationals who receive prison sentences.
Under the new arrangements all foreign nationals convicted of offenses will be flagged to the government.
“The system for returning foreign criminals has been far too weak for too long,” interior minister Yvette Cooper said on Sunday. “We need much higher standards.”
The paper also includes new visa controls requiring foreign skilled workers to have a university degree to secure a job in the UK.
And to reduce lower skilled migration Cooper has said she aims to cut 50,000 lower-skilled worker visas this year.
On the plans to double the length of time before migrants can make settlement or citizenship requests, high-skilled individuals “who play by the rules and contribute to the economy” could be fast-tracked, according to Downing Street.
Starmer said Britain has “had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people.”
Care England, a charity representing the adult care sector, said the decision to close social care visas to new applications from abroad was a “crushing blow to an already fragile sector.”
“International recruitment wasn’t a silver bullet but it was a lifeline. Taking it away now, with no warning, no funding and no alternative is not just short-sighted — it’s cruel,” said chief executive Martin Green.
Starmer is also under pressure to stop the flow of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England on flimsy rubber dinghies.
More than 36,800 made the journey last year, according to British government figures, with several dozen dying.
Separate legislation to tackle irregular immigration, called the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, is currently going through parliament.

