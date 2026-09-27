RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s active commercial registrations for entertainment centers jumped to 8,462 by the end of the first half of 2026, up from 5,216 in 2024, an increase of nearly 62 percent in two years.

The growth comes as entertainment centers, particularly those targeting children, expand across shopping malls and neighborhoods, according to Ministry of Commerce data obtained by Al-Eqtisadiah.

Demand for cultural and entertainment activities is also growing, with 75.3 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population visiting venues hosting cultural events or activities in 2025, according to findings from the Household Culture and Entertainment Survey and population estimates released by the General Authority for Statistics.

Mini entertainment centers and indoor amusement parks have become frequent destinations for families, particularly on weekends, offering a variety of games and complementary services, including cafes, food, childcare, and monthly memberships, as well as points-based play packages, according to industry workers who spoke to Al-Eqtisadiah.

Riyadh accounts for 3,580 registrations



The number of active commercial registrations for entertainment centers rose from 5,216 in 2024 to 7,640 in 2025, before reaching 8,462 by the end of the first half of 2026.

Riyadh topped the geographic distribution of commercial registrations for the activity with 3,580, followed by Makkah province with 2,295 and the Eastern Province with 933, as of the end of the first half of this year.

The figures point to expanding activity in key markets, alongside the growth of shopping malls and an increasing range of entertainment options targeting families and children.

More than 13 hours of daily operations



Some entertainment centers operate for more than 13 hours a day, extending their operating hours during weekends to accommodate higher demand.

Mohammed Naif, a supervisor at a children’s entertainment center, said the facility welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. until midnight throughout the week, while operating until 1 a.m. on weekends.

He said Friday records the highest visitor numbers, noting that prices vary among centers depending on their operating models and services.

According to Naif, prices for some game cards start at SR110 ($29.3) per person and reach SR135, while some games operate on a points-based system, with the cost of physical games ranging from four to seven points.

Physical vs. electronic games



Competition among centers is not limited to pricing, with experiences ranging from physical to electronic games, alongside cafes and promotional offers aimed at attracting families.

Mansour Raed, a sector worker, said the center where he works has two gaming sections: physical games, with prices starting at SR169 per person, and electronic games, starting at SR149.

He added that weekends are the busiest periods, while operating hours run from 2 p.m. until midnight, with the center targeting children aged 4 to 9.

He added that promotions and cafes for adults are among the methods used to attract families, particularly as parents seek complementary services for their children.

From play to childcare and memberships

Some centers are expanding their services beyond games to include childcare and monthly memberships, encouraging repeat visits and giving families more flexible options.

Areej Mohammed said prices at the center where she works start at SR59 per hour and SR79 for two hours, while an open-time ticket costs SR89 per person for stays exceeding two hours, in addition to SR10 for an accompanying adult.

The center operates from 3 p.m. until midnight and targets children aged 1 to 16. It also provides childcare for children aged 1 to 5, with an open-time ticket priced at SR89.

The center also offers monthly memberships priced at SR550 for children aged 8 to 11 and SR320 for those aged 1 to 3.

Areej said children can only leave the center when accompanied by a parent or guardian who presents the receipt, while the facility uses social media to promote its services.

Packages priced at up to SR499



Other centers offer packages combining games with food and beverages, as well as cards dedicated solely to games, with usage calculated based on a points balance.

Al-Anoud Nasser said one package starts at SR169 per person and includes 200 game points, a drink and one pizza, while a package for two people costs SR269 and includes 400 points, one pizza and two drinks.

A package for four people costs SR499, while game-only packages include 300 points for SR199, 500 points for SR299 and 800 points for SR399.

She also noted a back-to-school offer priced at SR399 that includes 1,000 points, adding that entry for accompanying adults is free, while parents can leave their children at the center if they are over five years old.

Malls become entertainment destinations



The spread of gaming and entertainment centers within shopping malls reflects a gradual shift in family demand, with visits no longer limited to shopping but increasingly combining retail, food, entertainment, and children’s experiences in one location.

Operators are benefiting from this growth by extending operating hours, offering multiple packages, and launching monthly memberships, while providing cafes, childcare and support services that allow them to target family members of different ages.

Digital marketing and in-mall promotions



As competition intensifies, centers are using multiple channels to attract visitors, led by social media marketing, alongside seasonal offers and promotional materials distributed inside malls and shopping centers.

Naif said the center relies on social media platforms as well as small magazines distributed inside the mall to promote its services and offers.

Some centers also implement special measures to ensure children’s safety, including identification wristbands and receipts linked to children’s details, and do not allow children to leave until their parent or guardian has been verified. Some also require younger children to be accompanied by an adult.

Activity expands as entertainment demand grows



With the number of commercial registrations for entertainment centers rising to 8,460 during the first half of 2026, compared with 5,220 in 2024, the activity’s rapid expansion over a relatively short period is becoming increasingly evident.

The growth reflects not only an increase in the number of gaming centers but also the expansion of the sector’s business model to include games, restaurants and cafes, and childcare, as well as memberships and family packages, turning entertainment centers into integrated commercial destinations.

As 75.3 percent of the Kingdom’s population visited venues hosting cultural events or activities in 2025, according to GASTAT, the entertainment sector continues to expand its presence in the local market, with children-focused centers emerging as one of the key channels translating this demand into growing commercial and investment activity.