Pakistan military says did not request ceasefire amid military confrontation with India

Pakistan military says did not request ceasefire amid military confrontation with India
Military's spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 11, 2025. (Screengrab/PTV News)
Updated 12 May 2025
Pakistan military says did not request ceasefire amid military confrontation with India

Pakistan military says did not request ceasefire amid military confrontation with India
  • Four days of fighting, the worst conflict between the neighbors since 1999, has killed nearly 70 people on both sides
  • Pakistan military spokesperson clarifies no Indian pilot in custody, denies New Delhi’s accusations of violating ceasefire
Updated 12 May 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said Islamabad did not request a ceasefire with New Delhi when the two nuclear-armed neighbors clashed in the worst fighting between them in decades last week, alleging that New Delhi had called for it after launching missile strikes in Pakistan.

Tensions between India and Pakistan over an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir escalated last Wednesday, when India struck multiple Pakistani cities with missiles, quickly followed by what Islamabad said was the downing of five Indian fighter jets.

Both neighbors continued to attack the other’s territory with fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery until Saturday evening, when US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire that has largely held, except for a few alleged violations in Kashmir.

“Let me put it on record, Pakistan never requested a ceasefire,” Chaudhry told reporters on Sunday night in a press briefing. “On the night of May 6 and 7, after those dastardly and cowardly attacks were made, Indians requested [a ceasefire] and Pakistan gave a very clear response, that we will communicate back only after we have given the response that this act deserves,” he added. 

Providing operational details of the conflict, Chaudhry said Pakistan struck 26 Indian military facilities while dozens of its drones hovered over major Indian cities, including New Delhi, during Islamabad’s counter-offensive against India.

“Pakistan’s military response has been precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained,” Chaudhry said, sharing details of ‘Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos,’ which translates to “a structure made of lead” in Arabic. 

“It was carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties, and it exclusively targeted those entities and facilities which were directly involved in orchestrating and executing cold-blooded killings of Pakistani civilians,” the military spokesperson said. 

Chaudhry added that Pakistani forces’ synergy across air, land, sea and cyber domains allowed for precision engagements, overwhelming lethality and rapid tempo operations.

“Precision-guided long-range missiles— Fatah-1 and Fatah-2— were employed by the Pakistan Army, while the Pakistan Air Force utilized highly capable long-range munitions and precision-guided weaponry,” he explained. “Long-range artillery units also contributed significantly to the strike package.” 

He said critical sites hit by Pakistani armed forces included Indian Air Force and aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Poonch, Naliya, Adampur, Bathinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamoon, Ambala, and Pathankot. He said all these sites suffered significant damage. 

“S-400 missile systems at Adampur and Poonch were also neutralized by the Pakistan Air Force,” Chaudhry said. 

The military spokesperson said Pakistan’s armed forces also carried out comprehensive and effective cyber offensives, temporarily crippling and degrading critical Indian military infrastructure and services,

“These cyber strikes targeted systems directly supporting Indian military operations and were designed to disrupt their warfighting capabilities without affecting civilian platforms,” he added.

‘SOCIAL MEDIA CHATTER’

In response to a question, the military spokesperson confirmed that no Indian pilot was in Pakistan Army’s custody following military clashes.

“I can confirm you that we do not have any pilot in custody, this is all social media chatter, this is all part of multiple sources of fake news and propaganda,” he said. 

 

 

Four days of fighting, the worst conflict between the neighbors since 1999, has killed nearly 70 people on both sides, with some residents of border villages still waiting to return to their homes.

Diplomacy and pressure from the United States helped secure the ceasefire deal when it seemed the conflict was spiraling alarmingly. But within hours of its coming into force, artillery fire was witnessed in Kashmir, which has been divided between India and Pakistan but claimed in full by both.

A top Indian army officer said on Sunday the Indian military had sent a “hotline message” to Pakistan about violations of a ceasefire agreed this week and informed it of New Delhi’s intent to respond if it was repeated.
“Sometimes, these understandings take time to fructify, manifest on the ground,” Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s director-general of military operations, told a media briefing, referring to the truce. “The [Indian] armed forces were on a very, very high alert [on Saturday] and continue to be in that state.”

Chaudhry denied any ceasefire violations by Pakistan, saying the country is upholding its commitment to refrain from acts of aggression. 

“I can say with 200 percent conviction that we have not done any ceasefire violation,” he said. 

Hostilities between the two neighbors were triggered by an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort town that killed 26 tourists on April 22. India accused Pakistan of backing the assault, Islamabad has denied it and called for a credible, international probe.

The Pakistani military spokesman said Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos had been a “great example” of coming together of all elements of Pakistan’s national power to effectively counter the threat to national sovereignty and integrity, warning of a similar response to any such attempt in the future.

“No one should have any doubt that whenever our sovereignty would be threatened and territorial integrity violated, the response would be comprehensive, retributive and decisive,” he said.

The military spokesperson emphasized that the idea of war between two nuclear-armed neighbors was absurd and inconceivable.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

On Sunday, Trump said he would try to work with both India and Pakistan to see if they can resolve their dispute over the Kashmir territory, vowing to “substantially” increase trade with both nations.

“While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, referring to India and Pakistan.

“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” he added.

PM Sharif invites India to open dialogue, says past wars failed to resolve key issues

PM Sharif invites India to open dialogue, says past wars failed to resolve key issues
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
PM Sharif invites India to open dialogue, says past wars failed to resolve key issues

PM Sharif invites India to open dialogue, says past wars failed to resolve key issues
  • The prime minister says Pakistan and India are neighbors and must choose between being peaceful or unruly
  • He thanks Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries for helping de-escalate the recent conflict
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Usama Iqbal Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for renewed dialogue with India, saying the two nuclear-armed neighbors had fought three wars since independence without resolving their disputes while emphasizing the need to engage in talks to address outstanding issues.
Sharif made these remarks during a ceremony in Islamabad commemorating the “Day of Gratitude,” held to honor Pakistan’s military response to Indian strikes inside its territory last week. The event was attended by the chiefs of the armed forces, senior officials and dignitaries. The event featured a flypast and national songs.
The recent India-Pakistan standoff was triggered by an attack in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot in Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. India accused Pakistan of involvement, an allegation Islamabad denied while seeking an impartial international probe. The situation escalated into missile and drone exchanges before a ceasefire was announced on May 10.
“Whether we like it or not, we are there forever as neighbors,” the prime minister said, referring to India and Pakistan. “It’s up to us whether we want to be unruly neighbors or peaceful ones.”
“We have fought three wars that solved nothing,” he continued. “Rather, they brought more poverty, unemployment and other problems on both sides. So the lesson is that we have to sit down at the table like peaceful neighbors and settle our outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.”
Sharif reiterated that Pakistan had no involvement in the Pahalgam incident and expressed gratitude to countries that assisted in de-escalating the conflict.
“I’m extremely grateful to all those friendly countries who have been very helpful in promoting peace and ceasefire in this part of the world... particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Türkiye, China and others,” he added.
Sharif extended special thanks to US President Donald Trump for his role in mediating the ceasefire.
“Above all, I would like to mention and thank President Trump for his very brave leadership and his vision that peace must be restored in South Asia sooner rather than later,” he said. “His path-breaking and strategic leadership... averted a very lethal looming war in this part of the world,” he said.
The prime minister emphasized the importance of resolving key issues to ensure lasting peace in the region.
“Without resolving these issues, I don’t think we will have peace in this part of the world on a long-term basis,” he said. “If we want permanent peace, then we need permanent solutions of Jammu and Kashmir and water distribution.”

Topics: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan India ceasefire

Pakistan rejects Indian media reports of radiation leak, warns against regional arms buildup

Pakistan rejects Indian media reports of radiation leak, warns against regional arms buildup
Updated 16 May 2025
Pakistan rejects Indian media reports of radiation leak, warns against regional arms buildup

Pakistan rejects Indian media reports of radiation leak, warns against regional arms buildup
  • Foreign office says India is following ‘hegemonic policy’ by procuring ‘advanced weaponry’
  • It says Pakistan is mindful of the threat and remains ready to deal with any military challenge
Updated 16 May 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office on Friday dismissed Indian media reports alleging radiation leaks during last week’s conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors as “preposterous,” while voicing concern over India’s acquisition of advanced weaponry, calling it a threat to regional stability.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions following a brief but intense military exchange that included missile and drone strikes.

Some Indian media outlets speculated that Pakistani nuclear facilities were compromised during the hostilities, leading to potential radiation leaks.

“What I can say about radiation leakage in Pakistan is that these reports are absurd and preposterous,” foreign office spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said during his weekly news briefing. “This is part of disinformation and fake news peddled by Indian media, which has distinguished itself recently with blatant lies and fabrication.”

“As a responsible nuclear weapon state,” he added, “Pakistan categorically rejects this irresponsible reporting with the contempt it deserves. India will be well advised to check such manufactured falsehoods and stop the fall of its media to new low.”

Some recent reports have also quoted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as saying “no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan” had occurred, dismissing the Indian media claims as unfounded.

Ambassador Khan also criticized India’s military posture during the news briefing, saying New Delhi’s ambitions were destabilizing the region.

“India is pursuing aggressive, or rather hegemonic policy in the region, and its defense budget reflects that,” he said. “We remain concerned about the acquisition and procurement of advanced weaponry by India which creates security imbalance in the region.”

“At the same time, we remain mindful of the threat,” he added. “We are prepared and we are ready, and our forces remain ready to deal with the challenges.”

The recent India-Pakistan standoff, which lasted several days, saw both nations engage in conventional military operations, including missile and drone strikes.

A ceasefire was brokered and announced on May 10, though the potential for escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations persists.

Topics: Foreign Office of Pakistan Pakistan India clash

Pakistan's financial regulator alerts firms to cyber risks after conflict with India

Pakistan’s financial regulator alerts firms to cyber risks after conflict with India
Updated 16 May 2025
Pakistan’s financial regulator alerts firms to cyber risks after conflict with India

Pakistan’s financial regulator alerts firms to cyber risks after conflict with India
  • SECP highlights potential risks including operational disruptions and data loss in its advisory
  • Recent India-Pakistan hostilities featured coordinated cyberattacks for the first time in history
Updated 16 May 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday cautioned local companies about heightened cybersecurity risks, days after a brief but intense conflict with India that, for the first time, saw both nations engage in cyber warfare alongside traditional military exchanges.
The recent hostilities, which included missile and artillery fire, also featured the deployment of drones and coordinated cyberattacks, an unprecedented escalation in the long-standing rivalry between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
A ceasefire was brokered and announced on May 10, though the digital threat persists.
“The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an advisory to all the companies, in light of the recent geopolitical situation and resultant heightened cybersecurity threat alerts, urging companies to adopt cybersecurity best practices,” the regulator said in a statement.
The advisory outlined potential risks such as operational disruptions, data loss and reputational damage, recommending measures including stricter access controls, vulnerability assessments, incident response planning and user awareness training.
During the conflict with India, Pakistan’s economic affairs ministry and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) reported that their official X accounts had been compromised.
The KPT account briefly posted claims of significant damage from an Indian naval strike before the post was deleted and the agency stated its account had been hacked.
Pakistani officials also acknowledged launching retaliatory cyber operations targeting Indian government and financial websites.
Indian authorities reported over 1.5 million attempted cyber intrusions during the conflict, primarily attributed to Pakistan-based hacker groups.
The SECP’s advisory highlighted the ongoing digital risks in the aftermath of the ceasefire, urging companies to bolster their cybersecurity defenses to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

Topics: Pakistan India clash cyber attacks

Pakistan condemns India's 'unprovoked' military action during talks with UK foreign secretary

Pakistan condemns India’s ‘unprovoked’ military action during talks with UK foreign secretary
Updated 16 May 2025
Pakistan condemns India’s ‘unprovoked’ military action during talks with UK foreign secretary

Pakistan condemns India’s ‘unprovoked’ military action during talks with UK foreign secretary
  • David Lammy is on his first official visit to Islamabad amid tensions following India-Pakistan standoff
  • Pakistan and UK express satisfaction over bilateral economic cooperation, development partnership
Updated 16 May 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned what it called India’s “unprovoked and belligerent” military action during talks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, saying Islamabad had only exercised its right to self-defense with a limited response aimed at avoiding civilian casualties.
The meeting between Lammy and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar took place in Islamabad during Lammy’s first official visit to the country. It came just days after one of the most serious military confrontations between the South Asian nuclear-armed rivals in decades.
Fighting erupted last week when India launched strikes on what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan following a deadly April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants behind the assault, an allegation Pakistan denies.
Four days of drone, missile and artillery exchanges followed, killing around 70 people, including dozens of civilians, on both sides of the border. The conflict raised fears of a broader war before a ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump.
“The two leaders held detailed discussions on recent developments in South Asia, particularly the situation following the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India,” said a statement released by the foreign office in Islamabad.
“Dar briefed the UK Foreign Secretary on India’s unprovoked and belligerent actions, which constituted a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter, and established norms of interstate relations,” it continued.
“He underlined that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and that Pakistan’s response remained limited, precise, and proportionate, with utmost care taken to avoid civilian casualties,” the statement added.
Dar also thanked the United Kingdom for its constructive engagement in urging de-escalation during the conflict.
Britain was among several countries that called for restraint, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying at the time that the UK was “urgently engaging” with both sides.
The two officials also discussed Pakistan-UK bilateral ties, expressing satisfaction with the progress in trade, economic cooperation and development partnerships.
Dar acknowledged British support in key areas such as education, health and climate resilience, and both sides pledged to deepen collaboration on global challenges including climate action and sustainable development.
Lammy’s visit, the foreign ministry said, underscored the “robust and multifaceted partnership” between the two nations and their commitment to regional and international peace.

-With input from AFP
 

Topics: Pakistan UK Ties British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott Pakistan foreign office

Pakistan moves to cut import tariffs in bid to boost exports, attract investment

Pakistan moves to cut import tariffs in bid to boost exports, attract investment
Updated 16 May 2025
Pakistan moves to cut import tariffs in bid to boost exports, attract investment

Pakistan moves to cut import tariffs in bid to boost exports, attract investment
  • Pakistani exports rely heavily on imported inputs, making import duties important for export competitiveness
  • Government plans to phase out additional customs and regulatory duties in Pakistan in the next five years
Updated 16 May 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday approved a major reduction in import tariffs as part of its broader effort to revive the economy, boost exports and attract foreign investment, an official statement circulated by the Prime Minister’s office said.

The move comes as Pakistan emerges from a prolonged economic crisis and shifts from restrictive import controls, previously used to protect dwindling foreign currency reserves, toward policies aimed at sustaining growth and attracting investment. With inflation easing and macroeconomic indicators improving, the government is working on tariff reforms to boost industrial productivity.

Pakistani exports, especially in textiles, engineering and pharmaceuticals, rely heavily on imported inputs, making import duties a key factor in export competitiveness. The issue came up for decision during a high-level meeting on the National Tariff Policy, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

“In line with the government’s economic recovery plan, the prime minister has taken a historic step by approving a gradual but significant reduction in import tariffs,” the statement said, calling it “a key milestone” in achieving economic stability and enabling export-led growth.

Under the approved changes, Pakistan will phase out additional customs duties, currently ranging from two to seven percent, along with regulatory duties, between five and 90 percent, over the next four to five years.

The government will also cap general customs duties at 15 percent, compared to current rates that sometimes exceed 100 percent, and limit tariff slabs to four categories to reduce complexity and ensure a level playing field across industries.

The policy shift is expected to support the government’s goals of curbing unemployment, containing inflation further and providing dignified employment opportunities, particularly for educated youth.

Sharif also ordered the formation of an implementation committee to oversee the rollout of the tariff reforms and reiterated that economic revival remained his administration’s top priority.

Topics: Karachi port

