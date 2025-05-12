Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties 

You are here

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki (R) in a meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on May 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy: @ForeignOfficePk/ X)
  • Pakistan’s deputy premier and foreign minister meets Saudi ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad
  • Saudi Arabia was actively involved in de-escalating tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday. 

The development took place as Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. Their meeting took place days after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after exchanging lethal missile, drone and artillery strikes. 

“They discussed the full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said about Dar’s meeting with Malki. 

Saudi Arabia was one of the few countries that were actively engaged in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan last week after the former launched missile strikes against the latter on Wednesday. 

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan spoke to Dar over the phone on May 10, expressing condolences over the loss of lives due to India’s strikes. The two had spoken after Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited Pakistan after his surprise stop in New Delhi for talks with Indian officials.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share close diplomatic and strategic relations. The Kingdom has extended significant support to Pakistan during prolonged economic challenges faced by Islamabad in recent years, including external financing and assistance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programs.

The two regional and economic allies signed 34 agreements worth $2.8 billion in October last year. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates, serving as the top destination for remittances for cash-strapped Pakistan. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday welcomed the decision by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group, which has been locked in bloody conflict with the Turkish state for more than four decades, to disband and end its armed struggle.

Since the PKK launched its insurgency in 1984, the conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, exerted a huge economic burden and fueled social tensions. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkiye and its Western allies.

Taking to X, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the PKK’s dissolution a “historic development.”

“Pakistan welcomes the announcement of PKK’s dissolution, a significant step toward lasting peace and a terror-free Turkiye,” he wrote.

The Firat news agency, which is close to the group, reported on Monday that the PKK 12th Congress decided to “dissolve the PKK’s organizational structure and end the armed struggle.”

The PKK held the congress in response to a February call to disband from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island south of Istanbul since 1999. It said on Monday that he would manage the process.

On Mar. 1, the PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire, but attached conditions, including the creation of a legal framework for peace negotiations.

“The PKK has completed its historic mission,” the PKK statement said. “The PKK struggle has broken the policy of denial and annihilation of our people and brought the Kurdish issue to a point of solving it through democratic politics.”

The PKK’s decision will give President Tayyip Erdogan the opportunity to boost development in Turkiye’s mainly Kurdish southeast, where the insurgency has impaired the regional economy for decades.

A deputy leader of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, the third largest in Turkiye’s parliament and which played a key role in facilitating Ocalan’s peace call, told Reuters the PKK decision was significant not just for Kurdish people but for the Middle East as a whole.

“It will also necessitate a major shift in the official state mentality of Turkiye,” DEM’s Tayip Temel said.

- With inputs from Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reopened 32 airports on Monday following a weekend ceasefire that ended the worst fighting with neighboring Pakistan since 1999.
The Airport Authority of India said the 32 — from Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir to Bhuj in the western state of Gujarat — were now available for civil operations “with immediate effect.”
They were closed last week after fierce fighting erupted between India and Pakistan for four days, setting off global alarm it could spiral into full-blown war.
Leading Indian airline IndiGo said it would “progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes.”
The truce was announced on Saturday, but both sides immediately accused the other of breaking it.
However, both India and Pakistan said the border areas were calm on Monday.

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened at 117,104.11 points on Monday, up by 9,929.48 points, marking the largest single-day increase in index points after a weekend ceasefire agreement with India. 

Pakistan’s stocks rallied after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. Both states had exchanged missile, drone and artillery strikes last week amid surging tensions. 

The development is a breath of fresh air for the stock market, which saw a record-breaking 6,482-point plunge last Thursday. This was the largest single-day decline in the index’s history as investors feared an escalation in the conflict between India and Pakistan. 

“Pakistan Stock Market opens at a single-day record,” Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, said in a statement. “A new record for a single day, way more than the single-day decline it recorded last week.”

Pakistani stocks also rallied after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a loan program review for Pakistan on Friday. The IMF nod helped unlock around $1 billion in much-needed funds for Islamabad and greenlit a new $1.4 billion bailout despite New Delhi’s objections.

“Pakistan has much more to offer, given IMF’s board approval of $2.4 billion, further decline in interest rates, Pakistan’s measured and responsible response in both its narrative and actions on-ground,” Schehzad noted. 

The official said these developments and a potential “positive” spillover effect of a likely settlement of the US-China tariff dispute, had caught investors’ eye and caused the stocks to rally. 

Schehzad noted that renewed investor confidence, enhanced IMF funding and support, a low inflation rate and stable currency parities in the region all position Pakistan “for a more meaningful economic upside moving forward.”

Earlier during the day, a five percent increase in the KSE-30 index from the previous trading day’s close led to a market halt as per stock market regulations. All equity and equity-based markets were suspended, as per a notification of the PSX.

Markets reopened around 10:42 a.m. local time (0542 GMT).

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday a ceasefire with India was a “wonderful opportunity” for the nuclear-armed neighbors to address outstanding issues, as their military operations chiefs were scheduled to hold talks. 

A fragile 48-hour-old truce appeared to be holding on Monday after both sides blamed the other for initial violations on Saturday night, hours after the US-brokered deal was first announced. There were no reports of explosions or projectiles overnight, after some initial ceasefire violations, with the Indian Army saying Sunday was the first peaceful night in recent days along their de facto Line of Control border.

Saturday’s ceasefire followed four days of intense fighting with drones and missiles and gun fire exchanges across the Line of Control that divides the disputed Kashmir valley into parts administered by India and Pakistan.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for us [Pakistan] and even India to resolve the outstanding issues,” Asif said while speaking to Geo News outside parliament. “Kashmir, terrorism and water, these are matters that exist not from today but 76 years.”

He said the two nations should discuss all issues, although water sharing had already been addressed by the Indus Waters Treaty that India unilaterally suspended during the recent tensions. The treaty is an international agreement between India and Pakistan, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, that divides the waters of the Indus River basin between the two countries. Specifically, it allocates the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) to India and the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) to Pakistan. Pakistan has warned that it would see any attempt to stop or redirect the flow of its waters as “an act of war.” 

Asif also expressed support for Trump’s offer to assist in resolving the Kashmir dispute. New Delhi has always insisted Kashmir is a bilateral matter and not allowed any third party mediation. 

Before the ceasefire took hold on Saturday, the arch rivals had targeted each other’s military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians as relations turned sour after India blamed Pakistan for a militant attack that killed 26 tourists on Apr. 22. Pakistan denies the accusations and has called for a neutral investigation.

India said it launched strikes on nine “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on May 7, but Islamabad said those were civilian sites, hitting back with missiles and drones in a confrontation that went on for four days. 

Saturday’s truce was first announced by US President Donald Trump. US officials also said the two nations had agreed to hold talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site though no date has been announced yet. 

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Both countries claim the Muslim-majority region in full but govern only parts of it. They have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over the disputed territory. 

Islamabad has thanked Washington for facilitating Saturday’s ceasefire and welcomed Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute with India but New Delhi has not commented on US involvement in the truce or talks at a neutral site.

 With inputs from Reuters

ISLAMABAD: India’s military strikes into Azad Kashmir and Pakistan last week killed more than 100 militants including prominent leaders, the head of India’s military operations said on Sunday.

Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, the director general of military operations, said India’s armed forces struck nine militant infrastructure and training facilities, including sites of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group that India blames for carrying out major militant strikes in India and the disputed region of Kashmir.

“We achieved total surprise,” Ghai said at a news conference in New Delhi, adding Pakistan’s response was “erratic and rattled.”

The two countries agreed to a truce on Saturday after talks to defuse their most serious military confrontation in decades. The two armies exchanged gunfire, artillery strikes, missiles and drones that killed dozens of people.

As part of the ceasefire, the nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to immediately stop all military action on land, in the air and at sea. On Sunday, Pakistan’s military said it did not ask for a ceasefire, as claimed by India, but rather it was India that had sought the ceasefire.

At a televised news conference, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan’s armed forces targeted a total of 26 Indian military installations in response to India’s missile strikes which were launched before dawn Wednesday.

He said the military had vowed it would respond to the Indian aggression, and it has fulfilled its commitment to the nation. Sharif warned that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity would be met with a “comprehensive, retributive, and decisive” response.

He said Pakistan exercised “maximum restraint” during the counterstrike, employing medium-range missiles and other munitions, and that no civilian areas were targeted inside India.

Competing claims of how many killed

The escalation in violence began last week after a gun massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22. India blamed the attack on Pakistan, which denied any involvement.

Ghai said at least 35 to 40 Pakistani soldiers were killed in clashes along the Line of Control, the de facto border that divides the disputed Kashmir region between India and Pakistan. Five Indian soldiers were also killed, he said.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said his country’s armed forces had killed 40 to 50 Indian soldiers along the Line of Control.

Following India’s Wednesday strikes, Pakistan sent drones multiple times in many locations in Kashmir and Indian cities that were neutralized, said Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, the operations head of the Indian air force. He said India responded with “significant and game-changing strikes” Saturday, hitting Pakistan’s air bases.

Bharti refused to comment on Pakistani claims of shooting down five Indian fighter jets, but said “we are in a combat scenario and losses are a part of combat.” He claimed India also “downed (a) few planes” but did not offer any evidence.

The Associated Press could not independently verify all the actions attributed to India or Pakistan.

Saturday’s ceasefire was shaken just hours later by overnight fighting in disputed Kashmir, as each side accused each other of repeatedly violating the deal. Drones were also spotted Saturday night over Indian-controlled Kashmir and the western state of Gujarat, according to Indian officials.

People on both sides of the Line of Control reported heavy exchanges of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops. The fighting subsided by Sunday morning.

In the Poonch area of Indian-administered Kashmir, people said the intense shelling from the past few days had traumatized them.

“Most people ran as shells were being fired,” said college student Sosan Zehra, who returned home Sunday. “It was completely chaotic.”

In Pakistan-controlled Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, which is 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the Line of Control, residents said there were exchanges of fire and heavy shelling after the ceasefire began.

“We were happy about the announcement but, once again, the situation feels uncertain,” said Mohammad Zahid.
Indian and Pakistan officials to speak Monday

US President Donald Trump was the first to post about the ceasefire deal, announcing it on his Truth Social platform. Indian and Pakistani officials confirmed the news shortly after.

Pakistan has thanked the US, and especially Trump, several times for facilitating the ceasefire.

India has not said anything about Trump or the US since the deal was announced. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday with top government and military officials.

India and Pakistan’s top military officials are scheduled to speak today, Monday.

India and Pakistan have fought daily since Wednesday along the rugged and mountainous Line of Control, which is marked by razor wire coils, watchtowers and bunkers that snake across foothills populated by villages, tangled bushes and forests.

They have routinely blamed the other for starting the skirmishes, while insisting they themselves were only retaliating.
Kashmir is split between the two countries and claimed by both in its entirety.

They have fought two of their three wars over the region and their ties have been shaped by conflict, aggressive diplomacy and mutual suspicion, mostly due to their competing claims

