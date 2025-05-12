Saudi crown prince launches HUMAIN to position Kingdom as global AI hub 

You are here

HUMAIN is backed by the Public Investment Fund. PIF
Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Kinani
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has launched HUMAIN, a new artificial intelligence company aimed at developing Arabic large language models and establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for AI innovation and leadership. 

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, HUMAIN will operate across the entire AI value chain as an integrated technology firm, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

HUMAIN’s creation aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s economic transformation plan, and underscores its ambition to lead in high-tech sectors. The company will support local innovation, develop intellectual property, and attract top global AI talent and investment. 

“Chaired by HRH the Crown Prince, HUMAIN will provide a comprehensive range of AI services, products and tools, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models and solutions,” stated the SPA report. 

“The company will also offer one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models,” it added. 

The firm is also set to drive adoption of AI technologies in key sectors such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. It will consolidate data center initiatives, oversee hardware procurement, and scale deployment of AI solutions regionally and globally. 

AI is expected to contribute SR58.8 trillion ($15.6 trillion) to the global economy by 2030, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has projected. The sector is also forecast to generate 98 million jobs by 2025. 

PIF and its portfolio companies are actively working to build a thriving AI ecosystem, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location, economic growth potential, and rising demand for advanced AI research and innovation. 

The Saudi Co. for Artificial Intelligence, a PIF-owned entity established in 2021, serves as the fund’s AI and emerging tech arm, supporting national goals through solutions in smart cities, energy, healthcare, and finance. 

PIF’s strategy contributes to the Kingdom’s ambition of becoming a competitive global player in the digital economy, supporting economic diversification goals as outlined in Vision 2030, the SPA report said. 

In recognition of these efforts, Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in the 2024 Global AI Index for government AI strategy, affirming its leadership in this transformative sector.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 142.01 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 11,488.60.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.13 billion ($1.63 billion), as 216 stocks advanced, while only 28 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 16.67 points, or 1.15 percent, to close at 1,468.46.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, dipped, losing 80.32 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 27,343.13. This comes as 45 stocks advanced, while 31 retreated.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Saudi Ceramic Co. with its share price surging by 9.95 percent to SR30.40.

Other top performers included Batic Investments and Logistics Co., which saw its share price rise by 7.76 percent to SR2.36, and Naseej International Trading Co., which saw a 7.39 percent increase to SR87.20.

The worst performer of the day was SHL Finance Co., whose share price fell by 3.92 percent to SR19.12.

Maharah Human Resources Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 3.68 percent and 1.51 percent to SR5.50 and SR71.90, respectively.

On the announcements front, Arabian Centres Co. declared its interim financial results for the first three months of the year with net profit amounting to SR222.7 million, a 37.5 percent dip compared to the previous quarter.

The company attributed the decrease to a dip in net fair value gain of investment properties and a rise in the cost of revenues. Higher finance costs, driven by increased debt from development projects, also contributed to the decline.

Cenomi Centers’ shares on the main market traded 0.20 percent lower to reach SR20.08.

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced its financial results for the same period with its net profit dropping by 26.05 percent to SR68.13 million compared to the previous quarter.

The company credited the decrease mainly due to exit from real estate fund during the previous quarter.

Retal’s share price remained stable at SR17.04.

Saudi Awwal Bank announced its intention to issue US dollar-denominated additional tier 1 Capital Sustainable Sukuk through a private placement in Saudi Arabia and internationally. 

The issuance, part of the bank’s $5 billion sukuk program, aims to strengthen its capital base and support long-term strategic goals. 

Joint lead managers, including HSBC, Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup, will oversee the offering, an official statement on Tadawul said. The final terms and value of the sukuk will be determined based on market conditions, the statement added.

SAB’s shares on the main market traded 2.19 percent higher in today’s trading session to reach SR34.95.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is projected to grow by 8 percent in 2025, building on a year of record-breaking performance and continued progress under Vision 2030, according to a top official. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for destination enablement at the Ministry of Tourism, said direct tourism spending rose 14 percent in 2024, compared to the SR256 billion ($68.26 billion) recorded in 2023. 

“2023 was our first year that we hit 100 million. While I can’t tell you the exact numbers, hopefully, some of you can do the math. We are going to see growth this year. We’re talking 8 percent growth in the number of visitors,” he said. “We delivered SR256 billion worth of direct spend in 2023, and from 2023 to 2024, we’re looking at roughly 14 percent growth in spend.”   

He added, “There was some healthy skepticism around some of the objectives and what we wanted to do. But I think, as Saudis, we have proven time and time again that when we make promises, we deliver, and Vision 2030 is no exception to this.” 

Abdulhadi noted the Kingdom’s broader economic shift, stating that 50-51 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product now comes from the non-oil sector, with 47 percent contributed by the private sector. 

“Hospitality is in our DNA — something we’ve been doing for thousands of years,” he said.  

He further emphasized the growing role of leisure tourism in driving sectoral change, stating: “Leisure today accounts for, if we’re looking at our domestic visitors, over 35 percent of visitors and over 30 percent of spend.”  

For international visitors, he noted that leisure contributes over 20 percent of both arrivals and spending. “We’ve had a major shift in how we do things, what we do, and it’s delivering in terms of the numbers,” Abdulhadi said. 

Structural reforms have played a key role, he said, including a 70 percent reduction in hotel operation fees since 2019 and streamlined licensing procedures, which led to a 168 percent increase in licensed tour guides.  

A new hospitality incentive program targeting emerging destinations has attracted nearly SR3 billion in private sector investment.  

“It is our ambition that tourism investment happens without somebody talking to the ministry or a government entity saying how, where, and help,” Abdulhadi said. “So, once we reach that position of maturity, our role moves from facilitator to pure regulator.”   

Opening the second day of the summit, Jonathan Worsley, chairman and CEO of The Bench, a hospitality investment and aviation development business events organizer, underscored the sector’s momentum, citing the launch of Riyadh Air, which aims to serve 100 international destinations by 2030.  

“They’re playing a crucial role in developing the tourism strategy for Vision 2030,” he said. 

Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary general of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of Al Khozama Investment Co., emphasized the cultural transformation driving the sector.   

“Saudi Arabia is no longer just about infrastructure and service,” he said. “It’s about identity, culture, talent, and future leadership.” 

He added: “In the coming days, we will explore many of the challenges and opportunities ahead — and most importantly, how to develop the human capital needed to sustain this extraordinary momentum.”   

From the private sector, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, announced plans to open over 2,000 rooms across Saudi cities in 2025. “We believe hospitality is more than business — it’s a way to connect with people and create a memory,” he said. 

The company’s first opening will be the soft launch of Saudi Arabia’s first Rixos hotel in Jeddah, followed by Makarem Burj Al Madinah and Novotel Al Madinah, two flagship properties expanding the group’s domestic and international brand partnerships. 

Coinciding with the summit, Knight Frank released its Saudi Arabia Hospitality Market Review 2025, offering fresh insight into the industry’s trajectory. According to the report, the Kingdom’s hospitality market is expected to reach 362,000 hotel keys by 2030. Currently, 167,500 keys are in operation, with an additional 99,500 under construction or in the final planning stages.  

Of the pipeline, 78 percent is expected to fall into the luxury, upper-upscale, or upscale categories, while 61 percent of existing inventory already fits within those segments. 

Saudi Arabia recorded its highest-ever travel surplus in 2024 at SR49.8 billion, up from SR46.2 billion in 2023, driven by a 13.8 percent increase in inbound visitor spending. Average hotel occupancy in March stood at 70 percent, with Madinah leading at 81 percent.  

Religious tourism also surged, with 35.8 million pilgrims performing Umrah in 2024 — a 33 percent year-on-year increase — including 16.9 million international pilgrims. The Hajj quota for 2025 has been raised to 2 million, up 11 percent from 2024. 

Giga-projects such as NEOM, Rua Al Madinah, Jabal Omar, and the Red Sea Project are projected to deliver 252,000 hotel keys in the Holy Cities by 2030, with 64 percent of them in the four- and five-star categories. 

With a national target of 150 million annual visits by 2030, Saudi Arabia is integrating its tourism, religious, and hospitality strategies to cement its status as a leading global destination. 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is pushing to expand food exports to China and attract agricultural investment with a ministerial visit that aims to deepen bilateral trade and boost non-oil economic cooperation. 

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley has begun an official visit to China, heading a high-level delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment, water, and food production. 

The trip also focuses on boosting exports — particularly of over 20 new local food products— facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting sustainable development and trade growth between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to China soared to SR3.68 billion ($980 million) in December, representing a 69.6 percent increase from the previous month, according to recent data from the General Authority for Statistics. 

The SPA report said the minister’s visit “forms part of broader efforts to deepen Saudi-Chinese relations, attract strategic investments to the Kingdom, and explore mutual opportunities in the environment, water, agriculture, and livestock production sectors.” 

Al-Fadley is scheduled to meet with Chinese ministers, senior officials, and leaders of major companies operating in key sectors.  

The discussions will focus on exploring future partnership opportunities, transferring advanced technologies, and opening new opportunities in the Saudi market. 

Al-Fadley will also participate in the Saudi-Chinese Forum on exporting Saudi products and sustaining the agricultural sector. The forum will bring together senior government and private sector representatives from both countries, including more than 80 Saudi businesspeople and investors. 

GASTAT figures showed that in December, plastic and rubber products led Saudi exports to China with a value of SR1.12 billion, followed by chemical goods at SR1.11 billion and transport equipment at SR1.02 billion.  

The Kingdom’s non-oil shipments to China stood at SR2.17 billion in November, SR2.35 billion in October, and SR1.73 billion in September, reflecting a steady upward trend. 

This sustained growth highlights the deepening economic ties between Riyadh and Beijing, with Saudi Arabia maintaining its role as China’s top trading partner in the Middle East since 2001.  

The increase in non-oil exports also signals tangible progress in the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts, as it works to reduce its longstanding dependence on oil revenues. 

RIYADH: Investor confidence in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is being reinforced by tangible progress on Vision 2030 goals, including accelerating international interest and a surge in hotel signings, a major gathering has heard. 

On the second day of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, global and local executives cited a powerful combination of leadership, domestic demand, and delivery momentum as key factors driving investment decisions.  

Vision 2030 is an initiative designed to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, with ambitious reforms aimed at boosting tourism, entertainment, and non-oil industries. 

In a panel discussion, Christophe Beauvilain, managing partner at Pygmalion Capital, said Saudi Arabia presents a compelling opportunity for investors, describing Vision 2030 as “extremely ambitious and exciting.”  

He highlighted the rapid achievement of tourism milestones as a key performance signal, saying: “When the Vision was first launched, the goal was to attract 100 million tourists by 2030. That target was reached by 2023, so it was revised upward to 150 million by 2030 — and I wouldn’t be surprised if that figure is raised again.”  

Hotel signings, Beauvilain added, are a critical metric for institutional investors.  

“There has certainly been a flurry of activity, particularly among international brands signing new projects,” he said.  

While macroeconomic and geopolitical risks remain a consideration, Beauvilain noted the decreasing reliance on oil revenues as a positive structural shift.  

“The oil sector’s contribution to gross domestic product is declining rapidly, which is a very positive and encouraging sign,” he said.  

Amin Ismail, managing director of travel and tourism-focused private equity firm Certares, emphasized the changing global perception of Saudi Arabia. 

“The leadership has done a pretty good job marketing the destination and raising global awareness,” he said.  

“On a personal note, I was in Miami a couple of months ago, and someone I never expected mentioned they were interested in visiting Riyadh. They even referenced Diriyah by name,” Ismail said.  

The managing director believes the country’s cultural depth is emerging as a differentiating factor.  

“Saudi Arabia’s strength lies in its culture and heritage. The hospitality, the people, and the unique cultural experience are what really draw visitors,” he said.  

Noting the rising interest among global travelers — including his own family — he added, “Today, it’s at the top of their (his family’s) travel bucket list — with Japan coming second.”  

On the domestic front, Saudi Arabia’s hospitality development is being backed by robust local demand and substantial government support.  

In a separate panel, Naif Al-Madi, chief business officer of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “Saudi Arabia has a unique advantage in that we have a large domestic market,” adding that it accounts for approximately 70 percent of the tourism sector, compared to 30 percent from international tourism. 

He added that while global economic fluctuations may affect other markets, “we believe Saudi Arabia will feel only minimal shock.”  

The fund has already supported over 2,400 tourism-related projects, and is expected to deliver more than 9,000 rooms. 

Luc Delafosse, vice president of Hospitality Management at Al Khozama Investment Co., said the pace and consistency of project execution are setting Saudi Arabia apart.  

“What I was very pleased to hear this morning is that 90 percent of the projects within the Kingdom are actually being delivered,” he said.  

“Another key figure that stood out was that 50 percent of the development currently underway in Saudi Arabia is being produced and delivered by non-oil sectors.”  

Delafosse, who has been in the Kingdom since 2019, noted the transformation firsthand.  

“It’s not just about the number of projects, but also the overall evolution of the sector,” he said.  

“The Kingdom has truly led the way in hospitality — not just in the region, but globally,” he added. 

RIYADH: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged to a record $32.6 billion in the 12 months through to the end of February, marking a 72.4 percent increase from the previous year, according to official data. 

The Central Bank of Egypt attributed the sharp rise to a series of economic reforms launched in March 2024, which included currency stabilization efforts, improved access to foreign exchange, and incentives for expatriates to channel funds through formal banking systems.  

The steady growth in remittances is a key factor in supporting country’s foreign currency reserves and stabilizing the economy amid ongoing fiscal and monetary adjustments.   

In February, remittances hit $3 billion, more than double the $1.3 billion registered in the same month of 2024. 

This marked the twelfth consecutive month of growth and sets a new record for February inflows, which have historically been lower than other months.

This surge builds on earlier trends that saw remittances from Egyptians abroad reach $2.6 billion in November 2024 — a 65.4 percent annual increase — driven by economic reforms, including the full flotation of the Egyptian pound under an International Monetary Fund−backed 8$ billion loan agreement. 

Between July and November 2024, remittances rose 77 percent year on year to $13.8 billion, contributing to a 47.1 percent annual increase in total inflows to $26.3 billion by November. 

Remittances play a crucial role in Egypt’s economy, supported by an estimated 12 million to 14 million expatriates, most of whom work in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.  

The Egyptian pound’s sharp depreciation and soaring inflation have pushed even more citizens to seek jobs abroad. By earning in stronger foreign currencies, they aim to offset the effects of economic instability back home. 

Furthermore, Egypt’s net international reserves have continued to grow steadily, supported by increasing remittances from Egyptians working overseas.  

The country’s net foreign assets climbed by $1.48 billion in February, their second increase this year after having fallen in each of the last three months of last year, central bank data showed. 

Net foreign assets rose to the equivalent of $10.18 billion from $8.70 billion at the end of January, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency exchange rates.  

Reuters said the increase “appeared related to an increase in Egyptian treasury bill purchases by foreign investors.” 

