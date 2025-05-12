Wyndham to launch Super 8 hotels in Saudi Arabia, plans 100 properties 

RIYADH: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a US-based hospitality group, has announced plans to introduce its Super 8 brand in Saudi Arabia, with an ambitious target of launching approximately 100 properties across the Kingdom over the next 10 years.

The announcement came during the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, where Dimitris Manikis, president of Wyndham for Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa, confirmed the initiative and signed the initial partnership agreement to bring Super 8 to the Saudi market.

“It’s a premium economy brand... one of the leading brands in the United States, Central Europe, and China. We finally brought it to Saudi Arabia,” Manikis told Arab News.

The expansion will be executed in partnership with Le Park Concord Co., a Saudi-based hotel operator that currently manages 13 properties with more than 900 rooms and has 13 additional hotels in its development pipeline, according to a press release.

The initiative is being supported by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, reflecting the Kingdom’s broader strategy to diversify its tourism offerings and expand hospitality infrastructure in line with Vision 2030 goals.

Super 8 hotels will be strategically developed in major Saudi cities as well as secondary and tertiary urban centers. Target locations include areas near airports, highways, and newly emerging development zones. While the timeline remains flexible due to early-stage project planning, the first property is expected to open within the year.

“They are prefabricated, so they are easy to build. In six months, you can have a hotel in your location, which is amazing,” Manikis said, highlighting the brand’s scalability and efficient construction model.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Super 8 has a strong international footprint, particularly in the US and China, where it operates hundreds of properties.

Wyndham currently operates 14 hotels in Saudi Arabia, primarily under the Ramada brand. The company aims to diversify its portfolio in the Kingdom by introducing additional midscale, upper-midscale, and lifestyle brands to better serve a range of traveler preferences.

The rollout of Super 8 aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand hotel capacity and provide affordable lodging options as it gears up to host a series of major international events.

Manikis also emphasized the importance of cultural and environmental sensitivity in the expansion, noting the company’s commitment to aligning with the Kingdom’s heritage and sustainability values.

Education and workforce development are key pillars of Wyndham’s strategy in the region. The executive described education as a critical component both for hotel owners and the people who work there.

He also underscored the company’s commitment to sustainability through the Wyndham Green Program, a five-tier certification framework that focuses on conservation and resource management. All Wyndham properties in the Kingdom currently operate under these sustainability guidelines.

With Saudi Arabia positioning itself as a global destination for expos, sports tournaments, and other international gatherings, Manikis reaffirmed Wyndham’s long-term vision for the market.

He said the company is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism transformation while ensuring environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.