Al-Ain to host 6th IMMAF Youth World Championships in July

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that the sixth IMMAF Youth World Championships will be held in Al-Ain Region for the first time from July 21-27.
The tournament will be staged at the Al-Ain Convention Center with more than 1,000 male and female athletes from 60 countries competing in the championship’s largest event to date.
The championship, organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, or IMMAF, and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the fourth year in a row, serves as a global platform to discover emerging talents in mixed martial arts and to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading international sports destination.
The championship is the culmination of a long-standing collaboration between IMMAF and the UAEJJF, with a prior agreement extended last year to continue hosting the event in Abu Dhabi for three more years, from 2025 to 2027.
Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, UAE Jiu-Jitsu and IMMAF board member, said: “We are committed to delivering an exceptional edition of the championship and take pride in hosting top emerging talents from around the world.
“This underlines the UAE’s strong position as a prime platform for organizing and hosting big international competitions and a desirable destination for athletes worldwide. This tournament builds on the nation’s successful sporting events, which have received considerable international praise. It also plays an important role in our attempts to expand the sport within the country by motivating our athletes to excel and earn top honors.
“The selection of Al-Ain Region is due to its historical significance, rich cultural heritage, tourist attractions and natural landscapes, which complement the championship’s dynamic atmosphere to offer an unprecedented experience for participants and spectators,” he added.
Kerrith Brown, IMMAF president, said: “The IMMAF Youth World Championships continue to set the global benchmark for youth development in mixed martial arts, and we’re proud to see the event grow year after year. This year, we’re honored to bring the championships to the world-class Al-Ain Convention Center in collaboration with the UAE MMA Federation, marking an exciting new chapter for IMMAF.
“With over 1,000 youth athletes expected to compete, the 2025 edition will be our largest yet. It’s a powerful statement about the future of MMA, and I look forward to witnessing the next generation of stars take center stage.”