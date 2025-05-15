You are here

  Review: 'The Eternaut' — compelling post-apocalyptic sci-fi from Argentina

Review: ‘The Eternaut’ — compelling post-apocalyptic sci-fi from Argentina

Review: ‘The Eternaut’ — compelling post-apocalyptic sci-fi from Argentina
Adam Grundey
Review: ‘The Eternaut’ — compelling post-apocalyptic sci-fi from Argentina

Review: ‘The Eternaut’ — compelling post-apocalyptic sci-fi from Argentina
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: At first, it seems like “The Eternaut” is going to be a climate-crisis-focused piece. It’s summer and Buenos Aires is boiling in more ways than one — demonstrations against government incompetence rage on the streets while power cuts only increase the oppressive heat felt by residents. Then a sudden fall of deadly radioactive snow kills hundreds of thousands instantly.

The snow continues to fall as survivors quickly work out that to venture outside without full body cover and masks is to guarantee death. A small group of middle-aged friends were enjoying their regular poker night when the snow began to fall, and it is on them that the series centers — particularly Juan Salvo, a veteran of the war between Argentina and the UK over the Falkland Islands (or the Malvinas, as they’re called in Argentina).

There are many other survivors, including people in the neighborhood they’ve known for years, and the show does a fine job of exploring the escalating paranoia as people accustom themselves to their new reality and realize that their acquaintances are potentially as deadly as the snow. There are echoes of the source material’s political edge too, as the line between neighbor and enemy blurs.

Juan (a convincingly grizzled Ricardo Darin) manages to find his ex-wife, but their daughter, Clara, is missing — she was at a friend’s house when the snowstorm started. Much of the first two episodes is taken up with Juan’s unsuccessful search for her. The starkly beautiful cinematography is often breathtaking, and the claustrophobia is palpable, both in the houses of the survivors and in the suits they must wear to go anywhere.

Halfway through the six episodes, though, there’s a grinding shift of gears. The apocalypse, it tuns out, was actually the result of an alien invasion, the first wave of which involves giant bugs. Juan’s super-smart friend Tano correctly predicts that the bugs are controlled by something more sinister.

That sudden shift means the enjoyable slow-burn grittiness of the opening episodes is lost, as the show becomes more CGI-action-based. It’s still gripping, but what had promised to be a unique standout fades into something far more generic.

 

Updated 15 May 2025
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi film producer Mohammed Al-Turki was spotted at the red carpet premiere of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.  

Al-Turki, who previously served as CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, wore a midnight blue Berluti ensemble for the occasion. His look featured a satin and Super 200s micro design wool three-piece tuxedo, styled with a matching midnight blue bow tie and cotton shirt. He completed the outfit with black patent leather loafers.

Al-Turki posed for photos alongside Egyptian actress Yousra before the film’s screening. (Getty Images)

He posed for photos alongside Egyptian actress Yousra before the film’s screening.

US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, US actress Angela Bassett, US actor and producer Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff, US film director, screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie leave after the screening of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Getty Images)

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames, continuing the story from 2023’s “Dead Reckoning – Part One.” The sequel follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they face off against the Entity, a rogue AI threatening global security. With the previous installment underperforming at the box office, this chapter is seen as a crucial release for the franchise.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22.

Updated 15 May 2025
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fund-backed feature “Promised Sky” premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard section on the event’s second day. 

Directed by Erige Sehiri, the film is among the latest international projects supported by the Red Sea Film Foundation, which champions emerging filmmakers. 

The premiere was attended by Sehiri and lead cast members Deborah Naney, Aissa Maiga and Laetitia Ky, who gathered for the film’s official screening and red carpet appearance.

“Promised Sky” follows the fate of three women, a pastor, a student and an exiled mother, whose delicate cohabitation shifts when they take in little four-year-old Kenza, rescued from a shipwreck. 

Updated 14 May 2025
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has unveiled its seven honorees for the annual Women in Cinema Gala.

The event celebrates the achievements of female filmmakers, creators, actors and executives who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of talent from across the world: Zambian-Welsh writer-director Rungano Nyoni, known for her critically acclaimed film “I Am Not a Witch”; South Asian actress Jacqueline Fernandez, a big name in Bollywood with a string of successful films; Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, whose performances have redefined contemporary Egyptian cinema; Saudi actress Elham Ali, celebrated for her roles in regional series and films; Thai actress Engfa Waraha, an emerging talent making waves in Southeast Asia; Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, recognized for her storytelling that reflects the complexities of Syrian life; and Saudi filmmaker and artist Sarah Taiba, whose work explores the intersection of culture and identity.

The Women in Cinema Gala, established in 2022, is hosted annually by the Red Sea Film Foundation in Cannes, coinciding with the film festival. Held at the prestigious Du Cap Hotel, the event spotlights women who are making significant strides in their careers across the Arab world, Asia and Africa.

Last year’s honorees included Egyptian actress and model Salma Abu Deif, Indian actress Kiara Advani,  Thai actress, model and singer Sarocha Chankimha (also known as Freen), Saudi actress Adhwa Fahad, Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran, and French-Senegalese director Ramata Toulaye-Sy. 

Updated 13 May 2025
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian film producer Faisal Baltyuor has been appointed CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, it was announced on Tuesday.

The foundation oversees the Jeddah-based Red Sea Film Festival, the Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs. Baltyuor will replace acting CEO Mohammed Asseri from June 1.

Baltyuor was previously the first head of Ithra Cinema, and founded the Saudi Arabia distributor CineWaves Films, which has the biggest library of Saudi films.

He was previously CEO at Muvi Studios, the production arm of the Kingdom’s biggest cinema chain. Last year, Baltyuor opened Cinehouse in Riyadh, the first arthouse cinema in the Kingdom.

“We wanted to create a place that feels like home, while showcasing the best of Saudi talent in both cinema and dining,” Baltyuor said in an earlier interview with Arab News.

A producer for almost 20 years, Baltyuor executive-produced Saudi Arabia director Haifaa Al-Mansour’s groundbreaking “The Perfect Candidate,” which was launched in Venice in 2019, and comedy “Sattar,” a local megahit.

He is also a producer on the Saudi Netflix Original “From the Ashes” which ranked among the top-10 most-watched films on the streamer across 40 countries.

Baltyuor also co-produced Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani’s “Goodbye Julia” which won the Prix de la Liberte at Cannes in 2023.

The Red Sea Film Foundation’s chairwoman Jomana Al-Rashid has praised Baltyuor.

“His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to unlocking the boundless potential of emerging talent will fuel not only artistic excellence but also the sustainable growth of our industry.”

Baltyuor said he was “committed to building on the success” of the foundation.

“Through our diverse programs, we will continue to support a thriving film industry both locally and internationally, in line with the ambitions of Vision 2030, which places the creative sector at the heart of national development.”

The next edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival runs from Dec. 4 to 13 in Jeddah.

Updated 12 May 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: In the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, few characters capture the imagination quite like Asajj Ventress. Voice actress Nika Futterman returns to breathe life into this complex anti-hero in “Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,” offering fans a deeper look into a character who has evolved from a ruthless villain to a nuanced, world-weary survivor.

“After all these years of traveling alone, of killing so many people, her voice has changed,” Futterman explains.

Gone is the regal, sharp-edged character of the past. Instead, audiences will meet a Ventress who is “more about just existing and finding her peace.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An all-new anthology series of animated shorts, “Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld” premiered May 4 on Disney+. The popular series this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend.

What makes Ventress so compelling? Futterman believes it’s her incredible depth. “She’s like an onion that you keep peeling,” she said.

From her unique origins as a witch raised by pirates, trained by a Jedi, and later mastering the dark side, Ventress defies simple categorization. The new series promises to reveal a softer side of the character. “We started to see that she has this capability of taking care of others,” Futterman said. “She’s not just angry; she actually has a heart.”

Fans of morally complex characters will find much to love in this exploration of Ventress’ journey. As Futterman puts it, Ventress is ultimately “someone who can put good things into the universe, instead of taking them away.”

