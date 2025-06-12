Australian mushroom murder suspect denies intent to kill

SYDNEY: An Australian woman accused of murdering three lunch guests with a toxic mushroom-laced beef Wellington denied Thursday that she intended to kill them.

Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with murdering her estranged husband’s parents and aunt in July 2023 by spiking the beef-and-pastry dish with death cap mushrooms.

She is also accused of attempting to murder a fourth guest — her husband’s uncle — who survived the lunch after a long stay in hospital.

Patterson denies all charges in the trial, which has grabbed worldwide attention.

She says the traditional English dish, which she cooked in individually sized portions, was poisoned by accident.

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers concluded her cross-examination of Patterson on Thursday by suggesting she deliberately sought death cap mushrooms and put them in the beef Wellington.

Patterson rejected each accusation.

Rogers put it to Patterson that she intended to kill her lunch guests.

Patterson replied: “Disagree.”

The court also heard about two mobile devices used by Patterson — phone A, which was the main device she used, and phone B, which was activated days after the lunch.

Patterson said she began using phone B when her main phone was damaged.

Rogers alleged the main phone had been used to view online posts about death cap mushroom sightings near Patterson’s home in the months before the fatal lunch.

Patterson disagreed.

While police were searching Patterson’s home on August 5, 2023, her main phone lost connection to the network. Police have not located the device since.

Instead, Patterson handed over phone B to authorities.

That device underwent a factory reset three times in the days after the lunch, Rogers said.

The prosecutor alleged that the resets were done “to conceal the true contents of phone B” and that Patterson had hidden her original phone from police because “the data on that device would incriminate you.”

Patterson disagreed with both statements.

She has previously said phone B belonged to her son and she conducted the resets to remove his data so she could use the device.

The lunch host originally invited her estranged husband Simon to join the family meal at her secluded home in the Victoria state farm village of Leongatha.

But Simon turned down the invitation saying he felt uncomfortable going, the court heard earlier. The pair were long estranged but still legally married.

Simon’s parents Don and Gail, and his aunt Heather Wilkinson, attended the lunch. All three were dead within days.

Heather’s husband Ian fell gravely ill but recovered.

The trial in Morwell, southeast of Melbourne, is expected to last another two weeks.