Saudi king, crown prince extend condolences to Indian president after air crash

Rescue officials carry a victim’s body at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. (AFP)
Rescue officials carry a victim's body at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News
Saudi king, crown prince extend condolences to Indian president after air crash

Rescue officials carry a victim’s body at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport.
  • The Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed and exploded after takeoff and there was only one survivor
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu after a plane crashed after takeoff in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed and exploded after takeoff and only one person survived, officials said.

Black smoke billowed from the site where the plane crashed into a medical college hostel and burst into flames near the airport in Ahmedabad, a city of more than 5 million and the capital of Gujarat.

In separate cables, the king and crown prince extended their condolences to Murmu, the families of the deceased, and to the Indian people. They also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry also expressed its condolences to India after the incident.

Saudi Arabia India

Four years with a company counts as loyalty in the modern job market, HR summit hears

Four years with a company counts as loyalty in the modern job market, HR summit hears
Updated 18 June 2025
Nada Alturki
Four years with a company counts as loyalty in the modern job market, HR summit hears

Four years with a company counts as loyalty in the modern job market, HR summit hears
  • Delegates at Human Resources Summit and Expo in Riyadh hear generational diversity and differing views on career progression are challenges that must be addressed
  • Experts discussed the effects of AI on the job market and explored strategies businesses need to adopt to ‘future-proof’ talent and navigate changing work landscapes
Updated 18 June 2025
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: An employee who remains in the same role for four years is considered loyal in today’s job market, the audience at a human resources conference in Riyadh heard during a panel discussion on Tuesday.

The comment, at the Human Resources Summit and Expo, came from Syed Azharudin, director of learning and organizational development at logistical services company Ajex, who cited a recent study into workforce trends. Generational diversity is a factor that has to be addressed, he added.

“The biggest challenge for the HR industry is that you have different generations working together, like Gen X, baby boomers, millennials, Gen Z, and soon Gen Alpha, so you cannot have a blanket approach,” Azharudin said.

People from the most recent generations are more likely to be “job-hoppers,” he added; a study by global tech consultancy FDM Group found that Generation Z respondents were 13 per cent more likely than their non-Gen Z counterparts to view their current role as a stepping stone to a better career. 

In other sessions, HR experts discussed the effects of artificial intelligence on the job market, and explored the strategies companies need to adopt in their attempts to “future-proof” talent and navigate ever-changing work landscapes. As the rapidly evolving technology continues to dominate headlines, they considered a hot-button question: What would the future look like if human labor was replaced by AI?

“We’re not going to lose (our jobs) but we also need to make sure that we go efficiently and with innovative ways to utilize such tools,” said Eid Alkhaldi, succession management director at the Saudi Telcom Company.

During another discussion, Nada Al-Hassan, the Saudi Ministry of Investment’s director of training and development, spoke about ways to advance inclusive leadership in the region. 

“There are a lot of success stories and a lot of initiatives in all governmental sectors (in Saudi Arabia),” she said, highlighting in particular the Vision 2030 Human Resources Development Program and the Saudization program Tawteen.

The Human Resources Summit and Expo began on June 15 and continues until June 19.

Human Resources Summit and Expo Human resources conference Saudi job market

Saudia flight from Jeddah to Jakarta diverted after bomb threat, lands safely

Inspections by authorities confirmed the aircraft was secure and the bomb threat was false. (Supplied)
Inspections by authorities confirmed the aircraft was secure and the bomb threat was false. (Supplied)
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News
Saudia flight from Jeddah to Jakarta diverted after bomb threat, lands safely

Inspections by authorities confirmed the aircraft was secure and the bomb threat was false. (Supplied)
  • ⁠Flight SV5276, bound for Jakarta, was rerouted to a different airport in Indonesia after an email claimed there was an explosive device on board
  • The aircraft landed safely at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, where passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft and nobody was hurt
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia has confirmed that all passengers and crew are safe after a flight from Jeddah to Jakarta made an emergency landing at another airport in Indonesia, Al Arabiya News Channel reported on Tuesday.

The flight was forced to divert after an email threat claimed there was a bomb on board, a Saudia spokesperson said.

Abdullah Al-Shahrani, the airline’s general manager of corporate communications, told Al Arabiya that in response to the security alert, Flight SV5276 was rerouted to Kualanamu International Airport in Medan as a precaution.

The plane landed there safely and all passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft without incident and nobody was hurt, he added. Inspections by authorities confirmed the aircraft was secure and the bomb threat was false. Al-Shahrani said passenger safety remains Saudia’s top priority and the airline was working to help passengers continue their journeys.

In a statement to Arab News, Saudia confirmed: “In response to a security alert received in flight, Saudia diverted Flight SV5276, operating from Jeddah to Jakarta, to Kualanamu International Airport in Indonesia as a precautionary measure.

“The aircraft landed safely, and all guests and crew disembarked without incident. Local authorities conducted standard checks shortly after landing, and have cleared the aircraft for continued operation.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain Saudia’s highest priority. Full care and support have been provided and onward travel arrangements are being made."

Saudia airlines Saudi Arabia

UN two-state conference co-chairs urge renewed push for Palestinian state amid regional escalation

UN two-state conference co-chairs urge renewed push for Palestinian state amid regional escalation
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News
UN two-state conference co-chairs urge renewed push for Palestinian state amid regional escalation

UN two-state conference co-chairs urge renewed push for Palestinian state amid regional escalation
  • The statement said the latest escalation had “necessitated the suspension” of the high-level conference in New York
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France, co-chairs of the United Nations Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question, joined with the chairs of the conference’s working groups in issuing a joint statement on Tuesday expressing “deep concern” over recent developments in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement said the latest escalation had “necessitated the suspension” of the high-level conference, underscoring “the validity of warnings about the fragility of the situation” and the urgent need to “restore calm, respect international law, and strengthen diplomatic action.”

Despite the setback, the group reaffirmed their “full commitment to the conference’s objectives” and pledged to “ensure the continuity of its work and the achievement of its goals,” SPA added.

They added that “the co-chairs of the working groups will announce the date of the conference's roundtables soon,” with the aim of generating “clear and coordinated international commitments” to advance the implementation of a two-state solution.

“In these critical circumstances,” the statement continued, “we must redouble our efforts calling for respect for international law and the sovereignty of states, and to promote peace, freedom, and dignity for all peoples of the region.”

The group also reiterated its “unwavering support for all efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza” and called for a “just and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian issue,” affirming that regional stability and security hinge on a lasting peace.

Saudi-French Palestine Conference

Riyadh event highlights women’s role in diplomacy

Riyadh event highlights women’s role in diplomacy
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News
Riyadh event highlights women’s role in diplomacy

Riyadh event highlights women’s role in diplomacy
  • Speech stresses progress made under King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh has held a symposium to mark the forthcoming International Day of Women in Diplomacy. It was attended by Vice Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji, female diplomatic leaders, and ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom.

Elkhereiji spoke of the importance of empowering women in diplomacy, citing the progress made under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in light of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

He noted that Saudi women now serve as ambassadors, leaders, and negotiators on the global stage, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The symposium discussed efforts to support women’s diplomatic careers, the role of men in advancing change, and the unique contributions women bring to diplomacy.

Topics also included the global rise of women in diplomacy, their impact on foreign and domestic policy, and ways to enhance female participation in multilateral forums to address future challenges.

Saudi Arabia women empowerment Saudi women empowerment Diplomacy

Saudi theatrical show ‘Terhal’ returns to Diriyah

Saudi theatrical show ‘Terhal’ returns to Diriyah
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News
Saudi theatrical show ‘Terhal’ returns to Diriyah

Saudi theatrical show ‘Terhal’ returns to Diriyah
  • “Terhal” is a pioneering Saudi production which boasts advanced lighting and visual technology
Updated 17 June 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is to present the theatrical performance “Terhal” from Aug. 4-25 at Mayadeen Venue in Diriyah.

“Terhal” is a pioneering Saudi production which boasts advanced lighting and visual technology, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It offers a visually captivating experience, telling the story of a young Saudi man who dreams of shaping his country’s future.

His journey across the Kingdom takes him through diverse landscapes and rich traditions, helping him to rediscover Saudi Arabia’s cultural and natural heritage. He returns to his village at the end with renewed confidence, wisdom, and hope.

The show features stunning scenes inspired by Saudi landscapes, and highlights young Saudi talents alongside renowned international performers.

The second edition of “Terhal” builds on the success of its 2023 debut which celebrated Saudi culture, from performing arts to handicrafts, traditional attire and cuisine.

 

Terhal Diriyah

