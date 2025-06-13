You are here

Recipes for Success: Chef Davisha Burrowes offers advice and a tasty recipe  

Recipes for Success: Chef Davisha Burrowes offers advice and a tasty recipe  
Burrowes grew up in Barbados. (Supplied)
Updated 13 June 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Recipes for Success: Chef Davisha Burrowes offers advice and a tasty recipe  

Recipes for Success: Chef Davisha Burrowes offers advice and a tasty recipe  
Updated 13 June 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
RIYADH: The Mediterranean dining venue The Lighthouse, founded in the UAE, recently opened its first Saudi outpost in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter. 

“I like to describe the Lighthouse menu as a celebration of fresh and seasonal ingredients that represent the Mediterranean culturally as a whole,” says its executive chef Davisha Burrowes. “I think it’s a perfect balance between East and West.” 

Burrowes — who grew up in Barbados — caught the culinary bug early. 

“I was around nine years old when I started cooking,” she says. “And that just grew around the age of 14 or 15. I did a few competitions in Barbados, and from there, I took my degree in culinary arts, worked around the world in different cuisines, then finally landed with the Lighthouse.” 




The Lighthouse recently opened its first Saudi outpost in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter. (Supplied)

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?  

I think all young chefs tend to seek perfection. I was definitely overthinking the little things. And when you overthink, you tend to overcomplicate and overseason. and throughout the years, with growth from maturing as a chef, I will tell anyone that lasts this morning. 

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

Experiment. Don’t be afraid to try new things — new flavors, new blends. Go with the flow a little bit, and don’t be so hard on yourself. Some of the best recipes, by a lot of chefs around the world, have been born through mistakes. 

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? And why? 

Probably a fresh squeeze of lemon. It brightens, it lifts, it cuts through very rich flavors as well. But personally, I think the best ingredient you can put in a dish is love, cooking with your heart, with your passion, just enjoying it and giving respect to each ingredient, whether it’s something as humble as an onion or a piece of foie gras. 

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? 

It depends. If I go to somewhere casual, you know, I take it for what it is. I manage my expectations. I also work within hospitality, so I know there can be certain challenges within the back of house and within the operation. But if I’m going somewhere where I have high expectations, then I hold them to a certain level. 




The Lighthouse was founded in the UAE. (Supplied)

What’s your favorite cuisine? 

I love Japanese cuisine. I worked in Japanese cuisine for two years, so I love a good selection of Nigiri platter. It needs precision, but it’s very, very simple.   

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home? 

I love cooking spaghetti carbonara. It has very few ingredients, it takes minimal effort, but it also has its intricacies. 

What’s your favorite dish to cook?   

If time’s not a factor, then it’s a barbecue. Going back to my roots, I’m from the Caribbean, and we do a lot of barbecue — it’s always summer in the Caribbean, so we do a lot of cooking outdoors. So, definitely a barbecue feast or a grazing plate.   

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

I wouldn’t say it necessarily “annoys” me, but I do get a little disappointed when some ingredients are swapped out of dishes — especially ingredients that are essential to the harmony of the dish. As chefs, we spend a lot of time curating dishes, making sure the flavors are balanced, so when ingredients are swapped out, it just changes the whole experience that we’re trying to offer. 

As a leader, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laid back?   

I prefer to inspire rather than intimidate. I’m very hands-on in the kitchen. I like to lead by example. I think that as a chef — or as a leader in any field — it’s important that the team see you do it, so they can have the encouragement to do it on their own. 

Chef Davisha’s charred aubergine with labneh and hot honey harissa 

(Serves 2) 

Ingredients: 

 For the Charred Aubergine:  

1 large eggplant (aubergine)  

1 tbsp olive oil  

2 tbsp labneh (or see Labneh Mix below)  

1 tbsp hot honey harissa (see Hot Honey Harissa below)  

1 tsp toasted pine nuts  

A few fresh chives, finely chopped  

Salt and pepper to taste  

For the Labneh Mix (optional, for a more flavorful labneh):  

60g labneh  

0g Greek yogurt  

Pinch of table salt  

1 tsp fresh lemon juice  

For the Hot Honey Harissa:  

20g butter  

10g olive oil  

3g harissa paste (or more for extra heat)  

1g crushed chili flakes  

5g smoked paprika  

10g honey  

INSTRUCTIONS: 

Char the Aubergine: Preheat a grill pan or BBQ to high heat. Brush the aubergine halves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.  

Place cut-side down on the hot grill and cook until charred and softened (about 6-8 minutes per side). For a true smoky flavor, roast directly over a gas flame or in a preheated oven at 220°C for 20 minutes.  

Prepare the Labneh Mix (optional): In a bowl, whisk together labneh, Greek yogurt, salt, and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning to taste.  

Make Hot Honey Harissa: In a small saucepan, melt the butter and olive oil over medium heat.  

Add the harissa paste, chili flakes, smoked paprika, and honey. Stir well and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat.  

Assemble: Place the charred aubergine on a serving plate. Dollop with labneh (or labneh mix), drizzle generously with hot honey harissa, and scatter toasted pine nuts and chopped chives on top. 

At-home tips  

Labneh Substitute: If you don’t have labneh, use thick Greek yogurt, strained through a cheesecloth or coffee filter for a few hours to mimic labneh’s rich texture.  

Char at Home: If you don’t have a grill, broil the aubergine in your oven or cook it in a cast-iron pan to achieve a similar smoky effect.  

Harissa Hack: No harissa paste? Mix 1 tbsp tomato paste with 1 tsp chili flakes, ½ tsp cumin, and a pinch of smoked paprika for a quick substitute.  

Honey Choices: Use mild, floral honey for a more balanced sauce or a spicy honey to really turn up the heat. 

For fans of film and TV, England offers countless nostalgia-stirring sites 

For fans of film and TV, England offers countless nostalgia-stirring sites 
Updated 19 June 2025
Nada Hameed
For fans of film and TV, England offers countless nostalgia-stirring sites 

For fans of film and TV, England offers countless nostalgia-stirring sites 
Updated 19 June 2025
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: England is a place where cinematic fiction and reality often blur — its charming neighborhoods and historic landmarks have served as the backdrop to some of the world’s most beloved films. 

In May, Arab News joined a press trip organized by VisitBritain in partnership with Virgin Atlantic, celebrating the launch of the airline’s new Riyadh to London route.  

Having arrived well-rested, following a luxurious experience in Virgin’s Upper Class cabin, we checked into London’s The May Fair Hotel, just off Piccadilly — a surprisingly tranquil central base for the adventure ahead. 

Our trip was a deep dive into the UK’s cinematic soul, featuring a bespoke tour of London in classic Mini Coopers, driven by enthusiastic local guides. Our first stop was the famous blue door at 280 Westbourne Park Road — from the 1999 rom-com “Notting Hill,” starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts — where a replica, painted to match the film’s version, has been installed — perfect for a nostalgic photo op. 

Just around the corner is Alice’s, the whimsical antique shop featured in 2014’s “Paddington.” With its vintage charm, Alice’s felt straight out of a storybook. Portobello Road, where the shop is located, is a cinematic destination all on its own, brimming with colorful buildings, lively market stalls, and timeless London charm. 

Colin Farrell outside Huntsman tailors on Savile Row, as featured in ‘Kingsman - The Secret Service.’ (Supplied)

Next was the distinguished Huntsman at 11 Savile Row, a prestigious bespoke tailor that inspired the secret service headquarters in “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014), and which draws in fashion lovers and film fans alike. 

At Borough Market, one of London’s oldest food markets, we visited the flat above The Globe Tavern, famous as the heroine’s home in 2001’s “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” outside of which the street fight between Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver was filmed. 

No culture-themed visit to London is complete without a West End musical, and we attended “The Devil Wears Prada” at the Dominion Theatre. With soaring vocals, sharp choreography, and impeccable fashion details, the performance successfully captured the wit and flair of the beloved 2006 film on which it is based. 

On our third day, we journeyed to the serene city of Oxford, passing through the storybook English countryside — rolling hills, stone cottages, and emerald fields. Before exploring the city, we checked into Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, founded by celebrated chef Raymond Blanc. This luxurious manor blends rustic elegance with culinary excellence and is surrounded by lavender-scented gardens, orchards, and organic vegetable patches — a whimsical escape into an English fairytale. Afternoon tea was served in the charming cottages scattered across the estate, which offer each guest their own intimate space overlooking the gardens. Every detail was immaculate: from the handpicked fruit platter to delicate chocolate and mandarin cakes, and airy macarons made with sustainable, organic ingredients harvested on-site. It was a moment of calm indulgence — a countryside retreat that felt both restorative and magical. 

In Oxford, the charismatic Jim Palmer led us on a walking tour of its most famous corners. The city — particularly its prestigious university — has appeared in dozens of productions, but none as magical as the “Harry Potter” series. At Christ Church College, we stood in the Great Hall that inspired Hogwarts’ dining room, and climbed the grand staircase featured in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” The Divinity School nearby doubled as Hogwarts’ infirmary and classrooms in several of the films. 

London’s ‘Portobello Road,’ where you can find Alice's, the antique store from ‘Paddington.’ (Supplied)

We also visited New College, where fans of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” will recognize the ancient tree beneath which Draco Malfoy is turned into a ferret by Professor Moody.  

Oxford’s cinematic résumé stretches far beyond wizards, though. Its colleges, libraries, and cobblestone streets have appeared in “The Theory of Everything,” “The Golden Compass,” “Shadowlands,” “Brideshead Revisited,” and even the “X-Men” franchise. Fans of TV detective dramas will also recognize it from “Inspector Morse,” “Lewis,” and “Endeavour.”  

After our tour, we were whisked off to the luxury shopping destination Bicester Village. At The Apartment, an exclusive lounge space, we were pampered with gourmet treats and a concierge service that made high-end shopping feel both effortless and elegant. 

Our trip concluded in style back at Heathrow Airport, where we enjoyed the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse — an oasis of calm featuring sleeping zones, yoga areas, private showers, and premium dining. 

From Oxford’s collegiate quietude to the sparkle of London’s West End, and from iconic film locations to moments of personal luxury, this trip offered more than sightseeing; it was a cinematic immersion that brought some of our favorite stories to life. 

Kneecap rapper Mo Chara bailed over terror charge in the UK

Kneecap rapper Mo Chara bailed over terror charge in the UK
Updated 18 June 2025
AP
Kneecap rapper Mo Chara bailed over terror charge in the UK

Kneecap rapper Mo Chara bailed over terror charge in the UK
Updated 18 June 2025
AP

LONDON: Fans of the Irish-language hip-hop group Kneecap mobbed sidewalks outside a London court Wednesday as a member of the trio faced a terror-related charge in what he says is a politically motivated effort to silence the band’s support for Palestinians before its appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Rapper Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Og O hAnnaidh, was released on unconditional bail after the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Irish rap group Kneecap band member, Liam O'Hanna, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 18, 2025. (AFP)

The single charge against Chara stems from a Nov. 21 concert in north London where he waved a Hezbollah flag in a manner that aroused “reasonable suspicion” he supported the Lebanese militant group, which is banned in Britain as a terrorist organization, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement last month.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court on Wednesday Chara wasn’t being prosecuted because of his support for the Palestinians or criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else,’’ Bisgrove said. “The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr. O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organization, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah.’’’

Kneecap has supported the Palestinian cause throughout the war in Gaza. The band has been the center of controversy in Britain since last year, when the previous government sought to block an arts grant for the band, citing its anti-British politics. That decision was overturned after the Labour Party won last year’s parliamentary election and Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office.

The trio is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury on Saturday, alongside performers including Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo. The internationally watched music festival is a five-day event that attracts about 200,000 people to a farm outside the small town in western England every summer.

As they entered the courthouse, the three Kneecap members, who hail from Northern Ireland, gave the thumbs up sign to hundreds of supporters who had gathered outside, waving signs reading: “Free Mo Chara” and “Defend Kneecap.”

The group has repeatedly said it doesn’t support Hezbollah or Hamas, nor condone violence.
Before the hearing, the band posted billboards around London bearing the slogan “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara.” The message echoes the signs landlords placed in the windows of some London boarding houses in the 1950s, stating “No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish.”

“British courts have long charged people from the North of Ireland with ‘terrorism’ for crimes never committed,” Kneecap said in a statement posted on social media. “We will fight them. We will win.”

Amira Al-Zuhair celebrates her birthday 

Amira Al-Zuhair celebrates her birthday 
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News
Amira Al-Zuhair celebrates her birthday 

Amira Al-Zuhair celebrates her birthday 
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Birthday tributes poured in for part-Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair, who celebrated her 24th birthday this week.

From producer Kawther Alrimawi to lifestyle publication Hia Magazine, fashion and entertainment industry insiders took to social media to wish the runway star a happy birthday.

The model wrapped up shooting a campaign for an unnamed brand in Milan when the clock struck midnight. She marked the beginning of her birthday with a candle-topped dessert at a restaurant in the Italian city.

Instagram/ @amiraalzuhair

Al-Zuhair, born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father, has made her mark on the fashion world and appeared on the runway for an array of renowned fashion houses such as Missoni, Maison Alaia, Brunello Cucinelli, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani, Elie Saab and many more.

In addition to her runway appearances, Al-Zuhair has featured in campaigns for high-profile brands such as Prada, Chanel and Carolina Herrera.

Al-Zuhair returned to the runway in May when she walked in Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection show, held at Bellver Castle on the island of Majorca, Spain.

The show marked her return to the runway after she hit the catwalk at the amfAR gala in Cannes in May, before which she walked for Australian label Zimmermann at Paris Fashion Week in March.  

For Louis Vuitton, the model wore a strapless white gown featuring a fitted bodice and a soft, flowing skirt. The dress was detailed with cascading ruffles outlined in dark trim, which ran down the front and sides.

She also made a statement at the Zimmermann show wearing a burnt-orange ensemble. The sleeveless, fitted dress featured draped, ruched detailing that added movement to the design. The look was finished off with strappy brown leather sandals and gold accessories, including chandelier earrings and bracelets.

In late May, Al-Zuhair also reflected on her recent campaign with Balmain, sharing photos from the Resort 2025 collection shoot. “Had so much fun shooting inside the Eiffel Tower herself!” she wrote in the caption.

It was not Al-Zuhair’s first collaboration with Balmain. She previously walked for the brand during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Toronto Arab Film Festival showcases diverse selection this June

Toronto Arab Film Festival showcases diverse selection this June
Updated 18 June 2025
Celine Hijazi
Toronto Arab Film Festival showcases diverse selection this June

Toronto Arab Film Festival showcases diverse selection this June
Updated 18 June 2025
Celine Hijazi

DUBAI: The Toronto Arab Film Festival returns for its sixth annual edition with a diverse lineup from June 20 to 29.

“This year, we are screening over 50 films — both features and shorts — which is our largest number to date … it’s fulfilling to watch the development of the Canadian-Arab film industry in real time,” Rolla Tahir, a Sudanese filmmaker and co-founder of TAF, said.

This year’s program reflects the growing diversity and creative evolution of Arab cinema, with some well-known filmmakers participating.

“We’re seeing a notable rise in genre films, especially horror and sci-fi. For example, there’s a horror film from Tunisia and a short program dedicated entirely to sci-fi and horror,” Tahir said.

Participants this year include Lebanese filmmaker Mira Shabib with her film “Arze’” and “Back to Alexandria” by Tamer Ruggli starring Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki.

TAF has also become a valuable platform for professional development, offering networking opportunities for both emerging and established talent.

“This year, we’re introducing an informal industry meet-and-greet — a casual networking event with no structured pitches,” Tahir explained.

The event is designed to create a relaxed environment where Arab filmmakers can connect with industry professionals, ask candid questions, and introduce their projects without the pressure of formal presentations.

The festival’s mission may seem simple — to raise awareness of Arab cinema among Canadian audiences — but achieving that impact requires a deliberate strategy.

It is one that Tahir and her co-founders have refined over the years.

“Each year, we collaborate with other festivals to co-present films and expand outreach beyond Arab audiences,” she said.

For Tahir, the appeal of Arab cinema to non-Arab audiences comes naturally, thanks to the enduring quality and resilience of the work itself.

“What stands out is perseverance. Regardless of what’s happening in our countries or personal lives, Arab filmmakers continue telling their stories.”

It is that very perseverance — expressed through everything from harrowing documentaries to satirical comedies — that gives Arab filmmakers their distinct voice.

“I want people to know we’re still making films — and that we’re making different, bold, and innovative ones,” Tahir said.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Salman joins King Charles at Royal Ascot opening

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Salman joins King Charles at Royal Ascot opening
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Salman joins King Charles at Royal Ascot opening

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Salman joins King Charles at Royal Ascot opening
Updated 18 June 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud joined the UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot, one of the most prestigious equestrian racing events in the world.

Prince Faisal appeared alongside the British royals in the lead royal carriage that opened the official procession at the racecourse, just south of Windsor in the UK.  

Lady Sarah Keswick also joined the lead carriage alongside Prince Faisal, King Charles III and Queen Camilla. A close friend of the queen, she is a key member of the Queen’s Companions.

Following the royal procession, Prince Faisal joined the royal enclosure to watch the first day of races. (Getty Images)

Following the royal procession, Prince Faisal, a grandson of King Abdulaziz and son of King Salman, joined members of the British royal family, including Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, in the royal enclosure to watch the first day of races.

Royal Ascot remains a major fixture on the British social calendar, drawing global political and royal elites.

Arab royalty has played an increasingly visible role at the event in recent years. In 2024, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of Bahrain — the crown prince and prime minister — attended the event as a guest of honor, representing Bahrain’s royal family.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, has become a prominent figure in the racing world through his Wathnan Racing team. 

The organization has achieved notable success at Royal Ascot, including a win in the 2023 Gold Cup. 

Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Prince Saud bin Khalid Abdullah attended day 2 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. (Getty Images)

Prince Saud bin Khalid — son of the late Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud, the legendary Saudi breeder behind Juddmonte Farms — was also seen attending the second day of the Royal Ascot in 2023, alongside King Charles III.

