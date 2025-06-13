You are here

Club World Cup marks 'new era' for football: Infantino

Club World Cup marks 'new era' for football: Infantino
Workers install a goal at the Rose Bowl Stadium ahead of the Club World Cup 2025 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico de Madrid in Pasadena, California. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Club World Cup marks 'new era' for football: Infantino

Club World Cup marks 'new era' for football: Infantino
  • The 32-team competition, with clubs from all continents, gets under way with Inter Miami facing Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium
  • The Swiss official, who was general secretary of European body UEFA before taking the helm at FIFA in 2016, said that the club tournament also offered chances to players from over 80 countries
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
MIAMI: FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the Club World Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, marks a historic “new era” for the game, comparing it to the first World Cup held in 1930.

In an interview with AFP, Infantino also took aim at critics of FIFA’s ticketing policy and said that skeptics who had questioned the need for the tournament would quickly change their minds.

The 32-team competition, with clubs from all continents, gets under way with Inter Miami facing Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It starts a new era of football, a new era of club football. A little bit like when, in 1930, the first World Cup, right, started,” Infantino told AFP.

“Everyone today speaks about the very first World Cup. That’s why it’s also, this World Cup here is historic.”

The first World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930 and Infantino noted that only European and South American teams took part, adding that the Club World Cup would give a chance to clubs from outside of football’s traditional heartlands to play on the global stage.

“We want to be inclusive. We want to give opportunities to clubs from all over the world,” he said.

“It’s really to globalize football, to make it truly, truly global. Because when you scratch the surface, we say it’s the number one sport in the world, and it is but then the elite is very concentrated in very few clubs, in very few countries,” he said.

The Swiss official, who was general secretary of European body UEFA before taking the helm at FIFA in 2016, said that the club tournament also offered chances to players from over 80 countries.

“Countries who would never have a chance to play in a World Cup are suddenly part of a World Cup and they feel to be part of it, the fans of these players and of these clubs,” added Infantino, who noted several great players of the past who never played in a World Cup,

“A very good friend of mine is George Weah...former legend, great player, Ballon d’Or winner, only African player who ever won the Ballon d’Or, by the way. He never played in a World Cup. He would have been playing in a Club World Cup and made not only his club and also his country proud,” he added.

Infantino dismissed concerns that the tournament added to fixture congestion but acknowledged that some fans were yet to be sure of the value of the tournament, saying though that would quickly change.

“I believe, I’m convinced that, you know, as soon as the ball starts rolling, the whole world will realize what is happening here. It’s something special,” he said.

Reports of low uptake of tickets for same games has led to criticism of FIFA’s ticketing policy with ‘dynamic pricing’, increasingly common in the United States, allowing for prices to rise and fall according to demand.

But Infantino defended the approach and the decision to offer heavy discounts to students in Miami.

“I’m a positive person generally, but they criticize FIFA if the prices are too high, then they criticize FIFA if the prices are too low.

“Then they criticize FIFA if we make ticketing promotions with students. Students! I mean, when I was a student and I didn’t have money, I would have loved FIFA to come to me and say, you want to come and watch a World Cup match?”

“We don’t want to see empty stadiums. I believe the stadiums will be pretty full,” he said.

The FIFA president said that the tournament, which secured a global broadcasting deal with DAZN reported to be worth $1 billion, was already an economic success and stressed that all the money generated from commercial deals would be plowed back into the game.

Asked how he would judge whether the tournament had been a success, Infantino said he would feel it in his ‘heart’ but said he was confident.

“In terms of inclusivity, in terms of economy, in terms of fan interest, you take all of these criteria, we’ll speak again at the end of the club World Cup, but already now, I (feel positive), when I look at the number of tickets sold, and I look at the TV rights,” he said, noting that the games were available on DAZN’s streams for free.

“Tell me one top competition today, where you can watch football for free?” he asked.

The Club World Cup has also been caught up in the US’s fierce debates over immigration control with games being held near Los Angeles, scenes of violent clashes between protesters and immigration officers.

“Security for me and for us is a top priority, always. So when something is happening, like in Los Angeles we are obviously monitoring the situation, we are in constant contact with the authorities, we want fans to go in games in a safe environment,” he said.

J.J. Spaun leads US Open at Oakmont on a wild day of great shots and shockers

J.J. Spaun leads US Open at Oakmont on a wild day of great shots and shockers
Updated 23 sec ago
AP
J.J. Spaun leads US Open at Oakmont on a wild day of great shots and shockers

J.J. Spaun leads US Open at Oakmont on a wild day of great shots and shockers
  • Spaun played bogey-free and finished with 10 straight pars for a 4-under 66 on America’s toughest course hosting the major known as the toughest test in golf
  • Patrick Reed made the first albatross in 11 years at the US Open when he holed out a 3-wood from 286 yards on the par-5 fourth
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania: J.J. Spaun is still new enough to the US Open, and a newcomer to the brute that is Oakmont, that he was prepared for anything Thursday. He wound up with a clean card and a one-shot lead on an opening day that delivered just about everything.

Scottie Scheffler had more bogeys in one round than he had the entire tournament when he won the Memorial. He shot a 73, his highest start ever in a US Open, four shots worse than when he made his Open debut at Oakmont as a 19-year-old at Texas.

Patrick Reed made the first albatross in 11 years at the US Open when he holed out a 3-wood from 286 yards on the par-5 fourth. He finished with a triple bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau was 39 yards away from the hole at the par-5 12th and took four shots from the rough to get to the green.

Si Woo Kim shot a 68 and had no idea how.

“Honestly, I don’t even know what I’m doing on the course,” Kim said. “Kind of hitting good but feel like this course is too hard for me.”

Through it all, Spaun played a steady hand in only his second US Open. He played bogey-free and finished with 10 straight pars for a 4-under 66 on America’s toughest course hosting the major known as the toughest test in golf.

He matched the low opening round in US Opens at Oakmont — Andrew Landry also shot 66 the last time here in 2016 — and it was no mystery. Good putting never fails at any US Open, and Spaun holed five par putts ranging from 7 feet to 16 feet to go along with four birdies.

“I didn’t really feel like I’m going to show a bogey-free round 4 under. I didn’t really know what to expect especially since I’ve never played here,” said Spaun, playing in only his second US Open. “But yeah, maybe sometimes not having expectations is the best thing, so I’ll take it.”

Oakmont lived up to its reputation with a scoring average of about 74.6 despite a course still relatively soft from rain and moderate wind that didn’t stick around for long.

And oh, that rough.

Just ask Rory McIlroy, although he chose not to speak for the fifth straight competitive round at a major since his Masters victory. He had to hack out three times on the fourth hole to get it back to the fairway, and then he holed a 30-foot putt for a most unlikely bogey. He shot 74.

“Even for a guy like me, I can’t get out of it some of the times, depending on the lie,” DeChambeau said after a 73. “It was tough. It was a brutal test of golf.”

The start of the round included Maxwell Moldovan holing out for eagle on the 484-yard opening hole. Toward the end, Tony Finau hit an approach just over the green, off a sprinkler head and into the grandstand, his Titleist marked by green paint of the sprinkler. He saved par.

When the first round ended more than 13 hours after it started, only 10 players managed to break par. That’s one fewer than the opening round in 2016.

Scheffler, the heavy favorite as the No. 1 player in the world who had won three of his last four tournaments by a combined 17 shots, made a 6-foot birdie putt on his second hole. Then he found the Church Pew bunkers on the third and fourth holes, made bogey on both and was never under the rest of the day.

“I made some silly mistakes out there, but at the same time, I made some key putts and some good momentum saves in my round,” Scheffler said. “But overall just need to be a little sharper.”

Spaun, who started his round by chipping in from ankle-deep rough just right of the 10th green, was walking down the 18th fairway when a spectator looked at the group’s scoreboard and said, “J.J. Spaun. He’s 4 under?”

The emphasis was on the number, not the name.

But some of the names were surprising, starting with Spaun. He lost in a playoff at The Players Championship to McIlroy that helped move him to No. 25 in the world, meaning he didn’t have to go through US Open qualifying for the first time.

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa, who contended at Royal Troon last summer, had six birdies in a round of 67.

And perhaps Brooks Koepka can count as a surprise because the five-time major champion has not contended in a major since winning the PGA Championship in 2023, and he missed the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship this year.

He looked like the Koepka of old, muscling his way around Oakmont, limiting mistakes and closing with two birdies for a 68 that left him in a group with the South Korea duo of Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im.

“It’s nice to put a good round together. It’s been a while,” Koepka said. “It’s been so far off ... but now it’s starting to click. Unfortunately, we’re about halfway through the season, so that’s not ideal, but we’re learning.”

Another shot back at 69 was a group that included two-time major champion Jon Rahm, who went 11 holes before making a birdie, and followed that with an eagle.

“I played some incredible golf to shoot 1 under, which we don’t usually say, right?” Rahm said.

The course allowed plenty of birdies, plenty of excitement, and doled out plenty of punishment.

McIlroy also was bogey-free, at least on his opening nine. Then he three-putted for bogey on No. 1 and wound up with a 41 on the front nine for a 74. Sam Burns was one shot out of the lead until playing the last four holes in 5 over for a 72 that felt a lot worse.

Spaun was not immune from this. He just made everything, particularly five par putts from 7 feet or longer.

“I think today was one of my best maybe putting days I’ve had maybe all year,” Spaun said. “Converting those putts ... that’s huge for momentum and keeping a round going, and that’s kind of what happens here at US Opens.”

Spaun wouldn’t know that from experience. This is only his second US Open, and his ninth major since his first one in 2018. He didn’t have to qualify, moving to No. 25 in the world on the strength of his playoff loss to McIlroy at The Players Championship.

“I haven’t played in too many,” Spaun said “I knew it was going to be tough. I did my best just to grind through it all.”

It was every bit of a grind, from the rough and on the fast greens. Three more days.

Tottenham hire Brentford’s Thomas Frank as new manager

Tottenham hire Brentford’s Thomas Frank as new manager
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP
Tottenham hire Brentford's Thomas Frank as new manager

Tottenham hire Brentford's Thomas Frank as new manager
  • Thomas Frank agreed a three-year contract with Tottenham and becomes the north London club’s fourth permanent boss since June 2021
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham hired Brentford’s Thomas Frank as their new manager on Thursday as the Dane replaced the sacked Ange Postecoglou.
Frank agreed a three-year contract with Tottenham and becomes the north London club’s fourth permanent boss since June 2021.
“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Thomas Frank as our new head coach on a contract that runs until 2028,” a Tottenham statement said.
“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game.
“He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”
Tottenham set their sights on Frank after chairman Daniel Levy axed Postecoglou last week, just 16 days after he won the Europa League final against Manchester United to end the club’s 17-year trophy drought.
Frank is the 14th permanent manager of Levy’s 24-year tenure.
Levy made an official approach to Brentford earlier this week, with the deal concluded after Tottenham agreed to allow the Dane to hire his Bees assistant coach Justin Cochrane.
Frank’s Brentford contract was set to run until 2027, with a reported release clause of about £10 million ($13.6 million).
The 51-year-old led Brentford back to the top flight in 2021 after an absence of 74 years and has established the west London club in the Premier League.
Now he will be tasked with lifting Tottenham back among the Premier League’s elite.
Tottenham will play in the Champions League next season thanks to their Europa League success in Bilbao, where they beat Manchester United 1-0.
Tottenham’s first European trophy for 41 years delivered on Postecoglou’s boast that he always wins silverware in his second season.
However, the Australian paid the price for a miserable Premier League season as Tottenham finished 17th after losing 22 of their 38 games.

Wimbledon singles champions to receive record $4 million in prize money

Wimbledon singles champions to receive record $4 million in prize money
Updated 12 June 2025
Reuters
Wimbledon singles champions to receive record $4 million in prize money

Wimbledon singles champions to receive record $4 million in prize money
  • Doubles prize money has also increased by 4.4 percent, mixed doubles by 4.3 percent
  • Top players called for significant improvements in prize money at the four Grand Slams
Updated 12 June 2025
Reuters

LONDON: Wimbledon has increased its prize money for this year’s championships to $72.59 million (£53.5 million), a 7 percent increase on 2024 and double what they offered a decade ago, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Thursday.

The singles champions will receive £3million ($4.07 million) each, the highest across all Grand Slams and a 11.1 percent increase on the prize money Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova took home last year.

Singles players who exit the first round will receive 66,000 pounds, a 10 percent increase on last year. Doubles prize money has also increased by 4.4 percent, mixed doubles by 4.3 percent and the wheelchair and quad wheelchair events by 5.6 percent.

The increase also comes after the world’s top players called for significant improvements in prize money at the four Grand Slams as a way to ensure a more equitable distribution of revenue.

“We have listened to the players, we have engaged with the players,” AELTC chair Deborah Jevans said.

“But the focus on just the prize money at the four events, the Grand Slams, does not get to the heart of what the challenge is with tennis.

“The challenge with tennis is the fact that the players don’t have an off-season which they want, they have increasing injuries that they’re speaking about.”

Jevans added that Wimbledon is willing to engage and talk with the tours to try and find solutions but there has not been any proposal as to how the tour is able to change its structure.

Final at 4 p.m.

The AELTC also said the doubles finals on the weekend would start at 1 p.m. local time and the singles finals at 4 p.m.

Such a change could potentially change playing conditions — like having the roof closed and the lights switched on — if the match runs long and well into the night.

The French Open final this month where Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner lasted five hours and 29 minutes, but AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said the change in timing would ensure an “improved experience” for all.

“Whether that’s the doubles finalists having greater certainty over their schedule, whether it’s the fans having the opportunity to experience a day which builds to the crescendo of the singles finals or ensuring that we have our champions crowned in front of the widest possible audience,” she said.

No line judges

This year’s championships also marks a break with an age old tradition where line judges will be replaced for the first time with the electronic line calling system that is in place at tournaments worldwide.

Bolton said “the time is right to move on,” adding that many line judges would return in different roles as match assistants, with two assigned per court.

“They’re extra eyes and ears, the assistant to the chair umpire... We’ve got about 80 of those across the Championships.

“They’ll also provide one of the parts of our resilience in the event that the electronic line calling system goes down at any point in time.”

Rediscovering the cradle of cricket

Rediscovering the cradle of cricket
Updated 12 June 2025
Rediscovering the cradle of cricket

Rediscovering the cradle of cricket
  • Despite a lack of comprehensive match records until 1771, it is clear Hambledon’s heyday was from the mid-1760s to the late 1780s
Updated 12 June 2025
Jon Pike

LONDON: Last Sunday I visited Broadhalfpenny Down, Hambledon, Hampshire, in the south of England. The attraction was twofold. First, the cricket ground is regarded as the “cradle of cricket.” Second, the Invalids Cricket Club was playing there against Broadhalfpenny Brigands CC.

Seven weeks ago, I featured the history of the Invalids CC after watching a match between them and the Royal Household CC played in the shadows of Windsor Castle. More insights into Invalids CC history emerged during my visit to Hambledon, but it is the place of Broadhalfpenny Down in cricket’s development that demands first focus.

The ground sits atop a hill that is surrounded by verdant countryside and has outstanding, if windswept, views. Almost no buildings are visible, the most noticeable one being the appropriately named Bat and Ball Inn across the road. It was to this inn, then called the Hut, that Richard Nyren became the landlord in 1762, moving from neighbouring Sussex, about 28 miles (44.8 kilometers) distant. He was an accomplished and respected left-handed all-round cricketer, in an era when underarm bowling and two stumps were the norm. It is astonishing that this windy hilltop, which doubled as the village’s sheep common, was about to assume a lofty place in cricket’s historical development.

Evidence suggests that a Hambledon team existed circa 1750, achieving prominence in 1756 by defeating Dartford, a major team in Kent. Then, its patron was Squire Thomas Land, who withdrew his involvement in 1764.

Nyren’s arrival coincided with the setting up of a gentlemen’s social club at the inn. It is unclear whether this was Nyren’s idea or that of the Rev. Charles Powlett, who had been transferred from London to a church about 18 miles from Hambledon. There, he sought an outlet for his indulgence to gamble on cricket.

More than 150 members were recruited to the club, paying a handsome annual membership fee, equivalent to two months’ wages for a laborer. It comprised members of parliament, aristocracy, army and navy officers, unsurprising given that Hambledon is 15 miles from naval bases in Portsmouth. Although many of these gentlemen are thought to have lived relatively locally, travel to the ground would have been time consuming on horseback or horse-drawn carriage. By all accounts, hedonism was the attraction.

The wealthy members attracted the best players, locally and farther afield. In turn, these attracted top opposition, spectators and gamblers, since cricket and betting went hand in hand.  London was a day’s ride away. Small marquees were hired out to the better-heeled spectators, while the inn provided food and refreshment. Nyren, referred to as the “general”, was at the center of the activity, both on and off the field, acting as a link between players and patrons. He was also the linchpin of the club, acting as captain, secretary, groundsman and landlord of the inn.

Despite a lack of comprehensive match records until 1771, it is clear that Hambledon’s heyday was between the mid-1760s and the late 1780s. Incredibly, 20,000 spectators were reported to have watched them play a Surrey side at Guildford in 1769. In June 1777, they took on an All England side at Sevenoaks and won by an innings. England scored 166 runs and 69 to Hambledon's 403, a huge score in those days. There is lack of clarity whether the team should be called Hambledon or Hampshire. The club was a social entity, an organiser of matches and either term could be used according to the opposition and/or the composition of the Hambledon team.    

During these years, Nyren was regarded as a sage, whose views on laws and precedent in cricket were regularly sought. Famously, in 1771, an opposition player attempted to use a bat wider than the wicket. Objections by Hambledon players led to a resolution that effected a change in the laws of cricket, formally recognised in the 1774 code, limiting a bat’s width to four and one quarter inches (10.79 cm). A metal gauge was produced to help judgment.

Nyren also appeared to be very much a “one-club man”. This bucked the trend of the time, when skilled players were given by the stronger team to the weaker team to balance the odds for gambling. In 1782 the Bat and Ball Inn was requisitioned by the military and an alternative ground was provided closer to the village. It proved to be unsuitable and another ground, Ridge Meadow, was obtained. Since then, it has been the home of Hambledon CC.

The move in 1783-1784 suited Nyren, who had become landlord of the George Inn in the village. By then, he and other players who formed the backbone of the team were aging, Nyren retiring from cricket in 1784.

At the same time, the support of several rich patrons was shifting to London. In particular, the Earl of Winchilsea, Hambledon’s president, commissioned Thomas Lord to find and build a new ground for the White Conduit Club, of which he was a leading light. A suitable site was found in Marylebone and cricket’s centre of power was about to shift away from Hambledon to the Marylebone Cricket Club, formed in 1787.

Between 1791 and 1796, Hambledon declined sharply, membership falling from 52 to 16. Not only were members drawn to London, so were players. When no one turned up for the annual general meeting in 1796, the club’s former power had ebbed away, along with Nyren, who died in 1797 in east London. Broadhalfpenny Down lay fallow throughout the 19th century. Thereafter, cricket returned in piecemeal fashion.

In September 1908, a three-day match was held between a Hambledon XI and an All England XI, at which a memorial stone was unveiled to commemorate the site’s importance.

In 1925, the ground was acquired by Winchester College, where H.S. Altham, president of the MCC, was a master. The college played Hambledon to celebrate the ground’s restoration for hosting cricket. ​On New Year’s Day, 1929, a charity cricket match was played between The Hampshire Eskimos and none other than The Invalids. The match was played in bitterly cold conditions. Low scores ensued, The Invalids scoring 89 all out and the Eskimos replying with 78. Afterwards, the Bat and Ball provided welcome respite.

Since 1959, the ground has been home to the Broadhalfpenny Brigands CC, formed by a group of Royal Navy officers, who managed the ground and its facilities.

In 1992, the owners, Winchester College, granted a lease on the condition that an independent trust be established to secure the ground’s long-term future. This was achieved in 1996 and includes local, county and national cricket bodies. Funding was obtained for a new pavilion which opened in 2000. A new crowd-funding initiative was launched in 2025.

Broadhalfpenny Down and Hambledon occupy a special place, not just in English cricket history but in transforming aspects of the laws of the game. It is remarkable that a village of about 750 people holds this position.

Even today, Hambledon CC fields four adult league teams and has a flourishing junior section. The original ground and inn ooze history and continuity. Reverence to their importance within the game was encapsulated when the New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, visited after winning the World Test Championship at nearby Southampton in June 2021. We may safely assume that Nyren would have approved.

Lebanon’s Abdallah Ondash confident on ONE Championship mission

Lebanon’s Abdallah Ondash confident on ONE Championship mission
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News
Lebanon's Abdallah Ondash confident on ONE Championship mission

Lebanon's Abdallah Ondash confident on ONE Championship mission
  • Muay Thai star takes on Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang at ONE Friday Fights 112 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium
Updated 12 June 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese Muay Thai star Abdallah Ondash is putting the final touches to preparations for the biggest matchup of his career.

The young Lebanese athlete features in the main event of global martial arts organization ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fights 112 on June 13 inside Bangkok’s historic Lumpinee Stadium. 

Ondash is no stranger to the iconic venue. He made a remarkable debut in the weekly fight series on Aug. 4, 2023, coming from behind to knock out his opponent with one second to go on the clock. The highlight-reel finish amazed fans worldwide who tune in every week as rising talents in the world of martial arts vie for a big contract and a place on ONE Championship’s international roster.   

Ondash is oozing confidence ahead of his next mission, and said: “I want to focus and take my time (during the fight). Hopefully, I will win this fight. I don’t like talking much about fights; I let my performance in the ring do the talking.”

The 23-year-old Lebanese fighter has an impressive resume. Since turning professional in 2017, Ondash has amassed an overall professional record of 21-2, and picked up national, regional, and global accolades.

But the rising star knows he has a tough test on Friday as he takes on Thai opponent Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang in a 57.6 kg contest.

The 28-year-old holds a 6-1 record at ONE Friday Fights. The two fighters are evenly matched in their height, weight, and reach, but the Thai is far more experienced, with 84 career wins and accolades that include the World Muaythai Council’s Featherweight Muay Thai world title and IFMA World Championship.

Ondash has nothing but respect for his opponent, and said: “He (has) won six out of seven and lost one fight by the smallest of margins. He is a good fighter and has won lots of accolades.”

With two grueling training sessions per day for five weeks, Ondash has been focusing his efforts on improving his conditioning, cardio and fitness to keep up with an experienced fighter known for his slick movement and endurance.

However, Ondash owns the skill set, courage, and in-ring intelligence to claim what could be a pivotal win in his career.

He secured his third knockout victory at the expense of Thailand’s Petlampun in his most recent fight, bouncing back from a lone majority decision defeat he endured at the hands of Chokpreecha last July. 

Ondash knows that victory against an established star will take him closer to the dream of winning a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

He said: “(Following my defeat) I won the next fight by knockout. So, if I had won that fight, even if by decision, I could have gotten the contract. But I am just focusing on my next fight. I want to win.”

ONE Friday Fights 112 begins at 3:30 p.m. KSA on Friday, June 13, and will be broadcast live via beIN SPORTS.

