Plant-based diets transform Saudi agriculture and fuel Vision 2030

RIYADH: A green revolution is taking root in Saudi Arabia as plant-based diets gain popularity, reshaping the Kingdom’s agricultural landscape and creating new opportunities for local farmers.

This growing shift toward plant-based living not only reflects global dietary trends but also represents a strategic step toward economic diversification and environmental sustainability — key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The agricultural sector has shown impressive growth, with the Kingdom’s agricultural gross domestic product reaching a record SR114 billion ($30.3 billion) in 2024, according to PwC.

Despite this progress, Saudi Arabia remains a net importer of both food and animal feed, highlighting ongoing challenges in achieving national food security.







Phil Webster is a partner at Arthur D. Little, where he leads our consumer goods, retail and agriculture network. Supplied



Experts say the solution lies in innovation. Phil Webster, partner at consulting firm Arthur D. Little and head of its consumer goods, retail, and agriculture division, emphasized the potential of alternative crops and supporting technologies. According to him, the greatest opportunity in agriculture lies in embracing innovation — from alternative crops to smart technologies — to meet rising demand, reduce costs, and enhance food sovereignty.

As plant-based trends continue to flourish, Saudi Arabia’s evolving agricultural strategy may well position the Kingdom as a regional leader in sustainable food production.

“Plant-based diets are often inherently more sustainable — production of meat and dairy for example is one of the most land and water intensive activities on the planet, as well as a major contributor to global warming due to land use change and methane emissions from ruminant animals,” Webster told Arab News.

He added that plant-based diets necessitate consumers to seek non-meat protein alternatives, creating opportunities to focus more on conventional high-protein crops such as chickpeas, lentils, and quinoa, which naturally exhibit greater tolerance to drought and salinity compared to many other arable crops.

The ADL partner noted that crops such as lentils can play a key role in improving meat alternatives, including products like lentil burgers, with ongoing efforts aimed at increasing their resilience to harsh environmental conditions.

Webster also pointed to the growing momentum behind vertical farming, which is attracting more than $1 billion in annual venture capital investment. This method supports year-round, high-quality food production in compact urban environments by utilizing advanced lighting, irrigation, and automation technologies — enabling crops to be grown virtually anywhere with minimal risk of pests and diseases.

He said: “Finally, a rise in ‘lab grown meat’ has seen a temporary boom in investment, but then a subsequent decline due to the costs of production and also consumer appetite when it comes to taste and mouthfeel of unfamiliar products.”

According to consultancy firm Strategy& Middle East, businesses across Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector are increasingly adopting integrated, technology-driven supply chain models to meet the growing demand for plant-based and locally sourced products.







Roger Rabbat, partner, Strategy& Middle East. Supplied



Roger Rabbat, partner at Strategy&, highlighted that major agribusinesses such as NADEC are leading this shift by implementing controlled-environment farming in partnership with Pure Harvest. This approach enables the year-round production of pesticide-free, locally grown vegetables, enhancing both food quality and supply chain resilience.

“Startups have also been active to adapt to these trends as well, with companies like Red Sea Farms collaborating with Saudia Airlines to supply sustainable food to customers by levering RSF’s innovative solutions around irrigation and greenhouse technology,” Rabbat told Arab News.

Supply chain

Providing sustainable, locally sourced food not only strengthens national food security but also supports public health initiatives — including biofortification, which enhances the nutritional value of food without requiring major changes to traditional eating habits.

Patrick Wall, a medical doctor, veterinarian, and professor of public health at University College Dublin, noted that Saudi poultry producers, in collaboration with King Abdulaziz University, are exploring the use of algal oil in animal feed as a way to address nutrient deficiencies and improve overall public health outcomes.







Patrick Wall is a medical doctor, veterinarian, and Professor of Public Health at University College Dublin, Ireland. Supplied



“Microalgae are tiny aquatic organisms that, while not technically classified as plants, are photosynthetic and can be sustainably cultivated for use in both animal feed and dietary supplements,” Wall, who is also a former chair of the European Food Safety Authority, told Arab News.

Wall emphasized that fortifying poultry with Omega-3 DHA could play a significant role in combating heart disease and diabetes in Saudi Arabia, which ranks among the world’s largest poultry consumers.

He explained that the human body cannot produce sufficient Omega-3 fatty acids on its own, making dietary intake essential. However, fish — a primary source of Omega-3s — is often avoided by many Saudis, particularly younger generations, leading to nutritional gaps that enriched poultry could help address.

“Tanmiah and Arabian Farms are the first companies in the region to produce DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) enriched poultry and eggs and they helped King Abdulaziz University to deliver this research. They are showing that the private sector is ready to engage in food innovation that benefits both public health and business growth,” Wall said.

Rabbat, from Strategy&, noted that the record agricultural GDP achieved by the Kingdom in 2024 is being driven by ecosystem-wide innovation, supported by the introduction of new products and technologies such as precision irrigation and vertical farming.

“SADAFCO has launched Saudia Oat Milk, the Kingdom’s first locally produced oat based milk, to meet the rising demand for plant-based alternatives. Mishkat Agritech, based in Jeddah, leverages hydroponic greenhouse and vertical farming techniques to reduce water usage by up to 90 percent compared to traditional agriculture,” he said.

The Strategy& Middle East partner added: “These innovations directly support Vision 2030 by advancing food security, reducing import dependence, enabling sustainable resource use, and fostering a resilient, tech-driven economy.”

Food system innovation

There is no doubt that Vision 2030 places strong emphasis on building a vibrant society, enhancing quality of life, diversifying the economy, and empowering the private sector in Saudi Arabia.

In the agri-food sector, this vision translates into prioritizing public health and nutrition, developing consumer-friendly products, strengthening food security, and advancing sustainable food production.

From the perspective of Arthur D. Little, innovation in sustainable food systems is a cornerstone of this national transformation. One particularly promising area is the use of functional ingredients to boost the nutritional profile of everyday foods.

Webster highlighted that Saudi scientists are working to reduce the country’s dependence on imported animal feed by cultivating microalgae locally. Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology are leading efforts to develop seawater-adapted microalgae strains and are investigating the potential for algae farming on the salt flats along the Arabian Gulf.

Projects like TOPIAN, part of NEOM Food Co., are showcasing how advanced, climate-resilient infrastructure can bolster local food production.

TOPIAN recently inaugurated its first controlled-environment glasshouses, engineered to grow fruits and vegetables year-round. These facilities also serve as testing grounds for evaluating the viability of various crops across different production systems.

“Cooling efficiency, radiation control, solar integration, and water conservation are among the key innovations being explored to enable consistent domestic supply of crops such as lettuce, tomatoes, and strawberries,” Webster said.

The ADL partner acknowledged that while the full impact of these innovations on national food system productivity is still emerging, their long-term potential is substantial.

From Strategy&’s perspective, Rabbat emphasized that the growing “plant-based prosperity” trend is steering Saudi agriculture toward sustainable, technology-driven models designed to address water scarcity, climate challenges, and increasing consumer demand.