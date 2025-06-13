Authorities thwart smuggling attempt through Jeddah Islamic Port

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday issued a travel alert for citizens and residents after airspace closures following the Israeli attacks on Iran ramping up tensions between the regional rivals.
Increased tensions in the region could pose security risks and several countries in the Middle East closed their airspace, resulting in travel disruptions, including flight cancellations.
Major airports authorities in the Kingdom have advised those traveling to check with their airlines before heading to the airport to avoid delays or flight changes.
In advisories on social media, King Khalid International Airport Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport, Dammam and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, said: “In the interest of your safety and comfort and due to the current developments in some countries in the region, travelers heading to destinations affected by airspace closures are kindly advised to contact their respective airlines directly before proceeding to the airport.
“This is to confirm the latest updates on their flights and to avoid any unexpected delays or changes. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, and we are always pleased to serve you.”
After Israel attacked Iran early on Friday, airlines diverted flights affected by airspace closures.
Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.
Joanne Serrieh, a journalist working with Alarabiya, on Friday afternoon posted on X: “Currently on Emirates flight EK216 from LAX to DXB. We’re being diverted to avoid closed Iranian airspace. We’ll be landing in Jeddah to refuel then will hopefully be able to continue to Dubai.”
Shamim Akhter, an Indian expat who worked in Riyadh for decades and is flying back home tonight on final exit, told Arab News: “After learning about airspace closure and flight diversion from Arab News, I contacted my airline, so far, the flight is expected to depart as scheduled. There is no change in timing, so I will proceed on time.
“If there is a change, I will be informed by the airline,” he said, adding: “The heightened tension following the Israeli attack on Iran has created unnecessary chaos. I hope and pray things return to normal soon.”
Due to the heightened tension Iranian airspace has been closed until further notice, state media reported. Jordan also closed its airspace to all flights.
Israel has suspended flights to and from Israel, its flag carrier El Al Airlines said. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice.
Conflict zones around the world are becoming an increasing burden on airline operations. Six commercial aircraft have been shot down unintentionally and three endured near misses since 2001, according to aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions.