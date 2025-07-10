You are here

Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as doubts of US defense help remain

Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as doubts of US defense help remain
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg ahead of a meeting on the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Italy. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AP
Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as doubts of US defense help remain

Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as doubts of US defense help remain
  • Italian organizers said 100 official delegations were attending and 40 international organizations and development banks
  • The conference will pair investors with Ukrainian counterparts
Updated 34 sec ago
AP
ROME: Italy is hosting the fourth annual conference on rebuilding Ukraine even as Russia escalates its war, inviting political and business leaders to Rome to promote public-private partnerships on defense, mining, energy and other projects as uncertainty grows about the US commitment to Kyiv’s defense.

Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were opening the meeting Thursday, which gets under way as Russia accelerated its aerial and ground attacks against Ukraine, firing a record number of drones across 10 regions this week.

Italian organizers said 100 official delegations were attending and 40 international organizations and development banks. But there are also 2,000 businesses, civil society and local Ukrainian governments sending representatives to participate in a trade fair, complete with booths, on the grounds of the ministerial-level meeting at Rome’s funky new “Cloud” conference center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood.

The conference will pair investors with Ukrainian counterparts

The aim of the conference is to pair international investors with Ukrainian counterparts to meet, talk and hammer out joint partnerships in hopes of not just rebuilding Ukraine but modernizing it and helping it achieve the necessary reforms for admission into the European Union.

Already on the eve of the meeting, Italy announced several initiatives: The justice ministry said it would be signing a memorandum of understanding on penitentiary cooperation with Kyiv on Thursday, while the foreign ministry announced a deal to build a new pavilion for the Odesa children’s hospital and provide medical equipment for it, via 30 million euros of credit.

“It could feel a bit counterintuitive to start speaking about reconstruction when there is a war raging and nearly daily attacks on civilians, but it’s not. It’s actually an urgent priority,” said Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti, senior research fellow at the Rome-based Institute for Studies of International Politics, or ISPI.

It’s the 4th such meeting recovery

It’s the fourth such recovery conference on Ukraine’s recovery, with earlier editions in Lugano, Switzerland in 2022, London in 2023 and Berlin last year. The Berlin conference elaborated four main pillars that are continuing in Rome to focus on business, human capital, local and regional issues, and the necessary reforms for EU admission.

“It’s basically a platform where a lot of businesses, European businesses and Ukrainian businesses, meet up and network, where you can actually see this public-private partnership in action, because obviously public money is not enough to undertake this gigantic effort of restructuring a country,” said Ambrosetti.

The World Bank Group, European Commission and the United Nations have estimated that Ukraine’s recovery after more than three years of war will cost $524 billion (€506 billion) over the next decade.

This time, Ukraine’s partners are focusing on industries and issues

Alexander Temerko, a Ukrainian-British businessman and former defense minister under Boris Yeltsin, said the Rome conference was different from its predecessors because it is focused on specific industries and issues, not just vague talk about the need to rebuild. The program includes practical workshops on such topics as “de-risking” investment, and panel discussions on investing in Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, pharmaceutical and domestic defense industries.

“This is the first conference which is considering particularly projects in the energy sector, the mining sector, the metallurgical sector, the infrastructure sector, the transport sector, which need to be restored Ukraine and during the war especially,” he said. “That is the special particularity of this conference.”

The former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, Kurt Volker, said Meloni could make the conference a success if she endorses a coordinating agency to provide follow-up that would give “focused political leadership” behind Ukraine’s recovery.

“If there is a sustainable ceasefire, Ukraine can be expected to experience double-digit economic growth. And yet a high-level focus on economic development is still lacking,” Volker wrote for the Center for European Policy Analysis.

In addition to Meloni and Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, as well as economy and or foreign ministers from other European countries are coming.

French President Emmanuel Macron remained in Britain with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but they and several of the participants of the Rome conference will participate in a videoconference call Thursday of the “coalition of the willing,” those countries willing to deploy troops to Ukraine to police any future peace agreement with Russia.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, was in Rome and met with Zelensky on Thursday.

Coalition’s success hinges on US backup

The success of the coalition’s operation hinges on US backup with airpower or other military assistance, but the Trump administration has made no public commitment to provide support. And even current US military support to Ukraine is in question.

Trump said Monday that the US would have to send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after Washington paused critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv amid uncertainty over the US administration’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense. Trump’s announcement came after he privately expressed frustration with Pentagon officials for announcing a pause in some deliveries last week — a move that he felt wasn’t properly coordinated with the White House, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Topics: Ukraine Italy

Iran threats in UK 'significantly increased': Intel watchdog

Iran threats in UK 'significantly increased': Intel watchdog

Iran threats in UK ‘significantly increased’: Intel watchdog
Updated 3 sec ago
LONDON: A UK parliamentary committee on Thursday blamed Iran for at least 15 attempts to kill or kidnap British-based individuals since 2022, saying the threat from Iran had “significantly increased.”
London’s response has been too focused on “crisis management,” said parliament’s intelligence and security committee, with concerns over Iran’s nuclear program dominating their attention too much.
Tehran swiftly issued a “categorical rejection of the unfounded, politically motivated and hostile allegations.”
The committee’s claims were “baseless, irresponsible, and reflective of a broader pattern of distortion intended to malign Iran’s legitimate regional and national interests,” said its London embassy.
The report comes after growing alarm in Britain at alleged Iranian targeting of dissidents, media organizations and journalists in the UK, including accusations of physical attacks.
Iran in March became the first country to be placed on an enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, which aims to boost Britain’s national security against covert foreign influences.
It requires all persons working inside the country for Iran, its intelligence services or the Revolutionary Guard to register on a new list or face jail.
“Iran poses a wide-ranging, persistent and unpredictable threat to the UK, UK nationals, and UK interests,” Kevan Jones, chairman of the watchdog committee, said in the report’s conclusions.
“Iran has a high appetite for risk when conducting offensive activity and its intelligence services are ferociously well-resourced with significant areas of asymmetric strength.”
Jones said it bolstered this through proxy groups, “including criminal networks, militant and terrorist organizations, and private cyber actors” to allow for deniability.
His committee’s report said that while Iran’s UK activity “appears to be less strategic and on a smaller scale than Russia and China,” it “should not be underestimated.”
The physical threat posed had “significantly increased” in pace and volume, and was “focused acutely on dissidents and other opponents of the regime” as well as Jewish and Israeli interests in the UK, it said.
“The Iranian Intelligence Services have shown that they are willing and able — often through third-party agents — to attempt assassination within the UK, and kidnap from the UK,” the report said.
“There have been at least 15 attempts at murder or kidnap against British nationals or UK-based individuals since the beginning of 2022.”
Similarly, security minister Dan Jarvis said in March Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service had tallied 20 Iran-backed plots “presenting potentially lethal threats to British citizens and UK residents.”
The watchdog committee took evidence for two years from August 2021 for its report, a period which saw Tehran implicated in a plot to kill two London-based Iran International television anchors.
In March last year one of the Persian-language outlet’s journalists was stabbed outside his London home.
Two Romanian men have been charged in relation to the attack and face extradition to the UK to stand trial.
The counter-terrorism unit of London’s Metropolitan Police led the investigation. Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK has said that the Tehran authorities “deny any link” to the incident.

Filipinos push back against growing Israeli presence on popular tourist island

Local and foreign tourists catch waves at Cloud 9, a popular surf spot on Siaragao Island, the Philippines. (File/Reuters)
Local and foreign tourists catch waves at Cloud 9, a popular surf spot on Siaragao Island, the Philippines. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 July 2025
Samantha Beltran
Follow

Filipinos push back against growing Israeli presence on popular tourist island

Local and foreign tourists catch waves at Cloud 9, a popular surf spot on Siaragao Island, the Philippines. (File/Reuters)
  • Siargao is a premier surfing site and one of the Philippines’ top tourist destinations
  • Facebook users accuse Israeli tourists of disrespecting local rules, harassing residents
Updated 10 July 2025
Samantha Beltran

MANILA: Concerns over the presence of Israeli visitors are growing on a southern Philippine island, locals say, as they protest plans to establish an Israeli community center amid fears of displacement and reports of tourist misconduct.

Siargao — a resort island off Surigao del Norte province in Mindanao — is the Philippines’ premier surfing site and one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

It has lately become popular among Israelis, whose arrival over the past few months has resulted in numerous complaints. Siargao-based singer and community organizer Maria Lalaine Tokong went viral last week when she highlighted that many of the tourists were “disregarding the culture, the customs,” of the place.

“We are feeling less at home in our home,” she wrote. “I speak up because I refuse to let our identity, our peace, and our safety be erased.”

Tokong’s post has since resulted in tens of thousands of interactions, with Filipinos sharing similar concerns.

It came against the backdrop of Israeli plans to open a Chabad house — a Jewish community center and place of worship — on the island. The plans have been opposed by the local community, which met Israeli embassy representatives in May.

“We don’t want it,” Tokong told Arab News. “When we talked about the cultural center with the Israeli embassy, we specifically told them, ‘What’s the purpose?’ We already have an education system. We already have a church here.”

With new officials taking office following recent elections, she is now preparing with other community members to take the case forward with the local administration.

In April, Project Paradise, a Siargao-based non-governmental organization, held a town hall meeting with residents and local business owners to gather their complaints.

“We received reports primarily regarding disrespect for local customs and values — ranging from noise disturbances, reckless driving, disregard for modesty in dress in rural areas, to environmental irresponsibility such as leaving trash on beaches or protected areas,” Sofia Nicole de Asis, president of Project Paradise, told Arab News.

While De Asis said that the incidents “are not isolated to any one group, and our stance has always been that misconduct is a behavioral issue, not a nationality-based one,” members of the Facebook group Siargao Business Classified 2.0 have been reporting Israeli tourists calling local staff “slaves,” illegally raising their flags on boats, trashing local homestays, violating the island’s no-noise curfew past midnight, and verbally and physically assaulting locals.

“They have no right to put up a cultural center as they have no roots or connection to Filipinos’ history. ‘Free Palestine’ today, so we won’t be shouting ‘Free Siargao’ tomorrow,” one user wrote, as others complained over inaction from the island’s administration.

“These people were welcomed into our country and treated with genuine hospitality, yet they choose to disregard our laws and disrespect our people and communities. The local government of Siargao should strictly enforce all local rules and regulations,” another user said.

“For the local government in Siargao, you better act. Remember you’re still part of the Philippines, you might one day be surprised that Siargao is now ‘the promised land,’” another commented.

Officials in General Luna, one of the main towns on Siargao, did not respond to requests for comment from Arab News.

Topics: Filipinos Israelis Siargao Philippines

UK students could face jail over support for banned Palestine Action

Police officers monitor protesters holding a banner during a protest in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action.
Police officers monitor protesters holding a banner during a protest in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action.
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

UK students could face jail over support for banned Palestine Action

Police officers monitor protesters holding a banner during a protest in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action.
  • Ex-govt advisor urges universities to warn students of penalties for supporting illegal organizations
  • Palestine Action proscribed as terrorist group after members broke into Royal Air Force base last month
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News

LONDON: University students in the UK face jail if they support the group Palestine Action, the former government advisor on political violence and disruption has warned.

Lord Walney, who wrote a report in 2024 advising that the organization be proscribed, said vice-chancellors should let students know the penalties that could be incurred by promoting the group’s policies, displaying its symbols or voicing support for it.

Palestine Action was declared a terrorist organization earlier this month after activists filmed themselves breaking into a Royal Air Force base in England. 

On Monday, 29 people were arrested for supporting it at a protest in Westminster, with some holding placards stating: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Penalties for membership of, or eliciting support for, proscribed groups in the UK include a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Protests in support of the Palestinian cause and against Israel’s war in Gaza have been frequent features across numerous university campuses in the UK since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023.

In a letter to Vivienne Stern, CEO of Universities UK — a body representing 142 higher education establishments — Walney claimed there was a “clear danger that individuals may be unwittingly lured into expressing support for an entity whose methods are not only criminal, but now formally recognised as terrorism,” and “Universities UK has an important role to play in protecting both freedom of expression and student welfare within the bounds of the law.”

He added: “Palestine Action’s deliberate strategy has long involved drawing students into criminal activity under the guise of legitimate protest, preying on the understandable sympathy for Palestinians felt by large numbers of young people to find recruits.

“With its formal proscription, the legal threshold has shifted: expressions of support, including wearing insignia, arranging meetings, or promoting the group’s activities — whether knowingly or through naivety — now risk serious sanction with students at risk of acquiring a criminal record for a terror offence.

“This risk clearly exists whatever any individual may think of the government’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action.

“My view is that the group’s systematic campaign of sabotage justifies proscription, given the fact that property damage is included in the legal definition of terrorism.”

UUK told The Times that it had “written to our member vice-chancellors to alert them to the fact that Palestine Action has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation under the Terrorism Act 2000, effective from Saturday July 5, and to their obligation to ensure that staff and students are aware of this.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Palestine

A British F35 fighter jet stranded in India may finally fly back home after inspiring memes

A British F35 fighter jet stranded in India may finally fly back home after inspiring memes
Updated 10 July 2025
AP
Follow

A British F35 fighter jet stranded in India may finally fly back home after inspiring memes

A British F35 fighter jet stranded in India may finally fly back home after inspiring memes
  • Jet has been stranded at airport in southern Kerala state due to technical snag, is being repaired by UK engineers
  • One of the memes shows cartoon in which plane is enjoying snacks with group f locals against a scenic background
Updated 10 July 2025
AP

NEW DELHI: A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at an Indian airport for nearly a month, sparking memes and cartoons on social media, is expected to fly back home as early as next week, Indian officials said.

The stealth fighter, one of the world’s most advanced and costing around $115 million, is stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to a technical snag and is being repaired by UK engineers, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, officials said.

The aircraft was then diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14. Officials said engineers hope to repair the plane in the next few days before it could fly back to UK sometime next week.

The stranded military aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has triggered A.I.-generated memes in India. In a social media post, the tourism department of Kerala showed the aircraft on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees and posting a fictitious five-star review.

“Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend,” it said.

The state’s top official at the tourism department, K. Biju, said the post was put out in “good humor.”

“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” said Biju.

Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.

The British High Commission confirmed to The Associated Press that a UK engineering team has been deployed to “assess and repair” the aircraft.

There has been speculation in India that if the engineers fail to rectify the aircraft, it could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane. The UK’s Ministry of Defense dismissed the speculation in an emailed statement.

Topics: British F35 fighter jet

Report: Japan, UK, Italy open to Saudi joining fighter-jet program

Report: Japan, UK, Italy open to Saudi joining fighter-jet program
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News Japan
Follow

Report: Japan, UK, Italy open to Saudi joining fighter-jet program

Report: Japan, UK, Italy open to Saudi joining fighter-jet program
  • Tech sharing, and other issues need resolution, says report
  • Riyadh ‘encouraged’ to boost its nascent aerospace industry
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan, the UK and Italy are open to having Saudi Arabia join their next-generation fighter-jet initiative, but only once the project has reached a more advanced stage and key issues have been resolved, according to The Japan Times.

The Global Combat Air Program is a joint effort to develop a sixth-generation fighter.

It will likely remain a trilateral initiative until after the GCAP International Government Organization, or GIGO, and the industry-led joint venture Edgewing sign their first international contract, likely by the end of 2025, the newspaper reported recently.

The GIGO, officially inaugurated on Monday in Reading, England, was established last year to oversee government-level coordination for the program.

Edgewing, launched last month, brings together the UK’s BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo, and the Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co., and is responsible for designing and developing the aircraft.

“There is no preclusion in having Saudi Arabia join the program, but we first have to define certain criteria and clarify all the points,” one source told The Japan Times, speaking after a virtual meeting between the GCAP nations’ defense ministers on Monday.

Riyadh has been “encouraged” to build up its aerospace expertise — including potentially acquiring and assembling Eurofighter Typhoons — before entering the GCAP, the newspaper reported.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, several other countries are said to have expressed interest in joining the program. These include two unnamed European countries, as well as one Middle Eastern and one Asian nation, according to a source cited by The Japan Times.

The terms of participation and contributions of any future member states remain undefined. Any expansion of the program would require unanimous approval from Japan, the UK and Italy.

The GCAP aircraft will be Japan’s first major defense development with partners other than the US.

It is intended to replace the aging F-2 fighter jets used by Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, as well as the Eurofighters operated by the UK and Italy. The new jets are scheduled to enter service by 2035.

With the conceptual design phase complete, the program is moving into detailed design and development, and a demonstrator flight is expected within two to three years.

Despite overall satisfaction with the program’s progress, some tensions remain, particularly around access to sensitive intellectual property and full technology sharing.

In April, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto publicly criticized the UK for not fully disclosing technology to its partners, in an interview with Reuters.

It is a concern that The Japan Times understands is still unresolved.

Topics: Fighter jets

