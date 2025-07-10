You are here

  • Home
  • PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presents a certificate of nomination to Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani, on July 10, 2025, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (PMO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rf43

Updated 11 sec ago
Follow

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions

PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions
  • Sheikha Asma Al Thani recently became first Qatari woman to summit Nanga Parbat
  • Sharif hails her role in highlighting Pakistan’s mountain beauty, empowering young women
Updated 11 sec ago
Fatimah Amjad
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday invited Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani, recently appointed as Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountain and adventure tourism, to return to the country for future expeditions.

Al Thani, who became the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf to summit Nanga Parbat earlier this month, met the prime minister in Islamabad where he praised her courage and her contributions to global awareness of Pakistan’s natural beauty.

“The prime minister congratulated her for being the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf to successfully summit Nanga Parbat,” the PM Office said in a statement.

“He appreciated Sheikha Asma’s extraordinary courage and commitment in achieving this milestone and praised her efforts to promote awareness around empowering women, especially young women, through adventure sports.”

The prime minister noted that five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks are in Pakistan, calling it a “matter of pride” that positions the country as a key destination for climbers worldwide. He also thanked Al Thani for selecting Pakistan’s mountains and “drawing international attention to their challenges and natural beauty.”

“He extended best wishes to Sheikha Asma in her mission to summit all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks and invited her to return to Pakistan to further explore the country’s diverse and breathtaking landscapes.”

The prime minister acknowledged the vital contribution of Pakistani porters and guides in enabling international climbers to pursue their goals, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety, support and hospitality.

He also expressed interest in strengthening Pakistan-Qatar cooperation in areas such as sports, youth engagement and adventure tourism.

“The prime minister appreciated Sheikha Asma’s active role as Vice President of the Gender Equality Commission in creating equal opportunities,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Al Thani expressed gratitude for the hospitality she received during her climbs, and praised the local porters and guides who assisted her on Nanga Parbat and other summits.

She also highlighted the experience of climbing K2, which she had summited previously.

“It is the best of all the peaks I’ve climbed,” she was quoted as saying in the statement. “Its beauty is unmatched.”

Topics: Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods
Updated 5 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods

Pakistan launches location-based SMS alerts to warn millions amid deadly monsoon floods
  • Over 23 million people in high-risk areas receive alerts via Pakistan’s largest telecom network Jazz
  • NDMA using geo-fencing and mobile apps to expand real-time disaster communication nationwide
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a location-based SMS alert system to warn citizens in flood-prone areas of imminent weather threats, state media reported on Thursday, as the country grapples with deadly monsoon rains.

The system, developed under the Disaster Early Warning System (DEW-3 – Monsoon), is a collaboration between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital telecom operator. It uses geo-fencing technology to deliver real-time alerts to millions of mobile users living in high-risk zones, enabling timely evacuations or precautionary action.

The move comes as torrential rains continue to batter parts of Pakistan, with over 80 killed since the start of the monsoon season in June.

Over 23 million Jazz subscribers live in areas identified by the NDMA as vulnerable to flooding and other climate-related disasters.

“This is a powerful demonstration of how public-private collaboration can leverage technology to protect lives and strengthen communities,” Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, was quoted as saying in the APP statement.

“Our [Jazz] nationwide reach and location-based capabilities make us uniquely positioned to support NDMA in its mission to minimize disaster-related risks. As the monsoon season continues, this remains an ongoing effort aimed at reaching and protecting even more people in harm’s way.”

According to APP, the system sends out targeted SMS alerts using advanced geo-fencing techniques to people located directly within affected areas. These messages include clear, actionable instructions to help the public respond effectively to natural disasters.

NDMA acknowledged the partnership with Jazz, “which has enabled them to reach vulnerable populations quickly and effectively, using geo-fenced alerts to ensure no one is left uninformed in times of crisis,” APP reported.

The partnership was formalized in March 2025 to enhance Pakistan’s disaster preparedness using digital infrastructure. The system is designed to be scalable and responsive as weather patterns shift or new emergency zones emerge.

NDMA officials say the alerts are part of a wider effort to modernize disaster response by integrating digital tools and expanding risk communication channels. The authority also disseminates information through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile app, social media, and mainstream news outlets.

Pakistan has faced increasingly severe climate-related disasters in recent years, from catastrophic floods in 2022 to recurring heatwaves and droughts. The country ranks among the top ten nations most vulnerable to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, underscoring the urgent need for improved early warning and resilience systems.

Topics: Monsoon 2025

Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid

Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid

Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid
  • Pakistan’s cybercrime agency says the call center was involved in Ponzi schemes and investment fraud
  • Foreign nationals, including citizens of Nigeria, the Philippines and Bangladesh, have also been arrested
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan police arrested 149 people — including 71 foreigners, mostly Chinese — in a raid on a scam call center, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency said Thursday.

“During the raid, a large call center was uncovered, which was involved in Ponzi schemes and investment fraud,” the agency said in a statement.

“Through this fraudulent network, the public was being deceived and vast sums of money were being illegally collected.”

The agency said they were acting on a tip-off about the network, operating in the city of Faisalabad, a manufacturing center in the east of the country.

It said the raid was at the residence of Tasheen Awan, the son of the former chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority, a government agency.

All those arrested were in custody, including 78 Pakistanis and 48 Chinese, as well as citizens from Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Myanmar.

Some 18 of the 149 were women, it added.

Topics: Pakistan Ponzi schemes scam center raid Faisalabad

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions
Updated 22 min 45 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions
  • ASEAN Regional Forum brings together 27 member states and dialogue partners to discuss security challenges
  • Ishaq Dar will meet with his Malaysian counterpart and engage with the Pakistani community during his visit
Updated 22 min 45 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to attend the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting focusing on political and security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, the foreign office said.

Established in 1994, the ARF is a leading platform for multilateral dialogue on regional peace and security. It brings together 27 member countries, including ASEAN states, dialogue partners and other regional stakeholders.

Pakistan joined the forum in 2004 and has since been an active participant in its initiatives.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, has arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting,” the foreign office said in a post on social media platform X.

Dar will lead his country’s delegation at the annual ministerial gathering, which is being attended by foreign ministers and senior representatives of ARF member states, alongside the ASEAN Secretary-General, according to a foreign office statement issued a day earlier.

“During his visit to Kuala Lumpur, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting foreign ministers and representatives,” the statement continued.

“He will also engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur,” it added.

The meeting is expected to discuss major security challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability and cooperation through dialogue.

Topics: Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Pakistan Malaysia ties

Pakistan calls for renewed global push to restore peace in Yemen at UN Security Council

Pakistan calls for renewed global push to restore peace in Yemen at UN Security Council
Updated 10 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan calls for renewed global push to restore peace in Yemen at UN Security Council

Pakistan calls for renewed global push to restore peace in Yemen at UN Security Council
  • It urges all parties in Yemen to build on the UN-backed December 2023 Roadmap for a phased political solution
  • Pakistan condemns Houthi detention of UN and aid workers, calls for immediate release, full humanitarian access
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take urgent and coordinated action to restore peace in Yemen, stressing the need for inclusive political dialogue and immediate humanitarian support to address the Middle Eastern country’s worsening situation.

The crisis in Yemen, which began as internal political turmoil, has since escalated into a wider regional conflict. A civil war erupted in 2014 after Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sana’a. The years-long war has led to the near-collapse of the economy, widespread displacement and a severe humanitarian emergency, with more than 18 million people in need of assistance.

Addressing a UNSC briefing on Yemen, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, urged member states to reinvigorate inclusive political negotiations and implement coordinated responses to Yemen’s interlinked political, humanitarian and socioeconomic challenges.

“The Council must send a united and unequivocal message: the people of Yemen deserve peace, dignity and a future free from fear, hunger and despair,” the Pakistani diplomat said.

Ahmad stressed “a comprehensive approach, anchored in inclusive political dialogue and urgent humanitarian action, can pave the way for lasting peace and stability in Yemen.”

He urged all parties to the conflict to build on the December 2023 Roadmap, a UN-facilitated framework outlining a phased political process, including a nationwide ceasefire, restoration of public services and the reopening of key transport routes.

Pakistan also condemned the continued arbitrary detention of UN, humanitarian and diplomatic personnel by the Houthis, calling for their immediate release and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The detentions, which began in mid-2024, have affected dozens of UN and aid workers in Houthi-controlled areas, with many held incommunicado without due process, prompting international condemnation and urgent calls for accountability.

The Pakistani envoy stressed that peace in Yemen cannot be separated from the broader regional context.

He called for de-escalation and diplomacy, linking stability in Yemen with a resolution of ongoing Middle East conflicts, including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“Years of conflict have inflicted immense suffering on the Yemeni people,” he said. “What began as an internal crisis has since assumed broader regional dimensions, with serious implications for international peace and security.”

Topics: Yemen United Nations Security Council (UNSC) houthi attack Peace in Yemen

Russia calls Pakistan ‘natural ally’ in energy and economy, eyes August cargo rail link

Russia calls Pakistan ‘natural ally’ in energy and economy, eyes August cargo rail link
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
Follow

Russia calls Pakistan ‘natural ally’ in energy and economy, eyes August cargo rail link

Russia calls Pakistan ‘natural ally’ in energy and economy, eyes August cargo rail link
  • Pakistani delegation attends industrial fair, proposes regional rail corridor via Uzbekistan
  • Talks held on establishing new steel mill in Karachi as part of broader industrial cooperation
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A top Russian official on Thursday described Pakistan as an “important partner” in the region’s economic and energy development and called the two countries “natural allies” during a meeting in Moscow, according to an official statement issued by the foreign office in Islamabad.

The remarks were made by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk during an interaction with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, and SAPM on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The delegation is currently in Moscow it attend INNOPROM, Russia’s largest annual industrial trade fair, which brings together government delegations, business leaders and technology firms from over 30 countries to explore partnerships in manufacturing, engineering and high-tech industries.

During the meeting, the Pakistani official said relations with Russia remained a key foreign policy priority for Islamabad. Overchuk also recalled his visit to Pakistan last year to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he was hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Characterizing Pakistan and Russia as ‘natural allies’, he stressed that President [Vladimir] Putin considered Pakistan as an important partner in the growth and development of economy and energy in the region,” the foreign office said in a statement released after the meeting.

“He also highlighted the significance of important connectivity projects between two countries, such as the railway connectivity between Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Russia, and the launching of pilot cargo train between Pakistan and Russia in August 2025,” it added.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan and the Middle East. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation at multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Sharif’s adviser on industries and production highlighted the government’s investment-friendly policies and ongoing discussions on establishing a new steel mill in Karachi, describing it as a potential “leap forward” in Pakistan-Russia cooperation and a revival of a key legacy project.

Originally built in the 1970s with Soviet assistance, the Pakistan Steel Mills stood for national self-sufficiency for decades before becoming non-operational in 2015 due to prolonged financial mismanagement, political interference and mounting losses. Talks are now underway between the two countries to launch a new steel mill project in Karachi.

Welcoming the high-level visit, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said President Putin remained committed to expanding cooperation with Islamabad across all major sectors.

He also conveyed that the Russian president looked forward to meeting the Pakistani prime minister on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO-Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin, China, later this August.

Topics: Pakistan Russia Ties Innoprom International Trade Show Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk

Latest updates

Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank
Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid
Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam center raid
Saudi industrial output rises 1.5% in May on mining, manufacturing gains: GASTAT
Saudi industrial output rises 1.5% in May on mining, manufacturing gains: GASTAT
Oil Updates — prices steady amid bearish Trump tariff outlook, weaker US dollar
Oil Updates — prices steady amid bearish Trump tariff outlook, weaker US dollar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.