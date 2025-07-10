PM invites Qatari climber, Pakistan’s new tourism ambassador, to return for future expeditions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday invited Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani, recently appointed as Pakistan’s brand ambassador for mountain and adventure tourism, to return to the country for future expeditions.

Al Thani, who became the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf to summit Nanga Parbat earlier this month, met the prime minister in Islamabad where he praised her courage and her contributions to global awareness of Pakistan’s natural beauty.

“The prime minister congratulated her for being the first woman from Qatar and the Gulf to successfully summit Nanga Parbat,” the PM Office said in a statement.

“He appreciated Sheikha Asma’s extraordinary courage and commitment in achieving this milestone and praised her efforts to promote awareness around empowering women, especially young women, through adventure sports.”

The prime minister noted that five of the world’s fourteen highest peaks are in Pakistan, calling it a “matter of pride” that positions the country as a key destination for climbers worldwide. He also thanked Al Thani for selecting Pakistan’s mountains and “drawing international attention to their challenges and natural beauty.”

“He extended best wishes to Sheikha Asma in her mission to summit all fourteen 8,000-meter peaks and invited her to return to Pakistan to further explore the country’s diverse and breathtaking landscapes.”

The prime minister acknowledged the vital contribution of Pakistani porters and guides in enabling international climbers to pursue their goals, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety, support and hospitality.

He also expressed interest in strengthening Pakistan-Qatar cooperation in areas such as sports, youth engagement and adventure tourism.

“The prime minister appreciated Sheikha Asma’s active role as Vice President of the Gender Equality Commission in creating equal opportunities,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Al Thani expressed gratitude for the hospitality she received during her climbs, and praised the local porters and guides who assisted her on Nanga Parbat and other summits.

She also highlighted the experience of climbing K2, which she had summited previously.

“It is the best of all the peaks I’ve climbed,” she was quoted as saying in the statement. “Its beauty is unmatched.”