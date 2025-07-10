You are here

  • Home
  • Uncovering hidden meanings with Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud

Uncovering hidden meanings with Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud

Uncovering hidden meanings with Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud
Lulwah Al-Homoud's work is rooted in geometry, Arabic calligraphy, and deep spiritual reflection. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wc37f

Updated 10 July 2025
Dalal Awienat
Follow

Uncovering hidden meanings with Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud

Uncovering hidden meanings with Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud
  • The Saudi artist talks spirituality, geometry, and creating a new visual language
Updated 10 July 2025
Dalal Awienat
Follow

DUBAI: Despite her love for art, Lulwah Al-Homoud didn’t set out to be an artist. But last month her work — rooted in geometry, Arabic calligraphy, and deep spiritual reflection — was on display at one of Europe’s most cutting-edge digital art events. 

The Saudi artist was featured at this year’s edition of The Digital Art Mile in Basel, Switzerland, (which ran alongside Art Basel) presented by the Sigg Art Foundation. 

Her featured work comes from her series “The Language of Existence”  — a reimagined Arabic alphabet that uses geometric patterns inspired by Islamic art.  

“I created different geometric shapes assigned to each letter,” Al-Homoud says. “I kind of created a new language that cannot be read, but can be felt more.”  

“The Language of Existence” is a perfect representation of Al-Homoud’s work in general. “I was always drawn to calligraphy and Islamic geometry — we all see these beautiful (writings) and patterns, but we don’t know the meaning behind them,” she says.  

It was while pursuing her master’s in arts at London’s Central Saint Martins that Al-Homoud really began to dig into that meaning, studying geometry and calligraphy inspired by Islamic art and learning how they were developed over centuries by different cultures.  

Her path to that master’s was not straightforward. “I was always an artist inside — always drawing portraits and landscapes — but I wanted to have a career,” she says. “My family, especially wanted me to be a woman who has a career and who helps her society and all that.” She gained a bachelor’s degree in sociology, and — in the late Nineties — began studying visual communication design in London before moving on to her master’s.  

Al-Homoud began her working life curating exhibitions for Middle Eastern artists and calligraphers in London, something that helped her discover her own artistic voice. 

“When I learned about the sophisticated ideas behind Islamic art and geometry, I said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ Because I felt that it was more of a universal language and it’s also where art and science meet,” she says. “I felt I wanted to do something with meaning.   

“I wasn’t thinking of exhibiting my work at all, but someone discovered my sketches and said, ‘Your work is great. You have to show it.’ And that’s where it all began,” she adds.  

Despite that initial encouragement, Al-Homoud says it wasn’t easy to establish herself as an artist in London in the early 2000s. Partly because people often made assumptions about her before even talking to her, based on her ethnicity and religion.  

“When I did exhibitions, they would come and ask me the wrong questions — they wouldn’t look at the art and relate to it,” she says. “It took time for people to realize that artists speak a universal language. Art really brings people together, while the world (wants to impose) divisions and categorization.”

While her art may have universal appeal, it is also heavily inspired by Al-Homoud’s personal beliefs.

“I (learned about) and met a lot of people in the art field who were using this calligraphy and geometry,” she says. “I feel this kind of art really reflects your spirituality more than any other, and this is the reason why Muslim artists kept doing it for all these years,” she says. “That’s why people say (that creating) it feels peaceful.”

Al-Homoud is also focused on helping the next generation of the Kingdom’s artists. She has founded an art center in Riyadh called Isdar, dedicated to teaching fine art and printing and to inspiring young artists.

“I feel it’s my time now to give. I had an experience that wasn’t that easy — it’s much easier now for artists in Saudi Arabia. But you need to educate them to be good artists, not just artists,” she says. “When you come to our space, you see me as a collector, as an educator, as an artist, and as a curator. I’m hoping to have a small museum in the future as well.”

Al-Homoud urges aspiring artists to be patient, and to be honest about their abilities and goals. And, most importantly, she says, “Stay humble. One of the greatest things I have learned from studying Islamic art is to be humble, no matter how successful or how big your name is.”

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 
Updated 14 July 2025
Jasmine Bager
Follow

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 
Updated 14 July 2025
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival, or LAAF, the UK’s longest-running annual celebration of Arab arts and culture, returns this month with a theme that feels both timely and timeless: “Nostalgia.”

Now two decades in, the festival has grown from grassroots beginnings into an internationally recognized celebration.

Running through to July 20, this year’s program explores how memory, heritage and longing shape artistic expression across the Arab world and its diasporas. 

The dynamic, bilingual line-up spans film, music, literature, performance, food and family activities — all underscored by deeper reflections on identity, loss and cultural continuity.

Arab News spoke with Taher Qassim, originally from Yemen, who founded LAAF in 1998 as a community-led effort to foster cultural pride and preserve Arab identity in Liverpool.

“The theme of ‘nostalgia’ is a reflection of both how far we’ve come and where we began,” Qassim said. “Twenty-three years ago, we set out on a path that was uncertain but filled with excitement and purpose. We knew we wanted to create something that represented the Yemeni and Arab presence in Liverpool, but we didn’t yet know how to express it.”

What began as a handful of cultural activations has since evolved into a platform for Arab artists. “From those humble beginnings … the festival began to blossom,” he said. “Today, we proudly offer a platform to artists from across the Arab world, Europe, the US, and beyond — something we could only have dreamed of.”

Two events stand out for him: ‘Arabs Are Not Funny’ and ‘The Book of Sanaa.’ The former, he says, “directly challenges the long-held stereotype that Arabs lack a sense of humor. It’s refreshing, bold and liberating — exactly what the festival stands for.”

The latter brings together literature, poetry, food, and a model of Yemen’s historic capital.

“The richness of this event would’ve felt like a fantasy to us two decades ago. Now, it’s a reality — something we’ve made possible through years of dedication and community.”

Qassim, who was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2008 for services to community cohesion, handed over the festival’s leadership to his daughter, Afrah, who now steers LAAF with the same vision and care.

Today, LAAF is no longer seen solely as a festival for the Arab community. “That perception has shifted dramatically,” Qassim said. “People from all backgrounds and ages attend and engage. The festival has become a space for dialogue, curiosity and connection.” As he put it, “Conversations happen naturally — before, during and after events.”

One event he hopes visitors will not miss is the now-iconic “Family Day” at the Palm House in Sefton Park. “It’s become the signature event of the Liverpool Arab Arts Festival — our legacy day,” he said. “Families travel from across the UK, Europe, and even further afield to be part of it. The atmosphere is joyful, welcoming, and truly inclusive … a vibrant, heartwarming celebration of Arab culture at its best.”

Some events require tickets, but “Family Day” — an afternoon of music, crafts, performances and community — is the grand finale and free to all.

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Palestinian actress May Calamawy took to social media on Saturday to promote Palestinian film “To A Land Unknown.”

Distributed by Watermelon Pictures, the film is directed by Mahdi Fleifel and stars Angeliki Papoulia, Mahmoud Bakri, Manal Awad and Aram Sabbah.

Watermelon Pictures was co-founded by Alana Hadid. (File/Getty Images)

May Calamawy took to Instagram Stories to share news that “To A Land Unknown” is on a 40-screen cinema run in North America this month, including showings in New York, Houston and Vancouver.

“Reda and Chatila are two Palestinian cousins hustling their way through the underbelly of Athens pursuing their dream of making it to Germany. But as their hardship grows, so too does their desperation. When Chatila hatches a reckless all-or-nothing plan, it strains their bond and pushes the limits of what they will do for freedom,” the film’s logline reads.

The film was awarded the Silver Yusr Award December’s Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Watermelon Pictures was co-founded by Alana Hadid, the sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Hadid — along with brothers Badie Ali and Hamza Ali — co-founded Watermelon Pictures, a production company with a mission to create compelling, impactful stories that resonate with global audiences.

“I was honored to be asked to be the creative director of Watermelon Pictures. I think it’s not only a passion project for Hamza and Badie, but it is an opportunity for Palestinians to have a place to go to tell their stories … I get emotional about it. I think it’s just one of the most beautiful things that people have a place where they can put their stories. And we know that we have a safe place for that,” Hadid previously told Arab News.

For her part, Calamawy is known for her roles in US Netflix series “Ramy” and “Moon Knight” (2022), where she plays dual characters Layla El-Faouly  and the Scarlet Scarab.

She made headlines in late 2024 when almost all her scenes were cut from Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” with fans taking to social media to complain.

Her casting in the film was first announced in May 2023.

At the time, Deadline reported that Scott had cast Calamawy after a lengthy search, writing: “While many of the leading roles were straight offers, Scott wanted to do a similar search he did for the (Paul) Mescal part for the role that Calamawy ultimately landed.”

However, fans noticed that in the final cut, which hit cinemas in November, Calamawy is only seen in passing and she has no dialogue.

Topics: May Calamawy Palestine

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan
Updated 14 July 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Follow

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan
Updated 14 July 2025
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Christie’s is poised to host a non-selling exhibition of work by late Syrian artist Marwan Kassab-Bachi, titled “Marwan: A Soul in Exile.”

Taking place from July 16- August 22, the show was curated by Ridha Moumni, chairman of Christie’s Middle East & Africa.

This retrospective exhibition will display more than 150 works on loan from museums, institutions and private collections in Europe and the Middle East. The exhibition traces the artist’s career, from his artistic beginnings in Syria to his prolific output in Germany, his adopted homeland, where he spent six decades of his life.

“I wanted to highlight the essential threads running through his career: from his iconic ‘Face Landscapes’ to the celebrated ‘Heads,’ his journey from Damascus to Germany, and the pivotal moments that shaped his legacy — including his major 1976 retrospective at Charlottenburg Schloss, which established his place in the German art scene,” Moumni told Arab News.

“Equally important is his enduring connection to Syria and the Arab world,” he added.

With paintings, works on paper, and editions from 1953 until 2014, this exhibition offers audiences in London the chance to explore the artist’s multi-disciplinary approach.  

“Over the past two years, our aim has been to introduce artists and artistic scenes to London that people here don’t often get to see. One of our deepest commitments is to highlight the richness of artists from the Arab world or of Arab heritage. Marwan embodies this mission beautifully: a towering figure from the Syrian diaspora, who built an extraordinary career in Germany, and had a big impact on modern portraiture,” Moumni said of Christie’s decision to spotlight the artist this summer.

In 1957, Marwan moved to Berlin and attended the Hochschule fur Bildende Kunste, graduating in 1963. The artist, who is referred to by his first name, joined a group of German expressionist painters that included Georg Baselitz and Eugen Schonebeck, but he retained his Syrian identity and engaged with social and political issues of the Middle East through his work. 

“For those who already know his work, I hope they uncover new depths — its poetic power, its meditations on exile, identity, and belonging. Above all, I hope visitors feel a true connection to Marwan’s work,” Moumni said.

 

Artist Dan Pearce explores kinetic energy in Doha artwork

Artist Dan Pearce explores kinetic energy in Doha artwork
Updated 12 July 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Follow

Artist Dan Pearce explores kinetic energy in Doha artwork

Artist Dan Pearce explores kinetic energy in Doha artwork
  • Steel sculpture captures water dropping onto a surface
  • Doha peninsula was inspiration, Pearce tells Arab News
Updated 12 July 2025
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Internationally-acclaimed London-based artist Dan Pearce has revealed the inspiration for his work to mark the 20th anniversary of the Four Seasons Hotel Doha, titled “Kinetic Drop.”

Known for commissions from French football icon Paul Pogba, other celebrities and global exhibitions, the artist’s bespoke sculpture is crafted from stainless steel.

“I titled this sculpture ‘Kinetic Drop’ because it captures that precise moment when a water droplet collides with a surface, that split second when kinetic energy disperses in all directions,” Pearce told Arab News recently.

“With all my work, I aim to trigger one of three responses: to make viewers think ‘how did he do that?’ to inspire them to touch the artwork, or to encourage movement around the piece for different perspectives,” he added.

The artist, who was born in Australia, is known for his pop culture-inspired work and often turns to DC Comics, musicians and street art for source material.

Taking inspiration from the hotel and its surroundings in Doha may have been a welcome departure for the artist. “The sculpture is mounted on a map of Qatar.

“Geographically, Qatar is also surrounded by water as a peninsula while Four Seasons Doha is situated on the Arabian Gulf where I could see endless views of the shimmering waters from our room — this was also part of the inspiration behind the piece,” he explained.

As for the location of the artwork, the artist said it “could create a sense of urgency and exclusivity, encouraging visitors and guests to interact and connect with it on a social level and experience it before it’s gone.”

Pearce’s work has captured the attention of celebrities and worldwide brands, with commissioned pieces for boxing champion Anthony Joshua, Grammy nominee Rag’n’Bone Man, and hip-hop star 50 Cent, to name a few.

Ensuring his work can be understood across cultures is something that was particularly important to Pearce in the run-up to his showcase in Doha.

“With the concept of the sculpture being water, this makes it universally significant across all cultures. Water represents life, renewal, and connection which are key elements that can transcend cultural boundaries,” he said.

Topics: Dan Pearce

Superman fans claim film is critical of Israel

Superman fans claim film is critical of Israel
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Superman fans claim film is critical of Israel

Superman fans claim film is critical of Israel
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: James Gunn’s new “Superman” film is drawing attention online for what many viewers interpret as a pointed political message. 

A scene showing a heavily armed military force attacking civilians across a border, where children’s lives are at risk, has sparked comparisons to the Israel-Gaza war.

While neither Gunn nor the cast have stated the film references Israel or Palestine, early audiences have drawn their own conclusions, suggesting the conflict serves as an allegorical backdrop.

One user wrote on X: “Y’all were not kidding about how anti-Israel and pro-Palestine that superman movie was, and they were not slick with it AT ALL,” while another said: “Superman was so openly anti-Israel and god it was so good.” 

Another user said: “Not going to lie I really like the anti-Israel sentiment from superman and now I know James Gunn is always standing on business.” 

Though the film never names specific nations, Gunn has said in interviews that it tackles themes of “politics” and “morality,” and positions Superman as an immigrant, comments that have also sparked backlash from some US conservatives.

The film is a reboot of the DC franchise and marks the beginning of Gunn’s new DC Universe. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

The movie was released in Saudi Arabia on July 10. 

Topics: Superman james gunn Israel

Latest updates

German doctor goes on trial for 15 murders
German doctor goes on trial for 15 murders
Six Syrian security personnel killed after deploying to quell sectarian clashes, source says
Six Syrian security personnel killed after deploying to quell sectarian clashes, source says
Muhammad Waseem leads UAE in Pearl of Africa T20I Series in Uganda
Muhammad Waseem leads UAE in Pearl of Africa T20I Series in Uganda
Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi operations
Wizz Air to exit Abu Dhabi operations
Iran says ‘no specific date’ for US nuclear talks
Iran says ‘no specific date’ for US nuclear talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.