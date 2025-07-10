You are here

Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president

Faisal Sultan, the president of Lucid Motors in the Middle East, has been a key figure driving the region’s electric vehicle transformation. (AN Photo)
Faisal Sultan, the president of Lucid Motors in the Middle East, has been a key figure driving the region’s electric vehicle transformation. (AN Photo)
Updated 10 July 2025
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president

Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president
  • Faisal Sultan takes Mayman Show through EV maker’s journey from Silicon Valley to manufacturing in the Kingdom
  • Lucid is training more than 1,000 Saudis to meet increasing production demands
Updated 10 July 2025
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: Faisal Sultan, the president of Lucid Motors in the Middle East, has been a key figure driving the region’s electric vehicle transformation.

With a background in automotive engineering and business leadership, Faisal is at the forefront of Lucid’s expansion, including the company’s first international manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lucid started off as a battery company, Atieva, based in Silicon Valley in California and then moved into motor manufacturing.

 

“But we are really a technological company — a technology company, as I call it. So, you know, we are very much all about, you know, bringing new technology into luxury vehicles and giving an option where we’re not compromising anything,” Sultan said.

He added that Lucid’s current slogan is “compromise nothing.” The way the company started off is from their founders’ vision where the EV manufacturer wanted to make sure that the customer gained a product with amazing range —their car has the fastest battery charging time of any vehicle so customers do not face an inconvenience when charging the vehicle. The Lucid Air charges more than 300 km in just 10 minutes, which is nearly 40 percent faster than their competitors.

“So, if you have a DC fast charger — a 350-kilowatt or a 400-kilowatt charger — a Lucid Air will definitely give you 300 km plus within 10 or 11 minutes of charging time. Our closest competitors will probably be around 15 to 20 minutes,” Sultan said.

 

He said this reduces the average electric vehicle charging time by about 40 percent. “And it is that initial charge, the speed of the initial charge, that matters most because, as Saudi Arabia is going to get more infrastructure installed, we want the customer to park the car quickly, charge enough kilometers on it, and then move on. Because they don’t want to be plugged in for 40 minutes or 30 minutes,” he said.

“As a part of our agreement with Human Resources Development Fund, we are looking at an investment of $50 million in human capital for over 1,000 Saudi employees.”

Sultan said the goal is to have the longest-range vehicle — Lucid Air can deliver 838 km on a single charge. He added that everything the company has learned from Lucid Air is perfected in the Lucid Gravity, the company’s new all-electric SUV designed for adventure and family travel as well as their upcoming midsize sedan that will be revealed soon.

 

“Lucid Gravity is a seven-seater SUV — a full-size luxury SUV. It is going to be state of the art, with ride-height adjustment, four-wheel drive. The space will be unmatched. Interior space — all the seats actually fold down and become a flatbed in the back. So, you know, combine that with all the other conveniences that I’ve already mentioned for the Lucid Air, it becomes an amazing product.

“It’s already won a few awards in North America,” he added. “Within a few months of the launch, we expect it to continue to dazzle our other consumers here in the GCC also.”

There are a lot of things happening in the world right now, he said, that make sense for Lucid to have its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility is the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant with a capacity to manufacture 150,000 cars to meet demands.  

“You know, the free trade agreements that Saudi has. But quite honestly, when we decided, you know, two years ago to put this plant here, it also made a lot of sense at that time because of the geographical location of Saudi Arabia — it’s kind of the center of the world, if you think about it. And if you have a manufacturing plant, you have the Red Sea,” he said.

 

He added that the Red Sea has about 15 percent of global trade passing through it. “So, it really makes sense to have a plant right on the port on the Red Sea, which can then produce and distribute the product all over the world,” he said.

Sultan added that the second reason stems from Saudi Vision 2030 and the transformation that the country is going through. “That transformation aligns perfectly with the vision of Lucid, which is sustainability, which is the progress of human capital. All of those are pillars of Vision 2030. So, what we wanted to do is really benefit from that because if the values of the country are aligning with your brand and with your company, then it’s much easier to bring a project here and get it done,” Sultan said.

Saudi Vision 2030 has set a target of 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030. The Kingdom is also investing in EV infrastructure with plans to install 5,000 EV charging points by 2030. 

 

Sultan said Lucid is very proud to be the first automotive brand to have the “Saudi Made” brand badge on their cars.

“We are already assembling these cars — as you know, the Lucid Air — and now the Lucid Gravity has also started to be assembled in the Kingdom.”

He believes that fact establishes an emotional connection and certifies how Lucid is really embedded in the auto ecosystem of Saudi Arabia and has catalyzed the formation of an auto industry.

 

“That’s a badge that will always remain very dear to our workforce and our consumers at the same time. A lot of our customers come in, and they’re so proud to be buying a Saudi-made product. It is amazing to see that nationalistic pride in play,” he said.

Sultan has always been enamored by cars since playing with toy cars and taking them apart to see how they were made. That curiosity led him to become an automotive engineer.

“I got my mechanical engineering degree, and then from there, I always wanted to be in automotive, I’ve got about 28 years now in automotive companies. And I think I love what I do because, you know, automotive really motivates me.”

 

 

Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide

Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide

Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide
  • World faces ‘existential gap’ due to alarming disparities in access to AI technologies: Abdullah Al-Swaha 
  • Urgent action needed as the next 10 years will be critical for bridging the divides, he said at an ITU event
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and IT has called for “decisive international collaboration” to address the inequality in computing infrastructure that could leave other nations behind in this era of artificial intelligence.

In a keynote address at the 160th anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha cited the “concentration of computing power in a few regions, the lack of AI infrastructure in many countries, and the limited participation of the Global South in shaping governance frameworks and regulatory policies.”

“Today, the world faces an ‘existential gap’ due to alarming disparities in access to AI technologies,” the minister said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alswaha said the world could learn lessons from the past phases of technological transformation: the analog era, which took over a century to connect 800 million people, and the digital era, which linked 5.5 billion individuals in just 50 years but still left 2.6 billion unconnected.

Minister Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had positioned the Kingdom as a global leader in the age of AI through a series of bold initiatives. (SPA)

In the AI era, he said, current gaps exist in computing infrastructure, data availability, and algorithms that could slow the advances needed to support human progress.

Al-Swaha reiterated Saudi Arabia’s ”unwavering commitment“ to support and lead international efforts to close the emerging technological divides. 

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to address these gaps, citing the digital empowerment of women in the Kingdom — who now have a participation rate of about 35 percent —  and the Kingdom’s top global rankings in digital competitiveness for two consecutive years. 

He also noted that researchers at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) rank among the top one percent globally in scientific citations, offering hope for the future of AI.

Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and his delegation. (SPA)

He likewise underlined the Kingdom’s progress in data protection regulations and the development of ”language models that promote inclusive access to technology for diverse communities.“

Al-Swaha further cited the HUMAIN project launched by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman "to provide the full spectrum of AI capabilities, from advanced processors to top talent, and to position the Kingdom as a global AI pioneer."

“The Kingdom’s efforts are a direct response to urgent global challenges,” he said.

Al-Swaha emphasized that the next 10 years will be critical for bridging the divides. He called for multination “partnerships under the umbrella of the ITU to build a fair, safe, and inclusive AI ecosystem that supports sustainable development and enhances human well-being.”

Al-Shaddad: A traditional invention reflecting human ingenuity in conquering the desert

Al-Shaddad: A traditional invention reflecting human ingenuity in conquering the desert
Updated 12 July 2025
SPA
Al-Shaddad: A traditional invention reflecting human ingenuity in conquering the desert

Al-Shaddad: A traditional invention reflecting human ingenuity in conquering the desert
  • Used for riding camels and transporting supplies across deserts, it embodies the deep heritage and ingenuity of early communities in adapting to the harsh desert environment
Updated 12 July 2025
SPA

RAFHA: The “shaddad” stands as one of the oldest artisanal innovations in the Arabian Peninsula, serving as an essential tool in Bedouin life.

Used for riding camels and transporting supplies across deserts, it embodies the deep heritage and ingenuity of early communities in adapting to the harsh desert environment.

Crafted from curved wood and fixed to the front and rear of a camel’s back, the shaddad is supported by a cushion placed between the wooden arcs, ensuring balance and comfort during long journeys. It served as a vital companion during nomadic travel, trade expeditions, and the transportation of passengers and goods over vast, rugged terrain.

Its design varies based on function, with one type designated for riding and another for carrying heavy loads — underscoring the profound bond between humans and camels, the indispensable icons of desert life.
 

Despite the evolution of modern transportation, the shaddad endures as a unique heritage icon. (SPA)

Despite the evolution of modern transportation, the shaddad remains a fixture in cultural and heritage displays, often featured as a decorative piece in guest areas and traditional markets. It serves as a symbol of authenticity and a tangible link to ancestral roots.

This artisanal innovation reflects the resourcefulness of ancient communities in utilizing local materials to create practical tools that reflect sustainability, innovation, and a cultural identity centered on the camel as a symbol of endurance, strength, and adaptability.

Today, the shaddad endures as a unique heritage icon, carrying a powerful message about the importance of preserving folklore and honoring its symbols in cultural forums, reinforcing values of self-reliance and harmony with nature.

 

How organic beekeeping is transforming a traditional Saudi industry into a model of sustainable growth

How organic beekeeping is transforming a traditional Saudi industry into a model of sustainable growth
Updated 12 July 2025
Afshan Aziz
How organic beekeeping is transforming a traditional Saudi industry into a model of sustainable growth

How organic beekeeping is transforming a traditional Saudi industry into a model of sustainable growth
  • Over 15,000 beekeepers in the Kingdom now use modern hives, transforming honey into a major economic and export sector
  • Government support, organic certification, and participation in exhibitions have helped scale production for international markets
Updated 12 July 2025
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s honey sector is experiencing a quiet revolution, one that blends centuries-old beekeeping traditions with the precision of modern sustainable agriculture.

Once an overlooked element of rural life, honey production in the Kingdom is now gaining global recognition, fueled by organic certification, government support and the determination of pioneering beekeepers.

Among the leading figures shaping this transformation is Jassim Almughrabi, Saudi Arabia’s first certified organic honey producer and owner of Mughrabi Apiaries.

With decades of experience, including his tenure as a honeybee specialist at the Ministry of Agriculture, Almughrabi discussed with Arab News the profound shift that has taken place in recent years.

“After the government showed strong interest in organic agriculture, things became much more comfortable for us,” he said. 

“I had already registered as an organic honey producer, but when the Ministry of Agriculture started giving support and donations to beekeepers who wanted to convert from conventional to organic, our production improved significantly.”

This institutional backing has allowed local beekeepers to grow their operations and expand into new markets.

Almughrabi highlighted how the ministry not only facilitated certifications but also opened doors for beekeepers to participate in national exhibitions like BIOFACH Saudi Arabia, a major event now held annually in Riyadh.

Saudi beekeepers are now a regular participant in BIOFACH, the annual international exhibition for organic products sponsored by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. (SPA)

“Through the Organic Cooperative Society, we are even allowed to participate free of charge,” he said. “The government really helped us spread our presence in the field, and we thank them for that.”

At the heart of Saudi Arabia’s beekeeping heritage lies a deep knowledge of traditional methods, especially in the mountainous regions of Makkah, Madinah, Abha, Al-Baha and Taif.

For centuries, beekeepers in these areas used hollowed logs to house bees, drawing from nature to sustain their practices. While this form of beekeeping still holds cultural value, a shift began around 45 years ago when the ministry encouraged farmers to adopt modern beehive systems.

Mangrove trees along the Kingdom's Arabian Gulf coast pllay an important role in beekeeping. (Supplied)

“I was working in the Ministry of Agriculture back then,” said Almughrabi. “We conducted training courses to help traditional beekeepers transition to modern methods, like the Langstroth hive used in Europe and America. Now, more than 15,000 beekeepers across the Kingdom have adopted these techniques.”

This has transformed the industry, making Saudi honey a highly sought-after commodity.

Mansour Al-Mgaslah, beekeeper and supervisor of the Mangrove Honey Production Initiative said: “The honey sector in the Kingdom has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, driven by a growing awareness of the importance of sustainable beekeeping practices. 

Mangrove flowers help sustain bee populations. (Supplied)

“Beekeepers are now committing to environmental and health standards and adopting modern technologies to preserve the health of both bees and plants.”

This transition is not without its challenges. Desertification, pesticide use, and climate change are pressing environmental issues that threaten both bee populations and floral diversity.

However, both Almughrabi and Al-Mgaslah believe sustainable beekeeping offers practical solutions. By encouraging vegetation restoration and reducing chemical dependencies, beekeepers can help preserve ecosystems that bees and honey production rely on.

Beekeeping boxes set up for harvesting. (Supplied)

“Some of the major challenges include the shrinking of natural pastures and increasing desertification,” said Al-Mgaslah. “Sustainable beekeeping helps restore ecological balance by preserving bees as sensitive and effective environmental indicators.”

Al-Mgaslah shared the sentiment.

“Biodiversity is not just an environmental value. It is essential for ensuring the continuity of high-quality honey production,” he said. “Native plants such as sidr, samar, talh and mangrove provide bees with rich and pure nectar sources. Supporting this biodiversity contributes to building a more resilient and stable ecosystem.”

Almughrabi says government schemes have already begun to yield results. “When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative, valleys were protected from overgrazing and greenery started returning,” he said.

“This led to a noticeable increase in honey production. Ten years ago, we produced less than 1 kilogram of honey per hive. Now, we sometimes get 1.5 to 2 kilograms.”

The role of native bees and local flora in this equation cannot be overstated. Indigenous bee species, such as the Arabian honeybee, have shown better resilience and adaptability to the Kingdom’s varied climate.

Saudi Arabia’s honey industry is proving that sustainability, tradition, and innovation can work in harmony. (Supplied)

In contrast, imported bees often struggle to survive beyond one or two harvest cycles.

“In the middle of Saudi Arabia, beekeepers often use imported bees,” said Almughrabi. “But they aren’t as strong. Local bees are very good, very strong, and after the harvest we can even transport them to other regions like Jazan or Al-Lith, where the climate is warmer in winter. We don’t have to buy new bees every year.”

The cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s sustainable honey movement is its organic certification system, monitored by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. The process is rigorous and includes criteria such as pesticide-free pastures, natural nutrition without antibiotics or sugar, and complete traceability from hive to shelf.

With an organic certification system in place, Saudi Arabia's honey industry is poised to export to the world market. (Supplied)

“To be certified organic in the Kingdom means that your honey is free from any chemical or industrial interventions at every stage,” said Al-Mgaslah. “Beekeepers must meet strict environmental and documentation standards, and the certification is granted only through authorized, ministry-recognized bodies.”

With international demand for clean, traceable, and eco-conscious products on the rise, both experts believe Saudi Arabia is poised for a golden era in honey exports.

“The Kingdom holds an exceptional opportunity to become a global leader in organic honey production,” said Al-Mgaslah.

Locally produced honey. (Supplied)

“Thanks to its unique botanical diversity, rich heritage, and government support, Saudi honey can meet the growing global demand for authentic, natural products.”

Almughrabi added: “We believe the future of Saudi honey lies in expanding exports and entering niche markets that value quality and authenticity. With continued support, we can make Saudi honey a global name.”

In a land long associated with arid deserts, Saudi Arabia’s honey industry is proving that sustainability, tradition, and innovation can work in harmony. The result is more than just honey — it is a model for agricultural resilience and cultural pride.
 

 

Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings

Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings

Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings
  • The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s $10 million commitment over five years to strengthen early warning systems
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s international efforts to combat sand and dust storms were commended this week during a high-level meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s $10 million commitment over five years to strengthen early warning systems and support countries vulnerable to dust storm impacts.

The initiative, led by Saudi Arabia in cooperation with regional centers affiliated with the World Meteorological Organization, was praised for enhancing forecasting and response capabilities.

Jumaan bin Saad Al-Qahtani, deputy CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, emphasized the Kingdom’s work through Vision 2030 programs such as the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives.

He also noted the establishment of the Regional Center for Dust and Sand Storms in Jeddah as a strategic hub for regional coordination, data exchange, and capacity building.

Saudi Arabia has hosted major research events, including the First International Conference on Dust and Sand Storms in Riyadh, and plans to hold a second edition in 2026.

Its environmental efforts have resulted in planting over 142 million trees and reclaiming more than 436,000 hectares of degraded land.

Al-Qahtani reaffirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to expand international partnerships to reduce dust sources, protect the environment, and improve resilience against climate change, SPA added.

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France, Saudi Arabia
  • Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the event was postponed after Israel launched its 12-day war against Iran on June 13
  • The aim of the conference, rescheduled for July 28-29, is the urgent adoption of concrete measures leading to implementation of a 2-state solution
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

NEW YORK: An international conference organized and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France to discuss Palestinian statehood that was postponed last month has been rescheduled for later this month.

“The two-state solution ministerial conference will resume on July 28 and 29; details will be shared shortly,” diplomats confirmed to Arab News on Friday.

Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the event, officially titled the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, was postponed after Israel launched its 12-day military operation against Iran on June 13.

The event, convened by the UN General Assembly, will take place at the UN headquarters in New York. The aim is the urgent adoption of concrete measures that will lead to the implementation of a two-state solution and end decades of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

At the time of the postponement last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said the conference was being put back for logistical and security reasons but insisted it would be held “as soon as possible.”

The delay did not “call into question our determination to move forward with the implementation of the two-state solution,” he added

Macron is expected to officially announce French recognition of a Palestinian state during the event. This week, he urged UK authorities to do the same.

Palestine is officially recognized by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states. It holds observer status within the organization but is denied full membership.

Speaking during a preparatory UN meeting in May, Manal Radwan, a counselor at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, said the conference comes at a moment of “historic urgency” in which Gaza was “enduring unimaginable suffering.”

She said Saudi Arabia was honored to stand with the other nations committed to diplomatic efforts to bring “real, irreversible and transformative change, to ensure, once and for all, the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine.”

