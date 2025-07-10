Makkah deputy governor washes Holy Kaaba on behalf of King Salman

MAKKAH: The washing ceremony of the Holy Kaaba was carried out on Thursday by the deputy governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, on behalf of King Salman.
Upon his arrival, the deputy governor washed the interior of the Holy Kaaba with Zamzam water mixed with rose water, gently cleansing the inner walls with cloth pieces soaked in the sacred blend prepared by the General Authority for the Two Holy Mosques. He also performed Tawaf.
During the washing ritual, the prince was accompanied by several officials, accredited Islamic diplomatic corps members to the Kingdom and the hereditary keepers of the Holy Kaaba.
Saudi Arabia and Hungary lay foundations for enhanced defense collaboration
Hungarian minister of defense lauds Saudi Arabia’s stabilizing role in the region
Updated 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky’s landmark visit to Saudi Arabia marks the first official defense dialogue between the two nations, signaling a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s growing influence as a regional stabilizer and commended its proactive approach to diplomacy.
His discussions with Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman centered on strengthening military ties, launching joint training initiatives, and exploring areas of technological cooperation. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing defense collaboration and formalizing their partnership through a strategic memorandum of understanding.
Visit Objective:
This is a historic visit because it is the first time that our two countries’ defense ministers meet.
I came here upon the invitation of His Royal Highness. And this invitation came at a very important, and I also dare say, historic time. We are now in a situation where the world has substantially changed even compared to just a few years ago.
And this place needs, I mean, the whole world needs, stable regions and strong governments with visions who hold events in their hands and are able to project that stability to the places and regions where it has been lost. And we look at Saudi Arabia, your king and your Kingdom as such a stabilizing factor.
And then we all know, of course, that the peace talks in the Ukrainian-Russian war is taking place here. And these are very important to us.
Saudi Arabia has shown significant leadership and a very wise, forward-looking neutrality and, the opening and, and constant using of communication channels to all concerned parties, which the Hungarian government and the Hungarian people have been long calling for in this war or in any other armed conflict in the world that instead of fighting wars … and in this particular case, Ukraine and Russia, should immediately stop fighting and start peace talks because there is no military solution of that war, but it can only be a diplomatic solution.
Desired Outcome:
The defense-related relationship so far between our two countries has been limited. And we have now set the tone, made the personal acquaintance. And we started to build something together.
We are now discussing a memorandum of understanding between our two teams, which will set the scene for future cooperation.
We have offered training positions in our Hungarian defense, related training, quite sophisticated, where lots of foreign students attend.
And, then we can go to exercise. And also a very important aspect of our, potential cooperation is the defense industry, including innovation. Now, defense-related innovation is something where your country, Saudi Arabia is a leading power again.
And I have the honor to meet the leaders of SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military Industries). And we’ve been introduced to the work that they are performing there, which is remarkable.
And the defense innovation in the 21st century where we can look at all the wars that are happening around us, with new technology, unmanned and very sophisticated, sensors and striking capabilities, need a lot of studying and a lot of cooperation with advanced countries like Saudi Arabia.
Saudi-Hungarian Defense Cooperations:
At this current moment, it is limited. And that’s exactly (why) we have agreed that there will be a delegation coming to Hungary soon.
An expert team is expected to come and see us in Hungary and we will show them everything that is relevant. And from then on we’ll export them and expand the relationship.
Saudi Arabia Regional Stabilizer
Saudi Arabia is a leading power in the region, but also in the world. The stability that Saudi Arabia is performing with its firm and constant leadership with the vision until 2030, which has been, not only discussed and made public, but also is being implemented.
And with that, strengths in diplomacy, with which both countries of the region, including Iran, which is a major concern for the Western world, but also farther away, with countries like Turkiye, the United States, Russia, and others, Saudi Arabia is a trusted partner for all of these, all of these countries whose voice is important in bringing parties to the table, which is necessary, because, for instance, the Ukrainian-Russian border, which concerns us very much because it is in our neighborhood and because it causes all the economic and soon political troubles in the European Union and in countries of Europe.
To achieve peace is extremely important. And in this case, Saudi Arabia is providing a platform and not only a platform, but active leadership in those meetings between the Americans, the Russians, and the Ukrainians, which hopefully will lead to peace.
Visit to Saudi Arabia
It is my second time in this wonderful country — it was almost a decade ago when I was first here, as part of a delegation.
And the difference is striking, the country has developed, an already very developed country developed hugely the vision that has been dreamed and, presented to, Vision 2030 is being very visibly worked on.
The city has changed enormously architecturally. Also, feelingly, a lot more people. And this country, with its huge history, with huge economic power, with a huge international weight, is very visibly joining the league of the largest and most important countries in the world.
Al-Ahsa governor launches direct flights to Turkish Black Sea region
The launch was in cooperation with Turkish Airlines and Al-Ghazal Travel and Tourism Agency, and in the presence of several officials
Updated 50 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, governor of Al-Ahsa, inaugurated the launch of the first direct seasonal flights between Al-Ahsa International Airport and Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The launch was in cooperation with Turkish Airlines and Al-Ghazal Travel and Tourism Agency, and in the presence of several officials.
According to SPA, the inauguration is part of the expansion plans for seasonal destinations served by Al-Ahsa International Airport, with the aim of enhancing air connectivity and broadening international travel options for passengers from the governorate and the Eastern Province, particularly during the summer season. It is also part of the efforts by the Al-Ahsa Development Authority to support the development of Al-Ahsa International Airport and enhance its services.
Prince Saud said that this step was an extension of the leadership’s support for the civil aviation and air transport sector, as well as its commitment to developing infrastructure and enhancing the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.
According to SPA, this aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to grow the tourism and economic sectors and meets the aspirations of the residents of Al-Ahsa governorate to have direct international flights through the local airport.
Prince Saud praised all government and private entities that contributed to activating the flights, stressing the importance of strengthening integration among various sectors to provide high-quality services that reflected the stature of Al-Ahsa, contributed to its tourism and economic development, and reinforced the role of Al-Ahsa International Airport as a growing regional hub in air transport.
The CEO of Dammam Airports Company, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, said that the new destination to Rize-Artvin Airport came within the plan for seasonal flights for the summer of 2025, which would contribute to enhancing international travel and tourism through Al-Ahsa International Airport.
Saudi Arabia new property law opens real estate market to foreigners
Property ownership will be permitted in specific geographical zones, particularly Riyadh and Jeddah
Special conditions apply to ownership in Makkah and Madinah
Updated 10 July 2025
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Saudi Cabinet recently approved an updated system that will allow non-Saudis to own property in the Kingdom, effective from January 2026.
Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail praised the leadership’s support for the initiative, describing the updated framework as a natural progression of real estate reforms designed to stimulate sector growth and encourage foreign direct investment, which will increase property supply by drawing investors and development firms to Saudi markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The new regulations balance foreign investment opportunities with citizen protections through controlled market mechanisms and compliance procedures aimed at maintaining real estate equilibrium. Property ownership will be permitted in specific geographical zones, particularly Riyadh and Jeddah, while special conditions apply to ownership in Makkah and Madinah.
The General Authority for Real Estate will identify which geographic areas are open to foreign ownership. Implementation guidelines will be published on the Istitlaa platform within 180 days of the law’s publication in the official gazette, with full system activation scheduled for January 2026.
The comprehensive regulations will outline acquisition procedures for foreign nationals, enforcement requirements, and detailed application processes that consider both economic and social implications across all sectors.
The new system also aligns with the Premium Residency Programme, or Iqama, and the regulation of real estate ownership by Gulf Cooperation Council citizens, which permits cross-border property ownership for investment and residential purposes.
Hamad Al-Shuwaier, chairman of the National Valuation Committee at the Saudi Chambers Federation, told Arab News that the Cabinet’s approval signals strong support for real estate development initiatives.
“Foreign capital influx and international developer participation will enhance supply quality and market availability, creating the balanced marketplace we have been working toward,” said Al-Shuwaier, who also serves as the chairman of the Saudi-Qatari Business Council, noting the sector’s role as an economic cornerstone supporting over 80 related industries.
The Saudi market offers compelling investment fundamentals backed by adaptable regulations and profitable opportunities for domestic and international investors alike, positioning the Kingdom to capitalize on Vision 2030 momentum.
Real estate specialist and certified marketer Badr Al-Sulaimani emphasized the strategic importance of utilizing Saudi Arabia’s extensive territory, noting that current development covers just 0.36 percent of the Kingdom.
“These regulations demonstrate the government’s commitment to maximizing natural and geographical assets to achieve Vision 2030 targets, while preparing infrastructure for major international events including Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup,” Al-Sulaimani explained.
Real estate expert Fawaz Assiri highlighted the updated system’s role in enhancing market attractiveness through increased foreign direct investment flows that will diversify property offerings and improve supply dynamics.
Precise geographical boundaries and specialized requirements for holy cities, especially in Makkah and Madinah, ensure market stability while protecting citizen interests, he noted.
The machine allows people to place leftover food and water into designated compartments and insert empty bottles for recycling
Updated 10 July 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
RIYADH: In a bid to reduce plastic waste and promote animal welfare, Hail Municipality has launched a smart machine that recycles used bottles, leftover food and water into meals for stray animals.
The Saqya Rahma initiative aims to strike a balance between sustainability and compassion through a simple, tech-driven solution.
“The primary motivation lies in converting recyclable waste — such as plastic bottles, leftover food, and water — into a useful resource that helps hydrate and feed stray animals,” Saud Al-Ali, assistant secretary of Hail Region for Media and Corporate Communication, told Arab News.
“This achieves a balance between caring for the environment and supporting living creatures,” he added.
The machine allows people to place leftover food and water into designated compartments and insert empty bottles for recycling.
“Instead of being discarded, these bottles are reused as a raw material for recycling, creating a direct environmental impact by feeding stray animals in a sustainable and responsible way,” Al-Ali said
“This simple step helps reduce unrecycled plastic waste and transforms it into an environmentally beneficial process.”
He said the initiative is also designed to promote long-term behavioral change among residents by encouraging sustainable habits and reducing the environmental burden caused by plastic pollution.
Al-Ali emphasized that the initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the quality of life and environmental sustainability.
“It supports the vision’s environmental and sustainable development pillars by reducing waste, promoting recycling, and improving treatment of living creatures. It also enhances community involvement in environmental work and encourages eco-friendly practices in daily life.”
Among those who welcomed the initiative is Mohammad Al-Lahham, a resident who looks after stray cats. He said this initiative offers a practical solution that benefits both the environment and animals.
“I do believe that providing food, in exchange of plastic would encourage people to be more open about their care for the little ones, along with creating an awareness towards the environment,” Al-Lahham told Arab News.
“Making them (people) know that the more they recycle bottled water, the more cats would find food and water, so it is a win-win situation,” he added.
Al-Lahham also pointed to the public health implications of neglecting stray animals.
“Unfortunately, on a day-to-day basis, you do find a lot of dead cats for multiple reasons, and that invites bugs, ravens, and with that, of course, a lot of reasons for diseases,” he said.
“I may not be well versed on the topic, but I can at least be aware that those things may affect other animals and maybe other living beings one way or another, so caring for those cats would reduce the chance of that happening.”
Al-Lahham also believes that over time, the initiative could inspire a stronger culture of recycling across the Kingdom.
“I am certain it would make a massive impact with time, and encouragement from the locals, to reduce plastic pollution, and in the process increase awareness to other types of items that need to be recycled, and that would create a culture among the cities and the country as a whole,” he said.
“For recycling, making cities cleaner, and making those little ones thrive as well, because they will find food, water, and lots of love from the people,” he concluded.
Saudi-made Lucid built without compromise, says Middle East president
Faisal Sultan takes Mayman Show through EV maker’s journey from Silicon Valley to manufacturing in the Kingdom
Lucid is training more than 1,000 Saudis to meet increasing production demands
Updated 10 July 2025
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: Faisal Sultan, the president of Lucid Motors in the Middle East, has been a key figure driving the region’s electric vehicle transformation.
With a background in automotive engineering and business leadership, Faisal is at the forefront of Lucid’s expansion, including the company’s first international manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Lucid started off as a battery company, Atieva, based in Silicon Valley in California and then moved into motor manufacturing.
“But we are really a technological company — a technology company, as I call it. So, you know, we are very much all about, you know, bringing new technology into luxury vehicles and giving an option where we’re not compromising anything,” Sultan said.
He added that Lucid’s current slogan is “compromise nothing.” The way the company started off is from their founders’ vision where the EV manufacturer wanted to make sure that the customer gained a product with amazing range —their car has the fastest battery charging time of any vehicle so customers do not face an inconvenience when charging the vehicle. The Lucid Air charges more than 300 km in just 10 minutes, which is nearly 40 percent faster than their competitors.
“So, if you have a DC fast charger — a 350-kilowatt or a 400-kilowatt charger — a Lucid Air will definitely give you 300 km plus within 10 or 11 minutes of charging time. Our closest competitors will probably be around 15 to 20 minutes,” Sultan said.
He said this reduces the average electric vehicle charging time by about 40 percent. “And it is that initial charge, the speed of the initial charge, that matters most because, as Saudi Arabia is going to get more infrastructure installed, we want the customer to park the car quickly, charge enough kilometers on it, and then move on. Because they don’t want to be plugged in for 40 minutes or 30 minutes,” he said.
“As a part of our agreement with Human Resources Development Fund, we are looking at an investment of $50 million in human capital for over 1,000 Saudi employees.”
Sultan said the goal is to have the longest-range vehicle — Lucid Air can deliver 838 km on a single charge. He added that everything the company has learned from Lucid Air is perfected in the Lucid Gravity, the company’s new all-electric SUV designed for adventure and family travel as well as their upcoming midsize sedan that will be revealed soon.
“Lucid Gravity is a seven-seater SUV — a full-size luxury SUV. It is going to be state of the art, with ride-height adjustment, four-wheel drive. The space will be unmatched. Interior space — all the seats actually fold down and become a flatbed in the back. So, you know, combine that with all the other conveniences that I’ve already mentioned for the Lucid Air, it becomes an amazing product.
“It’s already won a few awards in North America,” he added. “Within a few months of the launch, we expect it to continue to dazzle our other consumers here in the GCC also.”
There are a lot of things happening in the world right now, he said, that make sense for Lucid to have its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility is the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant with a capacity to manufacture 150,000 cars to meet demands.
“You know, the free trade agreements that Saudi has. But quite honestly, when we decided, you know, two years ago to put this plant here, it also made a lot of sense at that time because of the geographical location of Saudi Arabia — it’s kind of the center of the world, if you think about it. And if you have a manufacturing plant, you have the Red Sea,” he said.
He added that the Red Sea has about 15 percent of global trade passing through it. “So, it really makes sense to have a plant right on the port on the Red Sea, which can then produce and distribute the product all over the world,” he said.
Sultan added that the second reason stems from Saudi Vision 2030 and the transformation that the country is going through. “That transformation aligns perfectly with the vision of Lucid, which is sustainability, which is the progress of human capital. All of those are pillars of Vision 2030. So, what we wanted to do is really benefit from that because if the values of the country are aligning with your brand and with your company, then it’s much easier to bring a project here and get it done,” Sultan said.
Saudi Vision 2030 has set a target of 30 percent of vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030. The Kingdom is also investing in EV infrastructure with plans to install 5,000 EV charging points by 2030.
Sultan said Lucid is very proud to be the first automotive brand to have the “Saudi Made” brand badge on their cars.
“We are already assembling these cars — as you know, the Lucid Air — and now the Lucid Gravity has also started to be assembled in the Kingdom.”
He believes that fact establishes an emotional connection and certifies how Lucid is really embedded in the auto ecosystem of Saudi Arabia and has catalyzed the formation of an auto industry.
“That’s a badge that will always remain very dear to our workforce and our consumers at the same time. A lot of our customers come in, and they’re so proud to be buying a Saudi-made product. It is amazing to see that nationalistic pride in play,” he said.
Sultan has always been enamored by cars since playing with toy cars and taking them apart to see how they were made. That curiosity led him to become an automotive engineer.
“I got my mechanical engineering degree, and then from there, I always wanted to be in automotive, I’ve got about 28 years now in automotive companies. And I think I love what I do because, you know, automotive really motivates me.”