Over 7,000 migrants detained in Greece as Crete struggles with Libya arrivals

Migrants stand behind a fence as they are gathered by Greek coast guard officers after disembarking from a cargo ship, in the port of Lavrio, south of Athens, July 10, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 10 July 2025
AP
  • Greece implements emergency measures to address a surge in Mediterranean crossings from Libya as authorities detained over 7,000 migrants in the past 10 days
  • Prime minister announced that Greece would suspend asylum processing for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa for three months
LAVRIO: More than 500 migrants arrived at the port of Lavrio near Athens on Thursday after being intercepted south of the island of Crete, as Greece implements emergency measures to address a surge in Mediterranean crossings from Libya.
The migrants, consisting mostly of young men, were transferred overnight aboard a bulk carrier after their fishing trawler was intercepted by Greek authorities. Service vessels helped bring them ashore at the mainland port. They will be sent to detention facilities near the capital.
More than 200 migrants were brought to the port of Piraeus, also near Athens, in separate transfers from Crete. The transfers to the mainland were ordered because makeshift reception centers on Crete have reached capacity, with around 500 new arrivals per day on the Mediterranean island since the weekend.

We can no longer accept migration flows from North Africa. People there need to think twice before deciding to pay a large sum of money to come to our country

Manos Logothetis, ministry of migration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Wednesday that Greece would suspend asylum processing for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa for three months. The new measures are due to be voted on in parliament on Thursday as an emergency amendment.
“This is an extreme and urgent situation, and we are taking extraordinary steps, ones that are difficult, tough, and strict. But they send a clear message,” Manos Logothetis, secretary-general at the ministry of migration, told state-run television.
“These measures are a clear statement from the Greek government — and by extension, from Europe — that we can no longer accept migration flows from North Africa,” he said. “People there need to think twice before deciding to pay a large sum of money to come to our country.”
Logothetis said that Greece backed EU initiatives linking financial aid to African countries to their willingness to receive their citizens deported or agreeing to voluntary repatriation from Europe.
Greece says more than 7,000 migrants have been detained over the past 10 days after traveling from Libya to Crete — a surge that occurred despite an overall drop in illegal migration to Europe. The European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex, on Thursday reported that irregular crossings into the EU dropped by 20 percent in first half of 2025 on an annual basis though increases were recorded in parts of the Mediterranean.
The crisis on Crete coincided with a diplomatic spat between the European Union and Libya over migration cooperation. EU officials earlier this week were turned away from eastern Libya following an apparent disagreement on the format of talks planned on curbing crossings.
Authorities on Crete are struggling to provide basic services, using temporary facilities to house migrants, primarily from Somalia, Sudan, Egypt and Morocco, according to island officials. The New York-based aid organization International Rescue Committee criticized asylum pause in Greece. “Seeking refuge is a human right; preventing people from doing so is both illegal and inhumane,” the group’s Martha Roussou said. “People fleeing conflict and disaster must be treated with dignity and provided fair and lawful access to asylum procedures — not detained or turned away.”

