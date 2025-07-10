You are here

  • Home
  • RSF attack on shelter in Sudan’s El-Fasher leaves 8 dead, says doctor

RSF attack on shelter in Sudan’s El-Fasher leaves 8 dead, says doctor

RSF attack on shelter in Sudan’s El-Fasher leaves 8 dead, says doctor
This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies released on April 17, 2025, shows smoke billowing and burned buildings in the Zamzam camp near the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6k27e

Updated 10 July 2025
AFP
Follow

RSF attack on shelter in Sudan’s El-Fasher leaves 8 dead, says doctor

RSF attack on shelter in Sudan’s El-Fasher leaves 8 dead, says doctor
  • Since losing control of the capital Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has stepped up attacks on El-Fasher and its surrounding displacement camps
Updated 10 July 2025
AFP
Follow

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed eight civilians in an attack on a bunker sheltering dozens in the besieged western city of El-Fasher, a doctor said Thursday.
Nearly all of Darfur, the vast western region of Sudan, remains under RSF control, with communications and media access cut off since the RSF’s war with the army began in April 2023.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands, triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crisis, and devastated the northeast African country.
“The RSF bombed a shelter where citizens had taken refuge using a drone, late on Tuesday night,” the doctor told AFP from El-Fasher Teaching Hospital, one of the city’s last functioning health facilities.
They spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety, as health workers have been repeatedly targeted, using a satellite Internet connection to circumvent the communications blackout.
North Darfur state’s capital, El-Fasher, is the only major city in Sudan’s vast Darfur region still outside RSF control, despite a siege that began in May last year.
Since losing control of the capital Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has stepped up attacks on El-Fasher and its surrounding displacement camps — where famine has already been declared — in an attempt to consolidate its hold on Darfur.
The United Nations has repeatedly warned of the plight of the city’s trapped civilians, who shelter from shelling in makeshift bunkers dug in courtyards and in front of houses.
The bunker bombed on Tuesday had been “sheltering dozens of people,” an eyewitness told AFP.
The city’s resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating frontline aid across the country, said El-Fasher was rocked by RSF artillery throughout Wednesday.
El-Fasher’s estimated one million people survive with barely any access to food, water or health care, with critical infrastructure decimated by a lack of maintenance and fuel shortages.
The United Nations said this week that nearly 40 percent of children under five in El-Fasher were suffering from acute malnutrition, including 11 percent with severe acute malnutrition.
Aid sources say an official famine declaration is impossible given the lack of access to data, but mass starvation has all but gripped the city.
Since the war began, the UN estimates 780,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher and its surrounding displacement camps, including half a million in April and May following a series of brutal RSF attacks.
Of the 10 million people currently internally displaced in Sudan — the world’s largest displacement crisis — nearly 20 percent are in North Darfur.
 

Topics: Sudan civil war rapid support forces (RSF)

Related

RSF drone strike kills six in Sudan hospital: army source
Middle-East
RSF drone strike kills six in Sudan hospital: army source
33 killed in Sudan strikes blamed on paramilitary RSF
Middle-East
33 killed in Sudan strikes blamed on paramilitary RSF

Israel-backed aid organization in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede

Israel-backed aid organization in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede
Updated 16 July 2025
AP
Follow

Israel-backed aid organization in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede

Israel-backed aid organization in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede
  • The Gaza Humanitarian Fund said 19 people were trampled in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed
Updated 16 July 2025
AP

TEL AVIV: An Israeli-backed American organization that runs an aid program in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday 20 Palestinians were killed near a distribution site. This comes as Israeli strikes killed 22 others, including 11 children, according to hospital officials.
The Gaza Humanitarian Fund said 19 people were trampled in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed in the violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
The group, which rarely acknowledges trouble at its distribution sites, accused Hamas of fomenting panic and spreading misinformation that led to the violence, though it provided no evidence to support the claim.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites
Middle-East
UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites
UN finds rising child malnutrition in Gaza, where officials say Israeli strikes kill 93 people photos
Middle-East
UN finds rising child malnutrition in Gaza, where officials say Israeli strikes kill 93 people

Clashes resume in Syria’s Druze city of Sweida, Israel vows more strikes

Clashes resume in Syria’s Druze city of Sweida, Israel vows more strikes
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Clashes resume in Syria’s Druze city of Sweida, Israel vows more strikes

Clashes resume in Syria’s Druze city of Sweida, Israel vows more strikes
  • Katz also said the Syrian government should “leave Druze alone” following recent clashes in Sweida
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters resumed in the southern Druze city of Sweida early on Wednesday, collapsing a ceasefire announced just hours earlier that aimed to put an end to days of deadly sectarian bloodshed.
The outbreak of violence in the predominantly Druze province in southern Syria has highlighted frictions among Syria’s diverse communities, with minorities feeling deep distrust toward the Islamist-led government now in power.
Syrian troops were dispatched to the province on Monday to quell fighting between Druze fighters and Bedouin armed men but ended up clashing with the Druze militias. The fighting drew in Israel, which carried out air strikes on government forces on Monday and Tuesday under the aim of protecting the Druze.
A ceasefire announced by Syria’s defense ministry on Tuesday night was short-lived.
Local news outlet Sweida24 said the city of Sweida and nearby villages were coming under heavy artillery and mortar fire early on Wednesday. Syria’s defense ministry, in a statement carried by state news agency SANA, blamed outlaw groups in Sweida for breaching the truce.
The defense ministry called on residents of the city to stay indoors.
Dozens of civilians, government troops and Druze fighters have been killed since the fighting erupted on Sunday.
Civilians and Reuters reporters in the city said that government forces had looted and burned homes, stealing cars and furniture from homes on Tuesday. One man showed a Reuters reporter the body of his brother, who had been shot in the head inside their home.
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday warned the Syrian government to “leave Druze alone” and that the military would continue to strike Syrian government forces until they pulled back.
US Syria envoy Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that the United States was in contact with all sides “to navigate toward calm and integration.”

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria Israel

Related

Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian clashes, but more fighting and abuse alleged
Middle-East
Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian clashes, but more fighting and abuse alleged
Syrian Druze say govt mission of peace devolved into rampage
Syrian Druze say govt mission of peace devolved into rampage

Iran seizes foreign tanker for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel

Iran seizes foreign tanker for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iran seizes foreign tanker for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel

Iran seizes foreign tanker for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel
  • The judiciary official added that 17 crew members were arrested
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: A foreign tanker was seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel, the chief justice of Hormozgan province said on Wednesday, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.
“During the continuous process of monitoring and surveilling suspicious fuel smuggling movements in the Gulf of Oman, officers inspected a foreign tanker due to its lack of legal documents regarding its cargo and seized it on charges of carrying 2 million liters of smuggled fuel,” Hormozgan’s Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahremani said, according to the report.
The judiciary official added that 17 crew members were arrested and that a judicial case was opened at the Jask county prosecutor’s office.
There was no additional information regarding the name of the tanker or the flag to which it is registered.
Iran, which has some of the world’s lowest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.
“The actions of fuel smugglers, who in coordination with foreigners, attempt to plunder national wealth will not remain hidden from the judiciary and punishment of perpetrators, if their crimes are proven, will be without leniency,” Ghahremani said, according to the report. 

Topics: Iran Oil Security

Related

Iran says ‘no specific date’ for US nuclear talks video
Middle-East
Iran says ‘no specific date’ for US nuclear talks
Blast in residential block near Iran’s Qom, source says not Israeli attack
Middle-East
Blast in residential block near Iran’s Qom, source says not Israeli attack

Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian clashes, but more fighting and abuse alleged

Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian clashes, but more fighting and abuse alleged
Updated 16 July 2025
AP
Follow

Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian clashes, but more fighting and abuse alleged

Syria announces ceasefire after sectarian clashes, but more fighting and abuse alleged
  • Tuesday’s announcement follows deadly sectarian clashes between Druze factions and Sunni Bedouin tribes that killed over 30 people
  • That’s according to Syria’s Interior Ministry. However, fighting and allegations of civilian abuses by security forces continue
Updated 16 July 2025
AP

BUSRA AL-HARIR: Syria ‘s defense minister announced a ceasefire shortly after government forces entered a key city in southern Sweida province on Tuesday, a day after sectarian clashes killed dozens there. Neighboring Israel again launched strikes on Syrian military forces, saying it was protecting the Druze minority.
The latest escalation under Syria’s new leaders began with tit-for-tat kidnappings and attacks between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions in the southern province, a center of the Druze community.
Syrian government forces, sent to restore order on Monday, also clashed with Druze armed groups.
A ceasefire announcement
On Tuesday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said an agreement was struck with the city’s “notables and dignitaries” and that government forces would “respond only to the sources of fire and deal with any targeting by outlaw groups.”
However, scattered clashes continued after his announcement — as did allegations that security forces had committed violations against civilians.
Syria’s Interior Ministry said Monday that more than 30 people had been killed, but has not updated the figures since. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Tuesday that 166 people had been killed since Sunday, including five women and two children.
Among them were 21 people killed in “field executions” by government forces, including 12 men in a rest house in the city of Sweida, it said. It did not say how many of the dead were civilians and also cited reports of members of the security forces looting and setting homes on fire.
Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said in a statement that he had tasked authorities with “taking immediate legal action against anyone proven to have committed a transgression or abuse, regardless of their rank or position.”
Associated Press journalists in Sweida province saw forces at a government checkpoint searching cars and confiscating suspected stolen goods from both civilians and soldiers.
Israel’s involvement draws pushback
Israeli airstrikes targeted government forces’ convoys heading into the provincial capital of Sweida and in other areas of southern Syria.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strikes sought to “prevent the Syrian regime from harming” the Druze religious minority “and to ensure disarmament in the area adjacent to our borders with Syria.” In Israel, the Druze are seen as a loyal minority and often serve in the armed forces.
Meanwhile, Israeli Cabinet member and Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli called on X for Al-Sharaa to be “eliminated without delay.”
A soldier’s story
Manhal Yasser Al-Gor, of the Interior Ministry forces, was being treated for shrapnel wounds at a local hospital after an Israeli strike hit his convoy.
‘We were entering Sweida to secure the civilians and prevent looting. I was on an armored personnel carrier when the Israeli drone hit us,” he said, adding that there were “many casualties.”
The Syrian Foreign Ministry said Israeli strikes had killed “several innocent civilians” as well as soldiers, and called them “a reprehensible example of ongoing aggression and external interference” in Syria’s internal matters.
It said the Syrian state is committed to protecting the Druze, “who form an integral part of the national identity and united Syrian social fabric.”
Suspicion over Syria’s new government
Israel has taken an aggressive stance toward Syria’s new leaders since Al-Sharaa’s Sunni Islamist insurgents ousted former President Bashar Assad in December, saying it doesn’t want militants near its borders. Israeli forces have seized a UN-patrolled buffer zone on Syrian territory along the border with the Golan Heights and launched hundreds of airstrikes on military sites in Syria.
Earlier Tuesday, religious leaders of the Druze community in Syria called for armed factions that have been clashing with government forces to surrender their weapons and cooperate with authorities. One of the main Druze spiritual leaders later released a video statement retracting the call.
Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, who has been opposed to the government in Damascus, said in the video that the initial Druze leaders’ statement had been issued after an agreement with the authorities in Damascus but that “they broke the promise and continued the indiscriminate shelling of unarmed civilians.”
“We are being subjected to a total war of annihilation,” he claimed, without offering evidence.
Some videos on social media showed armed fighters with Druze captives, beating them and, in some cases, forcibly shaving men’s moustaches.
Sectarian and revenge attacks
The Druze religious sect began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. More than half the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria. Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981.
Since Assad’s fall, clashes have broken out several times between forces loyal to the new Syrian government and Druze fighters.
The latest fighting has raised fears of more sectarian violence. In March, an ambush on government forces by Assad loyalists in another part of Syria triggered days of sectarian and revenge attacks. Hundreds of civilians were killed, most of them members of Assad’s minority Alawite sect. A commission was formed to investigate the attacks but no findings have been made public.
The videos and reports of soldiers’ violations spurred outrage and protests by Druze communities in neighboring Lebanon, northern Israel and in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, where the Israeli military said dozens of protesters had crossed the border into Syrian territory.
The violence drew international concern. The US envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, called the violence “worrisome on all sides” in a post on.
“We are attempting to come to a peaceful, inclusive outcome for Druze, Bedouin tribes, the Syrian government and Israeli forces,” he said.

Topics: Fall of Assad

Related

Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Zain KSA and Cisco to develop AI infrastructure
UN finds rising child malnutrition in Gaza, where officials say Israeli strikes kill 93 people photos
Middle-East
UN finds rising child malnutrition in Gaza, where officials say Israeli strikes kill 93 people

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites
  • The United Nations has called the GHF aid model “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards
Updated 16 July 2025
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN rights office said on Tuesday it had recorded at least 875 killings within the past six weeks at aid points in Gaza run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and convoys run by other relief groups, including the United Nations.
The majority of those killed were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, while the remaining 201 were killed on the routes of other aid convoys.
The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the allegation.
The GHF, which began distributing food packages in Gaza in late May after Israel lifted an 11-week aid blockade, previously told Reuters that such incidents have not occurred on its sites and accused the UN of misinformation, which it denies.
The GHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest UN figures.
“The data we have is based on our own information gathering through various reliable sources, including medical human rights and humanitarian organizations,” Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva.
The United Nations has called the GHF aid model “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards.
The GHF said on Tuesday it had delivered more than 75 million meals to Gaza Palestinians since the end of May, and that other humanitarian groups had “nearly all of their aid looted” by Hamas or criminal gangs.
The Israeli army previously told Reuters in a statement that it was reviewing recent mass casualties and that it had sought to minimize friction between Palestinians and the Israel Defense Forces by installing fences and signs and opening additional routes.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has previously cited instances of violent pillaging of aid, and the UN World Food Programme said last week that most trucks carrying food assistance into Gaza had been intercepted by “hungry civilian communities.” 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA

Related

Video shows Palestinians caught in gunfire near GHF aid hub in Gaza video
Middle-East
Video shows Palestinians caught in gunfire near GHF aid hub in Gaza
UN finds rising child malnutrition in Gaza, where officials say Israeli strikes kill 93 people photos
Middle-East
UN finds rising child malnutrition in Gaza, where officials say Israeli strikes kill 93 people

Latest updates

Riyadh emerging as global super hub amid economic boom: Knight Frank
Riyadh emerging as global super hub amid economic boom: Knight Frank
Mona Khashoggi brings ‘Sinbad the Sailor’ to life on the London stage
Mona Khashoggi brings ‘Sinbad the Sailor’ to life on the London stage
Saudi Arabia attracts $32bn in mining investments amid sector reforms
Saudi Arabia attracts $32bn in mining investments amid sector reforms
Youth-led businesses in Saudi Arabia account for over a third of all commercial registrations
Youth-led businesses in Saudi Arabia account for over a third of all commercial registrations
Egypt’s mineral revenues rise 131% to $446m on strong gold output, says minister
Egypt’s mineral revenues rise 131% to $446m on strong gold output, says minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.