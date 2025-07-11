Radisson Hotel Group strengthens presence in Middle East with strategic team expansion

You are here

Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News
Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News
Radisson Hotel Group has promoted Elie Milky to chief development officer for Middle East, Cyprus, and Greece, reinforcing its commitment to doubling the wider regional portfolio to over 150 hotels and 50,000 keys in operation and under development by 2030.

Milky, who marked 15 years with the company last month, has steered many of the group’s headline deals across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf, helping make the Middle East one of Radisson’s fastest-growing markets. 
Under Milky’s leadership, Radisson is scaling its development and feasibility teams, adding specialist analysts and project managers to enhance deal sourcing, underwriting, and technical support.

The team is based out of Dubai with regular visits to Riyadh, Cairo and across the region, ensuring on-the-ground support for owners as large-scale tourism investment accelerates.

A key pillar of that team is Ayman Ezzeddine, who joined Radisson in early 2024 as director of development for the Middle East with special focus on Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Over the past 18 months, Ezzeddine’s market analysis, owner relations and deal structuring have led to several deals and a strong pipeline for upcoming signings, reinforcing Radisson’s owner-centric approach.

Commenting on his new role, Milky said: “The region is moving at record speed. With Ayman’s effort and our expanded development and feasibility bench, we’re ready to deliver high-quality hotels, resorts and serviced apartments that create jobs, diversify economies, and meet investor expectations across every segment.”

In the last 12 months, Radisson has strengthened its footprint across the region. Two new Park Inn hotels, Makkah Thakher Alsharqi and Makkah Thakher Algharbi deepened the group’s presence in the holy city along with a recent opening in Riyadh and Madinah as well, while November 2024 welcomed Park Inn by Radisson Hotel and Apartments Kuwait, the brand’s second property in the country. Looking ahead,

Radisson Collection Residence Riyadh, the brand’s third address in the Saudi capital, is set to open in Q4 2025. Recent signings extend the pipeline even further: Radisson Collection Residence Amman Abdoun and Radisson RED Amman Downtown introduce both brands to Jordan, and two more Radisson RED hotels are slated for Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE.

Altogether the Middle East portfolio now approaches 100 hotels in operation or development, keeping Radisson on course for its 2030 growth target of over 150 properties and 50,000 keys.

