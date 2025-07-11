You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings

Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings

Saudi Arabia’s international efforts to combat sand and dust storms were commended this week during a high-level meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s international efforts to combat sand and dust storms were commended this week during a high-level meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ye3z

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings

Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings
  • The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s $10 million commitment over five years to strengthen early warning systems
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s international efforts to combat sand and dust storms were commended this week during a high-level meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s $10 million commitment over five years to strengthen early warning systems and support countries vulnerable to dust storm impacts.

The initiative, led by Saudi Arabia in cooperation with regional centers affiliated with the World Meteorological Organization, was praised for enhancing forecasting and response capabilities.

Jumaan bin Saad Al-Qahtani, deputy CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, emphasized the Kingdom’s work through Vision 2030 programs such as the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives.

He also noted the establishment of the Regional Center for Dust and Sand Storms in Jeddah as a strategic hub for regional coordination, data exchange, and capacity building.

Saudi Arabia has hosted major research events, including the First International Conference on Dust and Sand Storms in Riyadh, and plans to hold a second edition in 2026.

Its environmental efforts have resulted in planting over 142 million trees and reclaiming more than 436,000 hectares of degraded land.

Al-Qahtani reaffirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to expand international partnerships to reduce dust sources, protect the environment, and improve resilience against climate change, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sandstorms UN

Related

Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,800 people with respiratory problems
Middle-East
Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,800 people with respiratory problems
Sandstorm clouds Riyadh skyline reducing visibility on roads
Saudi Arabia
Sandstorm clouds Riyadh skyline reducing visibility on roads

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia

New dates set for UN Palestinian statehood conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia
  • Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the event was postponed after Israel launched its 12-day war against Iran on June 13
  • The aim of the conference, rescheduled for July 28-29, is the urgent adoption of concrete measures leading to implementation of a 2-state solution
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: An international conference organized and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France to discuss Palestinian statehood that was postponed last month has been rescheduled for later this month.

“The two-state solution ministerial conference will resume on July 28 and 29; details will be shared shortly,” diplomats confirmed to Arab News on Friday.

Originally scheduled for June 17-20, the event, officially titled the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, was postponed after Israel launched its 12-day military operation against Iran on June 13.

The event, convened by the UN General Assembly, will take place at the UN headquarters in New York. The aim is the urgent adoption of concrete measures that will lead to the implementation of a two-state solution and end decades of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

At the time of the postponement last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said the conference was being put back for logistical and security reasons but insisted it would be held “as soon as possible.”

The delay did not “call into question our determination to move forward with the implementation of the two-state solution,” he added

Macron is expected to officially announce French recognition of a Palestinian state during the event. This week, he urged UK authorities to do the same.

Palestine is officially recognized by 147 of the UN’s 193 member states. It holds observer status within the organization but is denied full membership.

Speaking during a preparatory UN meeting in May, Manal Radwan, a counselor at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, said the conference comes at a moment of “historic urgency” in which Gaza was “enduring unimaginable suffering.”

She said Saudi Arabia was honored to stand with the other nations committed to diplomatic efforts to bring “real, irreversible and transformative change, to ensure, once and for all, the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

French president calls for joint recognition of Palestinian state by France and UK
World
French president calls for joint recognition of Palestinian state by France and UK
France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state: foreign minister
World
France ‘determined’ to recognize Palestinian state: foreign minister

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day

Saudi Arabia observes World Population Day
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia marked World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, with a focus on raising awareness of population issues and their impact on sustainable development and the environment.

World Population Day was established in 1989 by the UN Development Program amid rapid population growth, which required accurate and reliable data to support development strategies.

In this context, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics has enabled the Kingdom to stay abreast of global statistical advancements by adopting the latest international technologies and methodologies in conducting its census.

These efforts ensure the quality and accuracy of data, enhancing the reliability of statistical indicators that form the foundation of national plans and policies.

An integrated team at the authority is tasked with reviewing and verifying census data in accordance with the highest international standards, using advanced techniques for analysis and statistics. This work is carried out in cooperation with other government entities, ultimately contributing to the development of an accurate database that serves as a key reference for shaping economic and social policies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Population Day

Related

Special India to count its population in 2027, after six-year delay
World
India to count its population in 2027, after six-year delay
Iraqi population has reached 46.1 million, census shows
Middle-East
Iraqi population has reached 46.1 million, census shows

Saudi Arabia aims to foster entrepreneurial ecosystem

Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti. (SPA)
Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti. (SPA)
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia aims to foster entrepreneurial ecosystem

Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti. (SPA)
  • The Sidra Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program targeting startup companies in the environmental technology field, the ministry said
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti has launched the second phase of the Sidra Accelerator initiative in Riyadh, SPA reports.

The initiative is designed to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia’s environmental sector in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The Sidra Accelerator is the first initiative of its kind in the region in terms of its targeted sectors and the locations of its selected entrepreneurship systems in Riyadh and Boston, SPA reports. 

The accelerator focuses on promoting collaboration and strategic partnerships. It also supports startup companies in navigating complex regulatory frameworks.

The Sidra Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program targeting startup companies in the environmental technology field, the ministry said.

It supports their development and scaling by connecting them to a wide network of local and international experts, providing access to global systems and markets, and facilitating cooperation with leading venture capital firms. Ultimately, the program will help them expand globally, the ministry said.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi ecosystem sees seeds rounds and dedicated funds
Business & Economy
Saudi ecosystem sees seeds rounds and dedicated funds
Startup Wrap – Saudi ecosystem flourishes with funding and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap – Saudi ecosystem flourishes with funding and acquisitions

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program empowers female students in Yanbu

The program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women. (X @mawhiba)
The program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women. (X @mawhiba)
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program empowers female students in Yanbu

The program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women. (X @mawhiba)
  • The program’s activities include scientific visits, applied workshops and mini exhibitions, featuring active interaction from students and parents
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Mawhiba’s Academic Enrichment Program continues in Yanbu Industrial City on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, SPA reports.

The program, which is implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, has targeted a select group of talented female students in various scientific and cognitive fields.

According to SPA, the program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women, and integrates specialized scientific content, practical application and personal and leadership skills development in a stimulating learning environment.

Some 95 female students participating in the program are receiving rich scientific content in tracks that include inventions, chemistry and engineering design, in addition to developing thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship skills, under the supervision of a select group of qualified female trainers.

The program’s activities include scientific visits, applied workshops and mini exhibitions, featuring active interaction from students and parents.

Scientific and creative outputs will conclude the event, showcasing the efforts of the students and education team, which contributes to the discovery, development and support of talents in the field of excellence and creativity, SPA reports.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Saudi Arabia

Related

Mawhiba to host ‘Beyond Creative Minds’ conference this month
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba to host ‘Beyond Creative Minds’ conference this month
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba ties up with UNESCO to promote STEM education in Arab countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba ties up with UNESCO to promote STEM education in Arab countries

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA
Follow

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception

Riyadh deputy governor attends French National Day reception
  • The deputy governor was received by French Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Maisonnave, and several members of staff
Updated 11 July 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday attended the French Embassy’s reception in the Saudi capital, as part of the French National Day celebrations.
Upon arrival, the deputy governor was received by French Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Maisonnave, and several members of staff.

 

Topics: French National Day Saudi Arabia France Patrick Maisonnave

Related

Mayor of Riyadh attends Rwanda national day celebration
Saudi Arabia
Mayor of Riyadh attends Rwanda national day celebration
Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh

Latest updates

A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza
A father mourns 2 sons killed in an Israeli strike as hunger worsens in Gaza
If Lebanon doesn’t ‘hurry up and get in line’ everyone around them will, US envoy Tom Barrack tells Arab News
If Lebanon doesn’t ‘hurry up and get in line’ everyone around them will, US envoy Tom Barrack tells Arab News
Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings
Saudi Arabia praised at UN for global leadership on dust storm early warnings
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Liu Chong Qing Hot Pot’ – Chinese restaurant in Riyadh
Photo/Supplied
Jannik Sinner mauls Novak Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final
Jannik Sinner mauls Novak Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.