Sudanese clubs seek league title amid civil war

Al Hilal, winners of the Sudanese championship a record 30 times, have lost Democratic Republic of Congo-born coach Florent Ibenge to Tanzanian club Azam. (AFP)
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP
  • A civil war in Sudan has not prevented clubs competing to be national champions and qualify for the 2025/26 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP
JOHANNESBURG: A civil war in Sudan has not prevented clubs competing to be national champions and qualify for the 2025/26 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions.
Here, AFP Sport also reports on why the Libyan championship play-offs will be staged in Europe, and a huge boost for Burkina Faso as they seek a maiden World Cup appearance.
An eight-club mini-league is being held in Sudan amid a civil war, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and trigged a massive hunger and displacement crisis, according to the United Nations.
Matches are being staged at two stadiums in a northeastern area controlled by the Sudanese army, who have been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.
The top two finishers, currently Al Hilal and Al Merrikh after three rounds, qualify for the Champions League while those coming third and fourth go into the second-tier Confederation Cup.
Al Hilal, winners of the Sudanese championship a record 30 times, have lost Democratic Republic of Congo-born coach Florent Ibenge to Tanzanian club Azam.
Ibenge joined the Omdurman outfit in 2022 and guided them to the Champions League quarter-finals last season despite being unable to play at home due to the civil war.
The 63-year-old Congolese inherits a club that finished third in the last Tanzanian title race behind Young Africans and Simba and will compete in the Confederation Cup.
Libya will stage the six-club national championship play-offs in Italian city Milan from July 15-31 instead of in the north African country owing to the political situation there.
The west of the nation, including the capital Tripoli, is run by a United Nations-recognized government, but a rival administration controls the east.
Leagues based in the west and east preceded the play-offs, which will feature the top three clubs in each — Al Ahly Tripoli, Asswehly, Al Ittihad, Al Ahly Benghazi, Al Hilal and Al Akhdar.
Yannick Ferrera has been named coach of five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt in succession to Portuguese Jose Peseiro, who took Nigeria to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations final.
The 44-year-old Belgian has coached in his homeland, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus and takes over a club that finished behind Al Ahly and reigning African champions Pyramids in the Egyptian league.
Coming third means the White Knights will miss out on the lucrative and prestigious Champions League, and must attempt to win the Confederation Cup a third time instead.
Burkina Faso will end years of homelessness by hosting Egypt during September in a 2026 World Cup Group A qualifier.
Renovations to the national August 4 Stadium in the capital Ouagadougou have been completed and approved for international fixtures by CAF inspectors.
The clash is critical for the Burkinabe Stallions as they trail the Pharaohs by five points with four rounds remaining and only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the global tournament.

Topics: Sudan football

Bosnian center Kenan Kamenjaš joins Dubai Basketball

Bosnian center Kenan Kamenjaš joins Dubai Basketball
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
  • The 25-year-old signs two-year deal ahead of 2025-26 EuroLeague
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Basketball have secured Bosnian centre Kenan Kamenjaš on a two-year deal, adding one of the ABA League’s most promising talents to their roster ahead of the club’s debut EuroLeague campaign.

Standing at 2.07m, the 25-year-old will step onto Europe’s biggest basketball stage for the first time as he joins Dubai Basketball in their historic effort to compete among the world’s elite.

The Bosnian center arrives from Budućnost VOLI, where he made a strong impact on the paint. He began the 2023-24 season with SC Derby before joining Budućnost, averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds across both stints.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Kamenjaš continued to impress, posting 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, with a Performance Index Rating of 17.8. He also stood out in the EuroCup, where he contributed 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Kamenjaš was also a pivotal part of the team that delivered one of Dubai Basketball’s only away-game losses in the ABA League regular season.

Having contributed to 39 games for the Montenegrin team last season, Kamenjaš is looking to bring a new wave of offensive basketball to Dubai.

Prior to his time in Podgorica, Kamenjaš rose through the ranks at Spars Sarajevo, debuting professionally in 2017 and steadily establishing himself as one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s brightest talents. A consistent figure in his national team, Kamenjaš has featured in FIBA Basketball World Cup and EuroBasket qualifiers, adding valuable international experience to his growing resumé.

Dubai Basketball enter the EuroLeague this season with the ambition of challenging the best teams in Europe, after finishing third in their inaugural ABA League campaign.

Topics: basketball UAE Dubai Basketball

Pakistan won’t send hockey teams to India — official sources

Pakistan won’t send hockey teams to India — official sources
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP
  • The two nuclear-armed states had a four-day military standoff in May that left 70 people dead
  • Pakistan’s refusal to participate in the Asia Cup can cost the team a place in next year’s World Cup
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan will not travel to India for upcoming hockey tournaments over “security” concerns, government sources told AFP on Saturday, potentially jeopardizing their place in next year’s World Cup.

The nuclear-armed neighbors traded the worst violence in decades during a four-day conflict in May that killed 70 people.

Pakistan was due to participate in the Men’s Asia Cup for field hockey to be hosted by India in August and September, for which the federation had sought the government’s clearance.

“After the recent war the security and safety of our hockey players will be at risk,” said a sports ministry source, who asked not to be identified.

Pakistan will also not participate in the Junior World Cup in India in November, the source said.

Once a force in international hockey, with three Olympic gold medals and four world titles, Pakistan has slumped to 15th in the rankings.

Not featuring in the Asia Cup will likely cost Pakistan a place in next year’s senior World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

A second government source also confirmed the decision to AFP.

Pakistan’s foreign office has not responded to AFP’s request for comment.

India stalled all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which it blamed on militants based across the border.

Cricket has been the most affected sport, with the two countries only meeting each other in multinational events abroad.

India refused to visit Pakistan this year when it hosted the Champions Trophy, forcing the final to be staged on neutral ground in Dubai.

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan will also not send its women’s cricket team to India for the 50-over World Cup later this year and the T20 World Cup in 2026.

They agreed instead to play their matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s hockey team last toured India for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, finishing fifth among six teams.

Topics: Pakistan vs India Pakistan Hockey Pakistan hockey team Pakistan India Ties

Swiatek and Anisimova battle to be new queen of Wimbledon

Swiatek and Anisimova battle to be new queen of Wimbledon
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP
  • Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek had previously never gone beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club
  • No player has retained the crown since the now-retired Serena Williams won her seventh and final Wimbledon title in 2016
Updated 12 July 2025
AFP

LONDON: Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova clash in the Wimbledon final on Saturday with a new women’s champion guaranteed for the eighth consecutive year.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek had previously never gone beyond the quarter-finals at the All England Club while US 13th seed Anisimova is preparing for her first major final.

No player has retained the crown since the now-retired Serena Williams won her seventh and final Wimbledon title in 2016.

Aryna Sabalenka started as the hot favorite after reaching the past three Grand Slam finals but faltered in a gripping semifinal against Anisimova.

Poland’s Swiatek is seeded eighth at Wimbledon following a disappointing first half of the season, though she is back up to fourth in the rankings after reaching the final of the grass-court Bad Homburg tournament.

That run, together with her surge through the draw at All England Club, suggests the 24-year-old is cured of her grass-court allergy.

Initially she went under the radar at Wimbledon, with the focus on Sabalenka and French Open champion Coco Gauff, but she kept winning while the top seeds tumbled, dropping just one set on route to the final.

Swiatek brushed aside former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in Thursday’s semifinal.

Four of her five Grand Slam titles have come on the clay of Roland Garros and she won the 2022 US Open on hard courts.

But she is finally showing an affinity with the lawns of Wimbledon, a development that has shocked even her.

“Honestly, I never even dreamed that it’s going to be possible for me to play in the final,” Swiatek said.

“So I’m just super-excited and proud of myself and, I don’t know, tennis keeps surprising me.

“I’ve been enjoying just this new feeling of being a bit more comfortable on grass.”

Swiatek has won all five of her Grand Slam finals, but standing in the way of a sixth major title and a cheque for $4 million (£3 million) is Anisimova.

The 23-year-old American shattered Sabalenka’s title bid with a shock 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win on Thursday.

Anisimova has overcome many obstacles to make her maiden Grand Slam final.

She reached the French Open semifinals in 2019 at the age of just 17.

But in 2023 she took an eight-month break from the court for mental health reasons, tumbling out the top 400.

This time last year, she was on the comeback trail but was ranked too low to get into the Wimbledon main draw and fell in qualifying.

“If you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. It’s indescribable to be honest,” she said.

Anisimova, whose parents emigrated from Russia in the 1990s, added: “I think it goes to show that it is possible.

“I think that’s a really special message that I think I’ve been able to show because when I took my break, a lot of people told me that you would never make it to the top again if you take so much time away from the game.”

Anisimova won the Qatar Open in February and showed she was comfortable on grass by reaching the Queen’s Club final in June.

She is guaranteed to reach the top 10 for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday.

The two players have never met professionally, though they did face each other as juniors, with Swiatek coming out on top.

“I did lose that match against her, unfortunately,” said Anisimova. “I remember a lot of coaches were saying that she’s going to be a big deal one day. Obviously they were right.

“I’m sure it will be an amazing match. Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is going to be super special.”

Topics: tennis Iga Swiatek Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon

Five players, three teams tied for lead at LIV Golf Andalucía

Five players, three teams tied for lead at LIV Golf Andalucía
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
  • Severe winds led to suspension of play at Real Club Valderrama
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News

SAN ROQUE: With his Australian heritage and Open Championship pedigree, Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith knows a thing or two about playing golf in blustery conditions.

Rarely has he experienced an afternoon like Friday’s first round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama.

Severe winds reduced scoring opportunities and eventually forced a suspension of play due to unplayable conditions — the first time in league history that a round could not be completed in a single day.

“You can play this golf course with no wind and it’s brutal,” Smith said. “When you get 30 mile-an-hour gusts, it’s definitely not an easy place to get around.”

Play was set to resume on Saturday, with players having between three and five holes remaining in their opening rounds.

Smith was one of just five players under par when the horn blew to suspend play. He shares the overnight lead at 1 under with Smash GC’s Talor Gooch, the individual winner at Valderrama in 2023; Majesticks GC Co-Captain Lee Westwood; Stinger GC’s Branden Grace and Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann, the current Individual points leader seeking his fifth win of the season.

Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau and Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm are one stroke back — the only other players who did not leave the course Friday over par.

The Crushers, seeking their fourth consecutive team title, are tied for first with Legion XIII and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC on the team leaderboard at 5 over.

Friday’s round started under breezy but manageable conditions, but the wind speed increased throughout the afternoon as the direction changed.

At 5:07 p.m. local time, just over four hours after the shotgun start, the horn blew. Tournament officials were hopeful for a resumption, but the forecast was not favorable and included the potential of dangerous conditions.

“Terribly unfortunate situation to be in for anybody out here,” said Brad Ullman, vice president, rules, at LIV Golf. “These Poniente winds of southern Spain are no joke.”

From a competition standpoint, the biggest issues came on the greens. A combination of dry putting surfaces and high-impact wind gusts prevented putts from stopping and golf balls from remaining still at address. At the most exposed parts of the course, particularly the greens on the 11th and 14th holes, putting was near-impossible.

“Ultimately the balls were moving a little bit too much for our liking,” Ullman said. “It was the right thing to bring them off the golf course.”

No surprise that Niemann, who has won every event this season on even-numbered weeks, is among the leaders on the 10th event of the 2025 schedule. He birdied his third hole of the day, the par-5 fourth, and made par on his other 14 holes — the only player without a bogey on Friday.

Westwood, who last week won a final qualifying tournament to earn exemption into next week’s Open, was the early leader after birdies in four of his first seven holes. A double bogey derailed his momentum, but he finished the day with four consecutive pars.

Gooch has good vibes at Valderrama, having won LIV Golf Andalucía in 2023 en route to the Individual Championship. He endured a rollercoaster seven-hole stretch that included three birdies and three bogeys, then ended his round by knocking his approach shot to 2 feet at the par-4 10th to end with a birdie.

Grace, battling the potential of relegation for the second consecutive season, is on pace for his best first-round position this season. He was a bogey-free 1 under through his first 10 holes and then responded to his two bogeys with two birdies.

Smith was bogey-free through his first 13 holes and leading by three shots at 4 under. It was one of his best stretches of golf this year, but it ended with a double bogey and bogey before play ended.

“It’s easy to feel frustrated, particularly when I doubled 15 and then bogeyed 16 as well,” Smith said. “I was trotting along pretty good before that.

“But it’s golf. Golf isn’t fair, at the end of the day. Were the conditions fair? Probably not for a little bit, but it is what it is. We’ll get on with it. I’m sure we’ll make a good tournament out of it.”

 
TEAM SCORES
LIV Golf’s new scoring format this season involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. (Click here for more on the new format). Here are the partial scores with play suspended late in Friday’s Rd. 1 of LIV Golf Andalucía:

T1. SMASH GC +5 (Gooch -1, Kokrak +1, McDowell +2, Koepka +3)

T1. CRUSHERS GC +5 (DeChambeau E, Casey +1, Howell III +2, Lahiri +2)

T1. LEGION XIII +5 (Rahm E, Hatton +1, Surratt +1, McKibbin +3)

4. 4ACES GC +8 (Reed +1, Johnson +2, Pieters +2, Varner III +3)

T5. HYFLYERS GC +9 (Mickelson +1, Tringale +2, Ogletree +3, Steele +3)

T5. MAJESTICKS GC +9 (Westwood -1, Poulter +1, Horsfield +4, Stenson +5)

 7. CLEEKS GC +10 (Bland +1, Meronk +1, Kaymer +4, Kjettrup +4)

T8. RIPPER GC +11 (Smith -1, Jones +2, Leishman +4, Herbert +6)

T8. RANGEGOATS GC +11 (Watson +1, Campbell +2, Uihlein +3, Masaveu +5)

T8. FIREBALLS GC +11 (Ancer +2, Garcia +2, Ballester +3, Puig +4)

11. TORQUE GC +14 (Niemann +1, Muñoz +3, Pereira +4, Ortiz +8)

12. STINGER GC +15 (Grace -1, Oosthuizen +5, Schwartzel +5, Burmester +6)

13. IRON HEADS GC +16 (Kozuma +2, Na +2, Jang +5, Lee +7)

Wild Cards: C. Lee +2, Kim +6

Topics: LIV Golf

Chelsea’s Fernandez warns about ‘dangerous’ heat at Club World Cup

Chelsea’s Fernandez warns about ‘dangerous’ heat at Club World Cup
Updated 12 July 2025
Reuters
  • Chelsea faces Paris Saint-Germain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday
  • Soaring temperatures in several cities hosting the Club World Cup have been a focal point in the tournament
Updated 12 July 2025
Reuters

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez said the scorching heat at the Club World Cup in the United States left him feeling dizzy and described the high temperatures as “dangerous” to play in.
The inaugural 32-team Club World Cup, which concludes on Sunday with Chelsea facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, has delivered a spectacle on the pitch but concerns over player welfare and lukewarm attendances in the US have sparked a debate.
Tuesday’s semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense which took place at 3 p.m. local time in New Jersey saw temperatures soar past 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with over 54 percent humidity, prompting a National Weather Service warning.
Soaring temperatures in several cities hosting the Club World Cup have been a focal point in the tournament, which is seen as a dry run for next year’s men’s World Cup.
“Honestly, the heat is incredible. The other day I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy,” Fernandez told reporters on Friday.
“Playing in this temperature is very dangerous, it’s very dangerous. Moreover, for the spectacle, for the people who come to enjoy the stadium, for the people who watch it at home.
“The game, the speed of the game is not the same, everything becomes very slow.
“Well, let’s hope that next year they change the schedule, at least so that it remains a beautiful and attractive football spectacle, right?” the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina added.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has also previously complained about the heat, saying it was “impossible” to organize regular training sessions in the afternoons in Philadelphia.
“Some places have been really hot, the last round was hot and I was stuck watching it and I was thinking: ‘wow, this is so tough.’ I felt bad for them but they managed it really well,” Chelsea center back Levi Colwill said.

Topics: Chelsea Club World Cup

