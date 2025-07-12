You are here

Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies

Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies
Afghan refugees walk after their arrival from Pakistan, in Takhta Pul, Afghanistan, on June 4, 2025. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP
Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies

Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies
  • Over 1.6 million Afghans have already returned from Pakistan and Iran this year
  • The figure already exceeds the UNHCR’s initial forecasts of 1.4 million for 2025
AFP
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: Three million Afghans could return to their country this year, a UN refugee official said Friday, warning that the repatriation flow is placing intense pressure on an already major humanitarian crisis.

Iran and Pakistan have introduced new policies affecting displaced Afghans, with Tehran already having given four million “illegal” Afghans until July 6 to leave Iranian territory.

“What we are seeing is the undignified, disorganized and massive exodus of Afghans from both countries, which is generating enormous pressures on the homeland that is willing to receive them and yet utterly unprepared to do so,” the

UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, said during a video press conference from Kabul.

“Of concern to us is this scale, the intensity and the manner in which returns are occurring.”

Over 1.6 million Afghans have already returned from Pakistan and Iran this year, the large majority from Iran, Jamal added. The figure already exceeds the UNHCR’s initial forecasts of 1.4 million for 2025.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees now estimates three million coming into Afghanistan this year, Jamal said.

The UN agency said over 30,000 people per day have streamed across the Islam Qala border into Afghanistan, with 50,000 crossing on July 4 alone.

“Many of these returnees are arriving having been abruptly uprooted and having undergone an arduous, exhausting and degrading journey. They arrive tired, disoriented, brutalized and often in despair,” Jamal said.

The United Nations has taken emergency measures to reinforce water and sanitation systems intended to serve 7,000 to 10,000 people per day, as well as vaccinations and nutrition services.

Many who have crossed the border have reported pressure from Iranian authorities, including arrests and expulsions.

Pakistan issues flood warning for multiple provinces till July 17

Pakistan issues flood warning for multiple provinces till July 17
Updated 42 sec ago
Pakistan issues flood warning for multiple provinces till July 17

Pakistan issues flood warning for multiple provinces till July 17
  • The development came after nationwide death toll from rains, floods rose to 90 since late June
  • Relief efforts continue in several areas, with tents, ration and blankets distributed among affectees
Updated 42 sec ago
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a fresh alert and warned of potential flood and flash flood risks in various regions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces from July 12 till July 17, with at least 90 people killed in rain-related incidents since late June.

In Punjab, widespread rainfall is expected across districts including Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Narowal, DG Khan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

This weather activity may result in medium to high flows in torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur, while nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range in northeastern Punjab may experience a significant rise in water levels.

Rainfall is expected in KP’s Dir, Swat, Besham, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Charsadda, Bannu, Buner, Swabi, and Waziristan. This may lead to increased flows in the

Kabul River and its tributaries, including Swat, Panjkora, and Kalpani nullahs. River Swat and Panjkora, along with their associated streams, may swell due to rainfall in their catchments. River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to reach low flood levels.

In Balochistan, an active weather system is likely to trigger isolated rains and thunderstorms from July 13 till July 17 in Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Surab, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Awaran, Khuzdar, Dera Bugti and surrounding areas, with a possibility of flash flooding in local streams and nullahs, particularly in the torrents originating from the Kirthar Range, according to the NDMA.

“Authorities are advised to ensure the readiness of emergency teams, availability of machinery, and clearance of drainage systems. Tourists should avoid high-altitude areas, while residents in vulnerable zones must secure valuables, vehicles, and livestock, and keep essential supplies,” the NDMA said in its alert issued late Friday.

“District administrations, especially in northeastern and central Punjab, should deploy dewatering equipment to manage urban flooding. Citizens are urged to avoid flooded roads, low bridges, and causeways.”

The death toll from monsoon downpours in Pakistan rose to 90 on Friday after three children died in rain-related incidents in the eastern Punjab province, according to the NDMA.

Punjab has reported 32 deaths, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 30 deaths, Sindh with 16 deaths, Balochistan with 11 fatalities and one man lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, relief operations continue in affected areas, with authorities distributing tents, ration bags, blankets, sandbags, quilts, gas cylinders, mattresses, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, plastic mats, hygiene kits and food packets to affected families. Pakistan has also rolled out a location-based SMS alert system to warn citizens living in flood-prone areas about imminent weather threats.

Pakistan, home to over 240 million people, is consistently ranked among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. In 2022, record-breaking monsoon rains and glacier melt triggered catastrophic floods that affected 33 million people and killed more than 1,700.

US appeals court scraps 9/11 mastermind's plea deal

US appeals court scraps 9/11 mastermind’s plea deal
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
AFP
US appeals court scraps 9/11 mastermind’s plea deal

US appeals court scraps 9/11 mastermind’s plea deal
  • Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was regarded as one of bin Laden’s most trusted lieutenants
  • He had spent three years in secret CIA prisons before arriving at Guantanamo in 2006
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US appeals court on Friday scrapped 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s plea agreement that would have taken the death penalty off the table and helped conclude the long-running legal saga surrounding his case.

The agreement had sparked anger among some relatives of victims of the 2001 attacks, and then-US defense secretary Lloyd Austin moved to cancel it last year, saying that both they and the American public deserved to see the defendants stand trial.

Austin “acted within the bounds of his legal authority, and we decline to second-guess his judgment,” judges Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao wrote.

Plea deals with Mohammed as well as two alleged accomplices — Walid bin Attash and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi — were announced in late July last year.

The decision appeared to have moved their cases toward resolution after years of being bogged down in pre-trial maneuverings while the defendants remained held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.

But Austin withdrew the agreements two days after they were announced, saying the decision should be up to him, given its significance.

He subsequently said that “the families of the victims, our service members and the American public deserve the opportunity to see military commission trials carried out in this case.”

A military judge ruled in November that the deals were valid and binding, but the government appealed that decision.

The appeals court judges on Friday vacated “the military judge’s order of November 6, 2024, preventing the secretary of defense’s withdrawal from the pretrial agreements.”

And they prohibited the military judge “from conducting hearings in which respondents would enter guilty pleas or take any other action pursuant to the withdrawn pretrial agreements.”

Much of the legal jousting surrounding the 9/11 defendants’ cases has focused on whether they could be tried fairly after having undergone torture at the hands of the CIA — a thorny issue that the plea agreements would have avoided.

Mohammed was regarded as one of Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden’s most trusted lieutenants before his March 2003 capture in Pakistan. He then spent three years in secret CIA prisons before arriving at Guantanamo in 2006.

The trained engineer — who has said he masterminded the 9/11 attacks “from A to Z” — was involved in a string of major plots against the United States, where he attended university.

The United States used Guantanamo, an isolated naval base, to hold militants captured during the “War on Terror” that followed the September 11 attacks in a bid to keep the defendants from claiming rights under US law.

The facility held roughly 800 prisoners at its peak, but they have since slowly been sent to other countries. A small fraction of that number remains.

Pakistan discusses rice, meat exports with Malaysia amid push for export-led growth

Pakistan discusses rice, meat exports with Malaysia amid push for export-led growth
Updated 12 July 2025
Pakistan discusses rice, meat exports with Malaysia amid push for export-led growth

Pakistan discusses rice, meat exports with Malaysia amid push for export-led growth
  • The two sides discussed enhanced cooperation during a meeting between Ishaq Dar and Anwar Ibrahim
  • Dar also addressed ASEAN Regional Forum where he called for global peace, justice and climate action
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan discussed expanding exports of rice, meat and other agricultural products with Malaysia on Friday during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim, according to an official statement.

Dar arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, where he also interacted with other world leaders.

His three-day visit aims to deepen Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN states and advance bilateral cooperation with key regional partners.

“Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” the foreign office said in a statement. “[The] DPM conveyed the good wishes of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the leadership and people of Malaysia and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further expand mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all spheres.”

“Expanding cooperation in the halal sector, including potential for export of meat and agricultural products from Pakistan, including rice was also discussed at the occasion,” the statement added.

Pakistan has been actively working to diversify its export destinations in recent years, seeking to promote agricultural goods, halal-certified meat, textiles and services as part of its broader strategy for export-led economic growth.

The Malaysian leader reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening longstanding ties with Pakistan.

He said he looked forward to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to Malaysia.

During his visit, Dar also addressed the ASEAN Regional Forum, where he called for global peace, justice and urgent climate action in the face of escalating environmental and geopolitical challenges.

Pakistan calls militant presence in Afghanistan a 'challenge' amid renewed diplomatic engagement

Pakistan calls militant presence in Afghanistan a ‘challenge’ amid renewed diplomatic engagement
Updated 11 July 2025
Pakistan calls militant presence in Afghanistan a ‘challenge’ amid renewed diplomatic engagement

Pakistan calls militant presence in Afghanistan a ‘challenge’ amid renewed diplomatic engagement
  • Islamabad says cross-border militancy remains key obstacle to improved ties, regional integration
  • The two sides have sought to reset relations after a tripartite meeting with China earlier this year
Updated 11 July 2025
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan described the presence of militant outfits in Afghanistan as a “challenge” on Friday, calling it a critical hurdle in improving bilateral ties and advancing regional cooperation, even as both countries have tried to re-engage diplomatically in recent months.

Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained strained since 2023, when Islamabad launched a crackdown on undocumented migrants, mostly Afghans, citing security concerns.

Pakistan has long said militant groups staging attacks in its western border provinces operate from Afghan territory, a claim denied by Taliban officials.

However, the two sides have sought to reset relations recently, agreeing to appoint ambassadors following a tripartite meeting with China and holding additional secretary-level talks in Islamabad earlier this month.

“About the question of sanctuaries in Afghanistan, as I mentioned it remains a challenge, and we are trying to address it in the context of bilateral relations with Afghanistan,” foreign office spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, said during his weekly news briefing.

“This remains a critical impediment in preventing the relations to reach their full potential, and further impeding the full development of regional cooperation, particularly when other regions are moving toward greater regional integration involving businesses, investment, road and rail network,” he added.

Khan said the “issue of sanctuaries” was also discussed by the Afghan authorities in the recent talks.

“We stay engaged with the Afghan authorities and approach the dialogue with good faith,” he continued. “In terms of the commonalities between the two countries, two cultures, it should be the best of relationships. But the core point which you flagged remains sanctuaries enjoyed by the terrorists inside the Afghan territory.”

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to take action against groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says uses Afghan soil to plan and launch attacks.

The Afghan Taliban, however, have always denied allowing any armed outfits to use their territory to target other countries.

Pakistan's top judicial body sets up committee to examine enforced disappearances

Pakistan’s top judicial body sets up committee to examine enforced disappearances
Updated 11 July 2025
Pakistan’s top judicial body sets up committee to examine enforced disappearances

Pakistan’s top judicial body sets up committee to examine enforced disappearances
  • The National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee discusses issues to ensure ‘citizen-centric justice delivery’
  • The forum also looks into the ethical and policy implications of using generative AI in judicial functions
Updated 11 July 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top judicial policy-making forum has set up a body to examine the issue of enforced disappearances, an official statement said on Friday, in a move to address one of the country’s most persistent human rights challenges.

The decision came during the 53rd meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and attended by top judges of all high courts and the additional attorney general in Islamabad.

Enforced disappearances have long been a contentious issue in Pakistan, particularly in regions like Balochistan, where families of missing persons and human rights groups accuse state institutions of arbitrary detentions and extrajudicial killings.

Pakistani authorities have frequently rejected these claims as “baseless allegations.”

“The NJPMC took serious notice of the enforced disappearances and unanimously resolved that the judiciary would not compromise on its constitutional duty to safeguard fundamental rights,” said the statement circulated by the Supreme Court after the meeting.

“A dedicated committee was constituted to formulate an institutional response, after taking into consideration concerns of the Executive, to be communicated through the Attorney General for Pakistan,” it added.

The statement said the forum deliberated on “key policy issues and adopted several significant measures to improve judicial performance, technology integration in judicial processes and citizen-centric justice delivery.”

Successive Pakistani governments have promised to look into the issue of enforced disappearances in the country and even set up a commission in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility for any wrongdoing.

However, rights groups and activists say the issue continues to persist.

The top judicial forum also acknowledged the growing presence of artificial intelligence in legal systems during the meeting and initiated work on a framework for its responsible use.

“The ethical and policy implications of using generative AI in judicial functions were discussed,” the statement said, adding the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) had been tasked to “finalize a comprehensive charter on ethical use of AI in this regard.”

While several judicial systems around the world — including in the United States and the European Union — have begun exploring AI for research and case management, concerns persist over transparency, bias, and the potential erosion of human judgment in legal decision-making.

