You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Existential hour’ for Palestine at 30-country conference in Colombia

‘Existential hour’ for Palestine at 30-country conference in Colombia

‘Existential hour’ for Palestine at 30-country conference in Colombia
A 30-country conference in Bogota aims to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Palestinians ride on a donkey cart in Rafah. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjfkj

Updated 15 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

‘Existential hour’ for Palestine at 30-country conference in Colombia

‘Existential hour’ for Palestine at 30-country conference in Colombia
  • UN special rapporteur: ‘The time has come to act in pursuit of justice and peace’
  • Participants will lay groundwork for implementing UNGA motion calling for end to occupation
Updated 15 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: A 30-country conference aimed at ending Israel’s occupation of Palestine is one of the most significant political developments of the past 20 months, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has said.

The two-day event starts on Tuesday in the Colombian capital Bogota, and will be attended by representatives from countries including China, Spain and Qatar.

Albanese will announce that the conference comes at “an existential hour,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Participating countries will use the event to lay the groundwork for implementing a UN General Assembly motion calling on member states to pressure Israel into ending its illegal occupation of Palestine.

The motion included a deadline of September for putting into action the International Court of Justice’s 2024 opinion that found Israel’s occupation of Palestine to be unlawful.

The court’s advisory opinion last July called on Israel to end its occupation “as rapidly as possible.”

UN member states also have an obligation “not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory,” it found.

Conference host Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s president, said the meeting will demonstrate a global will to move from condemnation to collective action against Israel.

In an article for The Guardian last week, he said: “We can either stand firm in defense of the legal principles that seek to prevent war and conflict, or watch helplessly as the international system collapses under the weight of unchecked power politics.”

The Hague Group behind the conference was initially established by Colombia and South Africa, but now includes Spain, Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria and Brazil.

The group met in January at a nine-country conference and agreed to implement the ICJ’s provisional measures.

Albanese will tell the Bogota meeting: “For too long, international law has been treated as optional — applied selectively to those perceived as weak, ignored by those acting as the powerful. This double standard has eroded the very foundations of the legal order. That era must end.

“The world will remember what we, states and individuals, did in this moment — whether we recoiled in fear or rose in defense of human dignity.

“Here in Bogota, a growing number of states have the opportunity to break the silence and revert to a path of legality by finally saying: enough. Enough impunity. Enough empty rhetoric. Enough exceptionalism. Enough complicity.

“The time has come to act in pursuit of justice and peace — grounded in rights and freedoms for all, and not mere privileges for some, at the expense of the annihilation of others.”

Topics: Palestine

Related

Pakistan says atrocities in Palestine, Serbia must not go ‘unnoticed’
Pakistan
Pakistan says atrocities in Palestine, Serbia must not go ‘unnoticed’
Update West Bank seeing largest displacement since 1967: UN
Middle-East
West Bank seeing largest displacement since 1967: UN

Wildfire burns through northern suburb of Greece’s capital Athens and residents are told to evacuate

Wildfire burns through northern suburb of Greece’s capital Athens and residents are told to evacuate
Updated 26 July 2025
AP
Follow

Wildfire burns through northern suburb of Greece’s capital Athens and residents are told to evacuate

Wildfire burns through northern suburb of Greece’s capital Athens and residents are told to evacuate
  • Greece has asked for six firefighting planes from the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism
  • Four ambulances are treating at least five residents, most of them elderly with respiratory problems
Updated 26 July 2025
AP

ATHENS: A wildfire burned through a northern suburb of the Greek capital of Athens on Saturday and some residents were ordered to evacuate, the country’s Fire Service reported.

Residents of the town of Kryoneri, 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) northeast of Athens received 3 SMS messages to evacuate to safe areas, Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyannis told reporters.

Greek media have shown houses on fire. The spokesman said “there have been reports of damages. We will take stock when the fires have been put out.”

“The real difficulties are ahead of us,” Vathrakoyannis said, adding that Greece has asked for six firefighting planes from the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

On site, 145 firefighters and 44 fire engines, 10 firefighting planes and seven helicopters are attempting to put out the fire, whose origin is unknown. Four ambulances are treating at least five residents, most of them elderly with respiratory problems.

Temperatures reaching, or exceeding, 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit), dry conditions and high winds are fanning the flames.

Under such conditions wildfires “expand very quickly and become dangerous. These conditions are expected to prevail over the coming days,” Vathrakoyannis said.

The fire service is also dealing with three other major fires in the southwest on Greece’s two largest islands — Crete in the south and Evia north of Athens — and also on the island of Kythera, northwest of Crete. At least 335 firefighters, 19 planes and 13 helicopters are involved, but can only operate in daylight. In total, 52 wildfires broke out across the country over the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

Wildfires, many of them destructive, have become a common occurrence in Greece in recent years. Several have broken out in the past month.

Topics: Greece wildfire

Related

Two dead as Cyprus battles wildfire in searing heat video
World
Two dead as Cyprus battles wildfire in searing heat
Greece mulls water-saving moves as heatwave intensifies video
World
Greece mulls water-saving moves as heatwave intensifies

Pope Leo discusses war in Ukraine with Russian Orthodox Church official

Pope Leo discusses war in Ukraine with Russian Orthodox Church official
Updated 26 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Pope Leo discusses war in Ukraine with Russian Orthodox Church official

Pope Leo discusses war in Ukraine with Russian Orthodox Church official
  • Since assuming the papacy in May, Leo has repeatedly appealed for peace in global conflicts
  • Russian officials, however, have said they do not view the Vatican as a serious venue for talks
Updated 26 July 2025
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo discussed the war in Ukraine on Saturday with Metropolitan Anthony, a senior cleric in the Russian Orthodox Church, in a possible effort to ease ties between the churches strained by Russia’s invasion.

Leo saw Anthony, chairman of the department of external church relations, and five other high-profile clerics during an audience in the morning, the Vatican said.

“During the conversation, numerous issues were raised concerning the state of Orthodox-Catholic dialogue, as well as the ongoing conflicts in the world, including in Ukraine and the Middle East,” the Russian Orthodox Church said in a statement.

Since assuming the papacy in May, Leo has repeatedly appealed for peace in global conflicts and this month told visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Vatican was willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Russian officials, however, have said they do not view the Vatican as a serious venue for talks because it is surrounded by NATO member Italy which has supported Ukraine.

The head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has been an enthusiastic backer of the
invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian church statement said that Kirill’s congratulations were conveyed to Leo for his election as pope.

“Pope Leo XIV expressed his gratitude to his holiness patriarch Kirill for his good wishes and noted the importance of developing relations with the Russian Orthodox Church,” it added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Pope Leo Anthony Sevryuk

Related

Pope Leo XIV urges immediate end to ‘barbarity’ of Gaza war video
World
Pope Leo XIV urges immediate end to ‘barbarity’ of Gaza war
Pope Leo XIV resumes the tradition of taking a summer vacation, but he’s got plenty of homework video
World
Pope Leo XIV resumes the tradition of taking a summer vacation, but he’s got plenty of homework

David Nabarro, British physician who led UN response to Ebola and COVID-19, dies

David Nabarro, British physician who led UN response to Ebola and COVID-19, dies
Updated 26 July 2025
AP
Follow

David Nabarro, British physician who led UN response to Ebola and COVID-19, dies

David Nabarro, British physician who led UN response to Ebola and COVID-19, dies
  • “David was a great champion of global health and health equity,” Tedros wrote
  • “His work touched and impacted so many lives across the world”
Updated 26 July 2025
AP

GENEVA: Dr. David Nabarro, a British physician who led the UN response to some of the biggest health crises in recent years, including bird flu, Ebola and the coronavirus pandemic, has died.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, confirmed Nabarro’s death on social media platform X.

“David was a great champion of global health and health equity, and a wise, generous mentor to countless individuals,” Tedros wrote Saturday. “His work touched and impacted so many lives across the world.”


King Charles knighted Nabarro in 2023 for his contributions to global health after he served as one of six special envoys to the WHO on COVID-19. He won the 2018 World Food Prize for his work on health and hunger issues.

He also was a candidate for the top job at the WHO in 2017 but lost out to Tedros in the final round of voting. Nabarro left the UN later that year.

The 4SD Foundation, a social enterprise in Switzerland focused on mentoring the next generation of leaders in global sustainable development, said its strategic director died at his home Friday in a “sudden passing.” Other details were not immediately available.

“David’s generosity and unwavering commitment to improve the lives of others will be sorely missed,” the foundation wrote on its website Saturday.

Survivors include his wife, Flo, as well as his five children and seven grandchildren.

Topics: David Nabarro COVID-19 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Ebola

Related

US ends case against doctor over alleged COVID-19 vaccine scheme video
World
US ends case against doctor over alleged COVID-19 vaccine scheme
China investigates Wuhan former mayor who presided over COVID-19 response
World
China investigates Wuhan former mayor who presided over COVID-19 response

Ukraine says its long-range drones hit electronic warfare plant in Russia

Ukraine says its long-range drones hit electronic warfare plant in Russia
Updated 26 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine says its long-range drones hit electronic warfare plant in Russia

Ukraine says its long-range drones hit electronic warfare plant in Russia
  • The plant was one of Russia’s leading producers of electronic warfare equipment
  • Long-range SBU drones struck the production facilities of the Stavropol Radio Plant ‘Signal’
Updated 26 July 2025
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian drones hit a radio and electronic warfare equipment plant in Russia’s Stavropol region in an overnight attack on Saturday, an official from the SBU security service told Reuters.

The official said two facilities at the Signal plant in the city of Stavropol, about 540 km (335 miles) from the Ukrainian border, were damaged in the attacks. He shared several short videos showing an explosion and a large column of dark smoke rising into the sky.

He said the plant was one of Russia’s leading producers of electronic warfare equipment, including radar, radio navigation equipment, and remote control radio equipment.

“This night, long-range SBU drones struck the production facilities of the Stavropol Radio Plant ‘Signal’,” said the SBU official.

“Each such attack stops production processes and reduces the enemy’s military potential. This work will continue.”

Reuters was unable to verify the details of the attack. Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have launched multiple drone attacks on each other.

Ukraine, which is fighting a much larger Russian army, has developed a drone industry from scratch and is now focusing on increasing its capacity to produce more long-range drones.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict drones

Related

Russia seizes second village in central Ukraine
World
Russia seizes second village in central Ukraine
Update Russia launches drones, missiles at Ukraine, kills one in Kyiv video
World
Russia launches drones, missiles at Ukraine, kills one in Kyiv

Sri Lanka in talks with Middle East Green Initiative to explore climate partnership  

Sri Lanka in talks with Middle East Green Initiative to explore climate partnership  
Updated 26 July 2025
Follow

Sri Lanka in talks with Middle East Green Initiative to explore climate partnership  

Sri Lanka in talks with Middle East Green Initiative to explore climate partnership  
  • Led by Saudi Arabia, MGI is a regional alliance seeking to mitigate climate change impacts
  • Sri Lanka is keen to share experience in climate resilience efforts, Colombo’s envoy says 
Updated 26 July 2025
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is exploring a potential partnership with the Middle East Green Initiative, Colombo’s envoy to Riyadh told Arab News on Saturday, as the island nation seeks to step up partnerships to combat climate change.

Sri Lanka — home to 22 million people — is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and is particularly at risk of extreme weather events, such as flooding and drought. 

On Monday, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh facilitated an introductory virtual meeting between its Ministry of Environment and the MGI secretary-general “to explore potential ways and means for cooperation and partnership in the fields of environmental protection and sustainable development,” according to a statement.   

Led by Saudi Arabia, the MGI was established in 2021 as a regional alliance aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change and forging collaborations to meet global climate targets in the region. 

“The MGI is an important regional initiative spearheaded by Saudi Arabia in combating challenges posed by climate change. We are pleased to see Saudi Arabia is giving a great leadership role in promoting climate action and environmental protection,” Ameer Ajwad, Sri Lanka’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. 

Colombo is also keen to share its experience in climate resilience efforts.  

“Sri Lanka is actively contributing to the global multilateral climate initiatives. Sri Lanka's expertise and rich experience in the field will be also useful for the MGI process for fostering environmental collaboration and advancing shared climate objectives,” Ajwad said. “For example, Sri Lanka could contribute its expertise in the field of mangrove conservation and sea grass management, et cetera.” 

Sri Lanka has led several climate resilience efforts throughout the years, including restoration of its mangrove forests following the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. 

The country made a commitment to become the first to replant all of its mangrove forests — a goal the government sought to achieve by providing microloans and education to communities in exchange for mangrove conservation. 

In 2022, it launched the Sri Lankan Climate Prosperity Plan to attract foreign investment and accelerate climate adaptation while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Middle East Green Initiative expands as 11 countries sign up
Business & Economy
Middle East Green Initiative expands as 11 countries sign up
Pakistan ratifies charter of Middle East Green Initiative
Pakistan
Pakistan ratifies charter of Middle East Green Initiative

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Atlas of World Embroidery’
Photo/Supplied
Cassidy seals round 15 win in London E-Prix as Porsche lead team and manufacturer standings ahead of season finale
Cassidy seals round 15 win in London E-Prix as Porsche lead team and manufacturer standings ahead of season finale
Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin Saturday night in Gaza
Israel’s military says airdrops of aid will begin Saturday night in Gaza
Families of Americans slain in the West Bank lose hope for justice
Families of Americans slain in the West Bank lose hope for justice
Young artist recreates memories with miniature homes
Young artist Shahd Al-Haq’s childhood in Makkah deeply shaped her sense of place and visual style. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.