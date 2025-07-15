You are here

  • Home
  • ITFC signs $513m syndicated Murabaha financing with Pakistan to support energy imports

ITFC signs $513m syndicated Murabaha financing with Pakistan to support energy imports

Pakistan has set a goal of generating 60 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and cutting projected carbon emissions by 50 percent. Reuters
Pakistan has set a goal of generating 60 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and cutting projected carbon emissions by 50 percent. Reuters
Short Url

https://arab.news/mn8n8

Updated 15 July 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

ITFC signs $513m syndicated Murabaha financing with Pakistan to support energy imports

ITFC signs $513m syndicated Murabaha financing with Pakistan to support energy imports
Updated 15 July 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

RIYADH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. has signed a $513 million syndicated Murabaha financing facility with Pakistan to fund vital oil and gas imports, bolstering the country’s energy sector.

This deal marks ITFC’s largest syndicated financing for the South Asian country in the past three years, with the final amount raised being more than double the initial target, highlighting strong investor interest and confidence, the Emirates News Agency, or WAM, reported.

This latest financing aligns with ITFC’s commitment to delivering effective, Shariah-compliant trade solutions that meet the pressing needs of its member countries.

This also corresponds with projections from Apex Solar, which expect Pakistan’s energy storage market to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent in 2025.

The newly released WAM statement said: “The proceeds of the financing will be used for the import of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas to meet Pakistan’s energy needs.”

It added: “By supporting Pakistan’s energy sector, the facility contributes to broader goals of economic stability, sustainable development, and enhanced trade integration across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation region.”

In addition, Pakistan’s climate change minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to launching its first national carbon market, following talks with an UN-supported initiative aimed at implementing policy guidelines introduced in 2024.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Malik hosted a delegation from the Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation initiative, which is overseen by the UN Environment Program.

The five-year undertaking is supporting Pakistan, Colombia, Thailand, and Zambia in developing the capacity to trade carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris climate accord.

SPAR6C’s work in Pakistan includes technical assistance, student training, and pilot activities to help the country develop robust standards for carbon trading.

Malik explained that the South Asian country is committed to building a robust, transparent, and inclusive carbon market, adding that deeper cooperation with international partners and the domestic private sector will be key to delivering on the country’s climate goals, according to a statement released by his office.

Pakistan ranks among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, facing frequent floods and heatwaves, yet it contributes only a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The nation has set a goal of generating 60 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and cutting projected carbon emissions by 50 percent.

Topics: ITFC murabaha Power Carbon credits

Pakistan’s Air Karachi in talks with Chinese jetmaker for aircraft as it gears up for operations

Pakistan’s Air Karachi in talks with Chinese jetmaker for aircraft as it gears up for operations
Updated 26 July 2025
Follow

Pakistan’s Air Karachi in talks with Chinese jetmaker for aircraft as it gears up for operations

Pakistan’s Air Karachi in talks with Chinese jetmaker for aircraft as it gears up for operations
  • New airline is backed by 100 Pakistani businessmen who pooled $17.6 million in seed funding
  • Air Karachi is also exploring aircraft deals with Boeing and Airbus to launch domestic flights
Updated 26 July 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Air Karachi, Pakistan’s new private airline in the making, has engaged the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) for the supply of airliners to start its flight operations, the group chairman Hanif Gohar told Arab News on Friday.

Spearheaded by a group of leading businessmen from Pakistan’s southern port city, the airline is also negotiating with global aerospace giants like Boeing and Airbus for the acquisition of at least three passenger aircraft. It was launched in November 2024 by 100 stakeholders with Rs5 billion ($17.6 million) in seed money.

“We are talking with COMAC regarding the 919, as well as with Boeing and Airbus, to acquire the aircraft,” Gohar said, referring to a narrow-body passenger jet developed by China.

Business leaders in the South Asian nation have stepped up to fill the gap as the state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has become a liability for the cash-strapped government, which is now making a second attempt to privatize the national carrier.

“We will start our flight operations as soon as we reach an agreement with any of the suppliers, whoever comes first,” Gohar said when asked about the timeline to start operations.

Gohar, a business tycoon himself, expects a deal within the next month.

He said Air Karachi would initially fly three aircraft domestically, and the fleet would later be expanded with four more planes to start international flights within a year.

The idea to launch a business-backed airline was conceived to develop an entity that can operate with efficiency and financial autonomy amid growing challenges faced by PIA.

Last month, Air Karachi received its Regular Public Transport (RPT) license from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The airline has been modeled after the success of Air Sial, another private carrier launched by industrialists in Sialkot, the manufacturing hub of Pakistan’s exportable sports and surgical goods.

Topics: Air Karachi Karachi airport Pakistan China Ties

Gold falls on firmer US dollar and rising trade optimism

Gold falls on firmer US dollar and rising trade optimism
Updated 25 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Gold falls on firmer US dollar and rising trade optimism

Gold falls on firmer US dollar and rising trade optimism
Updated 25 July 2025
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a recovery in the US dollar and optimism over progress in trade talks between the US and the EU.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $3,343.0 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. Saudi time. US gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $3,344.50.

The US dollar index rebounded from more than a two-week low, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rose.

A resurgence in risk appetite driven by optimism over potential tariff negotiations, and better-than-expected jobless claims reinforcing the view that the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates, is pressuring gold, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at brokerage firm ActivTrades.

“There is an element of uncertainty that still lingers ... with a strong support around $3,300, I see the potential for gold prices to rise should new episodes of volatility be triggered,” he said.

The European Commission said on Thursday a negotiated trade solution with the US is within reach — while EU members voted to approve counter-tariffs on €93 billion euros ($109 billion) of US goods in case the talks collapse.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell to a three-month low last week, pointing to stable labor market conditions.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump pressed Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates in a tense visit to the US central bank on Thursday, less than a week before the next rate-setting meeting where policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady.

Markets are pricing in a potential rate cut in September.

Gold typically performs well during periods of uncertainty and in low-interest-rate environments.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5 percent to $38.90 per ounce, but was on track for a weekly gain, up about 1.9 percent so far. Platinum lost 0.6 percent to $1,400.02 and palladium slipped 0.7 percent to $1,219.20. 

Topics: Gold prices Gold market

Related

Oil Updates — crude steady as investors weigh trade optimism against potential Venezuelan supply increase
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude steady as investors weigh trade optimism against potential Venezuelan supply increase
Saudi real estate loans up 15%, hitting $246bn
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate loans up 15%, hitting $246bn

Saudi real estate loans up 15%, hitting $246bn

Saudi real estate loans up 15%, hitting $246bn
Updated 25 July 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi real estate loans up 15%, hitting $246bn

Saudi real estate loans up 15%, hitting $246bn
Updated 25 July 2025
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Real estate loans by Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks climbed to a record SR922.2 billion ($245.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, marking an annual increase of just over 15 percent.

Based on data from the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA, this expansion is the fastest year-on-year growth in nearly two years, and underscores a robust resurgence in property financing.

This was driven chiefly by a surge in lending to commercial real estate projects even as home mortgages, which still form the lion’s share, grew at a more moderate pace.

Saudi banks’ retail mortgages, which are primarily home loans to individuals, accounted for about 75.8 percent of total outstanding real estate credit in the first quarter, reaching SR698.8 billion.

This represents an 11.7 percent year-on-year rise. Corporate real estate loans — the funding provided to developers and commercial ventures — grew nearly 27.5 percent over the same period to SR223.4 billion, outpacing the retail segment’s growth several times over.

Although smaller in absolute terms, the corporate real estate portfolio has been expanding at its fastest pace in almost a decade according to SAMA data, boosting its share of total real estate credit to roughly 24 percent and signaling a significant shift in banks’ lending focus.

Drive to boost home ownership

This marked rebalancing comes after a prolonged period during which Saudi bank lending was largely fueled by residential mortgages. Over the past few years, government-backed housing programs helped drive home ownership from under 50 percent a decade ago to over 65 percent by 2024.

That mortgage boom saw banks’ loan books tilt heavily toward retail customers. Now, a structural pivot is underway. Companies and developers have become the dominant force in credit growth as banks pivot from consumer finance to funding large projects and enterprises.

Business loans across all sectors now make up 55.3 percent of Saudi bank lending as of May according to SAMA data, up from about 52.9 percent a year ago, with corporate credit growing over 21 percent year on year, more than double the 10 percent rise in personal lending.

Bank credit to real estate has accelerated in tandem with high-profile initiatives, from new residential communities in major cities to the gigantic NEOM smart city, as well as Red Sea tourism resorts and other large mixed-use projects that require substantial funding for land acquisition, construction and development.

The momentum is further bolstered by upcoming global events like the 2030 FIFA World Cup and Expo 2030, which are expected to inject capital and spur even more infrastructure and real estate development in the lead-up to those events.

This reflects massive projects such as new airports, rail lines, and ports that are moving ahead and require significant funding. The government’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy envisages about $150 billion in infrastructure investments by 2030, with 80 percent of that expected to come from the private sector via public-private partnerships.

Accordingly, banks are playing a pivotal role by lending to contractors and logistics firms involved in these ventures, ensuring that crucial projects have the financing they need.

Policy support and bank strategies

Saudi authorities have actively fostered an environment to support this lending shift toward commercial projects. Strengthening the real estate and financial sectors is a key goal of Vision 2030, and the government has rolled out measures to encourage private investment in large developments.

One major approach is the promotion of public-private partnerships and improved financing mechanisms to draw in non-government capital. The government is collaborating with banks and investors to streamline funding for mega-projects, including establishing new specialized financing companies and joint venture models that ease funding constraints.

The Private Sector Participation Law enacted in 2021 provides a transparent legal framework for domestic and foreign investors to take part in infrastructure and real estate projects alongside the public sector.

By simplifying regulations, offering incentives, and even initiating early phases of key projects itself, to demonstrate viability, the state aims to boost private-sector confidence and lending to these ventures.

These initiatives are creating a more conducive climate for banks to extend credit to corporate clients, knowing that many projects have government backing or facilitation.

At the same time, Saudi banks themselves are adapting their strategies to sustain the lending boom while managing risks. Banks remain well-capitalized and have robust capital buffers, with sector-wide capital adequacy around 19 percent according to SAMA data, enabling them to expand credit without compromising stability.

Many lenders are also exploring innovative ways to unlock liquidity and fund new loans. 

Industry analysts point out that banks are considering mortgage securitization, converting pools of home loans into bonds that can be sold to investors, as a means to free up balance sheet capacity.

A recent report by Fitch Ratings likewise noted that turning mortgage assets into tradable securities would expand Saudi Arabia’s debt market and give banks an additional funding boost.

Such financial agility, combined with disciplined cost control and solid deposit growth, positions the banking sector to actively support the Kingdom’s development priorities and finance Vision 2030 initiatives on a larger scale.

Saudi interest rates, which move in tandem with US Federal Reserve policy, have risen to their highest levels in nearly two decades, a factor that might ordinarily cool credit demand. 

However, the strategic importance and expected returns of mega-projects mean that demand for credit remains strong even in a high-rate climate.

Many large-scale developments benefit from government guarantees or contracts that make bank financing viable despite higher interest costs, and banks are competing to syndicate and participate in these deals.

Topics: real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Related

Saudi real estate transactions hit $320bn
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate transactions hit $320bn
Saudi Arabia’s retail real estate growth prospects strong: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s retail real estate growth prospects strong: S&P Global 

Oil Updates — crude steady as investors weigh trade optimism against potential Venezuelan supply increase

Oil Updates — crude steady as investors weigh trade optimism against potential Venezuelan supply increase
Updated 25 July 2025
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude steady as investors weigh trade optimism against potential Venezuelan supply increase

Oil Updates — crude steady as investors weigh trade optimism against potential Venezuelan supply increase
  • EU says trade deal with US within reach
  • US prepares to allow limited oil operations in Venezuela, sources say
Updated 25 July 2025
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Friday, as trade talk optimism supported the outlook for both the global economy and oil demand, balancing news of the potential for more oil supply from Venezuela.

Brent crude futures were up 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $69.46 a barrel at 3:11 p.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 27 cents, or 0.41 percent, at $66.30.

Brent was heading for a 0.3 percent weekly gain at that level, while WTI was down around 1.5 percent from where it closed last week.

Brent prices have been largely range-bound between $67 and $70 a barrel for the last month, since the sharp drop in prices in late June after de-escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Oil prices are “caught in largely a holding pattern brought about by inconclusive specific oil drivers,” PVM analyst John Evans said.

Oil, along with stock markets, gained support from the prospect of more deals between the US and trading partners ahead of an August 1 deadline for new tariffs on goods from an array of countries.

After the US and Japan secured a trade deal this week, two European diplomats said the EU was moving toward a deal involving a baseline US tariff of 15 percent on EU imports, plus possible exemptions.

“Trade talk optimism appears to be offsetting expectations for stronger Venezuelan supply,” ING analysts wrote in a client note on Friday.

The US is preparing to allow partners of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA, starting with US oil major Chevron, to operate with limitations in the sanctioned nation, sources said on Thursday.

Venezuelan oil exports could consequently increase by a little more than 200,000 barrels per day, which would be welcome news for US refiners, as it would ease tightness in the heavier crude market, ING analysts wrote.

Prices were also supported this week by disruptions to Black Sea oil exports and Azeri BTC crude loading from the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

“Delays in deliveries from the Russian terminal on the Black Sea and the Turkish port on the Mediterranean are likely to have contributed to the Brent oil price rising back toward $70. Now that exports are back to normal, support for prices is likely to ease,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Related

Oil Updates — prices gain on US trade optimism, drop in crude inventories
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices gain on US trade optimism, drop in crude inventories
Update Oil Updates — prices edge lower with trade talks in focus
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,945 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,945 
Updated 24 July 2025
REEM WALID 
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,945 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,945 
Updated 24 July 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, falling 38.13 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 10,945.80. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion), with 112 stocks advancing and 137 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 120.10 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 26,898.25. A total of 49 listed stocks advanced, while 24 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also edged down, losing 3.66 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 1,408.07. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi AZM for Communication and Information Technology Co., whose share price surged 9.96 percent to SR29.14. 

Other top performers included Northern Region Cement Co., which saw its share price rise 6.29 percent to SR8.11, and Obeikan Glass Co., which climbed 6.20 percent to SR37.

Sport Clubs Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 7.34 percent to SR10.22. 

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw its share price decline by 4.56 percent to SR14.22. 

National Medical Care Co. dropped 3.51 percent to close at SR164.80. 

On the announcements front, Electrical Industries Co. released its interim financial results for the period ending June 30.

According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net profit of SR260 million during the first six months of the year, reflecting a 47.9 percent rise compared to the same period a year earlier. The increase in net profit was attributed to a broader product mix and higher sales of items with stronger profit margins. 

Electrical Industries Co. ended the session at SR8.99, down 2.21 percent. 

Alinma Bank also announced its interim financial results for the first half of the year. A bourse filing revealed that the company recorded a net profit of SR3.08 billion in the period ending June 30, up 12.8 percent year on year.

This increase was primarily linked to growth in total operating income. Net income rose as operating income expanded by 8.5 percent, driven mainly by higher returns from financing and investments, along with increased fee and foreign exchange income. 

The bank also announced the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute SR746 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the second quarter of 2025.

According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends stood at 2.4 billion, with a dividend per share of SR0.30 after the deduction of Zakat. The dividend represented 3 percent of the share’s par value. 

Alinma Bank closed the session at SR26.38, down 1.60 percent. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,983
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,983
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,843
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,843

Latest updates

Rajasthan Foundation announces Riyadh chapter
Vijay Soni is the president of the Rajasthan Foundation’s Riyadh chapter.
Tamimi Markets and Yellow Door Energy sign solar lease
(X @tamimimarkets)
Camp David meeting 25 years on: Could the Middle East plan have worked?
Camp David meeting 25 years on: Could the Middle East plan have worked?
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Atlas of World Embroidery’
Photo/Supplied
Cassidy seals round 15 win in London E-Prix as Porsche lead team and manufacturer standings ahead of season finale
Cassidy seals round 15 win in London E-Prix as Porsche lead team and manufacturer standings ahead of season finale

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.