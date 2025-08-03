You are here

Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships

Fashion Association's strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience.
Fashion Association’s strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience. (Supplied)
Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships
Fashion Association’s strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience. (Supplied)
Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships
Fashion Association’s strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience. (Supplied)
Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships
Fashion Association’s strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience. (Supplied)
Updated 03 August 2025
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships

Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships
  The market needs more creative minds, says industry leader Rajaa Moumena
Updated 03 August 2025
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: As Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector grows, the Fashion Association is emerging as a key force supporting young creatives through a network of high-impact partnerships.

Rajaa Moumena, a board member of the association and CEO and founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, told Arab News that these partnerships are more than symbolic — they are practical pipelines toward skills development and empowerment.

She described the partnerships as bridges linking young creatives to an integrated ecosystem, offering them access from training institutes and workshops to branding experts, content creators, and suppliers.




Fashion Association’s strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience. (Supplied)

The ecosystem enables emerging designers to gain exposure to a range of experiences, helping them progress more efficiently in their professional journey.

Among the association’s recent partnerships is that with the Future Institute for Higher Education and Training, which offers specialized fashion programs.

Another collaboration with Alem Al-Ahjar (Gemstones of the World) supports entrepreneurship in the jewelry sector.

• Among the Fashion Association’s recent partnerships is that with the Future Institute for Higher Education and Training, which offers specialized fashion programs.

• Another collaboration with Alem Al-Ahjar (Gemstones of the World) supports entrepreneurship in the jewelry sector.

• While the fashion sector naturally draws a large number of women, the association’s programs are open to all.

Additional agreements with factories provide hands-on training to male and female designers to help bridge the gap between theory and practice, strengthening job market readiness.




Rajaa Moumena, Future Institute of Higher Education and Training CEO and founder

The partnerships also contribute to connecting young professionals directly with employers and potential collaborators, offering valuable early exposure and building their confidence.

The association’s strategy, which begins with equipping members with foundational knowledge, is followed by practical experience and industry integration.

The broader goal, Moumena said, is to prepare a new generation of creative professionals capable of competing at national and international levels while staying grounded in Saudi culture and identity.

Creativity alone is not enough; you must translate it into real value that touches people and meets their needs.

Rajaa Moumena, Future Institute of Higher Education and Training CEO and founder

While the fashion sector naturally draws a large number of women, particularly in areas such as accessories, perfumes and jewelry, the association’s programs are open to all.

Moumena also acknowledged challenges in aligning partnership goals with the association’s long-term vision and in managing program execution.

Despite these hurdles, she said the association is committed to delivering outcomes that benefit its members.

The growing awareness among designers that global distinction begins with local roots has resulted in creations that embody the beauty of the Saudi region and society, contributing to products that are gaining popularity both inside and outside the Kingdom.

“The market needs more creative minds,” Moumena encouraged young professionals. “Do not rush. Plan, understand your audience, and build your project on a strong foundation.

“Creativity alone is not enough; you must translate it into real value that touches people and meets their needs.”

 

Topics: Saudi Fashion Association saudi fashion Saudi Arabia

Tuwaiq Academy introduces 200 new training camps and programs

Tuwaiq Academy introduces 200 new training camps and programs
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Tuwaiq Academy introduces 200 new training camps and programs

Tuwaiq Academy introduces 200 new training camps and programs
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based technology institution Tuwaiq Academy has introduced more than 200 new training camps and programs in 10 different fields, the Saudi Press Agency announced on Monday.

The new programs are offered both in-person in Riyadh and remotely, with professional certifications created in partnership with global organizations.

Outstanding participants will also have access to employment opportunities upon completion.

The academy’s programs are open to a wide range of participants, including university students and graduates, employees and school students.

Camps and courses cover key areas such as programming, cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, user experience, virtual worlds, mechatronics engineering, game development, drones and other modern technologies.

CEO Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi said the academy collaborates with more than 60 leading global technology partners, including Meta, Google, Nvidia, Amazon and Huawei to deliver training camps, many of which are being offered for the first time in the region.

“These programs provide a learning experience tailored to the needs of the labor market, with accredited professional certifications that strengthen and empower national capabilities, while contributing to the objectives of the Human Capability Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

All programs are available for free registration through the academy’s official website: https://tuwaiq.edu.sa/

Since its establishment, Tuwaiq Academy has graduated more than 35,000 students, with more than 80 percent of its bootcamp graduates securing employment within six months through the Tuwaiq Employment Program.

In addition to its training camps and professional programs, the academy organizes regular competitions, activities and an employment league used to place its graduates in advanced technology roles in different industries.

Topics: Tuwaiq Academy

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh
  The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A Syrian delegation of private sector representatives and government officials are due in Riyadh on Monday as Saudi Arabia further strengthens its commitment to re-engage with the conflict-ravaged country and support its reconstruction efforts.

The delegation will be led by Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus, with more than 100 Saudi companies and 20 government entities joining the event, that yielded $6.4 billion worth of investment deals.

The 47 investment pledges ranged from real estate, infrastructure, finance, telecommunications and information technology, energy, industry, tourism, trade and health.

Among these include $1.07 billion worth of pledges from Saudi telecommunications companies including Saudi Telecom Co., GO Telecom, digital security firm Elm and cybersecurity company Cipher; while the $2.93 billion investment deals included the construction of three new cement plants to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 
  Pakistani officials have said at least 274 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday condoled with Pakistan over the victims of floods that struck the country's north, resulting in deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a cable to President Asif Ali Zardari, King Salman extended his "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy" to the families of the victims and the people of Pakistan as a whole, praying for the "speedy recovery of the injured and safe return of the missing."

The crown prince sent a similar cable to Zardari, according to the Saudi Press Agency, or the SPA.

Pakistani officials have said at least 344 lost their lives, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday.  More than 150 were reported still missing.

 

 

Homes were flattened by torrents of water that swept down from the mountains in Buner, carrying boulders that smashed into houses like explosions.

The government said that while an early warning system was in place, the sudden downpour in Buner was so intense that the deluge struck before residents could be alerted.

Lt. Gen. Inam Haider, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told a hastily convened news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan was experiencing shifting weather patterns because of climate change. 

Since the monsoon season began in June, Pakistan has already received 50 percent more rainfall than in the same period last year, he added.

(With Agencies)

 

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2025 Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with his UAE counterpart on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed Suadi-Emirati relations and discussed topics of common interest, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Riyadh university offers English courses

Riyadh university offers English courses
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News
Riyadh university offers English courses

Riyadh university offers English courses
  The two tracks of the course consist of a 12-week study program, with a total of 30 training hours, designed for first-level students, and an 18-week study program, also with a total of 30 training hours, designed for second-level students
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The English Language Institute at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh has opened registration for its preparatory English course, aimed at equipping female students with the necessary academic language skills to enroll in the university’s graduate programs.

The course is designed to enable students wishing to join graduate programs at the university to meet admission requirements through an intensive training program that focuses on developing academic English language skills within a learning environment supervised by specialized faculty members.

The two tracks of the course consist of a 12-week study program, with a total of 30 training hours, designed for first-level students, and an 18-week study program, also with a total of 30 training hours, designed for second-level students.

Both tracks are divided between in-person attendance and self-learning.

A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who achieve a score of 70 percent or higher in all assessments.

This initiative comes as part of the English Language Institute’s efforts to contribute to the objectives of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s 2025 Strategic Plan, which aims to support and empower female students linguistically by offering specialized preparatory programs that enhance their path toward graduate studies and strengthen their academic competence.

Registration for the two tracks are open until Aug. 24.

More information about the course can be found through the following link: https://pnu.edu.sa/ar/MediaCenter/Pages/AdvertisementDetails.aspx?RequestID=480

 

Topics: Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU)

