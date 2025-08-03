Fashion Association elevates Saudi talent with strategic partnerships

MAKKAH: As Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector grows, the Fashion Association is emerging as a key force supporting young creatives through a network of high-impact partnerships.

Rajaa Moumena, a board member of the association and CEO and founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, told Arab News that these partnerships are more than symbolic — they are practical pipelines toward skills development and empowerment.

She described the partnerships as bridges linking young creatives to an integrated ecosystem, offering them access from training institutes and workshops to branding experts, content creators, and suppliers.







Fashion Association’s strategic partnerships link young creatives to an integrated ecosystem to empower them with skills and experience. (Supplied)



The ecosystem enables emerging designers to gain exposure to a range of experiences, helping them progress more efficiently in their professional journey.

Among the association’s recent partnerships is that with the Future Institute for Higher Education and Training, which offers specialized fashion programs.

Another collaboration with Alem Al-Ahjar (Gemstones of the World) supports entrepreneurship in the jewelry sector.

Additional agreements with factories provide hands-on training to male and female designers to help bridge the gap between theory and practice, strengthening job market readiness.







Rajaa Moumena, Future Institute of Higher Education and Training CEO and founder



The partnerships also contribute to connecting young professionals directly with employers and potential collaborators, offering valuable early exposure and building their confidence.

The association’s strategy, which begins with equipping members with foundational knowledge, is followed by practical experience and industry integration.

The broader goal, Moumena said, is to prepare a new generation of creative professionals capable of competing at national and international levels while staying grounded in Saudi culture and identity.

While the fashion sector naturally draws a large number of women, particularly in areas such as accessories, perfumes and jewelry, the association’s programs are open to all.

Moumena also acknowledged challenges in aligning partnership goals with the association’s long-term vision and in managing program execution.

Despite these hurdles, she said the association is committed to delivering outcomes that benefit its members.

The growing awareness among designers that global distinction begins with local roots has resulted in creations that embody the beauty of the Saudi region and society, contributing to products that are gaining popularity both inside and outside the Kingdom.

“The market needs more creative minds,” Moumena encouraged young professionals. “Do not rush. Plan, understand your audience, and build your project on a strong foundation.

“Creativity alone is not enough; you must translate it into real value that touches people and meets their needs.”