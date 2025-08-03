Saudi Consulate to repatriate body of citizen drowned in Lake Geneva

Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction

RIYADH: Foreign envoys to Saudi Arabia were full of praise for the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage on a recent visit to the International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025 in Malham.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the event brings together breeding farms from around the world and is indicative of the country’s status as the homeland of falcons and falconry.

New Zealand Ambassador Charles Kingston, Norway’s Charge d’Affaires Monika Thowsen, interim US Charge d’Affaires Alison Dilworth and El Salvador’s Ambassador Ricardo Ernesto Cucalon visited the event on Friday.

Speaking to Arab News on Monday, Kingston described the visit as “fun and fascinating.”

“Beautiful falcons on display and a wonderful showcase of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture,” he said.

Thowsen said: “Experiencing the International Falcon Breeders Auction and exhibition at Malham for the first time was truly memorable.

“We were struck not only by the beauty and grace of the falcons but also by the vibrant diversity of the event. Breeders and guests — men and women, young and old, Saudis and internationals — came together in a shared appreciation of this remarkable tradition.



“We were received by a knowledgeable guide who introduced us to breeders from around the world and shared insights into the history and techniques of falconry. There was no auction the day we visited but the visit gave us a deeper understanding of this UNESCO-recognized heritage and how it in later years has become a symbol of nature conservation, cultural heritage and connection across communities.”

The diplomats and their families were accompanied by Saudi Falcons Club Deputy CEO Ahmed Al-Habbabi.



During the tour they were able to get up close and personal with many of the birds and learned about how they are cared for and bred. They were also given presentations on the “Falconer of the Future” program and the history of falconry in Saudi Arabia.



The visit concluded with the ambassadors posing for commemorative photos with the falcons.

The annual auction provides a platform for falconers to learn about the latest breeding and hybridization techniques and share knowledge with fellow experts from around the world.

A total of 866 birds were sold at last year’s auction for a combined SR10 million ($2.7 million). Individual birds can fetch as much as SR375,000.

The event is open daily from 4-11 p.m. through Aug. 25.

The proceedings are broadcast live on TV and via the official digital platforms of the Saudi Falcons Club.