Saudi Consulate to repatriate body of citizen drowned in Lake Geneva

A lake-goer swims in Geneva Lake with the city's landmark fountain in the background. (AFP)
Updated 03 August 2025
  • Consulate coordinating with Swiss authorities
LONDON: The body of a Saudi citizen who drowned in Lake Geneva will be repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s consulate in the Swiss city confirmed on Sunday.

The consulate said it is coordinating with Swiss authorities, but did not provide additional details about the incident or identify the victim.

In its statement, the consulate added that its entire staff extended their sincere condolences and “heartfelt sympathy” to the family of the deceased. 

Topics: Switzerland Saudi tourist Lake Geneva

Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction

Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction

Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction
  • New Zealand envoy describes event as ‘wonderful showcase’ of heritage, culture
  • Norwegian official enjoys ‘truly memorable’ day
Updated 45 min 59 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Foreign envoys to Saudi Arabia were full of praise for the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage on a recent visit to the International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025 in Malham.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the event brings together breeding farms from around the world and is indicative of the country’s status as the homeland of falcons and falconry.

New Zealand Ambassador Charles Kingston, Norway’s Charge d’Affaires Monika Thowsen, interim US Charge d’Affaires Alison Dilworth and El Salvador’s Ambassador Ricardo Ernesto Cucalon visited the event on Friday.

Speaking to Arab News on Monday, Kingston described the visit as “fun and fascinating.”

“Beautiful falcons on display and a wonderful showcase of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture,” he said.

Thowsen said: “Experiencing the International Falcon Breeders Auction and exhibition at Malham for the first time was truly memorable.

“We were struck not only by the beauty and grace of the falcons but also by the vibrant diversity of the event. Breeders and guests — men and women, young and old, Saudis and internationals — came together in a shared appreciation of this remarkable tradition.

“We were received by a knowledgeable guide who introduced us to breeders from around the world and shared insights into the history and techniques of falconry. There was no auction the day we visited but the visit gave us a deeper understanding of this UNESCO-recognized heritage and how it in later years has become a symbol of nature conservation, cultural heritage and connection across communities.”

The diplomats and their families were accompanied by Saudi Falcons Club Deputy CEO Ahmed Al-Habbabi.

During the tour they were able to get up close and personal with many of the birds and learned about how they are cared for and bred. They were also given presentations on the “Falconer of the Future” program and the history of falconry in Saudi Arabia.

The visit concluded with the ambassadors posing for commemorative photos with the falcons.

The annual auction provides a platform for falconers to learn about the latest breeding and hybridization techniques and share knowledge with fellow experts from around the world.

A total of 866 birds were sold at last year’s auction for a combined SR10 million ($2.7 million). Individual birds can fetch as much as SR375,000.

The event is open daily from 4-11 p.m. through Aug. 25.

The proceedings are broadcast live on TV and via the official digital platforms of the Saudi Falcons Club.

Topics: International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025 Charles Kingston Monika Thowsen

Tuwaiq Academy introduces 200 new training camps and programs

Updated 18 August 2025
Tuwaiq Academy introduces 200 new training camps and programs

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based technology institution Tuwaiq Academy has introduced more than 200 new training camps and programs in 10 different fields, the Saudi Press Agency announced on Monday.

The new programs are offered both in-person in Riyadh and remotely, with professional certifications created in partnership with global organizations.

Outstanding participants will also have access to employment opportunities upon completion.

The academy’s programs are open to a wide range of participants, including university students and graduates, employees and school students.

Camps and courses cover key areas such as programming, cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, user experience, virtual worlds, mechatronics engineering, game development, drones and other modern technologies.

CEO Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi said the academy collaborates with more than 60 leading global technology partners, including Meta, Google, Nvidia, Amazon and Huawei to deliver training camps, many of which are being offered for the first time in the region.

“These programs provide a learning experience tailored to the needs of the labor market, with accredited professional certifications that strengthen and empower national capabilities, while contributing to the objectives of the Human Capability Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

All programs are available for free registration through the academy’s official website: https://tuwaiq.edu.sa/

Since its establishment, Tuwaiq Academy has graduated more than 35,000 students, with more than 80 percent of its bootcamp graduates securing employment within six months through the Tuwaiq Employment Program.

In addition to its training camps and professional programs, the academy organizes regular competitions, activities and an employment league used to place its graduates in advanced technology roles in different industries.

Topics: Tuwaiq Academy

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh

Updated 18 August 2025
Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh

  • The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus
RIYADH: A Syrian delegation of private sector representatives and government officials are due in Riyadh on Monday as Saudi Arabia further strengthens its commitment to re-engage with the conflict-ravaged country and support its reconstruction efforts.

The delegation will be led by Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus, with more than 100 Saudi companies and 20 government entities joining the event, that yielded $6.4 billion worth of investment deals.

The 47 investment pledges ranged from real estate, infrastructure, finance, telecommunications and information technology, energy, industry, tourism, trade and health.

Among these include $1.07 billion worth of pledges from Saudi telecommunications companies including Saudi Telecom Co., GO Telecom, digital security firm Elm and cybersecurity company Cipher; while the $2.93 billion investment deals included the construction of three new cement plants to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 

Updated 18 August 2025
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 

  • Pakistani officials have said at least 274 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday condoled with Pakistan over the victims of floods that struck the country's north, resulting in deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a cable to President Asif Ali Zardari, King Salman extended his "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy" to the families of the victims and the people of Pakistan as a whole, praying for the "speedy recovery of the injured and safe return of the missing."

The crown prince sent a similar cable to Zardari, according to the Saudi Press Agency, or the SPA.

Pakistani officials have said at least 344 lost their lives, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday.  More than 150 were reported still missing.

 

 

Homes were flattened by torrents of water that swept down from the mountains in Buner, carrying boulders that smashed into houses like explosions.

The government said that while an early warning system was in place, the sudden downpour in Buner was so intense that the deluge struck before residents could be alerted.

Lt. Gen. Inam Haider, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told a hastily convened news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan was experiencing shifting weather patterns because of climate change. 

Since the monsoon season began in June, Pakistan has already received 50 percent more rainfall than in the same period last year, he added.

(With Agencies)

 

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2025 Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call

Updated 17 August 2025
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with his UAE counterpart on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed Suadi-Emirati relations and discussed topics of common interest, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

