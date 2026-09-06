RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul agreed on Sunday to establish a strategic dialogue between the two countries at the level of foreign ministers, as they discussed regional security, freedom of navigation and Riyadh-Berlin ties.

The two ministers met in Berlin to review the longstanding relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They discussed the latest developments in the region, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the security and safety of international waterways and freedom of navigation.

The two sides stressed the need to restore the Strait of Hormuz to its normal status, saying this would contribute to regional security and stability and ensure the smooth flow of international trade.

They also reaffirmed support for diplomatic and peaceful efforts to resolve regional and international crises.

Economic and trade relations were also discussed, including the volume of trade between the two countries and ways to increase it by creating further opportunities for cooperation and investment across various sectors.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Wadephul signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic dialogue between the Saudi and German governments at the level of foreign ministers.

The mechanism aims to strengthen consultation and coordination between the two countries and further develop bilateral relations across various fields.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Foreign Ministry Director-General for European Countries Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad and adviser to the Saudi foreign minister Mohammed Al-Yahya.