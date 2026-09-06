BUCHAREST: Saudi Ambassador to Romania Khalid Al-Shammari presented his credentials to Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Bucharest.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Dan returned the greetings and expressed “his appreciation for Saudi Arabia, its government and people, and his country’s aspiration to strengthen cooperation with the Kingdom across various fields.”