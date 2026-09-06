RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate telephone conversations with his Bahraini and British counterparts on Sunday to discuss regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability.

During his call with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the two officials discussed developments in the region and ongoing efforts to maintain security and stability.

Prince Faisal also spoke with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, with the two reviewing relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK and ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance the security and safety of waterways.