You are here

  • Home
  • 80 years on, Korean survivors of WWII atomic bombs still suffer

80 years on, Korean survivors of WWII atomic bombs still suffer

80 years on, Korean survivors of WWII atomic bombs still suffer
Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor Bae Kyung-mi posing during an interview with AFP at the Hapcheon Atomic Bomb Victim Welfare Center in Hapcheon, South Korea. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jr9p

Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
Follow

80 years on, Korean survivors of WWII atomic bombs still suffer

80 years on, Korean survivors of WWII atomic bombs still suffer
  • Some 740,000 people were killed or injured in the twin bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
  • More than 10 percent of the victims were Korean, data suggests, the result of huge flows of people to Japan while it colonized the Korean peninsula
Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
Follow

HAPCHEON: Bae Kyung-mi was five years old when the Americans dropped “Little Boy,” the atomic bomb that flattened Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.
Like thousands of other ethnic Koreans working in the city at the time, her family kept the horror a secret.
Many feared the stigma from doing menial work for colonial ruler Japan, and false rumors that radiation sickness was contagious.
Bae recalls hearing planes overhead while she was playing at her home in Hiroshima on that day.
Within minutes, she was buried in rubble.
“I told my mom in Japanese, ‘Mom! There are airplanes!’” Bae, now 85, told AFP.
She passed out shortly after.
Her home collapsed on top of her, but the debris shielded her from the burns that killed tens of thousands of people — including her aunt and uncle.
After the family moved back to Korea, they did not speak of their experience.
“I never told my husband that I was in Hiroshima and a victim of the bombing,” Bae said.
“Back then, people often said you had married the wrong person if he or she was an atomic bombing survivor.”
Her two sons only learned she had been in Hiroshima when she registered at a special center set up in 1996 in Hapcheon in South Korea for victims of the bombings, she said.
Bae said she feared her children would suffer from radiation-related illnesses that afflicted her, forcing her to have her ovaries and a breast removed because of the high cancer risk.

She knew why she was getting sick, but did not tell her own family.
“We all hushed it up,” she said.
Some 740,000 people were killed or injured in the twin bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
More than 10 percent of the victims were Korean, data suggests, the result of huge flows of people to Japan while it colonized the Korean peninsula.
Survivors who stayed in Japan found they had to endure discrimination both as “hibakusha,” or atomic bomb survivors, and as Koreans.
Many Koreans also had to choose between pro-Pyongyang and pro-Seoul groups in Japan, after the peninsula was left divided by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Kwon Joon-oh’s mother and father both survived the attack on Hiroshima.
The 76-year-old’s parents, like others of their generation, could only work by taking on “filthy and dangerous jobs” that the Japanese considered beneath them, he said.
Korean victims were also denied an official memorial for decades, with a cenotaph for them put up in the Hiroshima Peace Park only in the late 1990s.
Kim Hwa-ja was four on August 6, 1945 and remembers being put on a makeshift horse-drawn trap as her family tried to flee Hiroshima after the bomb.
Smoke filled the air and the city was burning, she said, recalling how she peeped out from under a blanket covering her, and her mother screaming at her not to look.
Korean groups estimate that up to 50,000 Koreans may have been in the city that day, including tens of thousands working as forced laborers at military sites.

But records are sketchy.
“The city office was devastated so completely that it wasn’t possible to track down clear records,” a Hiroshima official told AFP.
Japan’s colonial policy banned the use of Korean names, further complicating record-keeping.
After the attacks, tens of thousands of Korean survivors moved back to their newly-independent country.
But many have struggled with health issues and stigma ever since.
“In those days, there were unfounded rumors that radiation exposure could be contagious,” said Jeong Soo-won, director of the country’s Hapcheon Atomic Bomb Victim Center.
Nationwide, there are believed to be some 1,600 South Korean survivors still alive, Jeong said — with 82 of them in residence at the center.
Seoul enacted a special law in 2016 to help the survivors — including a monthly stipend of around $72 — but it provides no assistance to their offspring or extended families.
“There are many second- and third-generation descendants affected by the bombings and suffering from congenital illnesses,” said Jeong.
A provision to support them “must be included” in future, he said.
A Japanese hibakusha group won the Nobel Peace Prize last year in recognition of their efforts to show the world the horrors of nuclear war.
But 80 years after the attacks, many survivors in both Japan and Korea say the world has not learned.

US President Donald Trump recently compared his strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“Would he understand the tragedy of what the Hiroshima bombing has caused? Would he understand that of Nagasaki?” survivor Kim Gin-ho said.
In Korea, the Hapcheon center will hold a commemoration on August 6 — with survivors hoping that this year the event will attract more attention.
From politicians, “there has been only talk... but no interest,” she said.

Topics: Hiroshima

Related

Japan avoids criticizing Israel for bombing and invading Syria
World
Japan avoids criticizing Israel for bombing and invading Syria
In Hiroshima, search for remains keeps war alive for lone volunteer
World
In Hiroshima, search for remains keeps war alive for lone volunteer

Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit

Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit

Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit
  • Putin told Trump that he was ready to meet Zelensky, a source familiar with talks told AFP
  • The White House was the venue for an extraordinary — and pointed — meeting gathering Trump with Zelensky plus the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission and NATO
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he had started arranging a peace summit between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, after intensive talks with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.
Trump said he had spoken by phone with Putin — whom he met in Alaska last week — following a “very good” meeting with the Europeans and the Ukrainian president in the White House.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Trump, 79, said that he himself would then hold a three-way summit with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.
“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote.
Putin told Trump that he was ready to meet Zelensky, a source familiar with talks told AFP.
The US president also said he had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal with Russia, with Europe taking the lead and coordinating with Washington.
Trump said earlier that Putin had agreed to Western security guarantees for Ukraine, despite the Russian leader ruling out Kyiv’s long-held dream of joining the NATO alliance.
“During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America,” Trump said on Truth Social.

The White House was the venue for an extraordinary — and pointed — meeting gathering Trump with Zelensky plus the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission and NATO.
Zelensky also met one-on-one in the Oval Office with Trump in their first encounter in the heart of the US presidency since their acrimonious blow-up there in February.
The Ukrainian president said the meeting was their “best” yet.
This time the atmosphere was far calmer than when Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky in front of TV cameras less than six months ago for not being “grateful” for US support.
Trump even complimented Zelensky on his black jacket, after the Ukrainian was criticized by right-wing media because he failed to change his trademark war-leader’s outfit for a suit during the February visit.
The US president meanwhile expressed optimism over the chances of ending Russia’s invasion .
“In a week or two weeks, we’re going to know whether or not we’re going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue,” Trump said as he opened the meeting.
The presence of the European leaders however also underscored continuing nervousness about Trump’s pressure on Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow.

Trump had pushed Ukraine ahead of the meeting to give up Crimea and abandon its goal of joining NATO — both key demands made by Putin.
Trump said that during the White House talks on Monday they also “need to discuss the possible exchanges of territory” between Russia and Ukraine.
Reports had said Putin was pushing for Ukraine to cede its eastern Donbas region, much of which is still partly in Kyiv’s hands, in exchange for freezing the frontline elsewhere.
Ukraine has rejected any such move.
The Europeans nevertheless lined up to praise Trump as they called for a lasting peace to end Russia’s invasion.
“I’m really excited. Let’s make the best out of today,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said as the US president went round the table asking them to comment.
French President Emmanuel Macron, however, called for a separate four-way meeting including Europeans to deal with a grinding conflict that is on their doorstep.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meanwhile contradicted Trump’s call to go straight for a full peace deal instead of an immediate ceasefire, calling for a truce before any leaders’ summit.
He also sounded a note of caution after the talks, saying Ukraine must not be forced to give up territory to Russia.
Russian strikes overnight killed at least seven people in Ukraine, including two children.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine USA NATO

Related

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting at the White House in Washington.
World
Zelensky, Trump express hope for trilateral talks with Putin to bring end to Russia-Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for end to war in Ukraine
World
Putin agreed to let US, Europe offer NATO-style security protections for Ukraine: Trump envoy

Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan

Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
AP
Follow

Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan

Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan
  • Pakistan has seen higher-than-normal monsoon rains since June 26 that have killed at least 645 people across the country, with 400 deaths in the northwest
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Anguished Pakistanis searched remote areas for bodies swept away by weekend flash floods as the death toll reached 277 on Monday, while one official replied to the lack of evacuation warnings by saying people should have built homes elsewhere.
A changing climate has made residents of northern Pakistan’s river-carved mountainous areas more vulnerable to sudden, heavy rains.
More than 150 people were still missing in the district of Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after Friday’s flash floods.
Villagers have said there had been no warning broadcast from mosque loudspeakers, a traditional method for alerting emergencies in remote areas. The government has said the sudden downpour was so intense that the deluge struck before residents could be informed.
Emergency services spokesman Mohammad Suhail said three bodies were found on Monday. The army has deployed engineers and heavy machinery to clear the rubble.
On Sunday, provincial chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said many deaths could have been avoided if residents had not built homes along waterways. He said the government would encourage displaced families to relocate to safer areas, where they would be assisted in rebuilding homes.
Residents said they were not living near streams, yet the flood swept through their homes. In Buner’s Malak Pur village, Ikram Ullah, aged 55, said people’s ancestral homes were destroyed even though they were not near the stream, which emerged in the area because of the flood. He said large boulders rolled down from mountains with the flood.
In flood-hit Pir Baba village, Shaukat Ali, 57, a shopkeeper whose grocery store was swept away, said his business was not near a river or stream but had stood for years alongside hundreds of other shops in the bazar. “We feel hurt when someone says we suffered because of living along the waterways,” Ali told The Associated Press.
Pakistan has seen higher-than-normal monsoon rains since June 26 that have killed at least 645 people across the country, with 400 deaths in the northwest. The National Disaster Management Authority issued an alert for further flooding after new rains began Sunday in many parts of the country.
In a statement, the military said the Pakistan Air Force played a key role in flood relief operations by airlifting 48 tons of NGO-provided relief goods from the port of Karachi to Peshawar, the regional capital. It said the air force established an air bridge to ensure the swift delivery of supplies.
On Monday, torrential rains triggered a flash flood that struck Darori village in northwestern Swabi district, killing 15 people, government official Awais Babar said.
He said rescuers evacuated nearly 100 people, mostly women and children, who had taken refuge on the roofs of homes. Disaster management officials said the floods inundated streets in other districts in the northwest and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting Monday to review relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as northern Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
At the meeting, officials estimated flood-related damages to public and private property at more than 126 million rupees ($450,000), according to a government statement.
The UN humanitarian agency said it had mobilized groups in hard-hit areas where damaged roads and communication lines have cut off communities. Relief agencies were providing food, water and other aid.
Flooding has also hit India-administered Kashmir, where at least 67 people were killed and dozens remain missing after flash floods swept through the region during an annual Hindu pilgrimage last week.
In 2022, catastrophic floods linked to climate change killed nearly 1,700 people in Pakistan and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

 

Topics: Pakistan Floods

Related

Pakistani villagers scared to go back to deluged homes after deadly floods
Pakistan
Pakistani villagers scared to go back to deluged homes after deadly floods
Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts video
Pakistan
Fresh Pakistan monsoon rains kill 20, halt rescue efforts

UK politicians urge PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel

UK politicians urge PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

UK politicians urge PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel

UK politicians urge PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel
  • 12 lawmakers sign letter demanding recall of parliament
  • UK should end all arms sales, back war crimes investigation, they say
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: A group of politicians from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have urged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to impose immediate sanctions on Israel.

In a letter, the 12 lawmakers expressed their “deep concern and opposition” to what they described as the UK government’s support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

They want Starmer to recall parliament from its summer recess so that he can impose sanctions and immediately end all arms sales to Israel.

They said also that the UK should support a ceasefire to protect civilians, back an independent war crimes and genocide investigation and press for the “unimpeded” delivery of aid to Gaza.

The signatories include Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Claire Hanna, Scottish National Party Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.

Hanna told the BBC: “Today the SDLP is leading parties in giving expression to the despair and anger at the UK government’s failure to stand up to Netanyahu.

“Our voice may be the only tool we have but together it is a powerful one — reflecting the depth of feeling of our constituents and highlighting the failure of the prime minister and his government to do all in their power to protect the people of Gaza.”

Starmer has been accused of failing to take strong action against Israel for its military action in Gaza that has killed more than 62,000 people since October 2023.

Israel has been widely accused of perpetrating a genocide against Palestinians, not only through its bombing of the territory but also by mass forced displacement and the cutting off of humanitarian aid.

The UK last year suspended 30 out of 350 arms export licenses for weapons used in Gaza but this did not include parts for the F-35 fighter jet.

Starmer said last month that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire and committed to a two-state solution.

The letter sent to him described this deadline as “far too late.”

“Every day of delay means more children starve, more families are torn apart and more lives are lost,” it said.

“As a signatory to the Genocide Convention, the United Kingdom has a binding obligation to prevent acts that may amount to genocide and to ensure accountability for those responsible.

“Continued political, diplomatic and military support to a government accused of committing such acts is not only morally indefensible but risks placing the UK in breach of its international legal duties.”

Starmer has also faced growing pressure from within his own party. More than 100 Labour politicians signed a letter last month calling for the UK to recognize a Palestinian state.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza travel in a donkey-drawn cart loaded with their belongings while they head south.
Middle-East
Legal experts eye UN General Assembly action on Gaza
Gaza slaughter a message to young Palestinians, ex-head of Israel’s military intelligence says
Middle-East
Gaza slaughter a message to young Palestinians, ex-head of Israel’s military intelligence says

Norway wealth fund excludes six companies linked to West Bank, Gaza

Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.
Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Norway wealth fund excludes six companies linked to West Bank, Gaza

Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.
  • Currently the fund holds stakes in 38 Israeli companies, totalling $1.9 billion in investments, down from 61 companies totalling 23 billion crowns, as of June 30
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

OSLO/COPENHAGEN: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Monday it had decided to exclude another six companies with connections to the West Bank and Gaza from its portfolio, following an ethics review of its Israeli investments.
The $2 trillion wealth fund did not name the companies it had decided to exclude but said these would be made public, along with specific reasons for each company, once the divestments were completed.
One possibility could be that among them are Israel’s five largest banks, which have been under review by the fund’s ethical watchdog.
The latest exclusions bring to 23 the number of Israeli companies the fund has been divesting from since June 30. That number may rise.
“More companies could be excluded,” Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.
Currently the fund holds stakes in 38 Israeli companies, totalling 19 billion crowns ($1.9 billion) in investments, down from 61 companies totalling 23 billion crowns, as of June 30, the fund’s operator, Norges Bank Investment Management, said in a letter dated Monday.
Review
The latest announcement follows an urgent review launched this month after reports that the fund had built a stake in an Israeli jet engine group that provides services to Israel’s armed forces, including the maintenance of fighter jets.
The reports spurred a fresh debate about the fund’s investments in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories ahead of elections on Sept. 8, with some parties calling for the fund to divest from all Israeli companies, a step the government has ruled out.
Norway’s parliament in June rejected a proposal for the fund to divest from all companies with activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
“This debate helps sharpen our practices,” said Stoltenberg.
Critics say only a complete withdrawal from investing in Israeli companies would protect the fund against possible ethical breaches.
Stoltenberg said that, from now on, the ethics watchdog and NBIM would have more frequent and faster exchanges of information between them to identify problematic companies quicker.
Ethical exclusions from the fund are based on recommendations from the fund’s watchdog, though NBIM can also divest from companies if it assesses that a company can pose too much of a risk to the fund, whether the risk is ethical or not.
“With more exchanges of information between the Council on Ethics and Norges Bank, it is possible that there could be more divestments of that kind in future,” said Stoltenberg.
Last Monday, the fund announced it was terminating contracts with all three of its external asset managers who handled some of its Israeli investments.

Topics: War on Gaza Norway

Related

A man (L) walks past trucks loaded with aid for Gaza, waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in Rafah on August 18.
Middle-East
Israeli controls choke Gaza relief at Egypt border, say aid workers
Special Why Gaza’s injured children face lasting struggles even after medical evacuation to Jordan
Middle-East
Why Gaza’s injured children face lasting struggles even after medical evacuation to Jordan

Zelensky, Trump express hope for trilateral talks with Putin to bring end to Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting at the White House in Washington.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting at the White House in Washington.
Updated 18 August 2025
AP
Follow

Zelensky, Trump express hope for trilateral talks with Putin to bring end to Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting at the White House in Washington.
  • US president also said he would back European security guarantees for Ukraine as European leaders gathered in Washington
  • Trump stopped short of committing US troops to the effort, saying instead that there would be a “NATO-like” security presence
Updated 18 August 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump expressed hope that their critical meeting Monday with European leaders at the White House could lead to three-party talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to his war on Ukraine.
The US president also said he would back European security guarantees for Ukraine as European leaders gathered in Washington to show support for Ukraine at the extraordinary White House meeting.
Trump stopped short of committing US troops to the effort, saying instead that there would be a “NATO-like” security presence but that all those details would be hashed out in their afternoon meeting with EU leaders.
“They want to give protection and they feel very strongly about it and we’ll help them out with that,” Trump said. “I think its very important to get the deal done.”
Trump’s engagement with Zelensky had a strikingly different feel to their last Oval Office meeting in February. It was a disastrous moment that led to Trump abruptly ending talks with the Ukrainian delegation after he and Vice President JD Vance complained that Zelensky had shown insufficient gratitude for US military assistance.
Zelensky at the start of the meeting presented a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, for Trump’s wife, Melania. The US first lady over the weekend sent a letter to Putin urging him to bring an end to the brutal 3 1/2 year war.
Trump at one point needled Zelensky over Ukraine delaying elections. They had been scheduled for last year but were delayed because of the ongoing Russian invasion. Ukrainian law does not allow presidential elections to be held when martial law is in effect.
Trump joked that a similar circumstance wouldn’t play well in the US.
“So let me just say three and a half years from now — so you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections, oh, I wonder what the fake news would say,” Trump said.
Zelensky faced criticism during his February meeting from a conservative journalist for appearing in the Oval Office in a long sleeve T-shirt. This time he appeared in dark jacket and buttoned-shirt.
Zelensky has said his typically less formal attire since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 is to show solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers.
Monday’s hastily assembled meeting comes after Trump met on Friday with Putin and has said that the onus is now on Zelensky to agree to concessions of land that he said could end the war.
“If everything works out today, we’ll have a trilat,” Trump said, referring to possible three-way talks among Zelensky, Putin and Trump. “We’re going to work with Russia, we’re going to work with Ukraine.”
Trump also said he plans to talk to Putin after his meetings with Zelensky and European leaders.
Zelensky expressed openness to trilateral talks.
“We are ready for trilateral as president said,” Zelensky said.
Trump first held one-on-one talks with Zelensky. The two will later gather with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
The European leaders were left out of Trump’s summit with Putin. They want to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow. Many arrived at the White House with the explicit goal of protecting Ukraine’s interests — a rare show of diplomatic force.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Trump suggested that Ukraine could not regain Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, setting off an armed conflict that led to its broader 2022 invasion.
“President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote Sunday night on social media. “Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”
Zelensky responded with his own post late Sunday, saying, “We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably.” He said that “peace must be lasting,” not as it was after Russia seized Crimea and part of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine eight years ago, and “Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack.”
Zelensky said in a social media post he met with Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, on Monday ahead of his scheduled talks with Trump to discuss the battlefield situation and the shared “strong diplomatic capabilities” of the US, Ukraine and Europe. He also held talks with European leaders at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.
European heavyweights in Washington
On the table for discussion with European leaders are possible NATO-like security guarantees that Ukraine would need for any peace with Russia to be durable. Putin opposes Ukraine joining NATO outright, yet Trump’s team claims the Russian leader is open to allies agreeing to defend Ukraine if it comes under attack.
“Clearly there are no easy solutions when talking about ending a war and building peace,” Meloni told reporters. “We have to explore all possible solutions to guarantee peace, to guarantee justice, and to guarantee security for our countries.”
The European leaders are aiming to keep the focus during the White House talks on finding a sustainable peace and believe forging a temporary ceasefire is not off the table, according to a European official.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the leaders are also looking to keep pressure on Russia to end the fighting and want to get more concrete assurances from the US about security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any deal.
Zelensky outlined what he said his country needed to feel secure, which included a “strong Ukrainian army” through weapons sales and training. The second part, he said, would depend on the outcome of Monday’s talks and what EU countries, NATO and the US would be able to guarantee to the war-torn country.
Trump briefed Zelensky and European allies shortly after the Putin meeting. Details from the discussions emerged in a scattershot way that seemed to rankle the US president, who had chosen not to outline any terms when appearing afterward with Putin.
Ahead of Monday’s White House meetings, Trump took to social media to say that even if Russia said, “We give up, we concede, we surrender” the news media and Democrats “would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump.”
Following the Alaska summit, Trump declared that a ceasefire was not necessary for peace talks to proceed, a sudden shift to a position favored by Putin.
‘A very big move’
European officials confirmed that Trump told them Putin is still seeking control of the entire Donbas region, even though Ukraine controls a meaningful share of it.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the US and its allies could offer Ukraine a NATO-like commitment to defend the country if it came under attack as the possible security guarantee, with details to be worked out.
Zelensky came into the talks look to prevent a scenario in which he gets blamed for blocking peace talks by rejecting Putin’s maximalist demand on the Donbas. It is a demand Zelensky has said many times he will never accept because it is unconstitutional and could create a launching pad for future Russian attacks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Zelensky, European leaders head to US for talks on Russia peace deal terms video
World
Zelensky, European leaders head to US for talks on Russia peace deal terms
Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block
World
Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

Latest updates

Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit
Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit
Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan
Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan
UK politicians urge PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel
UK politicians urge PM Starmer to impose sanctions on Israel
UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit 3-month high in July
UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit 3-month high in July
Norway wealth fund excludes six companies linked to West Bank, Gaza
Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.